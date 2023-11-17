Malcolm in the Middle Cast: Where are They Now? Getty / Staff

It was a family-friendly comedy that ran for a solid seven seasons. And when it all came to an end on May 14, 2006, many were left wondering what became of the “Malcolm in the Middle” cast. Let’s catch up with the key players and find out what they’ve been up to since their hit show came to an end.

Source: Getty / Staff

Source: Getty Images

Played title character Malcolm for all seven seasons of “Malcolm in the Middle” from 2000-2006

His character had an extremely high IQ and a photographic memory

Nominated for an Emmy and two Golden Globe awards for his role

Frankie Muniz — Now

Source: James Gilbert / Getty Images

Pursued several different career options, including stock car racing, real estate investing, and music

Married with one child

Races a Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing in the ARCA Menards Series

Jane Kaczmarek – Then

Source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Played Malcolm’s mom Lois

Nominated for three Golden Globes and seven Primetime Emmys

Claims this was her first comedic role

Jane Kaczmarek – Now

Source: Rachel Luna/Getty Images

Reprised her Lois character in 2013 on former co-star Bryan Cranston’s “Breaking Bad” DVD box set in an alternate ending

Has had roles in more than 35 TV shows and films since “Malcolm in the Middle” ended

Stays busy with her philanthropic work

Erik Per Sullivan – Then

Source: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Played youngest brother Dewey for the entire run of “Malcolm in the Middle”

Won several Young Artist Awards for her work on the show

Dewey was his breakout role

Erik Per Sullivan – Now

Source: Brad Barket /Getty Images

After the show, he — along with Jane Kaczmarerk — wrote the afterword on children’s book Together

Voiced Sheldon the Seahorse in Finding Nemo

Has not appeared on screen since 2010 and has presumably retired from acting

Bryan Cranston — Then

Source: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Played Malcolm’s father Hal on the show from 2000-2006

Landed the role while the show’s set was being built

Was hired on the spot

Bryan Cranston — Now

Source: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

After “Malcolm,” Cranston’s career explode as he stepped almost immediately into the role of Walter White on “Breaking Bad”

Co-founder of Dos Hombres

Does a tremendous of amount of charitable work for environmental and educational causes

Justin Berfield – Then

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

Played Malcolm’s brother Reese for the entire series

Named a National Youth Ambassador for Ronald McDonald House Charities 2000-2002

“Malcolm in the Middle” was the second show on which he had a 100+ show run (the first was “Unhappily Ever After”)

Justin Berfield – Now

Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Has retired from acting

Was Chief Creative Officer of Virgin Produced

Married with one child and maintains a private life

Chris Masterson – Then

Source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Played Malcolm’s eldest brother, Francis

Awarded a YoungStar Award for Best Young Ensemble Cast for his role as Francis

Starred in Wuthering Heights in 2003

Chris Masterson – Now

Source: Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Retired from acting

Pursued a career as a DJ

Married with one child

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.