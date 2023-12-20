33 Most Famous Hallmark Actresses Rachel Murray / Getty Images

Hallmark movies are made-for-television films produced by Hallmark Home Entertainment for the Hallmark Channel. These movies are focused on family-friendly, feel-good content. While romance is a common subject, Hallmark also produces comedies, dramas, mysteries, and holiday films. Christmas is a popular motif, and the channel often releases several Christmas-themed films during the holiday season. Hallmark movies have eerily similar story arcs with the requisite small-town settings, characters finding love or reconnecting with family, and the importance of community. Hallmark movies are sometimes criticized for having predictable plotlines and resolutions. However, this predictability is part of their charm for many viewers. Hallmark movies have a dedicated viewership. They have become a staple for many who enjoy heartwarming and uplifting holiday fare. Hallmark movies feature ensemble casts, with many actresses frequently appearing in multiple Hallmark productions. Continue reading and discover 33 of the most famous Hallmark actresses.

33. Jen Lilley

Age: 39 (b. 1984)

Acting credits: 55

Wikipedia Views (per year): 500k

Best known for: The Artist (2011), Thresa Donavan, Days of Our Lives, The Back-Up Bride (Daisy Spur)

Jen Lilley is a Hallmark Darling. Though she got her start in the biz landing bit part in shows like iCarly, Hannah Montana, and Two-and-a-Half Men, she soon began to turn heads in Hallmark movies. Her Hallmark credits include A Dash of Love, Eat, Play, Love, Mingle All The Way, and Paris, Wine and Romance

32. Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Age: 52 (b. 1971)

Acting credits: 57

Wikipedia Views (per year): 1.2m

Best known for: Father of the Bride, Indian Summer, The War at Home, The Christmas Train, A Nashville Christmas Carol

Kimberly Williams shot to stardom in Father of the Bride, alongside screen icons Steve Martin and Diane Keaton. Father of The Bride not only plotted the trajectory of Williams’ career, but it also influenced her personal life. Her husband, singer/songwriter Brad Paisley has said Williams turned his head in the role of Annie Banks. Acting is a family affair: Kimberly’s sister is actress Ashley Willims.

31. Ashley Williams

Age: 45 (b.1978)

Acting credits: 81

Wikipedia Views (per year): 952k

Best known for: How I Met Your Mother (Victoria), The Jim Gaffigan Show (Jeannie Gaffigan), Good Morning Miami (Dylan Messinger)

Ashley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley are the only sisters to make our list of Hallmark Darlings. Like her sister, Williams is an established actress with 11 Hallmark titles to her credit. Sister-Swap: Christmas in the City and Sister-Swap: A Hometown Holiday feature both Williams sisters!

30. Kellie Pickler

Age: 37 (b.1986)

Acting credits: 14

Wikipedia Views (per year): 665k

Best known for: American Idol, Dancing with the Stars, Pickler & Ben, Christmas at Graceland, Wedding at Graceland, The Mistletoe Secret

Principally known as a singer, Pickler is also an accomplished actress. She became a household name after participating in season five of American Idol, in which she placed sixth. Her career has been on an arc ever since. In recent years, Pickler has joined the burgeoning bevy of Hallmark Darlings.

29. Autumn Resser

Age: 43 (b.1980)

Acting credits: 79

Wikipedia Views (per year): 400k

Best known for: The O.C. (Taylor Townsend), Entourage (Lizzy Grant), The Arrangement (Leslie Bellcamp)

Resser got her start in commercials and guest appearances on episodic television shows before becoming a star in her own right. To date, Resser has starred in 13 Hallmark productions including, I Do, I Do, I Do, Christmas Under the Stars, A Glenbrooke Christmas, A Bramble House Christmas, Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade, and The Wedding Veil Unveiled.

28. Candace Cameron Bure

Age: 47 (b.1976)

Acting credits: 68

Wikipedia Views (per year): 2m

Best known for: Full House (D.J. Tanner), Dancing With The Stars (3rd place, season 18)

Bure is universally recognized as D.J. Tanner, the eldest sister in the blockbuster, evergreen television series Full House. Before parting ways with Hallmark in 2022, Bure appeared in 29 Hallmark productions. Moonlight & Mistletoe, If I Only Had Christmas, and A Shoe Addict’s Christmas are among her holiday offerings. She also appeared as Aurora Teagarden in 18 Aurora Teagarden movies while at Hallmark.

