6 Reasons To Avoid Albertsons Companies Today RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

We all need to go to the grocery store. It’s something that everyone from every country can relate to. There are plenty of options when it comes to going to the store. One of the most popular options in the United States is Albertsons. These stores feel like they’re on every corner, making it easy to decide to go there. However, it’s better for you in the long run to avoid shopping at Albertsons these days. This is why it’s important for you to not shop here anymore.

It’s Better to Shop Local

Source: Tomsmith585 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

One of the easiest ways to support the local community is by purchasing produce directly from local farmers at a market. If you go to a place like Albertsons, you’re going to be supporting a large corporation. Who knows where exactly they get their produce from and what happens between purchase and when it goes on the shelf? When you buy directly from someone at a market, you can feel easy about where exactly the produce and food have been before you take it into your home. Shopping local for groceries is one of the healthiest and best financial things you can do for yourself and your community.

They Put the Most Necessary Things in the Back

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

It’s no secret that something grocery stores, like Albertsons, do is put the most popular items to purchase in the back. This is why it always feels like a trek to get the milk and cheese. Why have we put up with this for so long? They know you’re more likely to purchase more items when you walk past them on the way to get your milk. Going to Albertsons, a place that’s known for doing this, only enables them to keep making it feel like you spend more than you intend. The best way to get back to Albertsons for not taking a stand is by not shopping there and finding a place that has everything conveniently placed.

The Rewards Points Expire

Source: ivanastar / Getty Images

Going to the store and getting fuel points is one of the major perks of shopping. However, it’s sad when you realize these points expire. Rewards points should always stay active until you use them. Albertsons has made it a point to ensure you have a strict deadline. This can cause you to feel stressed and maybe buy gas or other things you don’t need just to feel like you’re getting the best deal possible. If you shop somewhere and get rewards, they should last forever. Albertsons rewards don’t, only adding to the list of reasons to avoid this store.

The Prices at Albertsons Have Risen

Source: gorodenkoff / Getty Images

Inflation has hit grocery stores the hardest. It now feels like you’re spending hundreds of dollars weekly just to survive. If there was ever a time for a store to try to put an end to how things are going, it’s now. Instead, Albertsons only added to the stress and inconvenience that new prices have brought upon people. These major corporations have proven they care more about the bottom line than they do about trying to do the right thing. Several other stores are cheaper to shop at than Albertsons where you at least feel somewhat thought of.

The Store is Unorganized

Source: Kwangmoozaa / iStock via Getty Images

Going to the grocery store should be an easy experience. You should know exactly where everything is that you’re going to buy. Albertsons stores are very unorganized and can cause you to become annoyed until you get familiar with them. The goal of a store should be to appeal to the newest person walking in. There should be signs everywhere, that way nobody feels lost. Instead, a lot of the important sections in Albertsons, like the bakery and meat sections, can be hard to first find. You might find yourself wandering around. This is no way to make a first impression on a customer. If you’re a business, always assume it’s someone’s first time walking in. Your goal should be to appease them, not make them turn around.

They Block New Stores From Opening

Source: hapabapa / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Whenever an Albertsons closes, one of the stipulations for the new company coming in is that can’t be a grocery store. There’s no reason for Albertsons to dictate who and what is coming in to take its place. This is one way Albertsons tries to not let new businesses grow. It’s also why you don’t ever see Albertsons stores replaced very quickly whenever they’re sold. Albertsons wants to have complete control and only ends up hurting the relator and anyone else who might want the building. Albertsons is a store that should be avoided by all shoppers. There’s no good reason to continue shopping here, only negative ones.

Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Here’s a Great First Step Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.