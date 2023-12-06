Iconic Warships and Submarines Built by Huntington Ingalls Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

U.S. Carrier Strike Group 12 has been deployed to the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Israel in an attempt to add stability to the region despite the ongoing Hamas-Israeli conflict. This strike group consists of a few destroyers, a cruiser, and the Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier — arguably the most advanced aircraft carrier on the planet. One of the largest U.S. military shipbuilders recently finished this Ford-class aircraft carrier and there are more on the way.

Huntington Ingalls, via its shipyard Newport News Shipbuilding, built the Gerald R. Ford and every Nimitz-class aircraft carrier. Newport News is currently one of two outfits that the U.S. Navy uses to build its nuclear submarines. This shipbuilding company has a storied history with its ships participating in all of the major wars of the 20th century. (These are the most produced aircraft by any nation in WW2.)

To identify the most iconic warship and submarine classes built by Huntington Ingalls, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed various historical and military sources. We ordered these classes chronologically. We included supplemental information from Military Factory and various other sources regarding type, number built by Huntington Ingalls, and notable ships.

The Gerald R. Ford is the most recent of the Ford-class aircraft carriers to be completed. Two other carriers in this class are on the way, the John F. Kennedy and Enterprise. These carriers are meant to carry a complement of at least 75 aircraft, fighter jets, and rotary-based aircraft. (This is every aircraft carrier in U.S. Navy history.)

As for the nuclear submarines, Huntington Ingalls produces only part of the submarines and the rest is completed at a General Dynamics facility. The Virginia-class and Los Angeles-class submarines are notable nuclear submarine classes these companies have produced.

In all, Huntington Ingalls produced over 30 different classes of warships and submarines, including battleships and aircraft carriers.

Here is a look at all the warships and submarine classes built by Huntington Ingalls

Kearsarge-class

Type: Battleship

Battleship First year built: 1898

1898 Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 2

2 Notable ships: Kearsarge, Kentucky

Illinois-class

Type: Battleship

Battleship First year built: 1898

1898 Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 1

1 Notable ships: Illinois

Arkansas-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Monitor

Monitor First year built: 1900

1900 Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 1

1 Notable ships: Arkansas

Pennsylvania-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Cruiser

Cruiser First year built: 1903

1903 Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 2

2 Notable ships: West Virginia, Maryland

Virginia-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Battleship

Battleship First year built: 1904

1904 Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 1

1 Notable ships: Virginia

Tennessee-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Cruiser

Cruiser First year built: 1906

1906 Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 2

2 Notable ships: North Carolina, Montana

Connecticut-class

Type: Battleship

Battleship First year built: 1907

1907 Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 1

1 Notable ships: Minnesota

Delaware-class

Source: library_of_congress / Flickr

Type: Battleship

Battleship First year built: 1909

1909 Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 1

1 Notable ships: Delaware

New York-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Battleship

Battleship First year built: 1912

1912 Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 1

1 Notable ships: Texas

Pennsylvania-classes

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Type: Battleship

Battleship First year built: 1915

1915 Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 1

1 Notable ships: Pennsylvania

New Mexico-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Battleship

Battleship First year built: 1917

1917 Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 1

1 Notable ships: Mississippi

Wickes-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer First year built: 1918

1918 Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 6

6 Notable ships: Lamberton, Montgomery, Radford, Gamble

Clemson-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer First year built: 1920

1920 Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 1

1 Notable ships: Abel P. Upshur

Colorado-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Battleship

Battleship First year built: 1920

1920 Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 2

2 Notable ships: Maryland, West Virginia

Northampton-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Cruiser

Cruiser First year built: 1929

1929 Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 2

2 Notable ships: Houston, Augusta

Ranger-class

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier First year built: 1933

1933 Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 1

1 Notable ships: Ranger

Yorktown-class

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier First year built: 1936

1936 Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 3

3 Notable ships: Yorktown, Enterprise, Hornet

Brooklyn-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Cruiser

Cruiser First year built: 1936

1936 Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 1

1 Notable ships: Boise

Sims-class

Source: national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer First year built: 1938

1938 Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 2

2 Notable ships: Mustin, Russell

South Dakota-class

Source: national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr

Type: Battleship

Battleship First year built: 1941

1941 Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 1

1 Notable ships: Indiana

Essex-class

Source: Keystone / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier First year built: 1942

1942 Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 9

9 Notable ships: Essex, Yorktown, Intrepid, Hornet

Midway-class

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier First year built: 1945

1945 Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 2

2 Notable ships: Midway, Coral Sea

Des Moines-class

Source: national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr

Type: Cruiser

Cruiser First year built: 1948

1948 Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 1

1 Notable ships: Newport News

Forrestal-class

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier First year built: 1954

1954 Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 2

2 Notable ships: Forrestal, Ranger

George Washington-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Submarine

Submarine First year built: 1959

1959 Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 1

1 Notable ships: Robert E. Lee

Skipjack-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Submarine

Submarine First year built: 1960

1960 Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 1

1 Notable ships: Shark

Enterprise-class

Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier First year built: 1960

1960 Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 1

1 Notable ships: Enterprise

Kitty Hawk-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier First year built: 1964

1964 Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 2

2 Notable ships: America, John F. Kennedy

Nimitz-class

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier First year built: 1972

1972 Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 10

10 Notable ships: Nimitz, Abraham Lincoln, Harry S. Truman, George H.W. Bush

Virginia-class

Source: national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr

Type: Cruiser

Cruiser First year built: 1974

1974 Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 4

4 Notable ships: Virginia, Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas

Los Angeles-class

Type: Submarine

Submarine First year built: 1974

1974 Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 29

29 Notable ships: Los Angeles, Indiana, Miami

Virginia-class

Source: usnavy / Flickr

Type: Submarine

Submarine First year built: 2000

2000 Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 22

22 Notable ships: Virginia, California, Texas, South Dakota

Ford-class

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Aircraft carrier

Aircraft carrier First year built: 2013

2013 Total ships built by Huntington Ingalls: 1

1 Notable ships: Gerald R. Ford

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.