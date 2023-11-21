25 Brands Customers Are Abandoning panida wijitpanya / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Can you think of products or services you no longer use or at least use considerably less? Well, according to a recent survey of brand loyalty, there is a good chance you have fallen out of love with HBO’s, Disney’s, and Spotify’s streaming services, Jeep SUVs, or Sephora’s cosmetic products. (These are companies with the worst reputations.)



Perhaps the most notorious plunge in brand loyalty has been that of X, the microblogging platform formerly known as Twitter acquired by Elon Musk last year. Advertisers are wary of the risk of having their products associated with an increase in posts and images promoted by spambots and purveyors of misinformation and propaganda. This increase came after Musk gutted the company’s content moderation efforts. Forbes magazine estimates that X is now worth half of the $44 billion Musk paid for the platform amid an exodus of millions of users.

According to a 24/7 Wall St.’s review of Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Leaders List 2023, which provides loyalty rankings for 100 brands, customers are least happy about X under Musk’s leadership, with the company’s loyalty ranking plummeting to 92nd place this year from 47th in 2022. (These are the top brands out of the 987 assessed in 110 industry categories in its Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index.)

Using Brand Keys list, 24/7 Wall St. ranked brands by the number of spots they declined in the ranking from 2022 to 2023. To break ties we used the 2023 rank. We also added revenue for the brand’s company in its most recent fiscal year and one-year revenue change, using data from Yahoo! Finance. For private companies we used the companies’ own reports or noted the source. For foreign companies we converted their revenue figures into U.S. dollars.

Among the 25 brands that customers are fleeing are retailers like Old Navy, Whole Foods, and Starbucks. There are also tech brands, including Facebook and Google. MSNBC news channel and Verizon are also on the list. Despite these brand loyalty issues, only four companies on this list reported a year-over-year revenue decline: Block, which owns the Square online payment service, Meta (Facebook), The Gap (Old Navy), and Berkshire Hathaway (GEICO insurance). (Here are iconic fashion brands that no longer exist.)

Here are brands customers are fleeing in 2023.

25. Jeep

Decline in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 3 spots, from 42 to 45

3 spots, from 42 to 45 Category: Automotive

Automotive Company: Stellantis N.V.

Stellantis N.V. Company revenue for year ended 12/31/2022: 179.6 billion euro (est. $191.5 billion) — 20.2% growth from previous year

24. GEICO

Decline in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 3 spots, from 45 to 48

3 spots, from 45 to 48 Category: Insurance

Insurance Company: Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Company revenue for year ended 12/31/2022: $234.2 billion — 34.0% decline from previous year

23. Chase

Decline in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 3 spots, from 48 to 51

3 spots, from 48 to 51 Category: Banks

Banks Company: JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company revenue for year ended 12/31/2022: $128.7 billion — 5.8% growth from previous year

22. Verizon

Decline in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 3 spots, from 58 to 61

3 spots, from 58 to 61 Category: Wireless Providers

Wireless Providers Company: Verizon Communications Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc. Company revenue for year ended 12/31/2022: $136.8 billion — 2.4% growth from previous year

21. State Farm

Decline in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 3 spots, from 71 to 74

3 spots, from 71 to 74 Category: Insurance

Insurance Company: State Farm

State Farm Company revenue for year ended 12/31/2022: $89.3 billion (private) — 8.6% growth from previous year

20. MSNBC

Decline in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 4 spots, from 12 to 16

4 spots, from 12 to 16 Category: Cable News

Cable News Company: Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation Company revenue for year ended 12/31/2022: $121.4 billion — 4.3% growth from previous year

19. Microsoft

Decline in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 4 spots, from 35 to 39

4 spots, from 35 to 39 Category: Computers

Computers Company: Microsoft Corporation

Microsoft Corporation Company revenue for year ended 6/30/2023: $211.9 billion — 6.9% growth from previous year

18. Sam’s Club

Decline in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 4 spots, from 53 to 57

4 spots, from 53 to 57 Category: Price Clubs

Price Clubs Company: Walmart Inc.