27. Andie MacDowell

Age: 65 (b.1958)

Acting credits: 85

Wikipedia Views (per year): 1.7m

Best known for: St. Elmo’s Fire, Sex, Lies, and Videotape, Groundhog Day, Four Weddings and a Funeral, The Muse

South Carolina native MacDowell charmed audiences throughout the late 1900s in numerous motion pictures. She is also a model who has appeared in campaigns for Armani, Anne Klein, Bill Blass, Calvin Klein, and Yves Saint Laurent. Recently MacDowell has portrayed Del Landry in the Hallmark Channel series The Way Home.

26. Lori Loughlin

Age: 59 (b.1964)

Acting credits: 75

Wikipedia Views (per year): 2.1m

Best known for: Full House, Garage Sale Mystery, When the Heart Calls, North Pole Open For Business

Though she is almost certainly best remembered for the role of Aunt Becky in Full House, Loughlin has been in front of the camera since she was a teenager. Before Full House, she portrayed Jody Travis in the daytime drama The Edge of Night. In recent years she has tackled the roles of Jennifer Shannon on the Hallmark Channel’s Garage Sale Mystery and Abigail Stanton in When Calls the Heart.

25. Meghan Ory

Age: 41 (b.1982)

Acting credits: 43

Wikipedia Views (per year): 324k

Best known for: Red Ridinghood/Ruby in Once Upon a Time, Abby O’Brien in Chesapeake Shores

Ory, a Canadian actress made her professional debut in The Darklings. Though she is presently preoccupied with the rearing of her three young children, Ory has found time to portray Abby O’Brien in the Hallmark Channel series Chesapeake Bay.

24. Danielle Panabaker

Age: 36 (b.1987)

Acting credits: 57

Wikipedia Views (per year): 567k

Best known for: Stuck in the Suburbs, Sky High, Read it and Weep, The Shunning, Newlyweds

Panabaker got her start as a Disney child star, but she didn’t allow that to define her career. She is currently juggling the demands of motherhood with her acting career and an amazing amount of charity work, with organizations UNICEF and Young Storytellers.

23. Barbara Niven

Age: 70 (b.1953)

Acting credits: 111

Wikipedia Views (per year): 325.5k

Best known for: Murder She Baked Hallmark Mysteries, A Christmas Detour, Chesapeake Shores

Niven got her start as a newscaster, reporting on the White House Easter Egg Roll. Though she was told she didn’t have the chops necessary to make it in the film biz, Niven proved them wrong. Though she didn’t begin acting until later in her life, Niven has an astounding 111 credits to her name.

22. Katrina Law

Age: 38 (b.1985)

Acting credits: 51

Wikipedia Views (per year): 691.5k

Best known for: Spartacus, Arrow, The Oath, Hawaii Five-0, Snow Bride, 12 Gifts of Christmas, Christmas with the Darlings

Law is in demand as an actor. Beyond her status as a Hallmark Darling, Law is a regular on several televised series, most recently joining the cast of NCIS.

21. Taylor Cole

Age: 39 (b.1984)

Acting credits: 64

Wikipedia Views (per year): 265.8k

Best known for: Appetite for Love, Christmas In Homestead, Christmas Festival of Ice, One Winter Weekend, One Winter Proposal, Matching Hearts

Cole got her start as a model, in commercials for Old Spice cologne and Crest toothpaste. Acting roles followed, with Cole landing the role of Erica Spalding on the WB series Summerland. Since 2016, Cole has starred in 9 Hallmark movies as well as the eponymous role in Hallmark’s Ruby Herring Mysteries

20. Jessica Lowndes

Age: 35 (b.1988)

Acting credits: 49

Wikipedia Views (per year): 600k

Best known for: Adrianna Tate-Duncan, her role on the CW’s 90210; a dozen Hallmark movies

Lowndes, best known for her turn as Ade Tate-Duncan on 90210, has been a Hallmark Darling since 2016. In the intervening years, she has appeared in over a dozen Hallmark movies including A December Bride, Christmas at Pemberley Manor, Merry Matrimony, Mix-Up in the Mediterranean, as well as Magical Christmas Ornaments for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

19. Brittany Bristow

Age: 33 (b.1990)

Acting credits: 47

Wikipedia Views (per year): 55k

Best known for: Bristow, a Canadian actress, started her professional acting career at age 6. She has had roles in several television series and films. She most recently starred as Megan in the Hallmark Channel’s A Safari Romance

18. Josie Bissett

Age: 53 (b.1970)

Acting credits: 40

Wikipedia Views (per year): 168k

Best known for: Melrose Place (Jane Mancini), Hallmark Channel movies

Though Josie Bissell was once recognized for her role on the primetime drama Melrose Place, as the hapless Jane Mancini, in recent years she has garnered attention for her role in the Hallmark Channel’s WeddingMarch movie series.

