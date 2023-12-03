How Americans Should Prepare For a Nuclear Attack Moussa81 / iStock via Getty Images

The state of the world today can leave many people feeling less than optimistic. There are currently two ongoing conflicts that may lead to fears of another war and with that, the concern of a nuclear attack. Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022 and this war has been in progress for almost two years. During the launch of the Ukraine counter-offensive, analysts around the world feared that Russia’s response could include atomic weaponry. It would be the first time a nuclear bomb has been used in a belligerent manner since the Nagasaki bomb in Japan.

While nuclear war in Eastern Europe wouldn’t directly affect the United States, the breaking of the atomic seal could lead many to fear the possibility of a nuclear strike on an American City. To add to this uncertainty is the current crisis between Israel and Hamas, which some experts speculate could lead to another world war. (This is what a nuclear attack would do to America’s 25 largest cities.)

Whether we are prepared for another nuclear attack is another question. During WWII, air raid sirens were added to buildings to warn of potential threats. These were used extensively throughout the Cold War as well. The public service announcement issued by New York State was a reminder of the civil defense video “Duck and Cover” that was distributed to schools in the 1950s. It advised students to duck under their desks during a nuclear attack and cover their heads and necks. This PSA called for people to get inside a building and move away from windows; stay inside and remove outer clothes and shower with soap or shampoo; and stay tuned for government information.

There are currently different types of sirens to alert us to certain dangers. To determine what Americans should do to prepare for nuclear war, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a list of recommendations from the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention on how people can protect themselves and their families before, during, and after a nuclear blast. The 24/7 Wall St. list is more comprehensive, taking you through key steps before, during, and after a nuclear attack. (Here is an example of different types of alert sounds used).

Here is how Americans should prepare for a nuclear attack.

