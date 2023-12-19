Special Report

How Florida's Job Market Compared to the US Over the Last 47 Years

Samuel Stebbins
In an era of economic uncertainty, the U.S. job market remains resilient. After falling to 3.7% in November 2023, the national unemployment rate has been below 4% for 22 consecutive months, the longest streak in over 50 years.

Of course, if history is any guide, much of the economy is subject to boom and bust cycles — and the job market is no exception. Since the mid-1970s, the average annual unemployment rate in the U.S. has fluctuated between 3.6% and nearly 10%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

These same cyclical patterns are also evident in Florida, where the job market is supported largely by the professional and scientific and retail trade industries. The annual unemployment rate in the state was 2.9% in 2022, a multi-decade low. However, conditions for job seekers have not always been so favorable.

According to historical BLS data going back to 1976, the annual jobless rate has been as high as 11.1% in Florida. More than once, unemployment in the state has either matched or come close to that peak.

This is how Florida’s job market has changed in each of the last 47 years.

1976: 9.2% unemployment

Great Blue Heron near Santa Rosa Island by Tails Wx
Great Blue Heron near Santa Rosa Island (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Tails Wx
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 9.2% (7.7% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 55.3% (61.6% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 335,779

1977: 8.2% unemployment

Navarre by katiebordner
Navarre (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by katiebordner
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 8.2% (7.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 55.4% (62.3% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 308,189

1978: 6.7% unemployment

Ponce de Leon Hotel, Flagler College, King Street, St. Augustine, FL by Warren LeMay
Ponce de Leon Hotel, Flagler College, King Street, St. Augustine, FL (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by Warren LeMay
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.7% (6.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 56.9% (63.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 267,886

1979: 5.9% unemployment

Anna Maria Island, FL by Marcus O. Bst
Anna Maria Island, FL (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by Marcus O. Bst
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.9% (5.8% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 57.0% (63.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 247,869

1980: 6.1% unemployment

Source: RobHainer / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.1% (7.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 56.5% (63.8% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 257,340

1981: 6.7% unemployment

Source: csfotoimages / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.7% (7.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 57.4% (63.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 309,542

1982: 8.4% unemployment

Source: Gusgraph / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 8.4% (9.7% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 57.6% (64.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 399,472

1983: 8.5% unemployment

Source: VIAVAL / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 8.5% (9.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 58.3% (64.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 421,757

1984: 6.4% unemployment

Great Blue Heron near Santa Rosa Island by Tails Wx
Great Blue Heron near Santa Rosa Island (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Tails Wx
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.4% (7.5% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 59.5% (64.4% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 339,293

1985: 6.0% unemployment

Navarre by katiebordner
Navarre (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by katiebordner
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.0% (7.2% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 59.9% (64.8% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 324,410

1986: 5.8% unemployment

Ponce de Leon Hotel, Flagler College, King Street, St. Augustine, FL by Warren LeMay
Ponce de Leon Hotel, Flagler College, King Street, St. Augustine, FL (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by Warren LeMay
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.8% (7.0% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 60.9% (65.3% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 325,357

1987: 5.3% unemployment

Anna Maria Island, FL by Marcus O. Bst
Anna Maria Island, FL (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by Marcus O. Bst
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.3% (6.2% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 62.2% (65.6% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 317,174

1988: 5.1% unemployment

Source: RobHainer / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.1% (5.5% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 62.9% (65.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 315,577

1989: 5.6% unemployment

Source: csfotoimages / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.6% (5.3% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.3% (66.5% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 350,990

1990: 6.1% unemployment

Source: Gusgraph / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.1% (5.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.2% (66.5% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 404,346

1991: 7.5% unemployment

Source: VIAVAL / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.5% (6.8% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 62.1% (66.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 496,817

1992: 8.2% unemployment

Great Blue Heron near Santa Rosa Island by Tails Wx
Great Blue Heron near Santa Rosa Island (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Tails Wx
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 8.2% (7.5% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 62.0% (66.4% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 555,073

1993: 7.1% unemployment

Navarre by katiebordner
Navarre (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by katiebordner
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.1% (6.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 62.1% (66.3% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 499,262

1994: 6.4% unemployment

Ponce de Leon Hotel, Flagler College, King Street, St. Augustine, FL by Warren LeMay
Ponce de Leon Hotel, Flagler College, King Street, St. Augustine, FL (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by Warren LeMay
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.4% (6.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 62.4% (66.6% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 450,146

1995: 5.5% unemployment

Anna Maria Island, FL by Marcus O. Bst
Anna Maria Island, FL (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by Marcus O. Bst
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.5% (5.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 62.1% (66.6% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 395,332

1996: 5.2% unemployment

Source: RobHainer / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.2% (5.4% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 62.0% (66.8% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 378,251

1997: 4.8% unemployment

Source: csfotoimages / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.8% (4.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 62.5% (67.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 363,557

1998: 4.3% unemployment

Source: Gusgraph / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.3% (4.5% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 62.6% (67.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 335,466

1999: 3.9% unemployment

Source: VIAVAL / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 3.9% (4.2% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 62.7% (67.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 303,451

2000: 3.7% unemployment

Great Blue Heron near Santa Rosa Island by Tails Wx
Great Blue Heron near Santa Rosa Island (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Tails Wx
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 3.7% (4.0% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.4% (67.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 297,174

2001: 4.7% unemployment

Navarre by katiebordner
Navarre (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by katiebordner
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.7% (4.7% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.2% (66.8% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 356,758