17. Tamera Mowry

Age: 45 (b.1978)

Acting credits: 36

Wikipedia Views (per year): 560k

Best known for: Sister, Sister, Tia & Tamera, Dream Moms. Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major

With her identical twin sister Tia, Tamera started in the uber-popular series Sister, Sister in the late 1990s. After a stint in reality television and the talk show scene, Tamera has settled into the role of Hallmark Darling in the films Dream Moms and Murder in G Major.

16. Lindy Booth

Age: 44 (b.1979)

Acting credits: 82

Wikipedia Views (per year): 240k

Best known for: The Famous Jett Jackson (Riley Grant) , Relic Hunter (Claudia)

Another Hallmark darling that began. life as a Disney star, Booth has appeared in several Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Her titles include Under the Autumn Moon, Sounds of Christmas, and Rocky Mountain Christmas. The Twelve Trees of Christmas, and Christmas Magic.

15. Bailee Madison

Age: 24 (b.1999)

Acting credits: 57

Wikipedia Views (per year): 896k

Best known for: Bridge to Terabithia (May Belle Arrons), Wizards of Wavery Place (Maxine Russo), Pretty Little Liars ( Imogen Adams)

Madison has been acting professionally since she was in a Home Depot commercial at the tender age of two weeks. Her first starring turn was in the supernatural horror movie Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark. For the last decade or so, Madison has become a beloved Hallmark Darling, appearing in 10 Hallmark Channel movies including A Taste of Romance, Pete’s Christmas, Smart Cookies, Good Witch, Good Witch: Spellbound, and Good Witch Halloween.

14. Erin Cahill

Age: 43 (b.1980)

Acting credits: 130

Wikipedia Views (per year): 284.5k

Best known for: Power Rangers Time Force (Jen Scotts), How I Met Your Mother (Heather), Saving Grace (Kendra Burke)

Cahill has amassed a phenomenal 130 acting credits in her 20-year career. Beyond episodic television series, Cahill has recently become a Hallmark Darling starring in 7 Hallmark Movies. Among them are Christmas Bedtime Stories, Hearts In the Game, and Everytime a Bell Rings.

13. Rachael Leigh Cook

Age: 44 (b.1979)

Acting credits: 102

Wikipedia Views (per year): 1.3m

Best known for: The Baby-Sitters Club, She’s All That, Josie and the Pussycats

A prolific actress in film and television, Cook has recently made a name for herself as the star of 8 Hallmark movies. Titles include Summer Love, Autumn in the Vineyard, Summer in the Vineyard, and Valentine in the Vineyard. Given the nature of Hallmark fare, count on less wine-swilling at the vineyard, and more chaste romance at the vineyard.

12. Fiona Gubelmann

Age: 43 (b.1980)

Acting credits: 74

Wikipedia Views (per year): 214k

Best known for: The Good Doctor (Dr. Morgan Reznick), Wilfred (Jenna)

Though she entered college as a pre-med student, after winning a role in a campus play her freshman year, the theatre bug bit and didn’t let go. Gubelmann snagged her first Hallmark role in the 2016 movie Tulips in Spring. She has since starred in four more: Christmas Next Door, Royally Ever After, Easter Under Wraps, and The Vows We Keep.

11. Ali Liebert

Age: 42 (b.1981)

Acting credits: 99

Wikipedia Views (per year): 147K

Best known for: The Break-up Artist (Tiffany), Fringe, The L Word

Another Canadian Hallmark Darling, Liebert has worked extensively in television and a a voice actor. She has roles in a dozen Hallmark movies including Cooking With Love, A Gift to Remember, Autumn in the Vineyard and I Do, I D, I Do!

10. Hilarie Burton

Age: 41 (b.1982)

Acting credits: 34

Wikipedia Views (per year): 1.6m

Best known for: MTV Total Request Live (VJ), One Tree Hill (Peyton Sawyer)

Burton can be seen in Hallmark’s Summer Villa and Naughty or Nice. However, the actress has since parted ways with the company citing a lack of diversity and inclusion in their programming.

9. Jodie Sweetin

Age: 41 (b.1982

Acting credits: 35

Wikipedia Views (per year):1.2m

Best known for: Full House (Stephanie Tanner), Dancing With The Stars

Jodie Sweetin is recognized as Stephanie Tanner from the ever-popular television series Full House. After a rather rocky adolescence, Sweetin has regained her footing, starting in several Hallmark Channel movies. Among them are Finding Santa, Entertaining Christmas, Love Under the Rainbow, Merry and Bright, and A Cozy Christmas Inn.

