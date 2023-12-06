Iconic Warships and Submarines Built by Huntington Ingalls

U.S. Carrier Strike Group 12 has been deployed to the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Israel in an attempt to add stability to the region despite the ongoing Hamas-Israeli conflict. This strike group consists of a few destroyers, a cruiser, and the Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier — arguably the most advanced aircraft carrier on the planet. One of the largest U.S. military shipbuilders recently finished this Ford-class aircraft carrier and there are more on the way.
Huntington Ingalls, via its shipyard Newport News Shipbuilding, built the Gerald R. Ford and every Nimitz-class aircraft carrier. Newport News is currently one of two outfits that the U.S. Navy uses to build its nuclear submarines. This shipbuilding company has a storied history with its ships participating in all of the major wars of the 20th century. (These are the most produced aircraft by any nation in WW2.)
To identify the most iconic warship and submarine classes built by Huntington Ingalls, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various historical and military sources. We ordered these classes chronologically. We included supplemental information from Military Factory and various other sources regarding type, number built by Huntington Ingalls, and notable ships.
The Gerald R. Ford is the most recent of the Ford-class aircraft carriers to be completed. Two other carriers in this class are on the way, the John F. Kennedy and Enterprise. These carriers are meant to carry a complement of at least 75 aircraft, fighter jets, and rotary-based aircraft. (This is every aircraft carrier in U.S. Navy history.)
As for the nuclear submarines, Huntington Ingalls produces only part of the submarines and the rest is completed at a General Dynamics facility. The Virginia-class and Los Angeles-class submarines are notable nuclear submarine classes these companies have produced.
In all, Huntington Ingalls produced over 30 different classes of warships and submarines, including battleships and aircraft carriers.
Here is a look at all the warships and submarine classes built by Huntington Ingalls
Kearsarge-class
- Type: Battleship
- First year built: 1898
- Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 2
- Notable ships: Kearsarge, Kentucky
Illinois-class
- Type: Battleship
- First year built: 1898
- Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 1
- Notable ships: Illinois
Arkansas-class
- Type: Monitor
- First year built: 1900
- Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 1
- Notable ships: Arkansas
Pennsylvania-class
- Type: Cruiser
- First year built: 1903
- Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 2
- Notable ships: West Virginia, Maryland
Virginia-class
- Type: Battleship
- First year built: 1904
- Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 1
- Notable ships: Virginia
Tennessee-class
- Type: Cruiser
- First year built: 1906
- Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 2
- Notable ships: North Carolina, Montana
Connecticut-class
- Type: Battleship
- First year built: 1907
- Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 1
- Notable ships: Minnesota
Delaware-class
- Type: Battleship
- First year built: 1909
- Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 1
- Notable ships: Delaware
New York-class
- Type: Battleship
- First year built: 1912
- Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 1
- Notable ships: Texas
Pennsylvania-classes
- Type: Battleship
- First year built: 1915
- Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 1
- Notable ships: Pennsylvania
New Mexico-class
- Type: Battleship
- First year built: 1917
- Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 1
- Notable ships: Mississippi
Wickes-class
- Type: Destroyer
- First year built: 1918
- Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 6
- Notable ships: Lamberton, Montgomery, Radford, Gamble
Clemson-class
- Type: Destroyer
- First year built: 1920
- Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 1
- Notable ships: Abel P. Upshur
Colorado-class
- Type: Battleship
- First year built: 1920
- Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 2
- Notable ships: Maryland, West Virginia
Northampton-class
- Type: Cruiser
- First year built: 1929
- Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 2
- Notable ships: Houston, Augusta
Ranger-class
- Type: Aircraft carrier
- First year built: 1933
- Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 1
- Notable ships: Ranger
Yorktown-class
- Type: Aircraft carrier
- First year built: 1936
- Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 3
- Notable ships: Yorktown, Enterprise, Hornet
Brooklyn-class
- Type: Cruiser
- First year built: 1936
- Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 1
- Notable ships: Boise
Sims-class
- Type: Destroyer
- First year built: 1938
- Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 2
- Notable ships: Mustin, Russell
South Dakota-class
- Type: Battleship
- First year built: 1941
- Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 1
- Notable ships: Indiana
Essex-class
- Type: Aircraft carrier
- First year built: 1942
- Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 9
- Notable ships: Essex, Yorktown, Intrepid, Hornet
Midway-class
- Type: Aircraft carrier
- First year built: 1945
- Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 2
- Notable ships: Midway, Coral Sea
Des Moines-class
- Type: Cruiser
- First year built: 1948
- Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 1
- Notable ships: Newport News
Forrestal-class
- Type: Aircraft carrier
- First year built: 1954
- Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 2
- Notable ships: Forrestal, Ranger
George Washington-class
- Type: Submarine
- First year built: 1959
- Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 1
- Notable ships: Robert E. Lee
Skipjack-class
- Type: Submarine
- First year built: 1960
- Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 1
- Notable ships: Shark
Enterprise-class
- Type: Aircraft carrier
- First year built: 1960
- Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 1
- Notable ships: Enterprise
Kitty Hawk-class
- Type: Aircraft carrier
- First year built: 1964
- Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 2
- Notable ships: America, John F. Kennedy
Nimitz-class
- Type: Aircraft carrier
- First year built: 1972
- Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 10
- Notable ships: Nimitz, Abraham Lincoln, Harry S. Truman, George H.W. Bush
Virginia-class
- Type: Cruiser
- First year built: 1974
- Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 4
- Notable ships: Virginia, Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas
Los Angeles-class
- Type: Submarine
- First year built: 1974
- Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 29
- Notable ships: Los Angeles, Indiana, Miami
Virginia-class
- Type: Submarine
- First year built: 2000
- Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 22
- Notable ships: Virginia, California, Texas, South Dakota
Ford-class
- Type: Aircraft carrier
- First year built: 2013
- Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 1
- Notable ships: Gerald R. Ford
