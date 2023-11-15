Special Report

Earth's Greatest Heights: The World's Tallest Mountains

Towering mountains have captivated human interest and inspired awe for thousands of years. Many civilizations have revered the grandest mountains as sacred places and associated them with mythological creation stories and powerful deities. The sheer size of such peaks can make us feel tiny, and the millions of years it took them to form make our lives look like brief blips.

The world’s tallest mountains are spread across the globe, but nine of the top 10 are in Asia, primarily in the ranges of western China, Pakistan, and Central Asia. These mountains were slowly formed by the collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, which began 55 million years ago. This process continues to this day: The Himalayas are still growing by a little more than a centimeter every year, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Andes, the mountain range that stretches throughout South America, is home to Aconcagua, the highest mountain on the planet outside of Asia. But tectonic forces are at work all over the globe, and some of the world’s tallest mountains are found on every continent. China is the country with the most mountains on this list, followed by the United States. (These are the tallest mountains in America.)

For some, these towering peaks are a challenge, meant to be conquered. Climber George Mallory, who perished in his attempt to be the first to climb Mount Everest, was pressed on why he wanted to climb the mountain and simply replied “Because it’s there.” Summiting any of the world’s highest peaks is a tremendous feat and requires an enormous amount of training and equipment.

Luckily, many of the world’s tallest mountains are also great for more casual visitors. They are in accessible and protected natural areas and are teeming with hiking trails, wildlife, and beautiful scenery. Mountains like Denali in Alaska and Mount Rainier in Washington are central attractions in some of the most visited national parks in the U.S.

To determine the tallest mountains in the world, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from WorldData.info on mountain height and location. Mountains are ranked by the height above mean sea level of their highest peak. The source material gives heights in meters; we’ve converted them to feet as well. Location data on countries and mountain ranges also comes from WorldData.

Taftan Volcano by Amirhossein Nikroo
Taftan Volcano (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Amirhossein Nikroo

50. Taftan
> Mountain range: Balochistan Mountains
> Height: 12,930 feet (3,941 meters)
> Location: Iran

Yu Shan Summit Trek by Prince Roy
Yu Shan Summit Trek (CC BY 2.0) by Prince Roy

49. Yushan
> Mountain range: Yushan Range
> Height: 12,966 feet (3,952 meters)
> Location: Taiwan

Mount Robson South Face by Jeff P
Mount Robson South Face (CC BY 2.0) by Jeff P

48. Mount Robson
> Mountain range: Canadian Rockies
> Height: 12,989 feet (3,959 meters)
> Location: Canada

Mt. Marcus Baker aerial by Frank Kovalchek
Mt. Marcus Baker aerial (CC BY 2.0) by Frank Kovalchek

47. Mount Marcus Baker
> Mountain range: Chugach Mountains
> Height: 13,094 feet (3,991 meters)
> Location: USA

Mount Waddington by Shawn
Mount Waddington (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Shawn

46. Mount Waddington
> Mountain range: Coast Mountains
> Height: 13,186 feet (4,019 meters)
> Location: Canada

Mt Fako by Raphel Etoyiva Abine
Mt Fako (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Raphel Etoyiva Abine

45. Mount Cameroon
> Mountain range: Cameroon line
> Height: 13,255 feet (4,040 meters)
> Location: Cameroon

Mount Kinabalu by Bernard DUPONT
Mount Kinabalu (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Bernard DUPONT

44. Mount Kinabalu
> Mountain range: Crocker Range, Borneo
> Height: 13,435 feet (4,095 meters)
> Location: Malaysia

Source: Public Domain / Internet Archive Book Images / Flickr

43. Mount Boising
> Mountain range: Finisterre Range
> Height: 13,615 feet (4,150 meters)
> Location: Papua New Guinea

Towards Jbel Toubkal - walking... by John Fielding
Towards Jbel Toubkal - walking... (CC BY 2.0) by John Fielding

42. Toubkal
> Mountain range: Atlas Mountains
> Height: 13,671 feet (4,167 meters)
> Location: Morocco

Tajumulco Volcano by ACFoote
Tajumulco Volcano (CC BY-SA 3.0) by ACFoote

41. Volcán Tajumulco
> Mountain range: Sierra Madre de Chiapas
> Height: 13,845 feet (4,220 meters)
> Location: Guatemala

Source: thyegn / iStock via Getty Images

40. Mount Rainier
> Mountain range: Cascade Range
> Height: 14,413 feet (4,393 meters)
> Location: USA

Mount Elbert, Colorado, United States Elbert and Cattle by Rick Kimpel
Mount Elbert, Colorado, United States Elbert and Cattle (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Rick Kimpel