8. Kimberley Sustad

Age: 36 (b.1987)

Acting credits: 44

Wikipedia Views (per year): N/A

Best known for: Travelers (Joanne Yates), Unspeakable (Caitlyn Hartley), The Twilight Zone (Helen Foley), and 17 Hallmark Channel movies.

Though she has done other work, in recent tears, Sustad has been keeping busy with role after role in Hallmark productions. Seventeen to date. Some of her more memorable titles include Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen, A Godwink Christmas, Cooking with Love, Hearts of Christmas, and All Things Valentine.

7. Brooke Burns

Age: 45 (b. 1978)

Acting credits: 42

Wikipedia Views (per year): 786k

Best known for: Baywatch and Baywatch- Hawaii

Burns is an actress, game show host, and fashion model. Her first Hallmark role was as Jennifer Cullen in The Most Wonderful Time of the Year. She has gone on to star in Fixing Pete, Undercover Bridesmaid, and Christmas Connection, as well. as the Gourmet Detective series, and Roux the Day for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

6. Pascale Hutton

Age: 44 (b.1979)

Acting credits: 59

Wikipedia Views (per year):100k

Best known for: Sanctuary (Abby Corrigan) Arctic Air (Krista Ivarson)

Thanks to her guest appearances on television shows like Smallville, Dead to Me, and Supernatural, Hutton has a familiar face. However, where she shines is in Hallmark movies like A Family Thanksgiving, A Recipe for Love, and We Wish You a Merry Christmas. Hutton acts as an executive producer at Hallmark as well.

5. Jessy Schram

Age: 47 (b. 1986)

Acting credits: 66

Wikipedia Views (per year): 415k

Best known for: Veronica Mars (Hannah Griffith), Once Upon A Time (Cinderella)

With 19 Hallmark movies to her name, Schram is one of the more prolific Hallmark Darlings. Among her credits are Mystic Christmas, A Nashville Christmas Carol, Amazing Winter Romance, Road to Christmas, and A Smile as Big as the Moon.

4. Kellie Martin

Age: 48 (b.1975)

Acting credits: 78

Wikipedia Views (per year):442k

Best known for: Life Goes On (Becca Thatcher), ER (Lucy Knight) Mystery Woman (Samantha Kinsey), and Hailey Dean Mystery (Hailey Dean)

Kellie Martin began acting as a youngster and already had quite the resume before landing the star-making role of Becca Thatcher on the television series Life Goes On. Martin has an extensive list of acting credits, including 26 Hallmark productions! Hailey Dean Mystery is chief among them,

3. Danica McKellar

Age: 48 (b. 1975)

Acting credits: 106

Wikipedia Views (per year): 1.4m

Best known for: The Wonder Years (Winnie Cooper), Young Justice (voice of Miss Martian)

McKellar is fondly remembered for her portrayal of Winnie Cooper in The Wonder Years. In the years since America’s Sweetheart has made us fall in love with her all over again as a Hallmark Darling, with 18 Hallmark titles to her credit. These include Crown for Christmas, Campfire Kiss, Christmas at Grand Valley, and a series of Hallmark Matchmaker Mysteries.

2. Alison Sweeney

Age: 47 (b. 1976)

Acting credits: 45

Wikipedia Views (per year): 400k

Best known for: Days of Our Lives (Samantha Brady), The Biggest Loser (host),

Sweeney is equally recognized for her turn as Samantha Brady in the long-running daytime serial Days of Our Lives, and her status as a Hallmark Darling with 24 Hallmark productions under her belt, including Good Morning Christmas, Christmas at Holly Lodge, and Open By Christmas. She is also the star of Hallmark Wedding Veil, Murder, She Baked, and Hannah Swensen Mystery series.

1. Lacey Chabert

Age: 41 (b. 1982)

Acting credits: 176

Wikipedia Views (per year):4,2m

Best known for: All My Children (Bianca Montgomery), Party of Five, (Claudia Salinger), Mean Girls (Gretchen Wieners)

Having appeared in over 30 Hallmark movies, Lacey is easily the most famous Hallmark Darling. One of the few Southern Belles on the list, Chabert hails from Purvis Mississippi. Her first appearance for Hallmark was in the movie Elevator Girl in 2010. Since then she has starred in dozens more, including The Sweetest Christmas, My Secret Valentine, Christmas in Rome, and the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries The Crossword Mysteries series. In February of 2022, Chabert signed an exclusive deal to continue making films for the Hallmark Channel.

