This is the Best Place to Buy a Vacation Home

Whether it is for retirement or buying a second home, Americans head for the sun — and for decades that has meant heading for the South. Still, not all markets can provide the best returns when the intention is to rent out the vacation home.

To find the best place to buy a vacation home, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Real estate rental company Vacasa’s report 2023: Top 25 Best Places to Buy a Vacation Home. Vacasa ranked vacation markets by their cap (or capitalization) rate, which is the annual rate of return on investment strictly from projected net operating income (gross revenue minus expenses not including mortgage payments) relative to the purchase price. Median home sale prices also came from Vacasa, while average temperatures came mostly from WeatherWX.com, and population figures came from the Census Bureau 2021 Annual Community Survey five-year estimates unless otherwise noted.

Of the 25 best places to buy a vacation home on our list, Southern states include some of the best markets with the highest returns. Twenty-one markets of the list are located in eight states.

Eight of those 21 locations are in Florida, including three among the top 10 markets with the best returns. The annual rate of return from renting out a vacation home in Okaloosa Island, for example, is about 9%, and it is 6.5% in Navarre. Indeed the U.S. Census Bureau reported in January that Florida became the fastest-growing state for the first time since 1957. (Also see how Florida’s population will change in the next 20 years.)

North and South Carolina each have three destinations on the list. Virginia and Tennessee each have two, including Nashville, the most populous place on the list. It is two Virginia markets that hold the first and third spots for the highest returns.

Not all the vacation spots are in the South. The Pacific Northwest, represented by Washington and Oregon, is desired by holiday seekers, as is Killington, Vermont, which has the lowest median home sale price of any place on our list at $267,500. That’s barely one-fourth the median home sales price of homes at Isle of Palms in South Carolina, at $1.2 million, the priciest on the list. (Also see American cities with the most million dollar homes.)

Vacation home buyers tend to favor smaller locales — four of the destinations or our list had populations of 1,000 people or fewer.

Here are the best places to buy a vacation home.

25. Corpus Christi, Texas

Annual rate of return on investment: 3.61%

3.61% Median home sale price: $273,200 — #24 out of 25 markets

$273,200 — #24 out of 25 markets Average January temperatures: Hi 66°F Lo 52°F

Hi 66°F Lo 52°F Average July temperatures: Hi 92°F Lo 78°F

Hi 92°F Lo 78°F Population, 2021: 318,168

24. Isle of Palms, South Carolina

Annual rate of return on investment: 3.65%

3.65% Median home sale price: $1,200,000 — #1 out of 25 markets

$1,200,000 — #1 out of 25 markets Average January temperatures: Hi 58°F Lo 46°F

Hi 58°F Lo 46°F Average July temperatures: Hi 86°F Lo 78°F

Hi 86°F Lo 78°F Population, 2021: 4,318

23. Anna Maria, Florida

Annual rate of return on investment: 3.73%

3.73% Median home sale price: $858,500 — #4 out of 25 markets

$858,500 — #4 out of 25 markets Average January temperatures: Hi 68°F Lo 58°F

Hi 68°F Lo 58°F Average July temperatures: Hi 87°F Lo 80°F

Hi 87°F Lo 80°F Population, 2021: 944

22. North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Annual rate of return on investment: 3.75%

3.75% Median home sale price: $365,000 — #20 out of 25 markets

$365,000 — #20 out of 25 markets Average January temperatures: Hi 55°F Lo 42°F

Hi 55°F Lo 42°F Average July temperatures: Hi 87°F Lo 76°F

Hi 87°F Lo 76°F Population, 2021: 18,502

21. Edisto Beach, South Carolina

Annual rate of return on investment: 3.76%

3.76% Median home sale price: $725,000 — #6 out of 25 markets

$725,000 — #6 out of 25 markets Average January temperatures: Hi 57°F Lo 40°F

Hi 57°F Lo 40°F Average July temperatures: Hi 90°F Lo 76°F

Hi 90°F Lo 76°F Population, 2021: 759

20. Middle Keys, Florida

Annual rate of return on investment: 3.77%

3.77% Median home sale price: $700,000 — #7 out of 25 markets

$700,000 — #7 out of 25 markets Average January temperatures: Hi 73°F Lo 69°F

Hi 73°F Lo 69°F Average July temperatures: Hi 85°F Lo 83°F

Hi 85°F Lo 83°F Population, 2021: 11,685 (2020)

