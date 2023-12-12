6 Reasons To Avoid CVS Health Corporation Today Althom / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

There were once times when going to CVS was a magical experience. The store had a great candy selection and was perfect for getting a night in started. These days, the magic and mystique from CVS aren’t anywhere to be found. It’s sad to see what was once such a special place go down the drain. Most people have realized CVS isn’t all what it used to be, but there are still some people who are sitting back and holding out hope that it returns to glory. These are the reasons you need to tell CVS goodbye forever.

The Selection is Limited

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

There used to be aisles and aisles of our favorite drinks and candy all around the store. You would always feel confident they had whatever medicine you might need at a particular time. Some even went there to get alcohol, thanks to the vast variety they used to have. Now? It feels like a total guessing game on if you’re going to get what you came to the store for. Why go somewhere you aren’t even sure is going to have what you need? You should feel confident whenever you go to the store that you’re not going to have to make multiple stops. Instead of guessing, just go somewhere you are sure of the first time.

There Are Better Places to Wait For Prescriptions

Source: MJ_Prototype / iStock via Getty Images

One of the major sales of CVS is it’s a very convenient place to go if you need a prescription filled. Back in the day, it was one of the few places that would do it. These days, there are tons of places you can go if you need them. When you’re waiting at a CVS to get your prescription filled, you’re forced to sit in a back room where it’s dark. There’s not a lot of area to walk around in while waiting. If you go elsewhere, like Target, then you’ll be able to fill your prescription and not be forced to sit in one area. You can save tons of time by getting your medicine and shopping done all in one trip. At CVS, you wouldn’t be able to do this.

The Store is Dirty

Source: Lya_Cattel / Getty Images

Cleanliness is one of the most important things a store can have. CVS stores aren’t known for being the cleanest places in the world. It’s not all their fault, though. They don’t have the manpower a lot of other stores and places have to walk around and constantly clean. Even so, that’s no reason to let products that have spilled over just sit there and possibly contaminate others that are around them. If you’re a store, one of your goals needs to be to maintain cleanliness. CVS doesn’t do this, and it shows.

The Prices Have Risen

Source: Kativ / E+ via Getty Images

It’s no secret a lot of places have been struggling lately. CVS is one of those major corporations. One way they thought was going to help fix everything was to raise prices dramatically on everything in the store. Instead, this has only turned off longtime customers and made things even worse. You can go to places like the Dollar Store and get better deals. Understandably, they have wanted to try everything they can to remain afloat. This shouldn’t come at the expense of customers, though. One way they could cut costs is by the hours it’s open. Most stores are open 24 hours, which isn’t necessary. This would save the corporation tons of money, and most people don’t even go at odd hours.

It Can Be Dangerous

Source: tillsonburg / E+ via Getty Images

CVS stores have been victims to more crime of late, meaning whenever you visit a store, there’s a chance you might be collateral damage. There’s never a good reason to put yourself in harm’s way, especially when you know a place is more likely to experience it than others. It’s tough for CVS because they’re now known as an easy target for people who are desperate for money. They need to add additional security measures to each store to deter people from doing this. Until they take action, there’s no reason to go to CVS and expect to be safe.

You Can Shop Locally

Source: Boogich / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

One of the best ways you can support your community is by going to local shops and farmers’ markets. It just feels better to know exactly where you’re getting everything from and to know where your dollar is going. Local businesses are what this country was made of. Giving them your business instead of a corporation is one of the best things you can do. CVS had a great run and was truly a magical place to go get snacks from. Sadly, it’s just a shell of its former self. It’s time to not shop at CVS anymore and look for alternatives that are going to be a lot better in the long run for you.

