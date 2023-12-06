5 Reasons To Avoid Rite Aid Today RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The feeling of walking into a Rite-Aid just isn’t what it used to be. So much so that the company has filed for bankruptcy. There used to be cool aisles that matched the season it was in, and they even had tee shirts of a high school if you wanted to rep them. These days, it’s empty, dirty, and not fun to sit around while they fill your prescription.

There are plenty of other places to go to other than Rite-Aid that get the job done and don’t make you feel trapped while you shop or wait around. If you’re still shopping at Rite-Aid, you shouldn’t be. This is why it’s time to finally give up on the corner store that once had it all.

They Are Facing Accusations of Filling Opioid Prescriptions For Those Who Didn’t Need Them

It’s important to start with facts like this. There’s an opioid epidemic going on in the United States. People are hooked on drugs to try to escape the current reality we find ourselves in daily. Most companies would try their best to combat it and feel a moral sense to not add to it. Not Rite-Aid, though.

They’re currently dealing with accusations of filling opioid prescriptions for those who didn’t need it. This is a huge moral problem and shows they truly don’t care about you at all, only the bottom line. Why would you want to shop somewhere that shows a complete disregard for you and your health? Accusations like this don’t just come out of nowhere, so it’s time to reconsider where you get your shop.

The Prices Are Rising to Combat Bankruptcy

Another legal problem Rite-Aid is having is the fact they’ve had to declare bankruptcy lately. This has caused the prices of goods and services inside the store to rise to combat this. While it makes sense they have to do this, it shouldn’t be at your expense. You should be shopping at places that are reasonably priced and not facing threats of shutting down constantly.

The top priority you need to have in your life is you and your money. If you’re purposely spending more money when you know there are other options out there that are cheaper, that’s not a good long-term financial decision. Don’t try to keep a company in business that’s already failed. Support a new one that’s starting up.

The Stores Are Dirty

Walking through the aisles and bathrooms of a Rite-Aid can feel weird. This is because their stores are dirtier than almost any other store out there. Their stores aren’t properly staffed, as another way to save money. Not having the staff to walk around and make sure everything is clean for the customers is a way to scare off shoppers. Even if they don’t have the manpower, there still needs to be some sort of way to make sure the store is clean.

The dirt and other matter that’s on the floor can get into the different foods and medications you purchase. You can also easily get sick from ingesting what’s in and around where you’re shopping. If there’s anything we’ve learned from the last three years or so, you can never be too clean. Why not go to places that are known for being clean, neat, tidy, and organized?

They Don’t Have the Products You Need

Another downside of facing bankruptcy is not being able to get all the products you need from companies to sell them. Imagine going to the store for something small and normal, like cereal. Well, there’s a slight chance if you go to Rite-Aid they won’t have it. This will only frustrate you and take more time out of your day that you might not necessarily have. Going to the store means you should feel confident they have the products you’re after. It shouldn’t have to be a guessing game and wild goose chase to get it.

It’s Easier to Go to Other Places to Fill Your Prescription

There are plenty of other places out there where you can fill your prescription and not have to sit in a dark corner to wait for it to be filled. The most obvious answer to this is Target. Here, you’ll be able to walk around and occupy your time while you wait. It might not seem like a lot, but not having to just sit there in silence can help you while you’re waiting. You can also do your full grocery shopping trip at a place like Target and not have to make multiple stops like you would if you want to Rite-Aid. This store was once one of the best places to stop for snacks and have a good time. There are now better options, giving you a new lease on where to go.

