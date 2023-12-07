The 50 Best School Districts in America McGhiever / Wikimedia Commons

The 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees equal access to education for all children in the United States. Beyond this, however, America’s school system is largely managed at the state and local levels. And while all children have the right to a free public education, the quality of that education varies considerably across the country.

In much of the U.S., public schools are underfunded, understaffed, and underperforming. Due in part to stagnate teacher pay, 79%% of public schools with open teaching positions reported hiring difficulties in August 2023, according to the Department of Education. Meanwhile, the share of eighth graders who are proficient in core subjects has fallen in recent years, now standing at just 26% in math and 31% in reading, according to government data.

Not surprisingly, confidence in America’s education system has fallen to an all-time low. According to a 2023 Gallup poll, only 23% of American adults have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from 41% in 2020 and from a record high of 62% in 1975.

Notably, however, there are many school districts that have managed to avoid the serious issues plaguing America’s public education system. These districts tend to be well funded and well regarded by both parents and students. The students who attend them are also typically more likely to graduate and to be proficient in core subjects with above-average standardized test scores.

Using data compiled by Niche, an education and community research platform, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 best school districts in America. Niche ranked schools based on a weighted index of multiple measures, including standardized test results, graduation rates, student-teacher ratios, extracurricular clubs and sports teams, and parent and student surveys. A full description of each measure and its weighting is available here.

The vast majority of school districts on this list are either in the Midwest or the Northeast. These include 13 districts in Illinois and nine in New York state. Most are also in close proximity to major cities, like Boston, Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia. With only one exception, each of these school districts spends more annually on a per pupil basis than the national average of $12,239, as reported by Niche. (Here is a look at the best places to teach in America.)

In each district on this list with available data, graduation rates exceed 90%, and over half have graduation rates above 95%. (Here is a look at America’s 50 best public high schools.)

Here are the 50 best school districts in America.

50. West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District

Source: helen89 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Location: West Windsor, NJ

West Windsor, NJ Student-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Avg. graduation rate: 98%

98% Students proficient in core subjects: 71% in reading; 57% in math

71% in reading; 57% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1390 out of 1600 in SATs

32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1390 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $23,136 per pupil

$23,136 per pupil Total enrollment: 9,109

49. Millburn Township School District

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Millburn, NJ

Millburn, NJ Student-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Avg. graduation rate: 98%

98% Students proficient in core subjects: 79% in reading; 68% in math

79% in reading; 68% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1400 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1400 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $23,337 per pupil

$23,337 per pupil Total enrollment: 4,796

48. New Canaan Public Schools

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Location: New Canaan, CT

New Canaan, CT Student-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Avg. graduation rate: 97%

97% Students proficient in core subjects: 86% in reading; 81% in math

86% in reading; 81% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1330 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1330 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $26,238 per pupil

$26,238 per pupil Total enrollment: 4,175

47. South Central School District

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Bonesteel, SD

Bonesteel, SD Student-teacher ratio: 11:1

11:1 Avg. graduation rate: 0%

0% Students proficient in core subjects: 44.5% in reading; 34.5% in math

44.5% in reading; 34.5% in math Avg. standardized test scores: out of 36 in ACTs; out of 1600 in SATs

out of 36 in ACTs; out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $21,747 per pupil

$21,747 per pupil Total enrollment: 75

46. Wayzata Public Schools

Location: Plymouth, MN

Plymouth, MN Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

18:1 Avg. graduation rate: 97%

97% Students proficient in core subjects: 78% in reading; 75% in math

78% in reading; 75% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1400 out of 1600 in SATs

30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1400 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $20,282 per pupil

$20,282 per pupil Total enrollment: 12,018

45. Mariemont City Schools

Source: pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

16:1 Avg. graduation rate: 95%

95% Students proficient in core subjects: 92% in reading; 89% in math

92% in reading; 89% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1280 out of 1600 in SATs

