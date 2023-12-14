The number of reported homicides in the U.S. spiked by 30% in 2020, the largest single-year increase since record keeping began over half a century ago. Though daily life has returned to normal since 2020, the first year of the pandemic, the murder rate has yet to meaningfully improve. In each of the last three years, there have been over 20,000 homicides nationwide, a high not seen since 1995.
As deadly violence has become more common in the U.S., justice has also grown more elusive. In each of the three years from 2020 to 2022, the national homicide clearance rate — the number of murders cases solved as a share of total murders — has been below 55%, a threshold never previously crossed.
Based on FBI standards, a murder case is only considered cleared when a suspect has been arrested, charged, and turned over to the courts for prosecution, or when the suspect is dead or already incarcerated. In the 10-year period from 2013 to 2022, only about 57% of homicide cases in the U.S. have been solved or cleared. The murder clearance rate varies considerably from state to state, however, and in some parts of the country, most perpetrators never face justice. (Here is a look at 22 famous unsolved crimes in America.)
Using data compiled by the nonprofit organization Murder Accountability Project 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where the most murders go unsolved. States are ranked by the murder clearance rate from 2013 to 2022, the last 10 years of available data. Due to inconsistent reporting practices in some parts of the state, Illinois was excluded from analysis.
Among the states on this list, murder clearance rates range from nearly 99% to about 40%. Recent statements made by Thomas Hargrove, a founder of the Murder Accountability Project and retired investigative journalist, suggest that homicide clearance rates have fallen, in part, because of a lack of resources. According to Hargrove, law enforcement agencies do not have enough trained detectives, forensic technicians, or laboratory capacity.
Additionally, trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve has eroded substantially in recent years because of highly publicized abuses of power, including the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. A recent Gallup poll found that only 43% of American adults have a high degree of confidence in the police, down from 57% in 2013. According to Hargrove, individuals who distrust the police are less likely to cooperate with homicide investigations. (This is the city where police have killed the most people in the last decade.)
Here are the states where the most murders go unsolved.
49. North Dakota
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 98.5% (198 murders; 195 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2020 (32 murders; 27 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Cass County (50 murders; 48 cases solved)
48. Maine
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 82.7% (225 murders; 186 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2022 (30 murders; 19 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Kennebec County (78 murders; 71 cases solved)
47. Alaska
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 80.9% (524 murders; 424 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2022 (70 murders; 62 cases solved)
- > Borough with the most murders from 2013-2022: Anchorage Borough (399 murders; 316 cases solved)
46. Nebraska
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 80.8% (532 murders; 430 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2020 (65 murders; 62 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Douglas County (341 murders; 271 cases solved)
45. South Dakota
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 76.8% (250 murders; 192 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2020 (39 murders; 23 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Pennington County (65 murders; 43 cases solved)
44. Minnesota
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 74.2% (1,344 murders; 997 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2021 (203 murders; 131 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Hennepin County (642 murders; 394 cases solved)
43. Hawaii
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 74.1% (278 murders; 206 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2020 (40 murders; 25 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Honolulu County (185 murders; 133 cases solved)
42. Wyoming
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 73.5% (155 murders; 114 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2016 (20 murders; 16 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Laramie County (47 murders; 31 cases solved)
41. Nevada
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 73.4% (1,978 murders; 1,451 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2017 (274 murders; 211 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Clark County (1,607 murders; 1,201 cases solved)
40. Idaho
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 71.5% (369 murders; 264 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2022 (53 murders; 31 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Ada County (53 murders; 46 cases solved)
39. North Carolina
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 69.5% (6,113 murders; 4,250 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2021 (928 murders; 535 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Mecklenburg County (859 murders; 618 cases solved)
38. Colorado
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 69.2% (2,360 murders; 1,634 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2022 (375 murders; 308 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Denver County (661 murders; 454 cases solved)
37. Wisconsin
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 68.0% (2,253 murders; 1,533 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2021 (314 murders; 179 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Milwaukee County (1,464 murders; 870 cases solved)
36. Arizona
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 67.6% (3,910 murders; 2,643 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2021 (528 murders; 366 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Maricopa County (2,357 murders; 1,664 cases solved)
35. Vermont
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 66.9% (121 murders; 81 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2022 (22 murders; 10 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Washington County (24 murders; 16 cases solved)
34. Iowa
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 66.5% (681 murders; 453 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2020 (111 murders; 61 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Polk County (174 murders; 134 cases solved)
33. South Carolina
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 66.4% (4,281 murders; 2,844 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2022 (585 murders; 334 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Charleston County (476 murders; 296 cases solved)
32. Virginia
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 65.0% (4,538 murders; 2,950 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2022 (639 murders; 354 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Richmond County (574 murders; 298 cases solved)
31. Utah
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 64.9% (700 murders; 454 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2020 (93 murders; 54 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Salt Lake County (395 murders; 251 cases solved)
30. Kansas
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 64.8% (1,061 murders; 688 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2017 (129 murders; 85 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Sedgwick County (336 murders; 207 cases solved)
