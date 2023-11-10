How Hard It Is To Buy a Handgun in All 50 States Ted Soqui / Getty Images

The recent mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, which left 18 dead, prompted some lawmakers to make renewed calls for assault weapon and high-capacity magazine bans. But while assault style rifles, like the AR-15, are often used in mass shootings – and have long been a focal point of the gun control debate – every year, handguns take a far greater toll on public health in the United States.

According to the FBI, 13,620 homicides were committed with a firearm in 2020, and at least 59% of them were determined to have been carried out with a handgun. Meanwhile, only 3% of homicides were committed with a rifle. Additionally, a study published by the New England Journal of Medicine found that risk of suicide-by-firearm is eight times higher for male handgun owners than non-owners, and 35 times higher for female handgun owners.

In light of the specific risks posed by handguns, several states have implemented policies to better ensure safe and responsible ownership. These include background check expansions, mandatory safety courses, waiting periods for prospective buyers, and licensing and permitting procedures. Most states, however, have done none of the above — and in these places, virtually anyone without a record of criminal violence can legally obtain a handgun in a matter of minutes. (These are the states where gun related crimes are surging.)

To determine how hard it is to buy a handgun in each state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed state-level handgun laws, compiled by the Giffords Law Center, a gun control advocacy group. In each of the 50 states, we reviewed laws on licensing, permitting, and safety training requirements for handgun purchases and ownership. We also reviewed laws around universal background checks, mandatory waiting periods, and minimum age for handgun purchases, as well as age requirements for handgun possession. For states that have not designated minimum age requirements, federal age restrictions are listed.

In keeping with the correlation between handguns and gun violence in general, states that have not implemented meaningful handgun regulations tend to have higher rates of firearm fatalities. Based on 2021 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 24 of the 25 states with the highest gun mortality rates do not have mandatory waiting periods, licensing, or training requirements for handgun purchases or ownership. Meanwhile, nine of the 10 states with the lowest gun-death rates have enacted some or all of these policies. (These are the states with the strictest gun control laws.)

See how hard it is to buy a handgun in every state.

Source: Barry Lewis / In Pictures via Getty Images Alabama

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: No

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 18

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18

> Gun deaths in 2021: 26.4 per 100,000 people – 4th highest of 50 states (1,315 total)

Source: specnaz-s / iStock via Getty Images Alaska

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: No

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 18

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 16

> Gun deaths in 2021: 25.2 per 100,000 people – 6th highest of 50 states (182 total)

Source: Marc Lecureuil / Getty Images Arizona

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: No

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 18

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18

> Gun deaths in 2021: 18.3 per 100,000 people – 17th highest of 50 states (1,365 total)

Source: artas / iStock via Getty Images Arkansas

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: No

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 18

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18

> Gun deaths in 2021: 23.3 per 100,000 people – 8th highest of 50 states (698 total)

Source: David McNew / Getty Images News via Getty Images California

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: Safety training to obtain certificate

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: Yes

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: 10 days

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 21

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18

> Gun deaths in 2021: 9.0 per 100,000 people – 8th lowest of 50 states (3,576 total)

Source: mtcurado / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images Colorado

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: Yes

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: 3 days (effective Oct. 1, 2023)

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 21 (effective August 2023)

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18

> Gun deaths in 2021: 17.8 per 100,000 people – 18th highest of 50 states (1,064 total)

Source: John Moore / Getty Images News via Getty Images Connecticut

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: Permit and safety training required for purchase

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: Yes

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 21

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 21

> Gun deaths in 2021: 6.7 per 100,000 people – 6th lowest of 50 states (248 total)

Source: Patrick Smith / Getty Images News via Getty Images Delaware

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: Yes

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 21

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 21 (subject to exceptions for people with concealed carry permits, recreation, and hunting)

> Gun deaths in 2021: 16.6 per 100,000 people – 23rd highest of 50 states (158 total)

Source: Courtesy of AHW American Handheld Weaponry via Yelp Florida

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: No

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: 3 days minimum

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 21

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18

> Gun deaths in 2021: 14.1 per 100,000 people – 17th lowest of 50 states (3,142 total)

Source: Courtesy of Georgia Gun Store via Yelp Georgia

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: No

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 18

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18

> Gun deaths in 2021: 20.3 per 100,000 people – 14th highest of 50 states (2,200 total)

Waikiki Gun Club ( CC BY-SA 2.0 ) by Andym5855 Hawaii

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: Permit and safety training required for purchase