29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1280 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $33,003 per pupil

$33,003 per pupil Total enrollment: 1,566

44. Lower Merion School District

Source: William Thomas Cain / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Location: Ardmore, PA

Ardmore, PA Student-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Avg. graduation rate: 96%

96% Students proficient in core subjects: 84% in reading; 74% in math

84% in reading; 74% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1330 out of 1600 in SATs

30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1330 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $33,650 per pupil

$33,650 per pupil Total enrollment: 8,531

43. Princeton Public Schools

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Princeton, NJ

Princeton, NJ Student-teacher ratio: 11:1

11:1 Avg. graduation rate: 94%

94% Students proficient in core subjects: 72% in reading; 49% in math

72% in reading; 49% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $30,734 per pupil

$30,734 per pupil Total enrollment: 3,759

42. Elmbrook School District

Location: Brookfield, WI

Brookfield, WI Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Avg. graduation rate: 98%

98% Students proficient in core subjects: 60% in reading; 61% in math

60% in reading; 61% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1380 out of 1600 in SATs

29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1380 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $14,303 per pupil

$14,303 per pupil Total enrollment: 7,727

41. Indian Prairie Community Unit School District No. 204

Location: Aurora, IL

Aurora, IL Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Avg. graduation rate: 96%

96% Students proficient in core subjects: 47% in reading; 47% in math

47% in reading; 47% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs

29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $17,104 per pupil

$17,104 per pupil Total enrollment: 25,815

40. East Williston Union Free School District

Location: Old Westbury, NY

Old Westbury, NY Student-teacher ratio: 9:1

9:1 Avg. graduation rate: 95%

95% Students proficient in core subjects: 82% in reading; 90% in math

82% in reading; 90% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs

30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $36,190 per pupil

$36,190 per pupil Total enrollment: 1,644

39. Northern Utah Academy for Math Engineering & Science (Nuames)

Location: Layton, UT

Layton, UT Student-teacher ratio: 23:1

23:1 Avg. graduation rate: 99%

99% Students proficient in core subjects: 74% in reading; 58% in math

74% in reading; 58% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1300 out of 1600 in SATs

27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1300 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $8,130 per pupil

$8,130 per pupil Total enrollment: 1,134

38. Arcadia Unified School District

Location: Arcadia, CA

Arcadia, CA Student-teacher ratio: 23:1

23:1 Avg. graduation rate: 97%

97% Students proficient in core subjects: 69% in reading; 67% in math

69% in reading; 67% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1370 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1370 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $15,070 per pupil

$15,070 per pupil Total enrollment: 8,669

37. Township High School District No. 214

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Arlington Heights, IL

Arlington Heights, IL Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

16:1 Avg. graduation rate: 93%

93% Students proficient in core subjects: 45% in reading; 42% in math

45% in reading; 42% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 28 out of 36 in ACTs; 1230 out of 1600 in SATs

28 out of 36 in ACTs; 1230 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $25,173 per pupil

$25,173 per pupil Total enrollment: 12,073

36. Barrington Community Unit School District No. 220

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Barrington, IL

Barrington, IL Student-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Avg. graduation rate: 97%

97% Students proficient in core subjects: 49% in reading; 46% in math

49% in reading; 46% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs

30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $24,438 per pupil

$24,438 per pupil Total enrollment: 8,161

35. Novi Community School District

Location: Novi, MI

Novi, MI Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

17:1 Avg. graduation rate: 93%

93% Students proficient in core subjects: 72% in reading; 73% in math

72% in reading; 73% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $13,953 per pupil

$13,953 per pupil Total enrollment: 6,612

34. Northern Valley Regional High School District

Location: Demarest, NJ

Demarest, NJ Student-teacher ratio: 10:1

10:1 Avg. graduation rate: 98%

98% Students proficient in core subjects: 71% in reading; 58% in math

71% in reading; 58% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1330 out of 1600 in SATs

