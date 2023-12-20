Firearm sales have hit historic highs in the U.S. in recent years. Since the start of the pandemic, tens of millions of new firearms have proliferated across the country — and over the same period, deadly gun violence has surged. Between 2019 and 2021, the gun homicide rate rose over six times faster than the rate of murders that did not involve a firearm. (These are the states where anyone can get a gun today.)
With gun violence on the rise, the federal government is assisting in a growing number of criminal investigations. Typically at the request of state or local law enforcement agencies, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives traces firearms suspected to have been used in a crime in order to determine when and where they were originally purchased. In 2022, the ATF traced nearly half a million firearms, 10% more than in the previous year.
While not all guns traced by the ATF were used in a crime — and not all firearms used for illicit purposes are traced — federal tracing data offers valuable insight into trends and geographic patterns related to gun violence in the United States.
Using ATF tracing data as a proxy for criminal firearm offenses, 24/7 Wall St. identified the four cities in each state with the most gun-related crime. Cities are ranked by the total number of firearms traced by the ATF in 2022.
Gun violence is disproportionately concentrated in many cities on this list. In all but a handful of states, over a third of all 2022 ATF firearm investigations originated in one of the four cities listed. Adjusting for population, the vast majority of these cities had a higher rate of firearm tracings per capita than the state as a whole. (This is where criminals in every state get their guns.)
Here are the cities in each state with the most gun-related crimes.
Alabama
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Mobile; 1,734 firearms (92.5 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Huntsville; 1,408 firearms (67.0 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Montgomery; 784 firearms (39.0 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Tuscaloosa; 624 firearms (62.9 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 10,519 firearms (21.0 per 10,000 people)
Alaska
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Anchorage; 886 firearms (30.3 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Wasilla; 78 firearms (85.7 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Juneau; 32 firearms (9.9 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Palmer; 32 firearms (53.5 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 1,200 firearms (16.3 per 10,000 people)
Arizona
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Phoenix; 5,214 firearms (32.8 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Tucson; 2,009 firearms (37.3 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Glendale; 1,055 firearms (42.9 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Tempe; 799 firearms (44.7 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 14,019 firearms (19.8 per 10,000 people)
Arkansas
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Little Rock; 1,166 firearms (57.8 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: North Little Rock; 416 firearms (64.6 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Jonesboro; 408 firearms (52.6 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Fayetteville; 138 firearms (15.0 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 3,494 firearms (11.6 per 10,000 people)
California
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Los Angeles; 7,939 firearms (20.3 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Sacramento; 2,329 firearms (44.9 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Fresno; 1,907 firearms (35.4 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Oakland; 1,429 firearms (32.7 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 56,262 firearms (14.3 per 10,000 people)
Colorado
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Denver; 2,056 firearms (29.1 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Colorado Springs; 1,520 firearms (32.0 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Pueblo; 603 firearms (54.1 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Aurora; 511 firearms (13.3 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 7,917 firearms (13.8 per 10,000 people)
Connecticut
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Hartford; 368 firearms (30.3 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: New Haven; 306 firearms (22.9 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Waterbury; 220 firearms (19.3 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: New Britain; 183 firearms (24.7 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 1,917 firearms (5.3 per 10,000 people)
Delaware
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Wilmington; 559 firearms (78.8 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Newark; 195 firearms (62.1 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Dover; 172 firearms (44.2 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: New Castle; 155 firearms (282.7 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 1,676 firearms (17.1 per 10,000 people)
Florida
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Jacksonville; 3,550 firearms (37.9 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Orlando; 3,237 firearms (106.8 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Tampa; 2,684 firearms (70.5 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Miami; 2,575 firearms (58.4 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 36,335 firearms (17.0 per 10,000 people)
Georgia
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Atlanta; 4,395 firearms (89.3 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Augusta; 1,324 firearms (65.8 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Macon; 959 firearms (61.2 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Marietta; 900 firearms (147.6 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 22,656 firearms (21.3 per 10,000 people)
Hawaii
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Honolulu; 71 firearms (2.0 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Lihue; 55 firearms (65.7 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Kihei; 24 firearms (10.5 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Kapolei; 22 firearms (9.5 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 287 firearms (2.0 per 10,000 people)
Idaho
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Boise; 347 firearms (15.0 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Meridian; 124 firearms (10.8 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Twin Falls; 108 firearms (21.1 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Coeur d’Alene; 98 firearms (18.4 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 1,495 firearms (8.3 per 10,000 people)
Illinois
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Chicago; 8,671 firearms (31.6 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Rockford; 577 firearms (38.7 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Springfield; 537 firearms (46.8 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Peoria; 374 firearms (32.9 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 19,706 firearms (15.4 per 10,000 people)
Indiana
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Indianapolis; 4,936 firearms (56.1 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Fort Wayne; 997 firearms (38.0 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Gary; 612 firearms (87.8 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: South Bend; 565 firearms (55.0 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 11,320 firearms (16.8 per 10,000 people)
Iowa
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Des Moines; 748 firearms (35.0 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Davenport; 380 firearms (37.4 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Cedar Rapids; 274 firearms (20.1 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Waterloo; 236 firearms (34.9 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 3,196 firearms (10.1 per 10,000 people)
