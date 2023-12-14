The number of reported homicides in the U.S. spiked by 30% in 2020, the largest single-year increase since record keeping began over half a century ago. Though daily life has returned to normal since 2020, the first year of the pandemic, the murder rate has yet to meaningfully improve. In each of the last three years, there have been over 20,000 homicides nationwide, a high not seen since 1995.

As deadly violence has become more common in the U.S., justice has also grown more elusive. In each of the three years from 2020 to 2022, the national homicide clearance rate — the number of murders cases solved as a share of total murders — has been below 55%, a threshold never previously crossed.

Based on FBI standards, a murder case is only considered cleared when a suspect has been arrested, charged, and turned over to the courts for prosecution, or when the suspect is dead or already incarcerated. In the 10-year period from 2013 to 2022, only about 57% of homicide cases in the U.S. have been solved or cleared. The murder clearance rate varies considerably from state to state, however, and in some parts of the country, most perpetrators never face justice. (Here is a look at 22 famous unsolved crimes in America.)

Using data compiled by the nonprofit organization Murder Accountability Project 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where the most murders go unsolved. States are ranked by the murder clearance rate from 2013 to 2022, the last 10 years of available data. Due to inconsistent reporting practices in some parts of the state, Illinois was excluded from analysis.

Among the states on this list, murder clearance rates range from nearly 99% to about 40%. Recent statements made by Thomas Hargrove, a founder of the Murder Accountability Project and retired investigative journalist, suggest that homicide clearance rates have fallen, in part, because of a lack of resources. According to Hargrove, law enforcement agencies do not have enough trained detectives, forensic technicians, or laboratory capacity.

Additionally, trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve has eroded substantially in recent years because of highly publicized abuses of power, including the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. A recent Gallup poll found that only 43% of American adults have a high degree of confidence in the police, down from 57% in 2013. According to Hargrove, individuals who distrust the police are less likely to cooperate with homicide investigations. (This is the city where police have killed the most people in the last decade.)

Here are the states where the most murders go unsolved.