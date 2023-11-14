Update: States Where the COVID-19 Surge Is the Worst Right Now NgKhanhVuKhoa / iStock via Getty Images

After a week when hospital admissions and test-positivity rates for COVID-19 leveled off, the seven-day moving average for both categories resumed their declines for the most recent reporting period.

This may be a respite, however. Infections could increase as the winter draws near as other viruses and illnesses may compromise immune systems, allowing the coronavirus to infect the people more easily. (Also see the worst epidemics and pandemics in history.)

To determine the states where the COVID-19 surge is the worst right now, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data on recent COVID-19 hospital admissions from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States were ranked based on the number of new hospital admissions due to COVID-19 per 100,000 state residents for the week of Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023. Supplemental data on the total number of recorded COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020; the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 since January 2020; and the COVID-19 test positivity rate for the week of Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023 also came from the CDC.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions across the country slid to 14,728 for the reporting period ending Nov. 4, an 8% drop from the previous week. Test positivity decreased to 8.5% from 9.0% for the week ending Nov. 4.

South Dakota became the state with the highest number of new hospital admissions due to COVID-19 per 100,000 state residents in the latest report with a rate of 8.5. Eight of the 10 states with the highest rates were among the highest 10 the previous week when West Virginia led the country. Seven of the lowest 10 were also the lowest 10 the prior week. Georgia, Mississippi, and Alaska had the lowest rates during the current period as they did the prior week. (Also see 30 famous people who died from COVID.)

Four states — California, Nevada, Arizona, and Hawaii — had a test positivity rate of 16.7, more than 4 points higher than the six highest states from the Far West the previous week. New York and New Jersey had the lowest rates this week at 5.9, which was higher than the 5.6 rate posted by five mid-Atlantic states the week before.

The U.S. is facing a new COVID-19 variant, HV.1 This variant has superseded other strains such as EG.5, which is the dominant strain globally. The CDC said HV.1 accounted for more than one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases since the end of October. In late July, the variant was responsible for just 0.5% of COVID-19 cases.

Source: JENNIFER E. WOLF / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 50. Georgia

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 2.4 per 100,000 (266 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 2,223.5 per 100,000 (9th highest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 334.5 per 100,000 (20th lowest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 7.2% (25th highest)

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images 49. Mississippi

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 2.7 per 100,000 (80 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,924.4 per 100,000 (25th highest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 510.1 per 100,000 (the highest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 7.2% (25th highest)

Source: John Pennell / iStock via Getty Images 48. Alaska

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 2.7 per 100,000 (20 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,353.9 per 100,000 (7th lowest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 209.8 per 100,000 (5th lowest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 8.7% (21st highest)

Source: Mario Tama / Getty Images News via Getty Images 47. Louisiana

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 3.0 per 100,000 (137 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 2,121.7 per 100,000 (14th highest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 388.2 per 100,000 (14th highest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 6.3% (12th lowest)

Source: RyanJLane / E+ via Getty Images 46. Washington

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 3.1 per 100,000 (244 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,018.7 per 100,000 (2nd lowest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 196.8 per 100,000 (4th lowest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 8.7% (21st highest)

Source: Richard McMillin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 44. Texas

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 3.4 per 100,000 (1,034 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 2,063.4 per 100,000 (16th highest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 343.1 per 100,000 (23rd lowest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 6.3% (12th lowest)

Source: DmitryPepper / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 42. Maine

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 3.6 per 100,000 (50 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,122.8 per 100,000 (3rd lowest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 241.7 per 100,000 (8th lowest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 6.4% (18th lowest)

Source: Brett Carlsen / Getty Images News via Getty Images 41. Tennessee

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 3.7 per 100,000 (259 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,885.1 per 100,000 (24th lowest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 411.4 per 100,000 (10th highest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 7.2% (25th highest)

Source: THEPALMER / E+ via Getty Images 40. Florida

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 3.7 per 100,000 (832 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 2,610.5 per 100,000 (4th highest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 364.4 per 100,000 (22nd highest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 7.2% (25th highest)

Source: Alex Lupu / iStock via Getty Images 39. Minnesota

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 3.8 per 100,000 (216 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,414.2 per 100,000 (8th lowest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 275.5 per 100,000 (11th lowest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 9.1% (15th highest)

Source: Simplyphotos / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 38. South Carolina

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 3.8 per 100,000 (202 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,837.1 per 100,000 (21st lowest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 407.3 per 100,000 (12th highest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 7.2% (25th highest)

Source: vermontalm / iStock via Getty Images 36. Vermont

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 3.9 per 100,000 (25 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,014.7 per 100,000 (the lowest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 164.0 per 100,000 (2nd lowest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 6.4% (18th lowest)

Source: Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 35. Alabama

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 3.9 per 100,000 (199 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 2,387.9 per 100,000 (6th highest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 444.5 per 100,000 (6th highest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 7.2% (25th highest)

Source: RichVintage / E+ via Getty Images 34. Utah

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 4.0 per 100,000 (134 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,421.3 per 100,000 (10th lowest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 164.5 per 100,000 (3rd lowest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 11.8% (5th highest)

Source: Grandbrothers / iStock via Getty Images 33. Maryland

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 4.1 per 100,000 (253 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,593.9 per 100,000 (14th lowest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 297.5 per 100,000 (16th lowest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 6.3% (12th lowest)

Source: halbergman / E+ via Getty Images 32. California

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 4.1 per 100,000 (1,618 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,602.4 per 100,000 (15th lowest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 281.7 per 100,000 (12th lowest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 16.7% (the highest)

Source: wanderluster / E+ via Getty Images 31. Indiana

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 4.3 per 100,000 (291 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 2,072.8 per 100,000 (15th highest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 383.3 per 100,000 (16th highest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 9.1% (15th highest)