29. Montana
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 63.9% (380 murders; 243 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2020 (58 murders; 38 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Yellowstone County (81 murders; 48 cases solved)
28. New Hampshire
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 63.6% (187 murders; 119 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2019 (33 murders; 23 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Hillsborough County (79 murders; 47 cases solved)
27. Connecticut
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 63.2% (1,087 murders; 687 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2021 (148 murders; 99 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: New Haven County (413 murders; 218 cases solved)
26. Texas
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 62.3% (15,266 murders; 9,513 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2021 (2,064 murders; 1,157 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Harris County (4,401 murders; 2,374 cases solved)
25. Florida
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 62.1% (10,131 murders; 6,295 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2020 (1,286 murders; 801 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Miami-Dade County (1,543 murders; 725 cases solved)
24. Oklahoma
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 61.8% (2,428 murders; 1,501 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2020 (295 murders; 176 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Oklahoma County (813 murders; 512 cases solved)
23. California
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 61.2% (19,261 murders; 11,789 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2021 (2,377 murders; 1,348 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Los Angeles County (6,197 murders; 3,630 cases solved)
22. Washington
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 61.1% (2,423 murders; 1,480 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2022 (384 murders; 198 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: King County (781 murders; 349 cases solved)
21. Arkansas
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 60.7% (2,344 murders; 1,423 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2021 (321 murders; 175 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Pulaski County (701 murders; 386 cases solved)
20. Kentucky
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 59.9% (2,504 murders; 1,500 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2021 (365 murders; 190 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Jefferson County (1,123 murders; 506 cases solved)
19. Mississippi
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 58.7% (1,819 murders; 1,067 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2021 (306 murders; 166 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Hinds County (752 murders; 446 cases solved)
18. New York
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 58.6% (6,608 murders; 3,874 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2021 (877 murders; 572 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: New York County (3,656 murders; 2,209 cases solved)
17. Tennessee
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 58.0% (5,070 murders; 2,943 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2021 (672 murders; 353 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Shelby County (2,105 murders; 909 cases solved)
16. Oregon
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 57.8% (1,134 murders; 656 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2021 (188 murders; 103 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Multnomah County (431 murders; 194 cases solved)
15. West Virginia
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 56.9% (764 murders; 435 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2020 (102 murders; 60 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Kanawha County (165 murders; 80 cases solved)
14. Missouri
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 56.9% (5,512 murders; 3,138 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2020 (721 murders; 387 cases solved)
- > County-equivalent with the most murders from 2013-2022: St. Louis (1,893 murders; 834 cases solved)
13. Pennsylvania
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 56.9% (7,419 murders; 4,223 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2021 (973 murders; 448 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Philadelphia County (3,648 murders; 1,708 cases solved)
12. Georgia
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 56.8% (6,309 murders; 3,582 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2022 (830 murders; 464 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Fulton County (1,484 murders; 945 cases solved)
11. New Jersey
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 53.6% (3,074 murders; 1,648 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2013 (400 murders; 194 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Essex County (1,009 murders; 384 cases solved)
10. Louisiana
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 53.2% (5,808 murders; 3,088 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2021 (792 murders; 400 cases solved)
- > Parish with the most murders from 2013-2022: Orleans Parish (1,765 murders; 641 cases solved)
9. Alabama
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 52.7% (3,255 murders; 1,717 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2022 (478 murders; 247 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Jefferson County (953 murders; 389 cases solved)
8. Delaware
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 51.8% (575 murders; 298 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2021 (94 murders; 47 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: New Castle County (436 murders; 199 cases solved)
7. Maryland
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 49.7% (4,793 murders; 2,382 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2017 (546 murders; 318 cases solved)
- > County-equivalent with the most murders from 2013-2022: Baltimore (3,027 murders; 1,146 cases solved)
6. Rhode Island
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 46.2% (264 murders; 122 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2021 (38 murders; 16 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Providence County (229 murders; 102 cases solved)
5. Michigan
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 45.9% (6,209 murders; 2,849 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2020 (751 murders; 316 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Wayne County (3,400 murders; 1,467 cases solved)
4. Massachusetts
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 45.6% (1,430 murders; 652 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2017 (171 murders; 69 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Suffolk County (502 murders; 236 cases solved)
3. Indiana
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 43.0% (3,856 murders; 1,660 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2021 (486 murders; 177 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Marion County (1,778 murders; 768 cases solved)
2. New Mexico
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 41.6% (1,489 murders; 619 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2022 (235 murders; 47 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Bernalillo County (798 murders; 310 cases solved)
1. Ohio
- > Murder clearance rate from 2013-2022: 41.1% (6,125 murders; 2,518 cases solved)
- > Year with the most murders from 2013-2022: 2021 (824 murders; 283 cases solved)
- > County with the most murders from 2013-2022: Franklin County (1,323 murders; 514 cases solved)
Sponsored: Tips for Investing
A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.