30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1330 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $47,184 per pupil

$47,184 per pupil Total enrollment: 2,076

33. Indian Hill Exempted Village School District

Source: Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Avg. graduation rate: 95%

95% Students proficient in core subjects: 88% in reading; 84% in math

88% in reading; 84% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $20,790 per pupil

$20,790 per pupil Total enrollment: 2,131

32. Naperville Community Unit School District No. 203

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Naperville, IL

Naperville, IL Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Avg. graduation rate: 98%

98% Students proficient in core subjects: 58% in reading; 51% in math

58% in reading; 51% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs

29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $20,473 per pupil

$20,473 per pupil Total enrollment: 16,245

31. Weston Public Schools

Location: Weston, MA

Weston, MA Student-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Avg. graduation rate: 95%

95% Students proficient in core subjects: 77% in reading; 71% in math

77% in reading; 71% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $34,908 per pupil

$34,908 per pupil Total enrollment: 1,948

30. Hopkinton Public Schools

Source: TammyFullum / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Hopkinton, MA

Hopkinton, MA Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Avg. graduation rate: 99%

99% Students proficient in core subjects: 78% in reading; 71% in math

78% in reading; 71% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs

30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $17,386 per pupil

$17,386 per pupil Total enrollment: 4,006

29. Los Gatos-Saratoga Joint Union High School District

Location: Los Gatos, CA

Los Gatos, CA Student-teacher ratio: 21:1

21:1 Avg. graduation rate: 97%

97% Students proficient in core subjects: 90% in reading; 83% in math

90% in reading; 83% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1390 out of 1600 in SATs

32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1390 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $19,426 per pupil

$19,426 per pupil Total enrollment: 3,382

28. Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Location: North Merrick, NY

North Merrick, NY Student-teacher ratio: 11:1

11:1 Avg. graduation rate: 95%

95% Students proficient in core subjects: 88% in reading; 84% in math

88% in reading; 84% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1260 out of 1600 in SATs

29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1260 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $29,753 per pupil

$29,753 per pupil Total enrollment: 5,186

27. North Allegheny School District

Source: Althom / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Location: Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, PA Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

16:1 Avg. graduation rate: 91%

91% Students proficient in core subjects: 82% in reading; 64% in math

82% in reading; 64% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs

30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $23,965 per pupil

$23,965 per pupil Total enrollment: 8,467

26. School District of Clayton

Location: Clayton, MO

Clayton, MO Student-teacher ratio: 10:1

10:1 Avg. graduation rate: 98%

98% Students proficient in core subjects: 72% in reading; 68% in math

72% in reading; 68% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1320 out of 1600 in SATs

30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1320 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $24,820 per pupil

$24,820 per pupil Total enrollment: 2,385

25. Tredyffrin-Easttown School District

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Wayne, PA

Wayne, PA Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

17:1 Avg. graduation rate: 98%

98% Students proficient in core subjects: 88% in reading; 77% in math

88% in reading; 77% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs

30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $22,265 per pupil

$22,265 per pupil Total enrollment: 6,928

24. Hewlett-Woodmere Union Free School District

Location: Woodmere, NY

Woodmere, NY Student-teacher ratio: 10:1

10:1 Avg. graduation rate: 97%

97% Students proficient in core subjects: 79% in reading; 72% in math

79% in reading; 72% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1290 out of 1600 in SATs

29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1290 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $41,507 per pupil

$41,507 per pupil Total enrollment: 2,825

23. Community High School District 128

Location: Vernon Hills, IL

Vernon Hills, IL Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Avg. graduation rate: 98%