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: Yes

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: 14 days

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 21

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 21

> Gun deaths in 2021: 4.8 per 100,000 people – 2nd lowest of 50 states (71 total)

Source: Karl Weatherly / Photodisc via Getty Images Idaho

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: No

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 21 from licensed dealers, 18 from private sellers (federal law)

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18

> Gun deaths in 2021: 16.3 per 100,000 people – 25th highest of 50 states (309 total)

Source: The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images Illinois

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: Ownership license required

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: Yes

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: 72 hours

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 21

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 21

> Gun deaths in 2021: 16.1 per 100,000 people – 25th lowest of 50 states (1,995 total)

Source: Courtesy of Ashley D. via Yelp Indiana

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: No

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 18

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18

> Gun deaths in 2021: 18.4 per 100,000 people – 16th highest of 50 states (1,251 total)

Source: Courtesy of Marion Guns & Gold via Yelp Iowa

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: No

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 21

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 21

> Gun deaths in 2021: 11.2 per 100,000 people – 11th lowest of 50 states (364 total)

Source: Courtesy of Casey C. via Yelp Kansas

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: No

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 21 from licensed dealers, 18 from private sellers (federal law)

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18

> Gun deaths in 2021: 17.3 per 100,000 people – 21st highest of 50 states (503 total)

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images Kentucky

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: No

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 18

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18

> Gun deaths in 2021: 21.1 per 100,000 people – 13th highest of 50 states (947 total)

Source: Courtesy of Bowie Outfitters via Yelp Louisiana

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: No

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 18

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 17

> Gun deaths in 2021: 29.1 per 100,000 people – 2nd highest of 50 states (1,314 total)

Source: Portland Press Herald / Portland Press Herald via Getty Images Maine

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: No

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 18

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18 (federal law)

> Gun deaths in 2021: 12.6 per 100,000 people – 14th lowest of 50 states (178 total)

Source: Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Maryland

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: Permit and safety training required for purchase

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: Yes

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: 7 days

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 21

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 21

> Gun deaths in 2021: 15.2 per 100,000 people – 22nd lowest of 50 states (915 total)

Source: Boston Globe / Boston Globe via Getty Images Massachusetts

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: Safety training, permit required for purchase, license required for ownership

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: Yes

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 21

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 21

> Gun deaths in 2021: 3.4 per 100,000 people – the lowest of 50 states (247 total)

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Michigan

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: Permit required for purchase

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: Yes

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 21 from licensed dealers, 18 from private sellers

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18

> Gun deaths in 2021: 15.4 per 100,000 people – 23rd lowest of 50 states (1,544 total)

Bill's Gun Shop and Range ( CC BY 2.0 ) by Eugene Kim Minnesota

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: Permit required for purchase from private sellers

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: No

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: 30 days if bought from a dealer (effective August 1, 2023)

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 21 from licensed dealers, 18 from private sellers (federal law)

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18

> Gun deaths in 2021: 10.0 per 100,000 people – 9th lowest of 50 states (573 total)

Source: Courtesy of 144 Tactical Defense via Yelp Mississippi

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: No

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 18

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18

> Gun deaths in 2021: 33.9 per 100,000 people – the highest of 50 states (962 total)

Source: Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Missouri

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: No

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 18

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18 (federal law)

> Gun deaths in 2021: 23.2 per 100,000 people – 9th highest of 50 states (1,414 total)

Source: Cheri Alguire / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Montana

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: No

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 21 from licensed dealers, 18 from private sellers (federal law)

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18 (federal law)

> Gun deaths in 2021: 25.1 per 100,000 people – 7th highest of 50 states (280 total)

USMS-Omaha-42 ( CC BY 2.0 ) by Office of Public Affairs Nebraska

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: Permit required for purchase

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: Yes

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 21

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18

> Gun deaths in 2021: 10.3 per 100,000 people – 10th lowest of 50 states (200 total)

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty Images News via Getty Images Nevada

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: Yes

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 21 from licensed dealers, 18 from private sellers (federal law)

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18

> Gun deaths in 2021: 19.8 per 100,000 people – 15th highest of 50 states (633 total)

Source: Christopher Capozziello / Getty Images News via Getty Images New Hampshire

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: No

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 18

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18 (federal law)

> Gun deaths in 2021: 8.3 per 100,000 people – 7th lowest of 50 states (123 total)

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images New Jersey

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: Permit and safety training required for purchase

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: Yes

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: 7 days

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 21

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 21

> Gun deaths in 2021: 5.2 per 100,000 people – 3rd lowest of 50 states (475 total)