39. Mount Elbert
> Mountain range: Sawatch Range (Rocky Mountains)
> Height: 14,439 feet (4,401 meters)
> Location: USA

Moby Rock by Mark Gunn
Moby Rock (CC BY 2.0) by Mark Gunn

38. Mount Whitney
> Mountain range: Sierra Nevada
> Height: 14,495 feet (4,418 meters)
> Location: USA

Valley of Ak-kem. u00c3u0090u00c2u0090u00c3u0090u00c2u00bau00c3u0090u00c2u00bau00c3u0090u00c2u00b5u00c3u0090u00c2u00bcu00c3u0091u00c2u0081... by Tatters u00c3u00a2u00c2u009cu00c2u00be
Valley of Ak-kem. u00c3u0090u00c2u0090u00c3u0090u00c2u00bau00c3u0090u00c2u00bau00c3u0090u00c2u00b5u00c3u0090u00c2u00bcu00c3u0091u00c2u0081... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tatters u00c3u00a2u00c2u009cu00c2u00be

37. Belukha Mountain
> Mountain range: Altai Mountains
> Height: 14,783 feet (4,506 meters)
> Location: Kazakhstan, Russia

Mount Mikeno (DR Congo) and Mo... by MONUSCO Photos
Mount Mikeno (DR Congo) and Mo... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by MONUSCO Photos

36. Mount Karisimbi
> Mountain range: Virunga Mountains
> Height: 14,787 feet (4,507 meters)
> Location: Congo, Rwanda

Mount Wilhelm by Nomadtales
Mount Wilhelm (CC BY-SA 2.1 AU) by Nomadtales

35. Mount Wilhelm
> Mountain range: Bismarck Range
> Height: 14,793 feet (4,509 meters)
> Location: Papua New Guinea

Source: 51217537@N00 / Flickr

34. Ras Dashen
> Mountain range: Simien Mountains
> Height: 14,928 feet (4,550 meters)
> Location: Ethiopia

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

33. Klyuchevskaya Sopka
> Mountain range: Kamchatka
> Height: 15,584 feet (4,750 meters)
> Location: Russia

Mont Blanc(s) by Vasile Cotovanu
Mont Blanc(s) (CC BY 2.0) by Vasile Cotovanu

32. Mont Blanc
> Mountain range: Alps
> Height: 15,774 feet (4,808 meters)
> Location: Italy, France

Puncakjaya by Alfindra Primaldhi
Puncakjaya (CC BY 2.0) by Alfindra Primaldhi

31. Puncak Jaya
> Mountain range: Sudirman Range
> Height: 16,024 feet (4,884 meters)
> Location: Indonesia

Mount Vinson from NW at Vinson Plateau by Christian Stangl by Christian Stangl
Mount Vinson from NW at Vinson Plateau by Christian Stangl (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Christian Stangl

30. Vinson Massif
> Mountain range: Sentinel Range
> Height: 16,050 feet (4,892 meters)
> Location: Antarctica

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

29. Pik Talgar
> Mountain range: Trans-Ili Alatau
> Height: 16,335 feet (4,979 meters)
> Location: Kazakhstan

Pico Bolivar by Erik Cleves Kristensen
Pico Bolivar (CC BY 2.0) by Erik Cleves Kristensen

28. Pico Bolívar
> Mountain range: Sierra Nevada de Mérida
> Height: 16,342 feet (4,981 meters)
> Location: Venezuela

Source: nealherbert / Flickr

27. Mount Blackburn
> Mountain range: Wrangell Mountains
> Height: 16,391 feet (4,996 meters)
> Location: USA

Source: Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

26. Mount Stanley
> Mountain range: Rwenzori Mountains
> Height: 16,762 feet (5,109 meters)
> Location: Congo, Uganda

Mount Ararat, from Mount Arara... by Vahe Martirosyan
Mount Ararat, from Mount Arara... (CC BY 2.0) by Vahe Martirosyan

25. Mount Ararat
> Mountain range: Armenian Highlands
> Height: 16,854 feet (5,137 meters)
> Location: Turkey

Ritacuba-blanco by John Biggar
Ritacuba-blanco (CC BY 3.0) by John Biggar

24. Ritacuba Blanco
> Mountain range: Cordillera Oriental
> Height: 17,749 feet (5,410 meters)
> Location: Colombia

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

23. Bogda Peak
> Mountain range: Bogda Shan
> Height: 17,864 feet (5,445 meters)
> Location: China

Jade Dragon Snow Mountain by Kevin Poh
Jade Dragon Snow Mountain (CC BY 2.0) by Kevin Poh

22. Jade Dragon Snow Mountain
> Mountain range: Yun Range
> Height: 18,360 feet (5,596 meters)
> Location: China

Mount Damavand by Ninara
Mount Damavand (CC BY 2.0) by Ninara

21. Mount Damavand
> Mountain range: Alborz
> Height: 18,406 feet (5,610 meters)
> Location: Iran

Pico de Orizaba by Eneas De Troya
Pico de Orizaba (CC BY 2.0) by Eneas De Troya

20. Pico de Orizaba
> Mountain range: Trans-Mexican Volcanic Belt
> Height: 18,491 feet (5,636 meters)
> Location: Mexico