98% Students proficient in core subjects: 63% in reading; 60% in math

63% in reading; 60% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs

30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $36,909 per pupil

$36,909 per pupil Total enrollment: 3,359

22. New Trier Township High School District No. 203

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Northfield, IL

Northfield, IL Student-teacher ratio: 10:1

10:1 Avg. graduation rate: 98%

98% Students proficient in core subjects: 80% in reading; 76% in math

80% in reading; 76% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs

30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $38,376 per pupil

$38,376 per pupil Total enrollment: 3,889

21. Syosset Central School District

Location: Syosset, NY

Syosset, NY Student-teacher ratio: 11:1

11:1 Avg. graduation rate: 96%

96% Students proficient in core subjects: 82% in reading; 88% in math

82% in reading; 88% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1380 out of 1600 in SATs

30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1380 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $36,191 per pupil

$36,191 per pupil Total enrollment: 6,797

20. Westport School District

Source: Tyler Blodgett / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Westport, CT

Westport, CT Student-teacher ratio: 11:1

11:1 Avg. graduation rate: 98%

98% Students proficient in core subjects: 82% in reading; 74% in math

82% in reading; 74% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1320 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1320 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $26,565 per pupil

$26,565 per pupil Total enrollment: 5,303

19. Niles Township Community High School District No. 219

Location: Skokie, IL

Skokie, IL Student-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Avg. graduation rate: 93%

93% Students proficient in core subjects: 42% in reading; 37% in math

42% in reading; 37% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 28 out of 36 in ACTs; 1230 out of 1600 in SATs

28 out of 36 in ACTs; 1230 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $43,140 per pupil

$43,140 per pupil Total enrollment: 4,619

18. San Dieguito Union High School District

Location: Encinitas, CA

Encinitas, CA Student-teacher ratio: 25:1

25:1 Avg. graduation rate: 96%

96% Students proficient in core subjects: 79% in reading; 72% in math

79% in reading; 72% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs

30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $17,579 per pupil

$17,579 per pupil Total enrollment: 12,704

17. Township High School District No. 211

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Location: Palatine, IL

Palatine, IL Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Avg. graduation rate: 95%

95% Students proficient in core subjects: 43% in reading; 45% in math

43% in reading; 45% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1260 out of 1600 in SATs

29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1260 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $26,178 per pupil

$26,178 per pupil Total enrollment: 12,121

16. Palo Alto Unified School District

Location: Palo Alto, CA

Palo Alto, CA Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

18:1 Avg. graduation rate: 94%

94% Students proficient in core subjects: 80% in reading; 79% in math

80% in reading; 79% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1410 out of 1600 in SATs

32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1410 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $26,678 per pupil

$26,678 per pupil Total enrollment: 11,395

15. Hinsdale Township High School District No. 86

Source: jferrer / iStock via Getty Images

Location: Hinsdale, IL

Hinsdale, IL Student-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Avg. graduation rate: 92%

92% Students proficient in core subjects: 64% in reading; 62% in math

64% in reading; 62% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1330 out of 1600 in SATs

30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1330 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $36,133 per pupil

$36,133 per pupil Total enrollment: 3,894

14. Half Hollow Hills Central School District

Source: Bruce Bennett / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Location: Dix Hills, NY

Dix Hills, NY Student-teacher ratio: 11:1

11:1 Avg. graduation rate: 95%

95% Students proficient in core subjects: 75% in reading; 79% in math

75% in reading; 79% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1300 out of 1600 in SATs

30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1300 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $32,846 per pupil

$32,846 per pupil Total enrollment: 7,408

13. Scarsdale Union Free School District

Location: Scarsdale, NY

Scarsdale, NY Student-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Avg. graduation rate: 98%

98% Students proficient in core subjects: 92% in reading; 87% in math

92% in reading; 87% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1420 out of 1600 in SATs

32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1420 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $38,850 per pupil

$38,850 per pupil Total enrollment: 4,642

12. West Lafayette Community School Corporation

Source: akrassel / iStock via Getty Images

Location: West Lafayette, IN

West Lafayette, IN Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Avg. graduation rate: 95%

