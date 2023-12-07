Special Report

The 50 Best School Districts in America

The 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees equal access to education for all children in the United States. Beyond this, however, America’s school system is largely managed at the state and local levels. And while all children have the right to a free public education, the quality of that education varies considerably across the country. 

In much of the U.S., public schools are underfunded, understaffed, and underperforming. Due in part to stagnate teacher pay, 79%% of public schools with open teaching positions reported hiring difficulties in August 2023, according to the Department of Education. Meanwhile, the share of eighth graders who are proficient in core subjects has fallen in recent years, now standing at just 26% in math and 31% in reading, according to government data. 

Not surprisingly, confidence in America’s education system has fallen to an all-time low. According to a 2023 Gallup poll, only 23% of American adults have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from 41% in 2020 and from a record high of 62% in 1975. 

Notably, however, there are many school districts that have managed to avoid the serious issues plaguing America’s public education system. These districts tend to be well funded and well regarded by both parents and students. The students who attend them are also typically more likely to graduate and to be proficient in core subjects with above-average standardized test scores.

Using data compiled by Niche, an education and community research platform, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 best school districts in America. Niche ranked schools based on a weighted index of multiple measures, including standardized test results, graduation rates, student-teacher ratios, extracurricular clubs and sports teams, and parent and student surveys. A full description of each measure and its weighting is available here

The vast majority of school districts on this list are either in the Midwest or the Northeast. These include 13 districts in Illinois and nine in New York state. Most are also in close proximity to major cities, like Boston, Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia. With only one exception, each of these school districts spends more annually on a per pupil basis than the national average of $12,239, as reported by Niche. (Here is a look at the best places to teach in America.)

In each district on this list with available data, graduation rates exceed 90%, and over half have graduation rates above 95%. (Here is a look at America’s 50 best public high schools.)

Here are the 50 best school districts in America.

50. West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District

50. West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District
  • Location: West Windsor, NJ
  • Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 98%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 71% in reading; 57% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1390 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $23,136 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 9,109

49. Millburn Township School District

49. Millburn Township School District
  • Location: Millburn, NJ
  • Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 98%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 79% in reading; 68% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1400 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $23,337 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 4,796

48. New Canaan Public Schools

48. New Canaan Public Schools
  • Location: New Canaan, CT
  • Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 97%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 86% in reading; 81% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1330 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $26,238 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 4,175

47. South Central School District

47. South Central School District
  • Location: Bonesteel, SD
  • Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 0%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 44.5% in reading; 34.5% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: out of 36 in ACTs; out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $21,747 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 75

46. Wayzata Public Schools

Wayzata High School by TimothyMN
Wayzata High School (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by TimothyMN
  • Location: Plymouth, MN
  • Student-teacher ratio: 18:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 97%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 78% in reading; 75% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1400 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $20,282 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 12,018

45. Mariemont City Schools

45. Mariemont City Schools
  • Location: Cincinnati, OH
  • Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 95%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 92% in reading; 89% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1280 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $33,003 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 1,566

44. Lower Merion School District

44. Lower Merion School District
  • Location: Ardmore, PA
  • Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 96%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 84% in reading; 74% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1330 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $33,650 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 8,531

43. Princeton Public Schools

43. Princeton Public Schools
  • Location: Princeton, NJ
  • Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 94%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 72% in reading; 49% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $30,734 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 3,759

42. Elmbrook School District

BrookfieldCentral by Ambrose Engineering
BrookfieldCentral (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Ambrose Engineering
  • Location: Brookfield, WI
  • Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 98%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 60% in reading; 61% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1380 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $14,303 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 7,727

41. Indian Prairie Community Unit School District No. 204

NCHS Aerial 2022 by Sea Cow
NCHS Aerial 2022 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Sea Cow
  • Location: Aurora, IL
  • Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 96%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 47% in reading; 47% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $17,104 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 25,815

40. East Williston Union Free School District

The Wheatley School Front Entrance by Retlou
The Wheatley School Front Entrance (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Retlou
  • Location: Old Westbury, NY
  • Student-teacher ratio: 9:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 95%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 82% in reading; 90% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $36,190 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 1,644

39. Northern Utah Academy for Math Engineering & Science (Nuames)

Miller Administration Building by D.fletcher4
Miller Administration Building (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by D.fletcher4
  • Location: Layton, UT
  • Student-teacher ratio: 23:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 99%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 74% in reading; 58% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1300 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $8,130 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 1,134

