The Largest Walleye Ever Caught in the US, and the Biggest State Records

The walleye is a top game fish in the United States. While the fish’s native range includes most of Canada and the U.S. Midwest, it has been spread far beyond those original natural boundaries. The walleye is now found in all 48 contiguous U.S. states, though populations are still sparse in certain states such as California and Florida. The walleye is typically viewed as a cool water fish, so many folks are surprised to find out which states have produced the largest walleyes in the U.S. Here’s a look at every U.S. state walleye record over 15 pounds, plus a glimpse at why millions of anglers target this fish each year. (The bass, particularly the largemouth bass, is targeted by more U.S. anglers than the walleye or any other freshwater fish. Here’s a look at the 10 largest bass ever caught in the U.S.)
Walleye (Sander vitreus)
The walleye is the largest member of the perch family (Percidae) in North America. Other U.S. game fish in this family include the sauger and the yellow perch. The walleye is sometimes known as the yellow pike or yellow pickerel, although the fish is neither a true pike nor a pickerel.
Walleye Appearance
Walleyes are long, slender fish. Colors can vary depending on the clarity of the water, but a typical walleye features shades of bronze, olive, and yellow that fade to white on its belly. It also has black mottling (spots) over most of its body.
The fish has two dorsal fins, the first of which features imposing strong spines that protect the fish (and can also draw blood if it pokes a careless angler). The second dorsal fin is soft-rayed.
One of the walleye’s most well-known features is its mouth filled with sharp teeth. These teeth help this predatory fish latch onto its food, which mostly consists of other fish.
The walleye is named for its large, opaque eyes. Nicknames for the fish include “glasseye,” “moon eyes,” and “ol’ marble eyes.” A reflective layer of pigment in the eyes known as tapetum lucidum gives the walleye outstanding visual acuity. This is why the walleye typically hunts at night or in other low-light conditions where it has the advantage over its prey. Walleye anglers often target the fish at night, during cloudy weather, or when the water is wavy and rough (sometimes known as “walleye chop” among walleye enthusiasts).
Fishing for Walleye
Fishing methods vary widely, depending on the water body, time of year, and angler preference. Still fishing with live bait, trolling with spinners or crankbaits, fly fishing, and ice fishing are all tried-and-true means of landing walleye. Whatever the mode of fishing, it can take time. Walleye are elusive, often leaving anglers confused and frustrated. The investment of time and effort pays off, though, when a big walleye finally bites.
Walleye as Table Fare
The walleye is not only a worthy adversary on the water, but it is also one of the most prized freshwater fish for table fare. An average walleye serving contains just 0.5% fat. The fish contains very little oil, so there is no off-putting “fishy” smell or taste. Even folks who typically don’t eat fish often enjoy walleye. The fillets, with their mild, sweet flavor, are often pan-fried or baked. The fish is a favorite among anglers and epicures, alike.
State Fish
The walleye is the official state fish of Minnesota and South Dakota. It is the state warm water fish of Vermont. There has been a lobbying effort to name the walleye as the official state fish of Ohio since Lake Erie is one of the world’s premier walleye fisheries. The bill has never been brought to a vote in the Ohio statehouse, though. In Canada, the walleye is the official provincial fish of Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
The Largest Walleye Ever Caught in the U.S.
The following list contains every walleye state record over 15 pounds in the United States. 24/7 Wall St. consulted the official databases of each state’s Department of Natural Resources (or equivalent agency) to compile the list. The world record was corroborated with the International Game Fish Association (IGFA). As sportfishing’s governing body, IGFA verifies and documents fishing world records.
24. Connecticut
- Weight: 15 pounds, 4 ounces
- Year: 2015
23. Nevada
- Weight: 15.4 pounds
- Year: 1998
22. Utah
- Weight: 15 pounds, 9 ounces
- Year: 1991
21. Virginia
- Weight: 15 pounds, 15 ounces
- Year: 2000
20. Arizona
- Weight: 16 pounds, 1.76 ounces
- Year: 2002
19. Nebraska
- Weight: 16 pounds, 2 ounces
- Year: 1971
18. Ohio
- Weight: 16 pounds, 3.04 ounces
- Year: 1999
17. North Dakota
- Weight: 16 pounds, 6 ounces
- Year: 2021
16. New Mexico
- Weight: 16 pounds, 9 ounces
- Year: 1989
15. Michigan
- Weight: 17.19 pounds
- Year: 1951
14. Wyoming
- Weight: 17.42 pounds
- Year: 1991
13. Minnesota
- Weight: 17 pounds, 8 ounces
- Year: 1979
12. Idaho
- Weight: 17.88 pounds
- Year: 2011
11. Wisconsin
- Weight: 18 Pounds, 0 Ounces
- Year: 1933
10. Montana
- Weight: 18.02 pounds
- Year: 2021
9. Pennsylvania
- Weight: 18 pounds, 1 ounce
- Year: 2021
8. New York
- Weight: 18 pounds, 2 ounces
- Year: 2018
7. West Virginia
- Weight: 18.97 pounds
- Year: 2004
6. Oregon
- Weight: 19 pounds, 15.3 ounces
- Year: 1990
5. Washington
- Weight: 20.32 pounds
- Year: 2014
4. Missouri
- Weight: 21 pounds, 1 ounce
- Year: 1988
3. Kentucky
- Weight: 21.5 pounds
Year: 1958
2. Arkansas
- Weight: 22 pounds, 11 ounces
- Year: 1982
1. Tennessee
- Weight: 25 pounds, 0 ounces
- Year: 1960
A Stunning World Record…
An average walleye weighs one to five pounds, so a fish weighing over 20 pounds is just bonkers! Only five states boast a walleye record over that 20 pound mark, so this Tennessee record is already in rarified air. However, this jaw-dropping state record is also the current world record for walleye. The record-setting behemoth fish was caught by Mabry Harper in Tennessee’s Old Hickory Lake on August 2, 1960.
…But Also a Controversial Record
There has been a good deal of controversy over this catch, with many dismissing the very premise of a 25-pound walleye in Tennessee. There was enough doubt cast on the record that the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame disallowed Harper’s record in 1990. However, additional evidence later surfaced to support this record catch.
James Spurling, a Tennessee game warden, was present as the fish was weighed and measured. He was also present for a second weighing. The game warden documented the fish’s weight in two separate affidavits.
Photos were also produced that lend additional support for the world record. The walleye was 41 inches long with a 29-inch girth. There is a picture of Harper’s wife holding the fish against the door of the family’s 1959 Plymouth sedan. Since that object has specific dimensions, it provides context to help confirm the length of the fish. Another picture shows a ruler atop the fish’s head after it was filleted, showing the exact dimensions of the head. All in all, there is more than enough evidence to support this astounding Tennessee walleye record.
The National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame reinstated Harper’s record in 2019. It should also be noted, though, that IGFA, the organization generally viewed as the official holder of world fishing records, never removed Harper’s name from its record book.
A Frustrating Record for Walleye Anglers
Ironically, Harper wasn’t even fishing for walleye when we landed this record-setting fish. He was targeting catfish for a family dinner. Instead of catfish, his family ate the walleye he caught. Fortunately for Harper, his wife insisted that the fish be weighed and measured before it met the frying pan.
That is enough to make any walleye angler bang his/her head against a wall. While millions of anglers pour everything they have into trying to land a trophy fish, it seems like the world record walleye was caught by accident.
