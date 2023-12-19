The Largest Walleye Ever Caught in the US, and the Biggest State Records Engbretson, Eric / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service / Wikimedia Commons

The walleye is a top game fish in the United States. While the fish’s native range includes most of Canada and the U.S. Midwest, it has been spread far beyond those original natural boundaries. The walleye is now found in all 48 contiguous U.S. states, though populations are still sparse in certain states such as California and Florida. The walleye is typically viewed as a cool water fish, so many folks are surprised to find out which states have produced the largest walleyes in the U.S. Here’s a look at every U.S. state walleye record over 15 pounds, plus a glimpse at why millions of anglers target this fish each year. (The bass, particularly the largemouth bass, is targeted by more U.S. anglers than the walleye or any other freshwater fish. Here’s a look at the 10 largest bass ever caught in the U.S.)

Walleye (Sander vitreus)

Source: Engbretson, Eric / U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service / Wikimedia Commons

The walleye is the largest member of the perch family (Percidae) in North America. Other U.S. game fish in this family include the sauger and the yellow perch. The walleye is sometimes known as the yellow pike or yellow pickerel, although the fish is neither a true pike nor a pickerel.

Walleye Appearance

Walleyes are long, slender fish. Colors can vary depending on the clarity of the water, but a typical walleye features shades of bronze, olive, and yellow that fade to white on its belly. It also has black mottling (spots) over most of its body.

The fish has two dorsal fins, the first of which features imposing strong spines that protect the fish (and can also draw blood if it pokes a careless angler). The second dorsal fin is soft-rayed.

One of the walleye’s most well-known features is its mouth filled with sharp teeth. These teeth help this predatory fish latch onto its food, which mostly consists of other fish.

The walleye is named for its large, opaque eyes. Nicknames for the fish include “glasseye,” “moon eyes,” and “ol’ marble eyes.” A reflective layer of pigment in the eyes known as tapetum lucidum gives the walleye outstanding visual acuity. This is why the walleye typically hunts at night or in other low-light conditions where it has the advantage over its prey. Walleye anglers often target the fish at night, during cloudy weather, or when the water is wavy and rough (sometimes known as “walleye chop” among walleye enthusiasts).

Fishing for Walleye

Fishing methods vary widely, depending on the water body, time of year, and angler preference. Still fishing with live bait, trolling with spinners or crankbaits, fly fishing, and ice fishing are all tried-and-true means of landing walleye. Whatever the mode of fishing, it can take time. Walleye are elusive, often leaving anglers confused and frustrated. The investment of time and effort pays off, though, when a big walleye finally bites.

Walleye as Table Fare

The walleye is not only a worthy adversary on the water, but it is also one of the most prized freshwater fish for table fare. An average walleye serving contains just 0.5% fat. The fish contains very little oil, so there is no off-putting “fishy” smell or taste. Even folks who typically don’t eat fish often enjoy walleye. The fillets, with their mild, sweet flavor, are often pan-fried or baked. The fish is a favorite among anglers and epicures, alike.

State Fish

The walleye is the official state fish of Minnesota and South Dakota. It is the state warm water fish of Vermont. There has been a lobbying effort to name the walleye as the official state fish of Ohio since Lake Erie is one of the world’s premier walleye fisheries. The bill has never been brought to a vote in the Ohio statehouse, though. In Canada, the walleye is the official provincial fish of Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

The Largest Walleye Ever Caught in the U.S.

The following list contains every walleye state record over 15 pounds in the United States. 24/7 Wall St. consulted the official databases of each state’s Department of Natural Resources (or equivalent agency) to compile the list. The world record was corroborated with the International Game Fish Association (IGFA). As sportfishing’s governing body, IGFA verifies and documents fishing world records.