Kansas
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Wichita; 1,526 firearms (38.7 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Kansas City; 745 firearms (47.8 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Topeka; 672 firearms (53.0 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Olathe; 108 firearms (7.7 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 4,521 firearms (15.4 per 10,000 people)
Kentucky
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Louisville; 2,701 firearms (42.9 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Lexington; 1,178 firearms (36.7 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Owensboro; 319 firearms (53.3 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Covington; 248 firearms (60.6 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 7,524 firearms (16.7 per 10,000 people)
Louisiana
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: New Orleans; 2,908 firearms (75.7 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Baton Rouge; 2,334 firearms (103.5 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Shreveport; 1,422 firearms (75.1 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Lafayette; 868 firearms (70.9 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 16,235 firearms (34.9 per 10,000 people)
Maine
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Hebron; 858 firearms
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Portland; 82 firearms (12.0 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Lebanon; 30 firearms
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Saco; 30 firearms (14.8 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 1,398 firearms (10.3 per 10,000 people)
Maryland
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Baltimore; 3,215 firearms (54.3 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Silver Spring; 323 firearms (39.2 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Hyattsville; 307 firearms (147.7 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Frederick; 305 firearms (39.9 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 11,137 firearms (18.1 per 10,000 people)
Massachusetts
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Boston; 346 firearms (5.1 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Springfield; 315 firearms (20.2 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Dorchester; 246 firearms
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Worcester; 217 firearms (10.6 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 3,665 firearms (5.2 per 10,000 people)
Michigan
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Detroit; 5,776 firearms (89.5 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Flint; 641 firearms (76.9 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Pontiac; 356 firearms (57.9 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Grand Rapids; 284 firearms (14.4 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 10,145 firearms (10.1 per 10,000 people)
Minnesota
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Minneapolis; 1,342 firearms (31.6 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: St. Paul; 714 firearms (23.1 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Brooklyn Park; 198 firearms (23.2 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Duluth; 150 firearms (17.3 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 5,327 firearms (9.4 per 10,000 people)
Mississippi
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Gulfport; 588 firearms (81.1 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Hattiesburg; 400 firearms (85.0 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Southaven; 362 firearms (66.9 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: McComb; 273 firearms (220.2 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 5,358 firearms (18.1 per 10,000 people)
Missouri
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: St. Louis; 3,271 firearms (108.0 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Kansas City; 2,613 firearms (52.0 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Florissant; 447 firearms (85.3 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Independence; 389 firearms (31.8 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 10,159 firearms (16.5 per 10,000 people)
Montana
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Billings; 343 firearms (29.6 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Great Falls; 225 firearms (37.3 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Missoula; 97 firearms (13.2 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Helena; 65 firearms (20.3 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 1,305 firearms (12.1 per 10,000 people)
Nebraska
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Omaha; 1,296 firearms (26.6 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Lincoln; 266 firearms (9.2 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Grand Island; 81 firearms (15.4 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Bellevue; 78 firearms (12.4 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 2,141 firearms (11.0 per 10,000 people)
Nevada
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Las Vegas; 4,391 firearms (69.2 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Henderson; 533 firearms (17.1 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: North Las Vegas; 264 firearms (10.2 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Sparks; 253 firearms (23.7 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 5,959 firearms (19.5 per 10,000 people)
New Hampshire
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Manchester; 367 firearms (32.0 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Newport; 47 firearms (88.1 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Nashua; 39 firearms (4.3 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Salem; 14 firearms
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 710 firearms (5.2 per 10,000 people)
New Jersey
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Newark; 686 firearms (22.4 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Camden; 381 firearms (52.6 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Trenton; 371 firearms (41.2 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Paterson; 242 firearms (15.3 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 5,248 firearms (5.7 per 10,000 people)
New Mexico
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Albuquerque; 2,164 firearms (38.5 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Roswell; 356 firearms (73.6 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Las Cruces; 272 firearms (24.7 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Hobbs; 174 firearms (44.1 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 3,955 firearms (18.7 per 10,000 people)
New York
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: New York City; 5,455 firearms (6.2 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Rochester; 931 firearms (44.1 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Buffalo; 768 firearms (27.8 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Syracuse; 340 firearms (23.2 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 11,987 firearms (6.0 per 10,000 people)
North Carolina
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Charlotte; 4,191 firearms (48.5 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Greensboro; 1,869 firearms (63.3 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Winston-Salem; 1,531 firearms (61.8 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Raleigh; 1,423 firearms (30.8 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 25,085 firearms (24.2 per 10,000 people)
North Dakota
