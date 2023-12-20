Special Report

How Texas' Job Market Compared to the US Over the Last 47 Years

Samuel Stebbins
Published:

In an era of economic uncertainty, the U.S. job market remains resilient. After falling to 3.7% in November 2023, the national unemployment rate has been below 4% for 22 consecutive months, the longest streak in over 50 years.

Of course, if history is any guide, much of the economy is subject to boom and bust cycles — and the job market is no exception. Since the mid-1970s, the average annual unemployment rate in the U.S. has fluctuated between 3.6% and nearly 10%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

These same cyclical patterns are also evident in Texas, where the job market is supported largely by the professional and scientific and retail trade industries. The annual unemployment rate in the state was 3.9% in 2022, only slightly higher than the state’s lowest recorded annual jobless rate of 3.5%. However, conditions for job seekers have not always been so favorable.

According to historical BLS data going back to 1976, the annual jobless rate has been as high as 8.8% in Texas. More than once, unemployment in the state has either matched or come close to that peak.

This is how Texas’s job market has changed in each of the last 47 years.

1976: 5.8% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.8% (7.7% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.7% (61.6% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 331,318

1977: 5.3% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.3% (7.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 64.5% (62.3% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 323,365

1978: 4.8% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.8% (6.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.3% (63.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 306,028

1979: 4.3% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.3% (5.8% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.8% (63.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 283,660

1980: 5.1% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.1% (7.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 66.2% (63.8% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 354,853

1981: 5.3% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.3% (7.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 67.1% (63.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 378,374

1982: 6.9% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.9% (9.7% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 67.2% (64.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 508,941

1983: 7.9% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.9% (9.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 67.6% (64.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 614,810

1984: 6.1% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.1% (7.5% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.3% (64.4% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 483,665

1985: 7.0% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.0% (7.2% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.8% (64.8% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 568,465

1986: 8.8% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 8.8% (7.0% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.5% (65.3% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 716,591

1987: 8.4% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 8.4% (6.2% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.9% (65.6% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 703,883

1988: 7.3% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.3% (5.5% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 69.1% (65.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 620,106

1989: 6.7% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.7% (5.3% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 69.2% (66.5% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 568,045

1990: 6.3% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.3% (5.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.3% (66.5% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 548,958

1991: 6.9% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.9% (6.8% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.5% (66.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 609,518

1992: 7.6% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.6% (7.5% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 69.0% (66.4% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 692,269

1993: 7.2% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.2% (6.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 69.0% (66.3% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 660,880

1994: 6.5% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.5% (6.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 69.3% (66.6% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 618,008

1995: 6.1% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.1% (5.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 69.3% (66.6% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 585,939

1996: 5.7% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.7% (5.4% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 69.1% (66.8% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 559,834

1997: 5.3% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.3% (4.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 69.1% (67.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 534,964

1998: 4.9% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.9% (4.5% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 69.1% (67.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 502,276

1999: 4.7% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.7% (4.2% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.8% (67.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 483,948

2000: 4.3% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.3% (4.0% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.3% (67.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 455,364

2001: 5.0% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.0% (4.7% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.0% (66.8% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 524,310

2002: 6.4% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.4% (5.8% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.1% (66.6% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 680,965

2003: 6.7% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.7% (6.0% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.0% (66.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 734,082

2004: 5.9% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.9% (5.5% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 67.4% (66.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 662,144

2005: 5.4% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.4% (5.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 67.2% (66.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 611,321

2006: 4.9% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.9% (4.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 66.7% (66.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 564,326

2007: 4.3% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.3% (4.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.8% (66.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 500,878

2008: 4.8% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.8% (5.8% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.8% (66.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 567,244

2009: 7.6% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.6% (9.3% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 66.0% (65.4% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 900,971

2010: 8.1% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 8.1% (9.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 66.0% (64.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 1,004,656

2011: 7.8% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.8% (8.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.9% (64.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 1,000,726

2012: 6.7% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.7% (8.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.4% (63.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 844,490

2013: 6.3% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.3% (7.4% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.2% (63.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 809,763

2014: 5.1% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.1% (6.2% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 64.8% (62.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 673,126

2015: 4.4% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.4% (5.3% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.8% (62.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 587,497

2016: 4.6% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.6% (4.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.8% (62.8% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 617,938

2017: 4.3% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.3% (4.4% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.8% (62.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 585,966

2018: 3.8% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 3.8% (3.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 64.0% (62.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 535,333

2019: 3.5% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 3.5% (3.7% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.9% (63.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 492,708

2020: 7.6% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.6% (8.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 62.9% (61.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 1,071,529

2021: 5.7% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.7% (5.3% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.5% (61.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 807,358

2022: 3.9% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 3.9% (3.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.9% (62.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Texas: 569,725