2002: 5.6% unemployment

Ponce de Leon Hotel, Flagler College, King Street, St. Augustine, FL by Warren LeMay
Ponce de Leon Hotel, Flagler College, King Street, St. Augustine, FL (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by Warren LeMay
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.6% (5.8% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 62.0% (66.6% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 398,128

2003: 5.2% unemployment

Anna Maria Island, FL by Marcus O. Bst
Anna Maria Island, FL (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by Marcus O. Bst
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.2% (6.0% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 61.3% (66.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 362,231

2004: 4.6% unemployment

Source: RobHainer / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.6% (5.5% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 61.6% (66.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 313,725

2005: 3.7% unemployment

Source: csfotoimages / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 3.7% (5.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 62.2% (66.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 246,933

2006: 3.2% unemployment

Source: Gusgraph / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 3.2% (4.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.0% (66.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 219,940

2007: 4.0% unemployment

Source: VIAVAL / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.0% (4.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.6% (66.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 300,155

2008: 6.3% unemployment

Great Blue Heron near Santa Rosa Island by Tails Wx
Great Blue Heron near Santa Rosa Island (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Tails Wx
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.3% (5.8% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.2% (66.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 520,246

2009: 10.4% unemployment

Navarre by katiebordner
Navarre (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by katiebordner
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 10.4% (9.3% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 61.6% (65.4% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 860,538

2010: 11.1% unemployment

Ponce de Leon Hotel, Flagler College, King Street, St. Augustine, FL by Warren LeMay
Ponce de Leon Hotel, Flagler College, King Street, St. Augustine, FL (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by Warren LeMay
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 11.1% (9.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 61.2% (64.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 991,706

2011: 10.0% unemployment

Anna Maria Island, FL by Marcus O. Bst
Anna Maria Island, FL (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by Marcus O. Bst
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 10.0% (8.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 60.9% (64.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 926,229

2012: 8.5% unemployment

Source: RobHainer / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 8.5% (8.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 60.5% (63.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 806,664

2013: 7.2% unemployment

Source: csfotoimages / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.2% (7.4% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 60.1% (63.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 708,604

2014: 6.3% unemployment

Source: Gusgraph / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.3% (6.2% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 59.9% (62.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 614,967

2015: 5.5% unemployment

Source: VIAVAL / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.5% (5.3% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 59.3% (62.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 532,965

2016: 4.8% unemployment

Great Blue Heron near Santa Rosa Island by Tails Wx
Great Blue Heron near Santa Rosa Island (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Tails Wx
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.8% (4.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 59.2% (62.8% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 481,064

2017: 4.2% unemployment

Navarre by katiebordner
Navarre (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by katiebordner
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.2% (4.4% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 59.3% (62.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 428,098

2018: 3.6% unemployment

Ponce de Leon Hotel, Flagler College, King Street, St. Augustine, FL by Warren LeMay
Ponce de Leon Hotel, Flagler College, King Street, St. Augustine, FL (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by Warren LeMay
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 3.6% (3.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 59.3% (62.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 368,708

2019: 3.1% unemployment

Anna Maria Island, FL by Marcus O. Bst
Anna Maria Island, FL (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by Marcus O. Bst
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 3.1% (3.7% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 59.5% (63.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 334,148

2020: 7.7% unemployment

Source: RobHainer / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.7% (8.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 57.7% (61.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 821,101

2021: 4.6% unemployment

Source: csfotoimages / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.6% (5.3% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 58.2% (61.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 480,794

2022: 2.9% unemployment

Source: Gusgraph / iStock via Getty Images
  • Avg. unemployment rate: 2.9% (3.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 59.3% (62.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Florida: 313,266

Year Florida unemployment rate U.S. unemployment rate Unemployed population in Florida
1976 9.2 7.7 335,779
1977 8.2 7.1 308,189
1978 6.7 6.1 267,886
1979 5.9 5.8 247,869
1980 6.1 7.1 257,340
1981 6.7 7.6 309,542
1982 8.4 9.7 399,472
1983 8.5 9.6 421,757
1984 6.4 7.5 339,293
1985 6.0 7.2 324,410
1986 5.8 7.0 325,357
1987 5.3 6.2 317,174
1988 5.1 5.5 315,577
1989 5.6 5.3 350,990
1990 6.1 5.6 404,346
1991 7.5 6.8 496,817
1992 8.2 7.5 555,073
1993 7.1 6.9 499,262
1994 6.4 6.1 450,146
1995 5.5 5.6 395,332
1996 5.2 5.4 378,251
1997 4.8 4.9 363,557
1998 4.3 4.5 335,466
1999 3.9 4.2 303,451
2000 3.7 4.0 297,174
2001 4.7 4.7 356,758
2002 5.6 5.8 398,128
2003 5.2 6.0 362,231
2004 4.6 5.5 313,725
2005 3.7 5.1 246,933
2006 3.2 4.6 219,940
2007 4.0 4.6 300,155
2008 6.3 5.8 520,246
2009 10.4 9.3 860,538
2010 11.1 9.6 991,706
2011 10.0 8.9 926,229
2012 8.5 8.1 806,664
2013 7.2 7.4 708,604
2014 6.3 6.2 614,967
2015 5.5 5.3 532,965
2016 4.8 4.9 481,064
2017 4.2 4.4 428,098
2018 3.6 3.9 368,708
2019 3.1 3.7 334,148
2020 7.7 8.1 821,101
2021 4.6 5.3 480,794
2022 2.9 3.6 313,266

