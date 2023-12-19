Special Report

California's Job Market Every Year Since 1976

In an era of economic uncertainty, the U.S. job market remains resilient. After falling to 3.7% in November 2023, the national unemployment rate has been below 4% for 22 consecutive months, the longest streak in over 50 years.

Of course, if history is any guide, much of the economy is subject to boom and bust cycles — and the job market is no exception. Since the mid-1970s, the average annual unemployment rate in the U.S. has fluctuated between 3.6% and nearly 10%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

These same cyclical patterns are also evident in California, where the job market is supported largely by the professional and scientific and retail trade industries. The annual unemployment rate in the state was 4.2% in 2022, closely in line with the state’s lowest recorded annual jobless rate of 4%. However, conditions for job seekers have not always been so favorable.

According to historical BLS data going back to 1976, the annual jobless rate has been as high as 12.2% in California. More than once, unemployment in the state has either matched or come close to that peak.

This is how California’s job market has changed in each of the last 47 years.

1976

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 9.1% (7.7% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 62.5% (61.6% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 908,635

1977

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 8.3% (7.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.8% (62.3% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 868,374

1978

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.2% (6.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.1% (63.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 778,834

1979

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.2% (5.8% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.6% (63.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 701,996

1980

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.8% (7.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.6% (63.8% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 798,795

1981

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.4% (7.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.4% (63.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 879,116

1982

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 10.0% (9.7% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 66.0% (64.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 1,223,926

1983

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 9.8% (9.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.7% (64.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 1,207,942

1984

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.8% (7.5% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.8% (64.4% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 977,154

1985

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.2% (7.2% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 66.0% (64.8% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 933,949

1986

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.7% (7.0% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 66.5% (65.3% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 900,489

1987

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.8% (6.2% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 66.9% (65.6% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 801,291

1988

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.3% (5.5% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 67.4% (65.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 745,913

1989

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.1% (5.3% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 67.7% (66.5% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 739,894

1990

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.8% (5.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 67.0% (66.5% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 873,843

1991

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.7% (6.8% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 66.4% (66.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 1,180,805

1992

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 9.3% (7.5% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 66.4% (66.4% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 1,432,475

1993

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 9.5% (6.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.9% (66.3% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 1,453,169

1994

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 8.6% (6.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.8% (66.6% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 1,322,849

1995

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.9% (5.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.6% (66.6% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 1,204,269

1996

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.3% (5.4% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.7% (66.8% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 1,131,644

1997

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.4% (4.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 66.3% (67.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 1,011,078

1998

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.9% (4.5% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 66.6% (67.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 960,743

1999

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.2% (4.2% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 66.5% (67.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 867,316

2000

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.9% (4.0% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 67.0% (67.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 825,917

2001

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.4% (4.7% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 67.0% (66.8% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 935,919

2002

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.7% (5.8% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 66.6% (66.6% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 1,165,056

2003

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.8% (6.0% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.9% (66.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 1,190,384

2004

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.2% (5.5% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.6% (66.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 1,080,951

2005

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.4% (5.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.5% (66.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 944,309

2006

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.9% (4.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.4% (66.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 863,334

2007

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.4% (4.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.7% (66.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 955,326

2008

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.3% (5.8% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.9% (66.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 1,323,825

2009

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 11.2% (9.3% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.5% (65.4% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 2,112,831

2010

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 12.2% (9.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 64.4% (64.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 2,292,082

2011

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 11.7% (8.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.6% (64.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 2,186,154

2012

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 10.4% (8.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.1% (63.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 1,943,842

2013

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 8.9% (7.4% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 62.7% (63.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 1,677,544

2014

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.5% (6.2% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 62.3% (62.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 1,412,174

2015

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.2% (5.3% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 62.2% (62.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 1,176,732

2016

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.5% (4.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 62.2% (62.8% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 1,046,610

2017

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.8% (4.4% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 62.3% (62.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 927,302

2018

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.3% (3.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 62.3% (62.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 819,595

2019

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.0% (3.7% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 62.5% (63.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 795,311

2020

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 10.1% (8.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 60.8% (61.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 1,923,991

2021

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.3% (5.3% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 61.0% (61.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 1,387,063

2022

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.2% (3.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 61.9% (62.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in California: 811,079