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Fargo; 193 firearms (15.4 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Williston; 129 firearms (47.1 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Minot; 101 firearms (21.0 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Grand Forks; 85 firearms (14.4 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 832 firearms (10.8 per 10,000 people)
Ohio
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Columbus; 3,525 firearms (39.2 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Cincinnati; 2,328 firearms (75.4 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Cleveland; 2,066 firearms (55.1 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Toledo; 1,766 firearms (65.1 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 20,520 firearms (17.4 per 10,000 people)
Oklahoma
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Tulsa; 2,038 firearms (49.6 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Oklahoma City; 2,035 firearms (30.2 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Moore; 163 firearms (26.0 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Muskogee; 127 firearms (34.1 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 5,657 firearms (14.3 per 10,000 people)
Oregon
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Portland; 1,577 firearms (24.4 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Salem; 450 firearms (25.8 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Eugene; 326 firearms (18.8 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Medford; 224 firearms (26.4 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 5,586 firearms (13.3 per 10,000 people)
Pennsylvania
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Philadelphia; 6,578 firearms (41.2 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Pittsburgh; 1,174 firearms (38.7 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Gordonville; 780 firearms (13953.5 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Harrisburg; 579 firearms (115.9 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 17,543 firearms (13.5 per 10,000 people)
Rhode Island
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Providence; 364 firearms (19.3 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Burrillville; 213 firearms
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Cranston; 89 firearms (10.8 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Pawtucket; 52 firearms (6.9 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 1,017 firearms (9.3 per 10,000 people)
South Carolina
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Columbia; 2,265 firearms (165.0 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: North Charleston; 1,188 firearms (103.7 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Charleston; 641 firearms (43.3 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Summerville; 601 firearms (119.4 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 12,106 firearms (23.8 per 10,000 people)
South Dakota
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Rapid City; 429 firearms (58.0 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Sioux Falls; 131 firearms (6.9 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Lantry; 66 firearms (17368.4 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Pine Ridge; 28 firearms (90.8 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 929 firearms (10.5 per 10,000 people)
Tennessee
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Memphis; 6,896 firearms (108.7 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Chattanooga; 1,756 firearms (97.4 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Nashville; 1,735 firearms (25.4 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Knoxville; 1,558 firearms (82.3 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 17,182 firearms (25.0 per 10,000 people)
Texas
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Houston; 13,331 firearms (58.1 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: San Antonio; 6,265 firearms (43.7 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Dallas; 5,890 firearms (45.3 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Fort Worth; 2,695 firearms (29.7 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 56,466 firearms (19.6 per 10,000 people)
Utah
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Salt Lake City; 509 firearms (25.6 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: West Valley City; 232 firearms (16.6 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Ogden; 212 firearms (24.6 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: St. George; 182 firearms (19.6 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 3,453 firearms (10.7 per 10,000 people)
Vermont
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Burlington; 55 firearms (12.3 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: South Burlington; 24 firearms (12.0 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Colchester; 16 firearms
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Washington; 15 firearms
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 299 firearms (4.7 per 10,000 people)
Virginia
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Richmond; 1,770 firearms (78.4 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Virginia Beach; 1,620 firearms (35.4 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Newport News; 1,312 firearms (70.9 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Norfolk; 898 firearms (37.6 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 14,465 firearms (16.9 per 10,000 people)
Washington
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Seattle; 865 firearms (11.9 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Spokane; 634 firearms (28.1 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Tacoma; 607 firearms (27.9 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Vancouver; 305 firearms (16.2 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 6,191 firearms (8.1 per 10,000 people)
West Virginia
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Charleston; 348 firearms (70.9 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Huntington; 203 firearms (43.3 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Beckley; 150 firearms (86.9 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Clarksburg; 99 firearms (61.5 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 2,104 firearms (11.7 per 10,000 people)
Wisconsin
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Milwaukee; 3,512 firearms (60.7 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Madison; 467 firearms (17.6 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Racine; 396 firearms (51.0 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Kenosha; 306 firearms (30.7 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 8,007 firearms (13.6 per 10,000 people)
Wyoming
- City with the most gun tracings, 2022: Casper; 75 firearms (12.8 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 2nd most gun tracings, 2022: Cheyenne; 48 firearms (7.4 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 3rd most gun tracings, 2022: Green River; 28 firearms (23.6 per 10,000 people)
- City with the 4th most gun tracings, 2022: Greybull; 23 firearms (105.2 per 10,000 people)
- Total gun tracings in state, 2022: 340 firearms (5.9 per 10,000 people)
Methodology
To identify the four cities in each state where the most guns are linked to crime, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. For each state, we identified the four cities or towns in which the ATF traced the most firearms in the 2022 calendar year.
Guns that are traced by the ATF are typically those found at crime scenes and either have been used, or are suspected to have been used, to commit a crime. Though it is important to note that not all firearms used in a crime are traced.
The number of firearms traced for every 10,000 people was calculated using five-year population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey.
Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Here’s a Great First Step
Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances?
Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.
Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.