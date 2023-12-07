The 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees equal access to education for all children in the United States. Beyond this, however, America’s school system is largely managed at the state and local levels. And while all children have the right to a free public education, the quality of that education varies considerably across the country.
In much of the U.S., public schools are underfunded, understaffed, and underperforming. Due in part to stagnate teacher pay, 79%% of public schools with open teaching positions reported hiring difficulties in August 2023, according to the Department of Education. Meanwhile, the share of eighth graders who are proficient in core subjects has fallen in recent years, now standing at just 26% in math and 31% in reading, according to government data.
Not surprisingly, confidence in America’s education system has fallen to an all-time low. According to a 2023 Gallup poll, only 23% of American adults have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from 41% in 2020 and from a record high of 62% in 1975.
Notably, however, there are many school districts that have managed to avoid the serious issues plaguing America’s public education system. These districts tend to be well funded and well regarded by both parents and students. The students who attend them are also typically more likely to graduate and to be proficient in core subjects with above-average standardized test scores.
Using data compiled by Niche, an education and community research platform, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 best school districts in America. Niche ranked schools based on a weighted index of multiple measures, including standardized test results, graduation rates, student-teacher ratios, extracurricular clubs and sports teams, and parent and student surveys. A full description of each measure and its weighting is available here.
The vast majority of school districts on this list are either in the Midwest or the Northeast. These include 13 districts in Illinois and nine in New York state. Most are also in close proximity to major cities, like Boston, Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia. With only one exception, each of these school districts spends more annually on a per pupil basis than the national average of $12,239, as reported by Niche. (Here is a look at the best places to teach in America.)
In each district on this list with available data, graduation rates exceed 90%, and over half have graduation rates above 95%. (Here is a look at America’s 50 best public high schools.)
Here are the 50 best school districts in America.
50. West Windsor-Plainsboro Regional School District
- Location: West Windsor, NJ
- Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 98%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 71% in reading; 57% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1390 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $23,136 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 9,109
49. Millburn Township School District
- Location: Millburn, NJ
- Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 98%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 79% in reading; 68% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1400 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $23,337 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 4,796
48. New Canaan Public Schools
- Location: New Canaan, CT
- Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 97%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 86% in reading; 81% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1330 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $26,238 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 4,175
47. South Central School District
- Location: Bonesteel, SD
- Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 0%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 44.5% in reading; 34.5% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: out of 36 in ACTs; out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $21,747 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 75
46. Wayzata Public Schools
- Location: Plymouth, MN
- Student-teacher ratio: 18:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 97%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 78% in reading; 75% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1400 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $20,282 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 12,018
45. Mariemont City Schools
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 95%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 92% in reading; 89% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1280 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $33,003 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 1,566
44. Lower Merion School District
- Location: Ardmore, PA
- Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 96%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 84% in reading; 74% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1330 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $33,650 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 8,531
43. Princeton Public Schools
- Location: Princeton, NJ
- Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 94%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 72% in reading; 49% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $30,734 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 3,759
42. Elmbrook School District
- Location: Brookfield, WI
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 98%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 60% in reading; 61% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1380 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $14,303 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 7,727
41. Indian Prairie Community Unit School District No. 204
- Location: Aurora, IL
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 96%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 47% in reading; 47% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $17,104 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 25,815
40. East Williston Union Free School District
- Location: Old Westbury, NY
- Student-teacher ratio: 9:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 95%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 82% in reading; 90% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $36,190 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 1,644
39. Northern Utah Academy for Math Engineering & Science (Nuames)
- Location: Layton, UT
- Student-teacher ratio: 23:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 99%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 74% in reading; 58% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 27 out of 36 in ACTs; 1300 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $8,130 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 1,134
38. Arcadia Unified School District
- Location: Arcadia, CA
- Student-teacher ratio: 23:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 97%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 69% in reading; 67% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1370 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $15,070 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 8,669
37. Township High School District No. 214
- Location: Arlington Heights, IL
- Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 93%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 45% in reading; 42% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 28 out of 36 in ACTs; 1230 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $25,173 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 12,073
36. Barrington Community Unit School District No. 220
- Location: Barrington, IL
- Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 97%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 49% in reading; 46% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $24,438 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 8,161
35. Novi Community School District
- Location: Novi, MI
- Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 93%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 72% in reading; 73% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $13,953 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 6,612
34. Northern Valley Regional High School District
- Location: Demarest, NJ
- Student-teacher ratio: 10:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 98%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 71% in reading; 58% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1330 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $47,184 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 2,076
33. Indian Hill Exempted Village School District
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 95%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 88% in reading; 84% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $20,790 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 2,131
32. Naperville Community Unit School District No. 203
- Location: Naperville, IL
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 98%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 58% in reading; 51% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $20,473 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 16,245
31. Weston Public Schools
- Location: Weston, MA
- Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 95%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 77% in reading; 71% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $34,908 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 1,948
30. Hopkinton Public Schools
- Location: Hopkinton, MA
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 99%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 78% in reading; 71% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $17,386 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 4,006
29. Los Gatos-Saratoga Joint Union High School District
- Location: Los Gatos, CA
- Student-teacher ratio: 21:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 97%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 90% in reading; 83% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1390 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $19,426 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 3,382
28. Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District
- Location: North Merrick, NY
- Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 95%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 88% in reading; 84% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1260 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $29,753 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 5,186
27. North Allegheny School District
- Location: Pittsburgh, PA
- Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 91%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 82% in reading; 64% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $23,965 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 8,467
26. School District of Clayton
- Location: Clayton, MO
- Student-teacher ratio: 10:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 98%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 72% in reading; 68% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1320 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $24,820 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 2,385
25. Tredyffrin-Easttown School District
- Location: Wayne, PA
- Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 98%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 88% in reading; 77% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $22,265 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 6,928
24. Hewlett-Woodmere Union Free School District
- Location: Woodmere, NY
- Student-teacher ratio: 10:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 97%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 79% in reading; 72% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1290 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $41,507 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 2,825
23. Community High School District 128
- Location: Vernon Hills, IL
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 98%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 63% in reading; 60% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $36,909 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 3,359
22. New Trier Township High School District No. 203
- Location: Northfield, IL
- Student-teacher ratio: 10:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 98%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 80% in reading; 76% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $38,376 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 3,889
21. Syosset Central School District
- Location: Syosset, NY
- Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 96%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 82% in reading; 88% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1380 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $36,191 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 6,797
20. Westport School District
- Location: Westport, CT
- Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 98%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 82% in reading; 74% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1320 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $26,565 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 5,303
19. Niles Township Community High School District No. 219
- Location: Skokie, IL
- Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 93%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 42% in reading; 37% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 28 out of 36 in ACTs; 1230 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $43,140 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 4,619
18. San Dieguito Union High School District
- Location: Encinitas, CA
- Student-teacher ratio: 25:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 96%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 79% in reading; 72% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $17,579 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 12,704
17. Township High School District No. 211
- Location: Palatine, IL
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 95%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 43% in reading; 45% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1260 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $26,178 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 12,121
16. Palo Alto Unified School District
- Location: Palo Alto, CA
- Student-teacher ratio: 18:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 94%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 80% in reading; 79% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1410 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $26,678 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 11,395
15. Hinsdale Township High School District No. 86
- Location: Hinsdale, IL
- Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 92%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 64% in reading; 62% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1330 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $36,133 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 3,894
14. Half Hollow Hills Central School District
- Location: Dix Hills, NY
- Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 95%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 75% in reading; 79% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1300 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $32,846 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 7,408
13. Scarsdale Union Free School District
- Location: Scarsdale, NY
- Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 98%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 92% in reading; 87% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1420 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $38,850 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 4,642
12. West Lafayette Community School Corporation
- Location: West Lafayette, IN
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 95%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 70% in reading; 66% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1340 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $14,580 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 2,369
11. Great Neck Public Schools
- Location: Great Neck, NY
- Student-teacher ratio: 11:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 94%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 83% in reading; 86% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1390 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $36,078 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 6,776
10. Radnor Township School District
- Location: Wayne, PA
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 97%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 86% in reading; 72% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1350 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $26,584 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 3,601
9. Roslyn Union Free School District
- Location: Roslyn, NY
- Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 97%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 82% in reading; 83% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1390 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $32,874 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 3,318
8. Ladue School District
- Location: St Louis, MO
- Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 97%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 70% in reading; 64% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1450 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $17,320 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 4,382
7. South Texas Independent School District
- Location: Mercedes, TX
- Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 99%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 74% in reading; 54% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 26 out of 36 in ACTs; 1200 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $15,039 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 4,251
6. Jericho Union Free School District
- Location: Jericho, NY
- Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 99%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 86% in reading; 91% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 32 out of 36 in ACTs; 1420 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $39,926 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 3,182
5. Township High School District No. 113
- Location: Highland Park, IL
- Student-teacher ratio: 12:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 95%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 63% in reading; 60% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 29 out of 36 in ACTs; 1310 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $38,613 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 3,298
4. Eanes Independent School District
- Location: Austin, TX
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 99%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 74% in reading; 70% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $26,715 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 7,834
3. Evanston Township High School District No. 202
- Location: Evanston, IL
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 92%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 52% in reading; 47% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 28 out of 36 in ACTs; 1230 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $27,679 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 3,727
2. Glenbrook High School District 225
- Location: Glenview, IL
- Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 97%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 64% in reading; 62% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 30 out of 36 in ACTs; 1320 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $53,682 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 5,132
1. Adlai E. Stevenson High School District No. 125
- Location: Lincolnshire, IL
- Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
- Avg. graduation rate: 96%
- Students proficient in core subjects: 73% in reading; 72% in math
- Avg. standardized test scores: 31 out of 36 in ACTs; 1360 out of 1600 in SATs
- Annual district spending: $37,088 per pupil
- Total enrollment: 4,392
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.