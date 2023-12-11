The Fates of the Ships Involved in the Pearl Harbor Attack Historical / Getty Images

On a date that will live in infamy, Dec. 7, 1941, the United States suffered an incredible loss in the attack on Pearl Harbor at the hands of the Japanese. This ultimately propelled the United States to join the fight in World War II. Over 2,400 people lost their lives that day, and on the very next day, Dec. 8, the United States declared war. All ships that remained in Pearl Harbor prepared to mobilize and expand operations throughout the Pacific.

Although some of the ships stationed at Pearl Harbor were damaged or sunk in the surprise attack, many survived and went on to win military recognition and a storied naval legacy over the course of the war. Some of these boats stationed in Pearl Harbor during the attack would go on to be some of the most highly distinguished throughout the conflict. (Here is every aircraft carrier in U.S. Navy history.)

To determine the fates of the American ships and submarines involved in the Pearl Harbor attack, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed reports by the Naval History and Heritage Command, an organization dedicated to the preservation of U.S. Naval history. We ordered these ships and submarines alphabetically, excluding those not involved in direct combat roles. We included supplemental information from the Naval History and Heritage Command regarding the type of ship, its commission date, battle stars, and its fate.

The USS New Orleans, a heavy cruiser, was first introduced to the U.S. Navy service in 1934. It survived the attack on Pearl Harbor and went on to participate in some of the biggest battles of the Pacific Theater, including the Battle of Coral Sea, Battle of Midway, Battle of the Eastern Solomons, and the Battle of Leyte Gulf. Through these many battles, the USS New Orleans gained many accolades, including 17 battle stars — tied for the third most-awarded in World War II.

Battle stars are awards and recognition given to naval vessels for their active involvement and meritorious performance in a specific naval engagement, battle, or campaign. As these stars add up, vessels gain more prestige having survived and succeeded in multiple battles.

Each one of the ships or submarines that was present at Pearl Harbor has at least one battle star. The USS New Orleans and USS San Francisco have 17 battle stars each, the most on the list. Many other ships mentioned have more than 11 battle stars, a recognition of their illustrious history. (These are the most highly decorated U.S. Navy ships of World War II.)

Here are the fates of all the ships present during the attack on Pearl Harbor:

USS Allen (DD-66)

Source: national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Battle stars: 1

1 Commission date: Jan. 24, 1917

Fate: Sold for scrap September 1946

USS Arizona (BB-39)

Source: national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr

Type: Battleship

Battleship Battle stars: 1

1 Commission date: Oct. 17, 1916

Fate: Sunk at Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941

USS Aylwin (DD-355)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Battle stars: 13

13 Commission date: March 1, 1935

Fate: Sold for scrap December 1946

USS Bagley (DD-386)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Battle stars: 12

12 Commission date: June 12, 1937

Fate: Sold for scrap September 1947

USS Blue (DD-387)

Source: national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Battle stars: 5

5 Commission date: Aug. 14, 1937

Fate: Sunk in Battle of Guadalcanal August 1942

USS Cachalot (SS-170)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Submarine

Submarine Battle stars: 3

3 Commission date: Dec. 1, 1933

Fate: Sold January 1947

USS California (BB-44)

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Type: Battleship

Battleship Battle stars: 7

7 Commission date: Aug. 10, 1921

Fate: Damaged at Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941, sold for scrap July 1959

USS Case (DD-370)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Battle stars: 7

7 Commission date: Sept. 15, 1936

Fate: Sold December 1947

USS Chew (DD-106)

Source: national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Battle stars: 1

1 Commission date: Dec. 12, 1918

Fate: Sold for scrap September 1946

USS Conyngham (DD-371)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Battle stars: 14

14 Commission date: Nov. 4, 1936

Fate: Atomic bomb test target July 1946

USS Cummings (DD-365)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Battle stars: 7

7 Commission date: Nov. 25, 1936

Fate: Sold July 1947

USS Dale (DD-353)

Source: national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Battle stars: 12

12 Commission date: June 17, 1935

Fate: Sold December 1946

USS Detroit (CL-8)

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Type: Light cruiser

Light cruiser Battle stars: 6

6 Commission date: July 31, 1923

Fate: Sold February 1946

USS Dewey (DD-349)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Battle stars: 13

13 Commission date: Oct. 4, 1934

Fate: Sold December 1946

USS Dolphin (SS-169)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Submarine

Submarine Battle stars: 2

2 Commission date: June 1, 1932

Fate: Sold August 1946

USS Downes (DD-375)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Battle stars: 4

4 Commission date: Jan. 15, 1937

Fate: Sold for scrap November 1947

USS Farragut (DD-348)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Battle stars: 14

14 Commission date: June 18, 1934

Fate: Sold for scrap August 1947

USS Helena (CL-50)

Source: national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr

Type: Light cruiser

Light cruiser Battle stars: 7

7 Commission date: Sept. 18, 1939

Fate: Sunk at Kula Gulf July 5, 1943

USS Helm (DD-388)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Battle stars: 11