38. Arcadia Unified School District

Arcadia High School by Scarlet Sappho
Arcadia High School (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Scarlet Sappho
  • Location: Arcadia, CA
  • Student-teacher ratio: 23:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 97%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 69% in reading; 67% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1370 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $15,070 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 8,669

37. Township High School District No. 214

37. Township High School District No. 214
  • Location: Arlington Heights, IL
  • Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 93%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 45% in reading; 42% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 28 out of 36 in ACTs; 1230 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $25,173 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 12,073

36. Barrington Community Unit School District No. 220

36. Barrington Community Unit School District No. 220
  • Location: Barrington, IL
  • Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 97%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 49% in reading; 46% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $24,438 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 8,161

35. Novi Community School District

NoviHighSchoolMIEntranceSign by transly
NoviHighSchoolMIEntranceSign (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by transly
  • Location: Novi, MI
  • Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 93%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 72% in reading; 73% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $13,953 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 6,612

34. Northern Valley Regional High School District

Atlanta 24-27 Feb 2010 by David
Atlanta 24-27 Feb 2010 (CC BY 2.0) by David
  • Location: Demarest, NJ
  • Student-teacher ratio: 10:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 98%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 71% in reading; 58% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1330 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $47,184 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 2,076

33. Indian Hill Exempted Village School District

33. Indian Hill Exempted Village School District
  • Location: Cincinnati, OH
  • Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 95%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 88% in reading; 84% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $20,790 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 2,131

32. Naperville Community Unit School District No. 203

32. Naperville Community Unit School District No. 203
  • Location: Naperville, IL
  • Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 98%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 58% in reading; 51% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $20,473 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 16,245

31. Weston Public Schools

Weston High School aerial by Nick Allen
Weston High School aerial (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Nick Allen
  • Location: Weston, MA
  • Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 95%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 77% in reading; 71% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $34,908 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 1,948

30. Hopkinton Public Schools

30. Hopkinton Public Schools
  • Location: Hopkinton, MA
  • Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 99%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 78% in reading; 71% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $17,386 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 4,006

29. Los Gatos-Saratoga Joint Union High School District

Los gatos school grounds by Mike24
Los gatos school grounds (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Mike24
  • Location: Los Gatos, CA
  • Student-teacher ratio: 21:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 97%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 90% in reading; 83% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1390 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $19,426 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 3,382

28. Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District

28. Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District
  • Location: North Merrick, NY
  • Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 95%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 88% in reading; 84% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1260 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $29,753 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 5,186

27. North Allegheny School District

27. North Allegheny School District
  • Location: Pittsburgh, PA
  • Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 91%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 82% in reading; 64% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $23,965 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 8,467

26. School District of Clayton

Clayton Buildings by Lightmetro
Clayton Buildings (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Lightmetro
  • Location: Clayton, MO
  • Student-teacher ratio: 10:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 98%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 72% in reading; 68% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1320 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $24,820 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 2,385

25. Tredyffrin-Easttown School District

25. Tredyffrin-Easttown School District
  • Location: Wayne, PA
  • Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 98%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 88% in reading; 77% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $22,265 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 6,928

24. Hewlett-Woodmere Union Free School District

George W. Hewlett High School by AITFFan1
George W. Hewlett High School (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by AITFFan1
  • Location: Woodmere, NY
  • Student-teacher ratio: 10:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 97%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 79% in reading; 72% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1290 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $41,507 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 2,825

23. Community High School District 128

Brainerd Building by McGhiever
Brainerd Building (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by McGhiever
  • Location: Vernon Hills, IL
  • Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 98%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 63% in reading; 60% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $36,909 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 3,359

22. New Trier Township High School District No. 203

22. New Trier Township High School District No. 203
  • Location: Northfield, IL
  • Student-teacher ratio: 10:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 98%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 80% in reading; 76% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $38,376 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 3,889

21. Syosset Central School District

Syosset High School, Syosset by AITFFan1
Syosset High School, Syosset (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by AITFFan1
  • Location: Syosset, NY
  • Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 96%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 82% in reading; 88% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1380 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $36,191 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 6,797

20. Westport School District

20. Westport School District
  • Location: Westport, CT
  • Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 98%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 82% in reading; 74% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1320 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $26,565 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 5,303

19. Niles Township Community High School District No. 219

Niles North High School by Ayaan Mirza
Niles North High School (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Ayaan Mirza
  • Location: Skokie, IL
  • Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 93%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 42% in reading; 37% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 28 out of 36 in ACTs; 1230 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $43,140 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 4,619

