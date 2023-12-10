Cities in the US with the Best Weather Art Wager / iStock via Getty Images

With a geography that runs from northern Alaska to the southernmost parts of Texas and Florida and west to tropical Hawaii, America offers countless choices for types of weather. Temperatures across the country can range from well under zero to over 100 F. For anyone who likes a temperate climate, though, the American city with the best weather is Honolulu, Hawaii.

Quite often, where a person chooses to live is based on the weather. There is a broad range of weather options spanning from hot or cold, to rainy or sunny, and sometimes even both depending on the season. Those who enjoy outdoor winter weather tend to live in the northernmost cities of the Northeast or the more mountainous Plains States. People who don’t want temperatures that drop below 60ºF often choose Arizona, Florida, or Southern California. A favorite city among those who want very dry weather is Phoenix. People who like rain (probably a small part of the U.S. population) enjoy cities such as Seattle. (These are the cities with the most unusual weather in 2021.)

To determine the cities with the best weather, 24/7 Wall St. used data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to create an index based on numerous factors. In addition to the annual number of normal temperature days (the number of degrees that the daily average temperature falls below 65 F), some of these indexes were based on the averages of:

the number of days per year with a maximum temperature of 90 F or higher

amount of days per year with a minimum temperature of 32 F or lower, the average number of days per year with 0.01 inches of precipitation or more

average wind speed

mean number of clear and cloudy days per year

Many of the indexes were also based on the absolute difference in:

average year-round relative humidity in the afternoon from an ideal 40% humidity level

normal daily maximum temperature from an ideal temperature of 72 F

normal daily minimum temperature from 72 F

normal daily mean temperature from 72 F,

average annual precipitation from an ideal annual rainfall total of 40 inches.

All values were considered equally and of those considered, the cities are concentrated in just five states: Florida, California, Georgia, Hawaii, and Texas. These states all have significant coastlines. The ocean releases heat relatively slowly compared to land, so coastal areas stay warmer in the summer.

Whether it is retirees looking to spend their golden years in the sun or younger working adults who want to avoid snow, this pleasant weather can be a huge driving factor influencing people to move. They would most likely want to avoid the 22 coldest towns in North America.

Here are the cities in the U.S. with the best weather

25. Fresno, California

Source: StellaMc / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual temperature: 64.3 F

64.3 F Avg. days of rain per year: 45 days

45 days Avg. days below freezing per year: 20 days

20 days Avg. sunny days per year: 194 days

24. Bakersfield, California

Source: LPETTET / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual temperature: 65.2 F

65.2 F Avg. days of rain per year: 37 days

37 days Avg. days below freezing per year: 13 days

13 days Avg. sunny days per year: 191 days

23. Athens, Georgia

Source: JENNIFER E. WOLF / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Avg. annual temperature: 62.5 F

62.5 F Avg. days of rain per year: 111 days

111 days Avg. days below freezing per year: 51 days

51 days Avg. sunny days per year: 113 days

22. Atlanta, Georgia

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual temperature: 62.5 F

62.5 F Avg. days of rain per year: 115 days

115 days Avg. days below freezing per year: 44 days

44 days Avg. sunny days per year: 110 days

21. Columbus, Georgia

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual temperature: 65.6 F

65.6 F Avg. days of rain per year: 109 days

109 days Avg. days below freezing per year: 37 days

37 days Avg. sunny days per year: 110 days

20. Santa Maria, California

Source: stellalevi / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual temperature: 57.5 F

57.5 F Avg. days of rain per year: 46 days

46 days Avg. days below freezing per year: 15 days

15 days Avg. sunny days per year: 176 days

19. Sacramento, California

Source: Manny Chavez / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual temperature: 61.0 F

61.0 F Avg. days of rain per year: 57 days

57 days Avg. days below freezing per year: 18 days

18 days Avg. sunny days per year: 188 days

18. Pensacola, Florida

Source: BERKO85 / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual temperature: 67.4 F

