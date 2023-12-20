Firearm sales have hit historic highs in the U.S. in recent years. Since the start of the pandemic, tens of millions of new firearms have proliferated across the country — and over the same period, deadly gun violence has surged. Between 2019 and 2021, the gun homicide rate rose over six times faster than the rate of murders that did not involve a firearm. (These are the states where anyone can get a gun today.)

With gun violence on the rise, the federal government is assisting in a growing number of criminal investigations. Typically at the request of state or local law enforcement agencies, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives traces firearms suspected to have been used in a crime in order to determine when and where they were originally purchased. In 2022, the ATF traced nearly half a million firearms, 10% more than in the previous year.

While not all guns traced by the ATF were used in a crime — and not all firearms used for illicit purposes are traced — federal tracing data offers valuable insight into trends and geographic patterns related to gun violence in the United States.

Using ATF tracing data as a proxy for criminal firearm offenses, 24/7 Wall St. identified the four cities in each state with the most gun-related crime. Cities are ranked by the total number of firearms traced by the ATF in 2022.

Gun violence is disproportionately concentrated in many cities on this list. In all but a handful of states, over a third of all 2022 ATF firearm investigations originated in one of the four cities listed. Adjusting for population, the vast majority of these cities had a higher rate of firearm tracings per capita than the state as a whole. (This is where criminals in every state get their guns.)

Here are the cities in each state with the most gun-related crimes.