19. Westport, Washington

Annual rate of return on investment: 3.88%

3.88% Median home sale price: $370,000 — #19 out of 25 markets

$370,000 — #19 out of 25 markets Average January temperatures: Hi 46°F Lo 38°F

Hi 46°F Lo 38°F Average July temperatures: Hi 68°F Lo 53°F

Hi 68°F Lo 53°F Population, 2021: 2,199

18. Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Annual rate of return on investment: 3.93%

3.93% Median home sale price: $648,800 — #8 out of 25 markets

$648,800 — #8 out of 25 markets Average January temperatures: Hi 44°F Lo 28°F

Hi 44°F Lo 28°F Average July temperatures: Hi 82°F Lo 64°F

Hi 82°F Lo 64°F Population, 2021: 3,684

17. Killington, Vermont

Annual rate of return on investment: 4.06%

4.06% Median home sale price: $267,500 — #25 out of 25 markets

$267,500 — #25 out of 25 markets Average January temperatures: Hi 25°F Lo 10°F

Hi 25°F Lo 10°F Average July temperatures: Hi 77°F Lo 58°F

Hi 77°F Lo 58°F Population, 2021: 433

16. Panama City Beach, Florida

Annual rate of return on investment: 4.11%

4.11% Median home sale price: $425,000 — #15 out of 25 markets

$425,000 — #15 out of 25 markets Average January temperatures: Hi 61°F Lo 48°F

Hi 61°F Lo 48°F Average July temperatures: Hi 88°F Lo 78°F

Hi 88°F Lo 78°F Population, 2021: 17,882

15. Destin, Florida

Annual rate of return on investment: 4.16%

4.16% Median home sale price: $596,000 — #11 out of 25 markets

$596,000 — #11 out of 25 markets Average January temperatures: Hi 60°F Lo 48°F

Hi 60°F Lo 48°F Average July temperatures: Hi 88°F Lo 79°F

Hi 88°F Lo 79°F Population, 2021: 13,751

13. Bradenton, Florida

Annual rate of return on investment: 4.51%

4.51% Median home sale price: $450,000 — #13 out of 25 markets

$450,000 — #13 out of 25 markets Average January temperatures: Hi 69°F Lo 57°F

Hi 69°F Lo 57°F Average July temperatures: Hi 87°F Lo 77°F

Hi 87°F Lo 77°F Population, 2021: 54,918

14. Hatteras Island, North Carolina

Annual rate of return on investment: 4.51%

4.51% Median home sale price: $740,000 — #5 out of 25 markets

$740,000 — #5 out of 25 markets Average January temperatures: Hi 56°F Lo 47°F

Hi 56°F Lo 47°F Average July temperatures: Hi 81°F Lo 79°F

Hi 81°F Lo 79°F Population, 2021: 552

12. Waldport, Oregon

Annual rate of return on investment: 4.91%

4.91% Median home sale price: $405,000 — #18 out of 25 markets

$405,000 — #18 out of 25 markets Average January temperatures: Hi 49°F Lo 42°F

Hi 49°F Lo 42°F Average July temperatures: Hi 66°F Lo 53°F

Hi 66°F Lo 53°F Population, 2021: 1,875

11. Nashville, Tennessee

Annual rate of return on investment: 5.11%

5.11% Median home sale price: $432,100 — #14 out of 25 markets

$432,100 — #14 out of 25 markets Average January temperatures: Hi 46°F Lo 31°F

Hi 46°F Lo 31°F Average July temperatures: Hi 89°F Lo 71°F

Hi 89°F Lo 71°F Population, 2021: 682,646 (Nashville-Davidson, Tennessee)