11 Commission date: Oct. 16, 1937

Fate: Used as target in atomic tests, sold for scrap October 1947

USS Henley (DD-391)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Battle stars: 4

4 Commission date: Aug. 14, 1937

Fate: Sunk by torpedo October 1943

USS Honolulu (CL-48)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light cruiser

Light cruiser Battle stars: 8

8 Commission date: June 15, 1938

Fate: Sold for scrap 1959

USS Hull (DD-350)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Battle stars: 10

10 Commission date: Jan. 11, 1935

Fate: Sunk in Typhoon Cobra December 1944

USS Jarvis (DD-393)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Battle stars: 3

3 Commission date: Oct. 27, 1937

Fate: Sunk by Japanese aircraft Guadalcanal August 1942

USS MacDonough (DD-351)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Battle stars: 13

13 Commission date: March 15, 1935

Fate: Sold December 1946

USS Maryland (BB-46)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Battleship

Battleship Battle stars: 7

7 Commission date: July 21, 1921

Fate: Sold for scarp July 1959

USS Monaghan (DD-354)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Battle stars: 12

12 Commission date: April 19, 1935

Fate: Sunk in Typhoon Cobra December 1944

USS Mugford (DD-389)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Battle stars: 7

7 Commission date: Aug. 16, 1937

Fate: Used as target in atomic tests, scuttled at sea March 1948

USS Narwhal (SS-167)

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Type: Submarine

Submarine Battle stars: 15

15 Commission date: May 15, 1930

Fate: Sold for scrap 1945

USS Nevada (BB-36)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Battleship

Battleship Battle stars: 7

7 Commission date: March 11, 1916

Fate: Atomic bomb test target July 1946, later sunk as a target July 1948

USS New Orleans (CA-32)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Heavy cruiser

Heavy cruiser Battle stars: 17

17 Commission date: Feb. 15, 1934

Fate: Sold for scrap September 1959

USS Oklahoma (BB-37)

Type: Battleship

Battleship Battle stars: 1

1 Commission date: May 2, 1916

Fate: Sunk at Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941

USS Patterson (DD-392)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Battle stars: 13

13 Commission date: Sept. 22, 1937

Fate: Sold for scrap August 1947

USS Pennsylvania (BB-38)

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Type: Battleship

Battleship Battle stars: 8

8 Commission date: June 12, 1916

Fate: Atomic bomb test target July 1946

USS Phelps (DD-360)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Battle stars: 12

12 Commission date: Feb. 26, 1936

Fate: Sold for scrap January 1947

USS Phoenix (CL-46)

Source: sdasmarchives / Flickr

Type: Light cruiser

Light cruiser Battle stars: 9

9 Commission date: Oct. 3, 1938

Fate: Sold April 1951

USS Raleigh (CL-7)

Type: Light cruiser

Light cruiser Battle stars: 3

3 Commission date: Feb. 6, 1924

Fate: Damaged at Massacre Bay June 1944, sold for scrap February 1946

USS Ralph Talbot (DD-390)

Source: national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Battle stars: 12

12 Commission date: Oct. 14, 1937

Fate: Used as target in atomic tests, scuttled at sea March 1948

USS Reid (DD-369)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Battle stars: 7

7 Commission date: Nov. 2, 1936

Fate: Sunk December 1944

USS San Francisco (CA-38)

Source: my_public_domain_photos / Flickr

Type: Heavy cruiser

Heavy cruiser Battle stars: 17

17 Commission date: Feb. 10, 1934

Fate: Sold for scrap September 1959

USS Schley (DD-103)

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Battle stars: 11

11 Commission date: Sept. 20, 1918

Fate: Sold for scrap March 1946

USS Selfridge (DD-357)

Source: national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Battle stars: 4

4 Commission date: Nov. 25, 1936

Fate: Sold for scrap December 1946

USS Shaw (DD-373)

Source: national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Battle stars: 11

11 Commission date: Sept. 18, 1936

Fate: Sold for scrap July 1946

USS St. Louis (CL-49)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Light cruiser

Light cruiser Battle stars: 11

11 Commission date: May 19, 1939

Fate: Sold January 1951

USS Tautog (SS-199)

Source: national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr

Type: Submarine

Submarine Battle stars: 14

14 Commission date: July 3, 1940

Fate: Sold November 1959

USS Tennessee (BB-43)

Type: Battleship

Battleship Battle stars: 10

10 Commission date: June 3, 1920

Fate: Sold for scrap July 1959

USS Tucker (DD-374)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Battle stars: 1

1 Commission date: July 23, 1936

Fate: Struck minefield, sunk August 1942

USS Ward (DD-139)

Source: national_museum_of_the_us_navy / Flickr

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Battle stars: 9

9 Commission date: July 24, 1918

Fate: Sunk at Ormoc Bay Dec. 7, 1944

USS West Virginia (BB-48)

Type: Battleship

Battleship Battle stars: 5

5 Commission date: Dec. 1, 1923

Fate: Damaged at Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941, sold for scrap August 1959

USS Worden (DD-352)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type: Destroyer

Destroyer Battle stars: 4

4 Commission date: Jan. 15, 1935

Fate: Sunk January 1943