Elbrus by Konstantin Malanchev
Elbrus (CC BY 2.0) by Konstantin Malanchev

19. Mount Elbrus
> Mountain range: Caucasus Mountains
> Height: 18,510 feet (5,642 meters)
> Location: Russia

Bogeda on phenix by Wayne lord
Bogeda on phenix (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Wayne lord

18. Pico Cristóbal Colón
> Mountain range: Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta
> Height: 18,701 feet (5,700 meters)
> Location: Colombia

Source: squashedbox / Getty Images

17. Mount Kilimanjaro
> Mountain range: Eastern Rift mountains
> Height: 19,341 feet (5,895 meters)
> Location: Tanzania

Colon-glacier-climb by 2005biggar
Colon-glacier-climb (CC BY-SA 4.0) by 2005biggar

16. Mount Logan
> Mountain range: Saint Elias Mountains
> Height: 19,551 feet (5,959 meters)
> Location: Canada

Source: 1111IESPDJ / E+ via Getty Images

15. Denali
> Mountain range: Alaska Range
> Height: 20,312 feet (6,191 meters)
> Location: USA

Chimborazo by Jo Simon
Chimborazo (CC BY 2.0) by Jo Simon

14. Chimborazo
> Mountain range: Cordillera Occidental
> Height: 20,548 feet (6,263 meters)
> Location: Ecuador

Buni Zom by Nkroup
Buni Zom (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Nkroup

13. Buni Zom
> Mountain range: Hindu Raj
> Height: 21,463 feet (6,542 meters)
> Location: Pakistan

Xuelian Feng from Xiate Hot Springs by neverdance
Xuelian Feng from Xiate Hot Springs (CC BY-SA 3.0) by neverdance

12. Xuelian Feng
> Mountain range: Tian Shan
> Height: 21,742 feet (6,627 meters)
> Location: China

Mercedario bolius 20040215 021 by David Bolius
Mercedario bolius 20040215 021 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by David Bolius

11. Mercedario
> Mountain range: Cordillera de la Ramada
> Height: 22,047 feet (6,720 meters)
> Location: Argentina

Cordillu00e8re du Kunlun by Alliance franu00e7aise de Wuhan
Cordillu00e8re du Kunlun (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Alliance franu00e7aise de Wuhan

10. Chakragil
> Mountain range: Kunlun Mountains
> Height: 22,178 feet (6,760 meters)
> Location: China

Aconcagua by Christian Cu00c3u0083u00c2u00b3rdova
Aconcagua (CC BY 2.0) by Christian Cu00c3u0083u00c2u00b3rdova

9. Aconcagua
> Mountain range: Andes
> Height: 22,835 feet (6,960 meters)
> Location: Argentina

GyalaPeri by Mogstar
GyalaPeri (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Mogstar

8. Gyala Peri
> Mountain range: Nyenchen Tanglha Mountains
> Height: 23,930 feet (7,294 meters)
> Location: China

PobiedaFrmCB by Grisouard
PobiedaFrmCB (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Grisouard

7. Jengish Chokusu
> Mountain range: Kakshaal Too
> Height: 24,406 feet (7,439 meters)
> Location: China, Kyrgyzstan

USSR-Tajikistan-Peak Communism by FrancisTyers~commonswiki
USSR-Tajikistan-Peak Communism (CC BY-SA 3.0) by FrancisTyers~commonswiki

6. Ismoil Somoni Peak
> Mountain range: Pamir Mountains
> Height: 24,590 feet (7,495 meters)
> Location: Tajikistan

u8d21u560e by xin.tang
u8d21u560e (CC BY-SA 4.0) by xin.tang

5. Mount Gongga
> Mountain range: Daxue Mountains
> Height: 24,790 feet (7,556 meters)
> Location: China

Karakul-kongur-d06 by Colegota
Karakul-kongur-d06 (CC BY-SA 2.5 ES) by Colegota

4. Kongur Tagh
> Mountain range: Kongur Shan
> Height: 25,095 feet (7,649 meters)
> Location: China

Tirich Mir (The Kingdom Of Djinns And Fairies) by KaleemUllah550
Tirich Mir (The Kingdom Of Djinns And Fairies) (CC BY-SA 4.0) by KaleemUllah550

3. Tirich Mir
> Mountain range: Hindu Kush
> Height: 25,289 feet (7,708 meters)
> Location: Pakistan

K2 from Concordia by Stuart Orford
K2 from Concordia (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Stuart Orford

2. K2
> Mountain range: Karakoram
> Height: 28,251 feet (8,611 meters)
> Location: Pakistan

Source: Zzvet / iStock via Getty Images

1. Mount Everest
> Mountain range: Himalayas
> Height: 29,032 feet (8,848 meters)
> Location: Nepal, China

