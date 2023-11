Home values are at an all time high in the United States. According to real estate marketplace company Zillow, the typical American home was worth $348,539 at the end of September 2023, the latest month of available data – up 44% from four years earlier.

The sharp rise in home prices, precipitated in part by supply constraints and surging demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, has made homeownership unaffordable for large segments of the population. The ongoing affordability crisis has been compounded in recent months by rising interest rates. As of late October, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate in the U.S. stood at 7.8%, the highest level in over two decades. (Here is a look at the states with the worst housing shortages for low income Americans.)

Some of these broader market trends have not impacted all parts of the country evenly, however. Based on the latest Zillow data, there are 10 states where the typical home is worth less than $250,000, and all but three of them are concentrated in the South. And in many cities and towns across the Southern United States, most homes cost less than $100,000.

Using data from Zillow, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most affordable housing markets in the South. We reviewed Zillow estimates on median home value for over 1,800 communities across the Southern U.S. We only considered places with populations of over 5,000 and with income data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey.

Among the 50 places on this list, the value of a typical home ranges from just under $97,000 to about $43,000. These cities and towns are spread across eight Southern states, including Texas, where 12 places on this list are located, as well as Alabama, Arkansas, and Oklahoma, which are each home to seven.

Breaking from the broader national trend, 40 of the cities and towns on this list have reported falling home values in the last 12 months. In most of them, falling home values coincided with a one-year decline in population, according to five-year estimates from the Census Bureau’s 2021 ACS, which likely resulted in reduced demand for housing.

Not only a product of supply and demand, home values are also often a reflection of what local residents can afford – and incomes in each of these places are lower than average. Nationwide, the typical American household earns $69,021 annually, according to five-year ACS estimates. Meanwhile, no city or town on this list has a median household income above $56,000, and in most of them, the typical household earns less than $40,000 a year. (Here is a look at the poorest county in every state.)

Here are the most affordable housing markets in the South.