95% Students proficient in core subjects: 70% in reading; 66% in math

70% in reading; 66% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs

32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $14,580 per pupil

$14,580 per pupil Total enrollment: 2,369

11. Great Neck Public Schools

Source: Public Domain ./ Wikimedia Commons

Location: Great Neck, NY

Great Neck, NY Student-teacher ratio: 11:1

11:1 Avg. graduation rate: 94%

94% Students proficient in core subjects: 83% in reading; 86% in math

83% in reading; 86% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1390 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1390 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $36,078 per pupil

$36,078 per pupil Total enrollment: 6,776

10. Radnor Township School District

Location: Wayne, PA

Wayne, PA Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Avg. graduation rate: 97%

97% Students proficient in core subjects: 86% in reading; 72% in math

86% in reading; 72% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $26,584 per pupil

$26,584 per pupil Total enrollment: 3,601

9. Roslyn Union Free School District

Location: Roslyn, NY

Roslyn, NY Student-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Avg. graduation rate: 97%

97% Students proficient in core subjects: 82% in reading; 83% in math

82% in reading; 83% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1390 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1390 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $32,874 per pupil

$32,874 per pupil Total enrollment: 3,318

8. Ladue School District

Location: St Louis, MO

St Louis, MO Student-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Avg. graduation rate: 97%

97% Students proficient in core subjects: 70% in reading; 64% in math

70% in reading; 64% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1450 out of 1600 in SATs

29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1450 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $17,320 per pupil

$17,320 per pupil Total enrollment: 4,382

7. South Texas Independent School District

Location: Mercedes, TX

Mercedes, TX Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

17:1 Avg. graduation rate: 99%

99% Students proficient in core subjects: 74% in reading; 54% in math

74% in reading; 54% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 26 out of 36 in ACTs; 1200 out of 1600 in SATs

26 out of 36 in ACTs; 1200 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $15,039 per pupil

$15,039 per pupil Total enrollment: 4,251

6. Jericho Union Free School District

Location: Jericho, NY

Jericho, NY Student-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Avg. graduation rate: 99%

99% Students proficient in core subjects: 86% in reading; 91% in math

86% in reading; 91% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1420 out of 1600 in SATs

32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1420 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $39,926 per pupil

$39,926 per pupil Total enrollment: 3,182

5. Township High School District No. 113

Location: Highland Park, IL

Highland Park, IL Student-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Avg. graduation rate: 95%

95% Students proficient in core subjects: 63% in reading; 60% in math

63% in reading; 60% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs

29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $38,613 per pupil

$38,613 per pupil Total enrollment: 3,298

4. Eanes Independent School District

Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Avg. graduation rate: 99%

99% Students proficient in core subjects: 74% in reading; 70% in math

74% in reading; 70% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $26,715 per pupil

$26,715 per pupil Total enrollment: 7,834

3. Evanston Township High School District No. 202

Location: Evanston, IL

Evanston, IL Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Avg. graduation rate: 92%

92% Students proficient in core subjects: 52% in reading; 47% in math

52% in reading; 47% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 28 out of 36 in ACTs; 1230 out of 1600 in SATs

28 out of 36 in ACTs; 1230 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $27,679 per pupil

$27,679 per pupil Total enrollment: 3,727

2. Glenbrook High School District 225

Location: Glenview, IL

Glenview, IL Student-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Avg. graduation rate: 97%

97% Students proficient in core subjects: 64% in reading; 62% in math

64% in reading; 62% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1320 out of 1600 in SATs

30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1320 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $53,682 per pupil

$53,682 per pupil Total enrollment: 5,132

1. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District No. 125

Location: Lincolnshire, IL

Lincolnshire, IL Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

16:1 Avg. graduation rate: 96%

96% Students proficient in core subjects: 73% in reading; 72% in math

73% in reading; 72% in math Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs

31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs Annual district spending: $37,088 per pupil

$37,088 per pupil Total enrollment: 4,392