Gun Wall ( CC BY-SA 2.0 ) by Michael Saechang New Mexico

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: Yes

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 21 from licensed dealers, 18 from private sellers (federal law)

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 19

> Gun deaths in 2021: 27.8 per 100,000 people – 3rd highest of 50 states (578 total)

Source: Marco_Piunti / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images New York

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: License required for purchase and ownership

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: Yes

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 21

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 21

> Gun deaths in 2021: 5.4 per 100,000 people – 4th lowest of 50 states (1,078 total)

Source: J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images North Carolina

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: No

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 18

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18

> Gun deaths in 2021: 17.3 per 100,000 people – 20th highest of 50 states (1,839 total)

Source: Mike Kemp / In Pictures via Getty Images North Dakota

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: No

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: Minors can be loaned or given a handgun for specific purposes, with adult supervision

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18

> Gun deaths in 2021: 16.8 per 100,000 people – 22nd highest of 50 states (128 total)

Columbus Gun Show billboard ( CC0 1.0 ) by bagli Ohio

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: No

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 21

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18 (federal law)

> Gun deaths in 2021: 16.5 per 100,000 people – 24th highest of 50 states (1,911 total)

Source: ROB KERR / AFP via Getty Images Oregon

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: Permit and safety training required for purchase

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: Yes

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 18

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18

> Gun deaths in 2021: 14.9 per 100,000 people – 21st lowest of 50 states (670 total)

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images Pennsylvania

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: Yes

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 18

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18

> Gun deaths in 2021: 14.8 per 100,000 people – 20th lowest of 50 states (1,905 total)

Source: Courtesy of George Z. via Yelp Rhode Island

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: Permit and safety training required for purchase

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: Yes

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: 7 days

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 21

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18

> Gun deaths in 2021: 5.6 per 100,000 people – 5th lowest of 50 states (64 total)

Source: Courtesy of Shooter's Choice via Yelp South Carolina

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: No

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 18

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18

> Gun deaths in 2021: 22.4 per 100,000 people – 11th highest of 50 states (1,136 total)

Source: picture alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images South Dakota

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: No

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 21 from licensed dealers, 18 from private sellers (federal law)

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18

> Gun deaths in 2021: 14.3 per 100,000 people – 18th lowest of 50 states (128 total)

.38 Special ( CC BY 2.0 ) by Lisa Zins Tennessee

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: No

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 18

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18

> Gun deaths in 2021: 22.8 per 100,000 people – 10th highest of 50 states (1,569 total)

Source: Rick Gershon / Getty Images News via Getty Images Texas

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: No

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 18

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18 (federal law)

> Gun deaths in 2021: 15.6 per 100,000 people – 24th lowest of 50 states (4,613 total)

Source: GEORGE FREY / AFP via Getty Images Utah

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: No

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 18

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18

> Gun deaths in 2021: 13.9 per 100,000 people – 16th lowest of 50 states (450 total)

Source: Courtesy of Powderhorn Outdoor Sports Center via Yelp Vermont

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: Yes

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 21 (without a hunting safety certificate)

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 16

> Gun deaths in 2021: 11.9 per 100,000 people – 13th lowest of 50 states (83 total)

Source: AFP Contributor / AFP via Getty Images Virginia

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: Yes

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 18

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18

> Gun deaths in 2021: 14.3 per 100,000 people – 19th lowest of 50 states (1,248 total)

Source: Francis Dean / Getty Images Washington

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: Yes

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 21

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 21 (for possession outside private property)

> Gun deaths in 2021: 11.2 per 100,000 people – 12th lowest of 50 states (896 total)

Source: Courtesy of R&R's WV Gunshows via Facebook West Virginia

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: No

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 21 from licensed dealers, 18 from private sellers (federal law)

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18

> Gun deaths in 2021: 17.3 per 100,000 people – 19th highest of 50 states (319 total)

Guns ( CC BY 2.0 ) by Michaela Pereckas Wisconsin

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: No

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 18

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18

> Gun deaths in 2021: 13.5 per 100,000 people – 15th lowest of 50 states (793 total)

Source: Melissa Kopka / iStock Editorial via Getty Images Wyoming

> Licensing and safety training requirements for handguns: None

> Universal background checks for handgun purchases: No

> Mandatory waiting periods for handgun purchases: None

> Minimum age for handgun purchase: 21

> Minimum age for handgun possession: 18 (federal law)

> Gun deaths in 2021: 26.1 per 100,000 people – 5th highest of 50 states (155 total)

Sponsored: Tips for Investing A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now. Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.