See the Most Popular Fast-Food Chains in All 50 States

Fast food is an American creation. No other country comes close to the breadth of quick and affordable food options available to consumers. A survey by Sponsorship Research International polled 7,000 individuals across six countries and found that McDonald’s signature ‘golden arches’ were more recognizable than the Christian cross.
But what does data within the United States show? Which fast food location is the most popular in each of the 50 states? As popularity can be subjective, and has limitations with survey responses, we looked at the approximate number of locations for a variety of chains across each state in the U.S., and a few surprised us! (Click here for a list of the most successful restaurant chains in the U.S.)
Reviewing data from CSUN.edu, Word Population Review, and other dining databases McDonald’s golden arches certainly fared well, but they aren’t the only winner here.
Delaware
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
- Approximate Locations: 40
- Specialty: Fast Food
Vermont
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
- Approximate Locations: 40
- Specialty: Sandwiches
Wyoming
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
- Approximate Locations: 40
- Specialty: Sandwiches
Alaska
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
- Approximate Locations: 60
- Specialty: Sandwiches
North Dakota
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
- Approximate Locations: 70
- Specialty: Sandwiches
South Dakota
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
- Approximate Locations: 70
- Specialty: Sandwiches
Hawaii
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
- Approximate Locations: 75
- Specialty: Fast Food
Alabama
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Chick-fil-A
- Approximate Locations: 90
- Specialty: Chicken
NebraskaOmaha downtown skyline during Autumn, with a lake at the Heartland of America Park in the foreground
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
- Approximate Locations: 100
- Specialty: Fast Food
Montana
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
- Approximate Locations: 100
- Specialty: Sandwiches
Idaho
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
- Approximate Locations: 100
- Specialty: Sandwiches
Maine
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
- Approximate Locations: 100
- Specialty: Sandwiches
ArkansasLittle Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
- Approximate Locations: 150
- Specialty: Fast Food
KansasWichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
- Approximate Locations: 150
- Specialty: Fast Food
MississippiJackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
- Approximate Locations: 150
- Specialty: Sandwiches
Nevada
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
- Approximate Locations: 150
- Specialty: Fast Food
New Mexico
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
- Approximate Locations: 150
- Specialty: Sandwiches
Rhode Island
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Dunkin’
- Approximate Locations: 150
- Specialty: Coffee and Donuts
West Virginia
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
- Approximate Locations: 150
- Specialty: Sandwiches
Oregon
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
- Approximate Locations: 200
- Specialty: Fast Food
New Hampshire
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Dunkin’
- Approximate Locations: 200
- Specialty: Coffee and Donuts
Utah
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
- Approximate Locations: 200
- Specialty: Sandwiches
Kentucky
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
- Approximate Locations: 200
- Specialty: Fast Food
Iowa
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
- Approximate Locations: 200
- Specialty: Sandwiches
Louisiana
– Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
– Approximate Locations: 200
– Type of Food: Fast Food
GeorgiaAtlanta, Georgia, USA downtown city skyline.
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Chick-fil-A
- Approximate Locations: 230
- Specialty: Chicken
ColoradoDawn at Maroon Bells With Autumn Aspen Trees and Maroon Lake in the Rocky Mountains near Aspen Colorado
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
- Approximate Locations: 250
- Specialty: Fast Food
Connecticut
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
- Approximate Locations: 250
- Specialty: Sandwiches
Maryland
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
- Approximate Locations: 250
- Specialty: Sandwiches
Oklahoma
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
- Approximate Locations: 250
- Specialty: Sandwiches
TennesseeNashville, Tennessee downtown skyline at twilight
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
- Approximate Locations: 300
- Specialty: Fast Food
South CarolinaCharleston, South Carolina, USA in the French Quarter.
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
- Approximate Locations: 300
- Specialty: Fast Food
WisconsinAerial view of Madison city downtown at sunset, Wisconsin
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
- Approximate Locations: 300
- Specialty: Fast Food
MinnesotaAerial view of Minneapolis, Minnesota and the Lowry Ave bridge over the Mississippi river
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
- Approximate Locations: 300
- Specialty: Sandwiches
Arizona
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
- Approximate Locations: 300
- Specialty: Fast Food
Missouri
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
- Approximate Locations: 300
- Specialty: Fast Food
IndianaAerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
- Approximate Locations: 350
- Specialty: Sandwiches
Virginia
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
- Approximate Locations: 400
- Specialty: Fast Food
MichiganDetroit Aerial Panorama during sunset
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
- Approximate Locations: 600
- Specialty: Sandwiches
Illinois
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
- Approximate Locations: 650
- Specialty: Fast Food
Washington
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Starbucks
- Approximate Locations: 650
- Specialty: Coffee
Pennsylvania
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
- Approximate Locations: 700
- Specialty: Fast Food
New Jersey
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Dunkin’
- Approximate Locations: 700
- Specialty: Coffee and Donuts
North Carolina
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
- Approximate Locations: 700
- Specialty: Fast Food
Ohio
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
- Approximate Locations: 850
- Specialty: Fast Food
FloridaOrlando, Florida, USA Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial.
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
- Approximate Locations: 1000
- Specialty: Fast Food
Massachusetts
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Dunkin’
- Approximate Locations: 1100
- Specialty: Coffee and Donuts
TexasHouston, Texas, USA Drone Skyline Aerial Panorama.
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
- Approximate Locations: 1200
- Specialty: Fast Food
New YorkBuildings in Manhattan, New York
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Dunkin’
- Approximate Locations: 1300
- Specialty: Coffee and Donuts
California
- Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
- Approximate Locations: 1500
- Specialty: Fast Food
