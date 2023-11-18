Special Report

See the Most Popular Fast-Food Chains in All 50 States

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images
Austin Smith
Published:

Fast food is an American creation. No other country comes close to the breadth of quick and affordable food options available to consumers. A survey by Sponsorship Research International polled 7,000 individuals across six countries and found that McDonald’s signature ‘golden arches’ were more recognizable than the Christian cross.

But what does data within the United States show? Which fast food location is the most popular in each of the 50 states? As popularity can be subjective, and has limitations with survey responses, we looked at the approximate number of locations for a variety of chains across each state in the U.S., and a few surprised us! (Click here for a list of the most successful restaurant chains in the U.S.)

Reviewing data from CSUN.edu, Word Population Review, and other dining databases McDonald’s golden arches certainly fared well, but they aren’t the only winner here.

Delaware

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
  • Approximate Locations: 40
  • Specialty: Fast Food

Vermont

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
  • Approximate Locations: 40
  • Specialty: Sandwiches

Wyoming

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
  • Approximate Locations: 40
  • Specialty: Sandwiches

Alaska

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
  • Approximate Locations: 60
  • Specialty: Sandwiches

North Dakota

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
  • Approximate Locations: 70
  • Specialty: Sandwiches

South Dakota

Source: peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
  • Approximate Locations: 70
  • Specialty: Sandwiches

Hawaii

Source: jewhyte / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
  • Approximate Locations: 75
  • Specialty: Fast Food

Alabama

Source: RobHainer / iStock via Getty Images

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Chick-fil-A
  • Approximate Locations: 90
  • Specialty: Chicken

Nebraska

Nebraska | Omaha skyline and lake at Autumn
Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images
Omaha downtown skyline during Autumn, with a lake at the Heartland of America Park in the foreground

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
  • Approximate Locations: 100
  • Specialty: Fast Food

Montana

Source: Jon Bilous / iStock via Getty Images

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
  • Approximate Locations: 100
  • Specialty: Sandwiches

Idaho

Source: vkbhat / E+ via Getty Images

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
  • Approximate Locations: 100
  • Specialty: Sandwiches

Maine

Maine | Augusta, Maine, USA
Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
  • Approximate Locations: 100
  • Specialty: Sandwiches

Arkansas

Arkansas | Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the River
Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
  • Approximate Locations: 150
  • Specialty: Fast Food

Kansas

Kansas | Wichita, Kansas, USA Downtown Skyline
Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
Wichita, Kansas, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
  • Approximate Locations: 150
  • Specialty: Fast Food

Mississippi

Mississippi | Jackson Mississippi Skyline
Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
Jackson, Mississippi, USA skyline over the Capitol Building.

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
  • Approximate Locations: 150
  • Specialty: Sandwiches

Nevada

Source: photoquest7 / iStock via Getty Images

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
  • Approximate Locations: 150
  • Specialty: Fast Food

New Mexico

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
  • Approximate Locations: 150
  • Specialty: Sandwiches

Rhode Island

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Dunkin’
  • Approximate Locations: 150
  • Specialty: Coffee and Donuts

West Virginia

Source: ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
  • Approximate Locations: 150
  • Specialty: Sandwiches

Oregon

Source: jbentley09 / iStock via Getty Images

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
  • Approximate Locations: 200
  • Specialty: Fast Food

New Hampshire

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Dunkin’
  • Approximate Locations: 200
  • Specialty: Coffee and Donuts

Utah

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
  • Approximate Locations: 200
  • Specialty: Sandwiches

Kentucky

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
  • Approximate Locations: 200
  • Specialty: Fast Food

Iowa

Source: pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
  • Approximate Locations: 200
  • Specialty: Sandwiches

Louisiana

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
Approximate Locations: 200
– Type of Food: Fast Food

Georgia

Georgia | Atlanta, Georgia, USA
Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
Atlanta, Georgia, USA downtown city skyline.