Source: Arturo Homes/Getty Images / Photodisc via Getty Images 29. New Jersey

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 4.3 per 100,000 (401 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,908.7 per 100,000 (25th lowest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 384.6 per 100,000 (15th highest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 5.9% (2nd lowest)

Source: Grandbrothers / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 27. Virginia

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 4.4 per 100,000 (381 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,438.5 per 100,000 (11th lowest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 275.0 per 100,000 (10th lowest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 6.3% (12th lowest)

Source: timnewman / E+ via Getty Images 26. Oregon

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 4.5 per 100,000 (192 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,138.9 per 100,000 (4th lowest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 223.4 per 100,000 (6th lowest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 8.7% (21st highest)

Source: StoopDown / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 25. Nevada

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 4.6 per 100,000 (145 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 2,046.3 per 100,000 (17th highest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 376.1 per 100,000 (18th highest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 16.7% (the highest)

Source: Matthew Hatcher / Getty Images News via Getty Images 24. Michigan

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 4.6 per 100,000 (459 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,958.8 per 100,000 (23rd highest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 379.3 per 100,000 (17th highest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 9.1% (15th highest)

Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images News via Getty Images 23. Rhode Island

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 4.7 per 100,000 (51 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,243.6 per 100,000 (5th lowest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 367.8 per 100,000 (20th highest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 6.4% (18th lowest)

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty Images News via Getty Images 21. Idaho

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 4.8 per 100,000 (93 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,470.0 per 100,000 (12th lowest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 287.2 per 100,000 (13th lowest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 8.7% (21st highest)

Source: Scott Eisen / Getty Images News via Getty Images 20. New Hampshire

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 4.8 per 100,000 (67 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,347.7 per 100,000 (6th lowest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 239.7 per 100,000 (7th lowest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 6.4% (18th lowest)

Source: Alex Potemkin / iStock via Getty Images 19. Pennsylvania

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 4.9 per 100,000 (630 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,931.6 per 100,000 (24th highest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 410.6 per 100,000 (11th highest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 6.3% (12th lowest)

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images 18. Illinois

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 5.0 per 100,000 (625 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,860.6 per 100,000 (23rd lowest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 323.3 per 100,000 (19th lowest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 9.1% (15th highest)

Source: PapaBear / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 17. Ohio

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 5.0 per 100,000 (586 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 2,258.1 per 100,000 (7th highest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 427.0 per 100,000 (7th highest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 9.1% (15th highest)

Source: JasonOndreicka / iStock via Getty Images 16. Connecticut

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 5.0 per 100,000 (182 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,835.4 per 100,000 (20th lowest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 342.9 per 100,000 (22nd lowest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 6.4% (18th lowest)

Source: Courtney Pedroza / Getty Images News via Getty Images 15. Arizona

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 5.1 per 100,000 (377 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 2,124.7 per 100,000 (13th highest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 406.5 per 100,000 (13th highest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 16.7% (the highest)

Source: Leo Cunha Media / iStock via Getty Images 14. New York

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 5.2 per 100,000 (1,026 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,968.7 per 100,000 (22nd highest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 416.5 per 100,000 (8th highest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 5.9% (2nd lowest)

Source: Lana2011 / iStock via Getty Images 13. Missouri

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 5.3 per 100,000 (325 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 2,159.5 per 100,000 (12th highest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 367.5 per 100,000 (21st highest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 9.6% (11th highest)

Source: Al Knauber / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 12. Wyoming

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 5.3 per 100,000 (31 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 2,001.4 per 100,000 (19th highest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 372.4 per 100,000 (19th highest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 11.8% (5th highest)

Source: Andy Manis / Getty Images News via Getty Images 11. Wisconsin

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 5.3 per 100,000 (315 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 2,188.2 per 100,000 (10th highest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 293.8 per 100,000 (14th lowest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 9.1% (15th highest)

Source: Al Knauber / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 10. Montana

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 5.6 per 100,000 (63 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 2,743.1 per 100,000 (3rd highest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 348.3 per 100,000 (25th lowest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 11.8% (5th highest)

Source: HelleNiko / iStock via Getty Images 8. Massachusetts

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 5.9 per 100,000 (410 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,543.7 per 100,000 (13th lowest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 304.3 per 100,000 (17th lowest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 6.4% (18th lowest)

Source: Brian Davidson / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images 7. Kansas

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 6.6 per 100,000 (193 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,982.8 per 100,000 (20th highest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 363.7 per 100,000 (23rd highest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 9.6% (11th highest)

Source: Sharon Chischilly / Getty Images News via Getty Images 6. New Mexico

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 6.6 per 100,000 (139 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,851.9 per 100,000 (22nd lowest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 445.7 per 100,000 (5th highest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 6.3% (12th lowest)

Source: Jason Whitman / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 5. Kentucky

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 6.8 per 100,000 (308 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 3,499.6 per 100,000 (the highest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 448.9 per 100,000 (4th highest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 7.2% (25th highest)

Source: Eric Broder Van Dyke / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 2. Hawaii

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 8.2 per 100,000 (118 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 1,415.6 per 100,000 (9th lowest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 140.1 per 100,000 (the lowest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 16.7% (the highest)

Source: Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images News via Getty Images 1. South Dakota

> New weekly COVID-19 hospital admissions, Oct 29-Nov. 4, 2023: 8.5 per 100,000 (77 total)

> COVID-19 hospital admissions since Aug. 1, 2020: 2,165.6 per 100,000 (11th highest)

> COVID-19 deaths since January 2020: 363.7 per 100,000 (24th highest)

> Current COVID-19 test positivity rate: 11.8% (5th highest)