18. San Dieguito Union High School District

San dieguito theatre by Bovlb
San dieguito theatre (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Bovlb
  • Location: Encinitas, CA
  • Student-teacher ratio: 25:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 96%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 79% in reading; 72% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $17,579 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 12,704

17. Township High School District No. 211

17. Township High School District No. 211
  • Location: Palatine, IL
  • Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 95%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 43% in reading; 45% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1260 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $26,178 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 12,121

16. Palo Alto Unified School District

Gunn High School Apr 2020 by Ovinus Real
Gunn High School Apr 2020 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Ovinus Real
  • Location: Palo Alto, CA
  • Student-teacher ratio: 18:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 94%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 80% in reading; 79% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1410 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $26,678 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 11,395

15. Hinsdale Township High School District No. 86

15. Hinsdale Township High School District No. 86
  • Location: Hinsdale, IL
  • Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 92%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 64% in reading; 62% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1330 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $36,133 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 3,894

14. Half Hollow Hills Central School District

14. Half Hollow Hills Central School District
  • Location: Dix Hills, NY
  • Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 95%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 75% in reading; 79% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1300 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $32,846 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 7,408

13. Scarsdale Union Free School District

Scarsdale UFSD #152 by ThoseGuys119
Scarsdale UFSD #152 (CC BY 2.0) by ThoseGuys119
  • Location: Scarsdale, NY
  • Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 98%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 92% in reading; 87% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1420 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $38,850 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 4,642

12. West Lafayette Community School Corporation

12. West Lafayette Community School Corporation
  • Location: West Lafayette, IN
  • Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 95%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 70% in reading; 66% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $14,580 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 2,369

11. Great Neck Public Schools

11. Great Neck Public Schools
  • Location: Great Neck, NY
  • Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 94%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 83% in reading; 86% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1390 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $36,078 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 6,776

10. Radnor Township School District

Damascus, PA, Welcome Sign by Doug Kerr (Dougtone)
Damascus, PA, Welcome Sign (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Doug Kerr (Dougtone)
  • Location: Wayne, PA
  • Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 97%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 86% in reading; 72% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $26,584 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 3,601

9. Roslyn Union Free School District

9. Roslyn Union Free School District
Roslyn Union Free School District Central Administration Building by Mschwartz20
Roslyn Union Free School District Central Administration Building (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Mschwartz20
  • Location: Roslyn, NY
  • Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 97%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 82% in reading; 83% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1390 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $32,874 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 3,318

8. Ladue School District

8. Ladue School District
Ladue School District buses at Ladue Middle School by Iipilot45
Ladue School District buses at Ladue Middle School (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Iipilot45
  • Location: St Louis, MO
  • Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 97%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 70% in reading; 64% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1450 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $17,320 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 4,382

7. South Texas Independent School District

Mercedes historic downtown by Akissforme
Mercedes historic downtown (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Akissforme
  • Location: Mercedes, TX
  • Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 99%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 74% in reading; 54% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 26 out of 36 in ACTs; 1200 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $15,039 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 4,251

6. Jericho Union Free School District

The Milleridge Inn by DanTD
The Milleridge Inn (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by DanTD
  • Location: Jericho, NY
  • Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 99%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 86% in reading; 91% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1420 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $39,926 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 3,182

5. Township High School District No. 113

Highland Park High School by WestportWiki
Highland Park High School (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by WestportWiki
  • Location: Highland Park, IL
  • Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 95%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 63% in reading; 60% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $38,613 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 3,298

4. Eanes Independent School District

Eanes ISD Administration Building by Larry D. Moore
Eanes ISD Administration Building (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Larry D. Moore
  • Location: Austin, TX
  • Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 99%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 74% in reading; 70% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $26,715 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 7,834

3. Evanston Township High School District No. 202

Evanston Township High School front by Damperpedal
Evanston Township High School front (CC BY 3.0 DEED) by Damperpedal
  • Location: Evanston, IL
  • Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 92%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 52% in reading; 47% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 28 out of 36 in ACTs; 1230 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $27,679 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 3,727

2. Glenbrook High School District 225

GlenbrookNorth2 by Dustin Batt
GlenbrookNorth2 (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by Dustin Batt
  • Location: Glenview, IL
  • Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 97%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 64% in reading; 62% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1320 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $53,682 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 5,132

1. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District No. 125

StevensonHS 1 by Tonyhawkwiz
StevensonHS 1 (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Tonyhawkwiz
  • Location: Lincolnshire, IL
  • Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
  • Avg. graduation rate: 96%
  • Students proficient in core subjects: 73% in reading; 72% in math
  • Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs
  • Annual district spending: $37,088 per pupil
  • Total enrollment: 4,392