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Chick-fil-A
  • Approximate Locations: 230
  • Specialty: Chicken

Colorado

Colorado | Maroon Bells autumn aspen trees,lake reflections,Aspen Colorado
Source: Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images
Dawn at Maroon Bells With Autumn Aspen Trees and Maroon Lake in the Rocky Mountains near Aspen Colorado

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
  • Approximate Locations: 250
  • Specialty: Fast Food

Connecticut

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
  • Approximate Locations: 250
  • Specialty: Sandwiches

Maryland

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
  • Approximate Locations: 250
  • Specialty: Sandwiches

Oklahoma

Source: Davel5957 / E+ via Getty Images

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
  • Approximate Locations: 250
  • Specialty: Sandwiches

Tennessee

Tennessee | Nashville, Tennessee downtown skyline at twilight
Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images
Nashville, Tennessee downtown skyline at twilight

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
  • Approximate Locations: 300
  • Specialty: Fast Food

South Carolina

South Carolina | Charleston south Carolina
Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images
Charleston, South Carolina, USA in the French Quarter.

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
  • Approximate Locations: 300
  • Specialty: Fast Food

Wisconsin

Wisconsin | Aerial view of Madison city downtown at sunset, Wisconsin
Source: marchello74 / iStock via Getty Images
Aerial view of Madison city downtown at sunset, Wisconsin

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
  • Approximate Locations: 300
  • Specialty: Fast Food

Minnesota

Minnesota | Aerial view of Minneapolis and the Lowry Avenue bridge
Source: jimkruger / E+ via Getty Images
Aerial view of Minneapolis, Minnesota and the Lowry Ave bridge over the Mississippi river

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
  • Approximate Locations: 300
  • Specialty: Sandwiches

Arizona

Source: 4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
  • Approximate Locations: 300
  • Specialty: Fast Food

Missouri

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
  • Approximate Locations: 300
  • Specialty: Fast Food

Indiana

Indiana | Indiana Statehouse and Indianapolis skyline on a sunny afternoon.
Source: Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
  • Approximate Locations: 350
  • Specialty: Sandwiches

Virginia

Source: ferrantraite / E+ via Getty Images

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
  • Approximate Locations: 400
  • Specialty: Fast Food

Michigan

Michigan | Detroit Aerial Panorama
Source: pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images
Detroit Aerial Panorama during sunset

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Subway
  • Approximate Locations: 600
  • Specialty: Sandwiches

Illinois
Illinois | chicago skyline from the park
Source: franckreporter / E+ via Getty Images

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
  •  Approximate Locations: 650
  • Specialty: Fast Food

Washington

Source: LoweStock / iStock via Getty Images

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Starbucks
  • Approximate Locations: 650
  • Specialty: Coffee

Pennsylvania

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
  • Approximate Locations: 700
  • Specialty: Fast Food

New Jersey

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Dunkin’
  • Approximate Locations: 700
  • Specialty: Coffee and Donuts

North Carolina

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
  • Approximate Locations: 700
  • Specialty: Fast Food

Ohio

Source: espiegle / iStock via Getty Images

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
  • Approximate Locations: 850
  • Specialty: Fast Food

 Florida

Florida | Orlando, Florida, USA Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial
Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
Orlando, Florida, USA Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial.

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
  • Approximate Locations: 1000
  • Specialty: Fast Food

Massachusetts

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Dunkin’
  • Approximate Locations: 1100
  • Specialty: Coffee and Donuts

Texas

Texas | Houston, Texas, USA Drone Skyline Aerial Panorama
Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
Houston, Texas, USA Drone Skyline Aerial Panorama.

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
  • Approximate Locations: 1200
  • Specialty: Fast Food

New York

New York | The skyline of New York City, United States
Source: StockByM / iStock via Getty Images
Buildings in Manhattan, New York

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: Dunkin’
  • Approximate Locations: 1300
  • Specialty: Coffee and Donuts

California

San Francisco, California, USA by Pom'
San Francisco, California, USA (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Pom'

  • Most Popular Fast Food Chain: McDonald’s
  • Approximate Locations: 1500
  • Specialty: Fast Food

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE

Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.

Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Read more: Special Report, Food

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

The Top 15 Mexican Chains in America

These Are the Top 10 Chicken Chains in America

The Top 15 Pizza Chains in America

The Best Independent Coffee Shop in Every State