10. Rockaway Beach, Oregon

Annual rate of return on investment: 5.23%

5.23% Median home sale price: $340,000 — #23 out of 25 markets

$340,000 — #23 out of 25 markets Average January temperatures: Hi 48°F Lo 40°F

Hi 48°F Lo 40°F Average July temperatures: Hi 68°F Lo 53°F

Hi 68°F Lo 53°F Population, 2021: 1,456

9. Nags Head, North Carolina

Annual rate of return on investment: 5.45%

5.45% Median home sale price: $615,500 — #10 out of 25 markets

$615,500 — #10 out of 25 markets Average January temperatures: Hi 50°F Lo 41°F

Hi 50°F Lo 41°F Average July temperatures: Hi 82°F Lo 77°F

Hi 82°F Lo 77°F Population, 2021: 3,096

8. Corolla, North Carolina

Annual rate of return on investment: 5.47%

5.47% Median home sale price: $927,500 — #3 out of 25 markets

$927,500 — #3 out of 25 markets Average January temperatures: Hi 50°F Lo 39°F

Hi 50°F Lo 39°F Average July temperatures: Hi 84°F Lo 76°F

Hi 84°F Lo 76°F Population, 2021: 1,219 (Source: Point2Home)

7. Palm Coast, Florida

Annual rate of return on investment: 5.69%

5.69% Median home sale price: $360,000 — #21 out of 25 markets

$360,000 — #21 out of 25 markets Average January temperatures: Hi 66°F Lo 53°F

Hi 66°F Lo 53°F Average July temperatures: Hi 88°F Lo 77°F

Hi 88°F Lo 77°F Population, 2021: 88,313

6. Gulf Shores, Alabama

Annual rate of return on investment: 6.09%

6.09% Median home sale price: $475,000 — #12 out of 25 markets

$475,000 — #12 out of 25 markets Average January temperatures: Hi 60°F Lo 50°F

Hi 60°F Lo 50°F Average July temperatures: Hi 86°F Lo 80°F

Hi 86°F Lo 80°F Population, 2021: 14,712

5. Navarre, Florida

Annual rate of return on investment: 6.42%

6.42% Median home sale price: $420,000 — #16 out of 25 markets

$420,000 — #16 out of 25 markets Average January temperatures: Hi 61°F Lo 47°F

Hi 61°F Lo 47°F Average July temperatures: Hi 88°F Lo 78°F

Hi 88°F Lo 78°F Population, 2021: 38,994

4. Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Annual rate of return on investment: 6.46%

6.46% Median home sale price: $618,000 — #9 out of 25 markets

$618,000 — #9 out of 25 markets Average January temperatures: Hi 42°F Lo 33°F

Hi 42°F Lo 33°F Average July temperatures: Hi 81°F Lo 73°F

Hi 81°F Lo 73°F Population, 2021: 1,392

3. Sandbridge, Virginia

Annual rate of return on investment: 6.47%

6.47% Median home sale price: $928,900 — #2 out of 25 markets

$928,900 — #2 out of 25 markets Average January temperatures: Hi 48°F Lo 36°F

Hi 48°F Lo 36°F Average July temperatures: Hi 84°F Lo 73°F

Hi 84°F Lo 73°F Population, 2021: 60,158 (Source: Point2Home)

2. Okaloosa Island, Florida

Annual rate of return on investment: 9.08%

9.08% Median home sale price: $360,000 — #21 out of 25 markets

$360,000 — #21 out of 25 markets Average January temperatures: Hi 60°F Lo 43°F

Hi 60°F Lo 43°F Average July temperatures: Hi 90°F Lo 75°F

Hi 90°F Lo 75°F Population, 2021: 22,938 (Source: Point2Home)

1. Lake Anna, Virginia

Annual rate of return on investment: 10.32%

10.32% Median home sale price: $405,500 — #17 out of 25 markets

$405,500 — #17 out of 25 markets Average January temperatures: Hi 44°F Lo 29°F

Hi 44°F Lo 29°F Average July temperatures: Hi 90°F Lo 70°F

Hi 90°F Lo 70°F Population, 2021: 20,690 (Source: Point2Home)