67.4 F Avg. days of rain per year: 112 days

112 days Avg. days below freezing per year: 14 days

14 days Avg. sunny days per year: 105 days

17. Austin, Texas

Source: RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual temperature: 69.3 F

69.3 F Avg. days of rain per year: 84 days

84 days Avg. days below freezing per year: 17 days

17 days Avg. sunny days per year: 115 days

16. Augusta, Georgia

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual temperature: 65.2 F

65.2 F Avg. days of rain per year: 108 days

108 days Avg. days below freezing per year: 52 days

52 days Avg. sunny days per year: 112 days

15. Savannah, Georgia

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual temperature: 66.7 F

66.7 F Avg. days of rain per year: 110 days

110 days Avg. days below freezing per year: 27 days

27 days Avg. sunny days per year: 104 days

14. Jacksonville, Florida

Source: Susanne Neumann / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual temperature: 68.5 F

68.5 F Avg. days of rain per year: 114 days

114 days Avg. days below freezing per year: 15 days

15 days Avg. sunny days per year: 94 days

13. West Palm Beach, Florida

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. annual temperature: 75.4 F

75.4 F Avg. days of rain per year: 133 days

133 days Avg. days below freezing per year: 0 days

0 days Avg. sunny days per year: 75 days

12. Orlando, Florida

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual temperature: 73.3 F

73.3 F Avg. days of rain per year: 117 days

117 days Avg. days below freezing per year: 2 days

2 days Avg. sunny days per year: 89 days

11. Miami, Florida

Source: ULora / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual temperature: 77.2 F

77.2 F Avg. days of rain per year: 133 days

133 days Avg. days below freezing per year: 0 days

0 days Avg. sunny days per year: 74 days

10. Fort Myers, Florida

Source: BobPalosaari / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual temperature: 75.1 F

75.1 F Avg. days of rain per year: 112 days

112 days Avg. days below freezing per year: 1 day

1 day Avg. sunny days per year: 98 days

9. Key West, Florida

Source: felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual temperature: 78.0 F

78.0 F Avg. days of rain per year: 107 days

107 days Avg. days below freezing per year: 0 days

0 days Avg. sunny days per year: 104 days

8. Daytona Beach, Florida

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual temperature: 70.8 F

70.8 F Avg. days of rain per year: 116 days

116 days Avg. days below freezing per year: 5 days

5 days Avg. sunny days per year: 97 days

7. Tampa, Florida

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual temperature: 73.4 F

73.4 F Avg. days of rain per year: 107 days

107 days Avg. days below freezing per year: 2 days

2 days Avg. sunny days per year: 101 days

6. Kahului, Hawaii

Source: unclegene / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual temperature: 75.8 F

75.8 F Avg. days of rain per year: 88 days

88 days Avg. days below freezing per year: 0 days

0 days Avg. sunny days per year: 131 days

5. Lihue, Hawaii

Source: Hotaik Sung / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual temperature: 75.8 F

75.8 F Avg. days of rain per year: 196 days

196 days Avg. days below freezing per year: 0 days

0 days Avg. sunny days per year: 56 days

4. San Diego, California

Source: Ron and Patty Thomas / E+ via Getty Images

Avg. annual temperature: 63.6 F

63.6 F Avg. days of rain per year: 41 days

41 days Avg. days below freezing per year: 0 days

0 days Avg. sunny days per year: 146 days

3. Long Beach, California

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual temperature: 64.7 F

64.7 F Avg. days of rain per year: 34 days

34 days Avg. days below freezing per year: 1 day

1 day Avg. sunny days per year: 159 days

2. Los Angeles, California

Source: DutcherAerials / E+ via Getty Images

Avg. annual temperature: 65.4 F

65.4 F Avg. days of rain per year: 35 days

35 days Avg. days below freezing per year: 0 days

0 days Avg. sunny days per year: 186 days

1. Honolulu, Hawaii

Source: sorincolac / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. annual temperature: 77.7 F

77.7 F Avg. days of rain per year: 93 days

93 days Avg. days below freezing per year: 0 days

0 days Avg. sunny days per year: 90 days

