See the Most Popular Fast-Food Chains in All 50 States

Fast food is an American creation. No other country comes close to the breadth of quick and affordable food options available to consumers. A survey by Sponsorship Research International polled 7,000 individuals across six countries and found that McDonald’s signature ‘golden arches’ were more recognizable than the Christian cross.

But what does data within the United States show? Which fast food location is the most popular in each of the 50 states? As popularity can be subjective, and has limitations with survey responses, we looked at the approximate number of locations for a variety of chains across each state in the U.S., and a few surprised us! (Click here for a list of the most successful restaurant chains in the U.S.)

Reviewing data from CSUN.edu, Word Population Review, and other dining databases McDonald’s golden arches certainly fared well, but they aren’t the only winner here.

Delaware

Most Popular Fast Food Chain : McDonald’s

: McDonald’s Approximate Locations: 40

40 Specialty: Fast Food

Vermont

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway

Subway Approximate Locations: 40

40 Specialty: Sandwiches

Wyoming

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway

Subway Approximate Locations: 40

40 Specialty: Sandwiches

Alaska

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway

Subway Approximate Locations: 60

60 Specialty: Sandwiches

North Dakota

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway

Subway Approximate Locations: 70

70 Specialty: Sandwiches

South Dakota

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway

Subway Approximate Locations: 70

70 Specialty: Sandwiches

Hawaii

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s

McDonald’s Approximate Locations: 75

75 Specialty: Fast Food

Alabama

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A Approximate Locations: 90

90 Specialty: Chicken

Nebraska

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s

McDonald’s Approximate Locations: 100

100 Specialty: Fast Food

Montana

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway

Subway Approximate Locations: 100

100 Specialty: Sandwiches

Idaho

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway

Subway Approximate Locations: 100

100 Specialty: Sandwiches

Maine

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway

Subway Approximate Locations: 100

100 Specialty: Sandwiches

Arkansas

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s

McDonald’s Approximate Locations: 150

150 Specialty: Fast Food

Kansas

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s

McDonald’s Approximate Locations: 150

150 Specialty: Fast Food

Mississippi

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway

Subway Approximate Locations: 150

150 Specialty: Sandwiches

Nevada

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s

McDonald’s Approximate Locations: 150

150 Specialty: Fast Food

New Mexico

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway

Subway Approximate Locations: 150

150 Specialty: Sandwiches

Rhode Island

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Dunkin’

Dunkin’ Approximate Locations: 150

150 Specialty: Coffee and Donuts

West Virginia

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway

Subway Approximate Locations: 150

150 Specialty: Sandwiches

Oregon

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s

McDonald’s Approximate Locations: 200

200 Specialty: Fast Food

New Hampshire

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Dunkin’

Dunkin’ Approximate Locations: 200

200 Specialty: Coffee and Donuts

Utah

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway

Subway Approximate Locations: 200

200 Specialty: Sandwiches

Kentucky

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s

McDonald’s Approximate Locations: 200

200 Specialty: Fast Food

Iowa

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway

Subway Approximate Locations: 200

200 Specialty: Sandwiches

Louisiana

Georgia

McDonald’s200– Type of Food: Fast Food

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A Approximate Locations: 230

230 Specialty: Chicken

Colorado

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s

McDonald’s Approximate Locations: 250

250 Specialty: Fast Food

Connecticut

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway

Subway Approximate Locations: 250

250 Specialty: Sandwiches

Maryland

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway

Subway Approximate Locations: 250

250 Specialty: Sandwiches

Oklahoma

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway

Subway Approximate Locations: 250

250 Specialty: Sandwiches

Tennessee

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s

McDonald’s Approximate Locations: 300

300 Specialty: Fast Food

South Carolina

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s

McDonald’s Approximate Locations: 300

300 Specialty: Fast Food

Wisconsin

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s

McDonald’s Approximate Locations: 300

300 Specialty: Fast Food

Minnesota

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway

Subway Approximate Locations: 300

300 Specialty: Sandwiches

Arizona

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s

McDonald’s Approximate Locations: 300

300 Specialty: Fast Food

Missouri

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s

McDonald’s Approximate Locations: 300

300 Specialty: Fast Food

Indiana

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway

Subway Approximate Locations: 350

350 Specialty: Sandwiches

Virginia

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s

McDonald’s Approximate Locations: 400

400 Specialty: Fast Food

Michigan

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway

Subway Approximate Locations: 600

600 Specialty: Sandwiches

Illinois Source: franckreporter / E+ via Getty Images

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s

McDonald’s Approximate Locations: 650

650 Specialty: Fast Food

Washington

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Starbucks

Starbucks Approximate Locations: 650

650 Specialty: Coffee

Pennsylvania

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s

McDonald’s Approximate Locations: 700

700 Specialty: Fast Food

New Jersey

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Dunkin’

Dunkin’ Approximate Locations: 700

700 Specialty: Coffee and Donuts

North Carolina

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s

McDonald’s Approximate Locations: 700

700 Specialty: Fast Food

Ohio

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s

McDonald’s Approximate Locations: 850

850 Specialty: Fast Food

Florida

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s

McDonald’s Approximate Locations: 1000

1000 Specialty: Fast Food

Massachusetts

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Dunkin’

Dunkin’ Approximate Locations: 1100

1100 Specialty: Coffee and Donuts

Texas

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s

McDonald’s Approximate Locations: 1200

1200 Specialty: Fast Food

New York

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Dunkin’

Dunkin’ Approximate Locations: 1300

1300 Specialty: Coffee and Donuts

California

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s

McDonald’s Approximate Locations: 1500

1500 Specialty: Fast Food

