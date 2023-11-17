Special Report

Malcolm in the Middle Cast: Where are They Now?

It was a family-friendly comedy that ran for a solid seven seasons. And when it all came to an end on May 14, 2006, many were left wondering what became of the “Malcolm in the Middle” cast. Let’s catch up with the key players and find out what they’ve been up to since their hit show came to an end.

 Frankie Muniz – Then

Source: Getty Images

  • Played title character Malcolm for all seven seasons of “Malcolm in the Middle” from 2000-2006
  • His character had an extremely high IQ and a photographic memory
  • Nominated for an Emmy and two Golden Globe awards for his role

Frankie Muniz — Now

Source: James Gilbert / Getty Images

  • Pursued several different career options, including stock car racing, real estate investing, and music
  • Married with one child
  • Races a Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing in the ARCA Menards Series

Jane Kaczmarek – Then

Source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Played Malcolm’s mom Lois
  • Nominated for three Golden Globes and seven Primetime Emmys
  • Claims this was her first comedic role

Jane Kaczmarek – Now

Source: Rachel Luna/Getty Images

  • Reprised her Lois character in 2013 on former co-star Bryan Cranston’s “Breaking Bad” DVD box set in an alternate ending
  • Has had roles in more than 35 TV shows and films since “Malcolm in the Middle” ended
  • Stays busy with her philanthropic work

Erik Per Sullivan – Then

Source: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

  • Played youngest brother Dewey for the entire run of “Malcolm in the Middle”
  • Won several Young Artist Awards for her work on the show
  • Dewey was his breakout role

Erik Per Sullivan – Now

Source: Brad Barket /Getty Images

  • After the show, he — along with Jane Kaczmarerk — wrote the afterword on children’s book Together
  • Voiced Sheldon the Seahorse in Finding Nemo
  • Has not appeared on screen since 2010 and has presumably retired from acting

Bryan Cranston — Then

Source: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

  • Played Malcolm’s father Hal on the show from 2000-2006
  • Landed the role while the show’s set was being built
  • Was hired on the spot

Bryan Cranston — Now

Source: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

  • After “Malcolm,” Cranston’s career explode as he stepped almost immediately into the role of Walter White on “Breaking Bad”
  • Co-founder of Dos Hombres
  • Does a tremendous of amount of charitable work for environmental and educational causes

Justin Berfield – Then

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

  • Played Malcolm’s brother Reese for the entire series
  • Named a National Youth Ambassador for Ronald McDonald House Charities 2000-2002
  • “Malcolm in the Middle” was the second show on which he had a 100+ show run (the first was “Unhappily Ever After”)

Justin Berfield – Now

Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Has retired from acting
  • Was Chief Creative Officer of Virgin Produced
  • Married with one child and maintains a private life

Chris Masterson – Then

Source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

  • Played Malcolm’s eldest brother, Francis
  • Awarded a YoungStar Award for Best Young Ensemble Cast for his role as Francis
  • Starred in Wuthering Heights in 2003

Chris Masterson – Now

Source: Robin Marchant/Getty Images

  • Retired from acting
  • Pursued a career as a DJ
  • Married with one child