Walmart Inc. Company revenue for year ended 1/31/2023: $611.3 billion — 6.7% growth from previous year

17. Starbucks

Decline in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 4 spots, from 65 to 69

4 spots, from 65 to 69 Category: Coffee

Coffee Company: Starbucks Corporation

Starbucks Corporation Company revenue for year ended 9/30/2022: $32.3 billion — 11.0% growth from previous year

16. Haagen – Dazs

Decline in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 4 spots, from 69 to 73

4 spots, from 69 to 73 Category: Ice Cream

Ice Cream Company: Froneri

Froneri Company revenue for year ended 12/31/2022: 5.1 billion euro (est. $5.4 billion — private) — 19.7% growth from previous year

15. Ralph Lauren

Decline in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 4 spots, from 73 to 77

4 spots, from 73 to 77 Category: Apparel Retailers

Apparel Retailers Company: Ralph Lauren Corporation

Ralph Lauren Corporation Company revenue for year ended 3/31/2023: $6.4 billion — 3.6% growth from previous year

14. Sephora

Decline in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 6 spots, from 40 to 46

6 spots, from 40 to 46 Category: Cosmetics

Cosmetics Company: LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company revenue for year ended 12/31/2022: 79.2 billion euro (est. $84.4 billion) — 23.3% growth from previous year

13. CVS

Decline in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 6 spots, from 44 to 50

6 spots, from 44 to 50 Category: Pharmacy

Pharmacy Company: CVS Health Corporation

CVS Health Corporation Company revenue for year ended 12/31/2022: $322.5 billion — 10.4% growth from previous year

12. Google Wallet

Decline in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 7 spots, from 72 to 79

7 spots, from 72 to 79 Category: Online Payments

Online Payments Company: Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc. Company revenue for year ended 12/31/2022: $282.8 billion — 9.8% growth from previous year

11. Google

Decline in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 8 spots, from 9 to 17

8 spots, from 9 to 17 Category: Search Engines

Search Engines Company: Alphabet Inc.

Alphabet Inc. Company revenue for year ended 12/31/2022: $282.8 billion — 9.8% growth from previous year

10. Disney +

Decline in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 9 spots, from 4 to 13

9 spots, from 4 to 13 Category: Streaming Video

Streaming Video Company: The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company Company revenue for year ended 9/30/2022: $82.7 billion — 22.7% growth from previous year

9. Mastercard

Decline in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 9 spots, from 81 to 90

9 spots, from 81 to 90 Category: Credit Cards

Credit Cards Company: Mastercard Incorporated

Mastercard Incorporated Company revenue for year ended 12/31/2022: $22.2 billion — 17.8% growth from previous year

8. Facebook

Decline in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 12 spots, from 46 to 58

12 spots, from 46 to 58 Category: Social Networking

Social Networking Company: Meta Platforms, Inc.

Meta Platforms, Inc. Company revenue for year ended 12/31/2022: $116.6 billion — 1.1% decline from previous year

7. Whole Foods

Decline in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 13 spots, from 31 to 44

13 spots, from 31 to 44 Category: Natural Foods

Natural Foods Company: Amazon.com, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc. Company revenue for year ended 12/31/2022: $514.0 billion — 9.4% growth from previous year

6. Paramount +

Decline in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 15 spots, from 51 to 66

15 spots, from 51 to 66 Category: Streaming Video

Streaming Video Company: Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company revenue for year ended 12/31/2022: $30.2 billion (National Amusement is parent) — 5.5% growth from previous year

5. MAX ( HBO )

Decline in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 16 spots, from 36 to 52

16 spots, from 36 to 52 Category: Streaming Video

Streaming Video Company: Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. Company revenue for year ended 12/31/2022: $33.8 billion — 177.4% growth from previous year

4. Old Navy

Decline in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 16 spots, from 43 to 59

16 spots, from 43 to 59 Category: Apparel Retailers

Apparel Retailers Company: The Gap, Inc.

The Gap, Inc. Company revenue for year ended 1/31/2023: $15.6 billion — 6.3% decline from previous year

3. Spotify

Decline in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 21 spots, from 62 to 83

21 spots, from 62 to 83 Category: Online Music

Online Music Company: Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify Technology S.A. Company revenue for year ended 12/31/2022: 11.7 billion euro (est. $12.5 billion) — 21.3% growth from previous year

2. Square

Decline in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 26 spots, from 52 to 78

26 spots, from 52 to 78 Category: Online Payments

Online Payments Company: Block, Inc.

Block, Inc. Company revenue for year ended 12/31/2022: $17.5 billion — 0.7% decline from previous year

1. X ( Twitter )

Decline in loyalty ranking, 2022 to 2023: 45 spots, from 47 to 92

45 spots, from 47 to 92 Category: Social Networking

Social Networking Company: X Corp.

X Corp. Company revenue for year ended : Private (made $5.1 billion in 2021 and reportedly $4.4 billion in 2022, according to Business of Apps)

