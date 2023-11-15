Earth's Greatest Heights: The World's Tallest Mountains DanielPrudek / iStock via Getty Images

Towering mountains have captivated human interest and inspired awe for thousands of years. Many civilizations have revered the grandest mountains as sacred places and associated them with mythological creation stories and powerful deities. The sheer size of such peaks can make us feel tiny, and the millions of years it took them to form make our lives look like brief blips.

The world’s tallest mountains are spread across the globe, but nine of the top 10 are in Asia, primarily in the ranges of western China, Pakistan, and Central Asia. These mountains were slowly formed by the collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, which began 55 million years ago. This process continues to this day: The Himalayas are still growing by a little more than a centimeter every year, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Andes, the mountain range that stretches throughout South America, is home to Aconcagua, the highest mountain on the planet outside of Asia. But tectonic forces are at work all over the globe, and some of the world’s tallest mountains are found on every continent. China is the country with the most mountains on this list, followed by the United States. (These are the tallest mountains in America.)

For some, these towering peaks are a challenge, meant to be conquered. Climber George Mallory, who perished in his attempt to be the first to climb Mount Everest, was pressed on why he wanted to climb the mountain and simply replied “Because it’s there.” Summiting any of the world’s highest peaks is a tremendous feat and requires an enormous amount of training and equipment.

Luckily, many of the world’s tallest mountains are also great for more casual visitors. They are in accessible and protected natural areas and are teeming with hiking trails, wildlife, and beautiful scenery. Mountains like Denali in Alaska and Mount Rainier in Washington are central attractions in some of the most visited national parks in the U.S.

To determine the tallest mountains in the world, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from WorldData.info on mountain height and location. Mountains are ranked by the height above mean sea level of their highest peak. The source material gives heights in meters; we’ve converted them to feet as well. Location data on countries and mountain ranges also comes from WorldData.

Source: Public Domain / Internet Archive Book Images / Flickr 43. Mount Boising

> Mountain range: Finisterre Range

> Height: 13,615 feet (4,150 meters)

> Location: Papua New Guinea

Source: thyegn / iStock via Getty Images 40. Mount Rainier

> Mountain range: Cascade Range

> Height: 14,413 feet (4,393 meters)

> Location: USA

Source: 51217537@N00 / Flickr 34. Ras Dashen

> Mountain range: Simien Mountains

> Height: 14,928 feet (4,550 meters)

> Location: Ethiopia

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 33. Klyuchevskaya Sopka

> Mountain range: Kamchatka

> Height: 15,584 feet (4,750 meters)

> Location: Russia

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 29. Pik Talgar

> Mountain range: Trans-Ili Alatau

> Height: 16,335 feet (4,979 meters)

> Location: Kazakhstan

Source: nealherbert / Flickr 27. Mount Blackburn

> Mountain range: Wrangell Mountains

> Height: 16,391 feet (4,996 meters)

> Location: USA

Source: Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images 26. Mount Stanley

> Mountain range: Rwenzori Mountains

> Height: 16,762 feet (5,109 meters)

> Location: Congo, Uganda

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons 23. Bogda Peak

> Mountain range: Bogda Shan

> Height: 17,864 feet (5,445 meters)

> Location: China

Source: squashedbox / Getty Images 17. Mount Kilimanjaro

> Mountain range: Eastern Rift mountains

> Height: 19,341 feet (5,895 meters)

> Location: Tanzania

Source: 1111IESPDJ / E+ via Getty Images 15. Denali

> Mountain range: Alaska Range

> Height: 20,312 feet (6,191 meters)

> Location: USA

Source: Zzvet / iStock via Getty Images 1. Mount Everest

> Mountain range: Himalayas

> Height: 29,032 feet (8,848 meters)

> Location: Nepal, China