24. Connecticut

Source: Carol M. Highsmith / Wikimedia Commons

Weight: 15 pounds, 4 ounces

15 pounds, 4 ounces Year: 2015

23. Nevada

Weight: 15.4 pounds

15.4 pounds Year: 1998

22. Utah

Weight: 15 pounds, 9 ounces

15 pounds, 9 ounces Year: 1991

21. Virginia

Weight: 15 pounds, 15 ounces

15 pounds, 15 ounces Year: 2000

20. Arizona

Weight: 16 pounds, 1.76 ounces

16 pounds, 1.76 ounces Year: 2002

19. Nebraska

Source: Geoff Robinson / Wikimedia Commons

Weight: 16 pounds, 2 ounces

16 pounds, 2 ounces Year: 1971

18. Ohio

Source: Christopher Roth / iStock via Getty Images

Weight: 16 pounds, 3.04 ounces

16 pounds, 3.04 ounces Year: 1999

17. North Dakota

Weight: 16 pounds, 6 ounces

16 pounds, 6 ounces Year: 2021

16. New Mexico

Weight: 16 pounds, 9 ounces

16 pounds, 9 ounces Year: 1989

15. Michigan

Source: RudyBalasko / iStock via Getty Images

Weight: 17.19 pounds

17.19 pounds Year: 1951

14. Wyoming

Source: USFWS Mountain-Prairie / Wikimedia Commons

Weight: 17.42 pounds

17.42 pounds Year: 1991

13. Minnesota

Weight: 17 pounds, 8 ounces

17 pounds, 8 ounces Year: 1979

12. Idaho

Weight: 17.88 pounds

17.88 pounds Year: 2011

11. Wisconsin

Source: JamesBrey / iStock via Getty Images

Weight: 18 Pounds, 0 Ounces

18 Pounds, 0 Ounces Year: 1933

10. Montana

Source: USACE photographer / Wikimedia Commons

Weight: 18.02 pounds

18.02 pounds Year: 2021

9. Pennsylvania

Weight: 18 pounds, 1 ounce

18 pounds, 1 ounce Year: 2021

8. New York

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Weight: 18 pounds, 2 ounces

18 pounds, 2 ounces Year: 2018

7. West Virginia

Weight: 18.97 pounds

18.97 pounds Year: 2004

6. Oregon

Source: OSU Special Collections & Archives / Wikimedia Commons

Weight: 19 pounds, 15.3 ounces

19 pounds, 15.3 ounces Year: 1990

5. Washington

Weight: 20.32 pounds

20.32 pounds Year: 2014

4. Missouri

Weight: 21 pounds, 1 ounce

21 pounds, 1 ounce Year: 1988

3. Kentucky

Weight: 21.5 pounds

Year: 1958

2. Arkansas

Weight: 22 pounds, 11 ounces

22 pounds, 11 ounces Year: 1982

1. Tennessee

Weight: 25 pounds, 0 ounces

25 pounds, 0 ounces Year: 1960

A Stunning World Record…

An average walleye weighs one to five pounds, so a fish weighing over 20 pounds is just bonkers! Only five states boast a walleye record over that 20 pound mark, so this Tennessee record is already in rarified air. However, this jaw-dropping state record is also the current world record for walleye. The record-setting behemoth fish was caught by Mabry Harper in Tennessee’s Old Hickory Lake on August 2, 1960.

…But Also a Controversial Record

There has been a good deal of controversy over this catch, with many dismissing the very premise of a 25-pound walleye in Tennessee. There was enough doubt cast on the record that the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame disallowed Harper’s record in 1990. However, additional evidence later surfaced to support this record catch.

James Spurling, a Tennessee game warden, was present as the fish was weighed and measured. He was also present for a second weighing. The game warden documented the fish’s weight in two separate affidavits.

Photos were also produced that lend additional support for the world record. The walleye was 41 inches long with a 29-inch girth. There is a picture of Harper’s wife holding the fish against the door of the family’s 1959 Plymouth sedan. Since that object has specific dimensions, it provides context to help confirm the length of the fish. Another picture shows a ruler atop the fish’s head after it was filleted, showing the exact dimensions of the head. All in all, there is more than enough evidence to support this astounding Tennessee walleye record.

The National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame reinstated Harper’s record in 2019. It should also be noted, though, that IGFA, the organization generally viewed as the official holder of world fishing records, never removed Harper’s name from its record book.

A Frustrating Record for Walleye Anglers

Ironically, Harper wasn’t even fishing for walleye when we landed this record-setting fish. He was targeting catfish for a family dinner. Instead of catfish, his family ate the walleye he caught. Fortunately for Harper, his wife insisted that the fish be weighed and measured before it met the frying pan.

That is enough to make any walleye angler bang his/her head against a wall. While millions of anglers pour everything they have into trying to land a trophy fish, it seems like the world record walleye was caught by accident.

