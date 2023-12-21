How Pennsylvania's Job Market Compared to the US Over the Last 47 Years

In an era of economic uncertainty, the U.S. job market remains resilient. After falling to 3.7% in November 2023, the national unemployment rate has been below 4% for 22 consecutive months, the longest streak in over 50 years.
Of course, if history is any guide, much of the economy is subject to boom and bust cycles — and the job market is no exception. Since the mid-1970s, the average annual unemployment rate in the U.S. has fluctuated between 3.6% and nearly 10%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
These same cyclical patterns are also evident in Pennsylvania, where the job market is supported largely by the retail trade and professional and scientific industries. The annual unemployment rate in the state was 4.4% in 2022, only slightly higher than the state’s lowest recorded annual jobless rate of 4.1%. However, conditions for job seekers have not always been so favorable.
According to historical BLS data going back to 1976, the annual jobless rate has been as high as 11.5% in Pennsylvania. More than once, unemployment in the state has either matched or come close to that peak.
This is how Pennsylvania’s job market has changed in each of the last 47 years.
1976: 8.0% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 8.0% (7.7% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 58.3% (61.6% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 411,229
1977: 7.7% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 7.7% (7.1% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 58.7% (62.3% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 403,030
1978: 6.9% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 6.9% (6.1% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 59.3% (63.2% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 371,308
1979: 6.9% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 6.9% (5.8% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 59.7% (63.7% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 374,939
1980: 8.0% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 8.0% (7.1% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 60.1% (63.8% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 442,295
1981: 8.4% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 8.4% (7.6% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 60.1% (63.9% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 457,325
1982: 11.2% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 11.2% (9.7% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 59.9% (64.0% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 598,013
1983: 11.5% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 11.5% (9.6% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 59.7% (64.0% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 608,191
1984: 9.1% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 9.1% (7.5% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 59.7% (64.4% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 490,417
1985: 8.0% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 8.0% (7.2% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 60.3% (64.8% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 444,146
1986: 6.9% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 6.9% (7.0% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 60.8% (65.3% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 392,611
1987: 5.6% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 5.6% (6.2% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 60.9% (65.6% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 325,587
1988: 5.0% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 5.0% (5.5% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 61.7% (65.9% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 296,103
1989: 4.7% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 4.7% (5.3% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 62.3% (66.5% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 285,709
1990: 5.5% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 5.5% (5.6% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 63.2% (66.5% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 318,971
1991: 7.0% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 7.0% (6.8% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 63.1% (66.2% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 403,680
1992: 7.6% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 7.6% (7.5% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 63.5% (66.4% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 440,150
1993: 7.0% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 7.0% (6.9% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 63.3% (66.3% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 407,324
1994: 6.3% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 6.3% (6.1% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 63.0% (66.6% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 373,504
1995: 5.9% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 5.9% (5.6% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 62.9% (66.6% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 347,038
1996: 5.4% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 5.4% (5.4% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 63.6% (66.8% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 329,884
1997: 5.1% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 5.1% (4.9% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 64.3% (67.1% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 311,709
1998: 4.6% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 4.6% (4.5% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 64.2% (67.1% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 284,151
1999: 4.4% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 4.4% (4.2% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 64.4% (67.1% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 272,706
2000: 4.1% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 4.1% (4.0% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 64.4% (67.1% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 257,590
2001: 4.8% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 4.8% (4.7% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 64.9% (66.8% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 296,087
2002: 5.6% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 5.6% (5.8% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 65.0% (66.6% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 345,240
2003: 5.7% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 5.7% (6.0% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 64.1% (66.2% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 349,833
2004: 5.4% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 5.4% (5.5% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 64.4% (66.0% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 334,221
2005: 5.0% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 5.0% (5.1% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 64.5% (66.0% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 312,755
2006: 4.6% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 4.6% (4.6% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 64.5% (66.2% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 295,203
2007: 4.4% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 4.4% (4.6% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 64.6% (66.0% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 288,943
2008: 5.3% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 5.3% (5.8% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 65.1% (66.0% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 342,968
2009: 8.0% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 8.0% (9.3% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 64.4% (65.4% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 510,165
2010: 8.5% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 8.5% (9.6% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 63.3% (64.7% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 522,107
2011: 7.9% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 7.9% (8.9% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 63.1% (64.1% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 495,001
2012: 7.8% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 7.8% (8.1% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 63.5% (63.7% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 493,614
2013: 7.4% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 7.4% (7.4% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 63.1% (63.2% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 457,707
2014: 5.9% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 5.9% (6.2% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 62.6% (62.9% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 378,984
2015: 5.3% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 5.3% (5.3% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 62.9% (62.7% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 346,753
2016: 5.4% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 5.4% (4.9% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 63.1% (62.8% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 344,247
2017: 4.9% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 4.9% (4.4% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 62.6% (62.9% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 323,340
2018: 4.2% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 4.2% (3.9% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 62.7% (62.9% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 287,771
2019: 4.4% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 4.4% (3.7% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 63.1% (63.1% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 285,812
2020: 9.1% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 9.1% (8.1% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 62.3% (61.7% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 581,383
2021: 6.3% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 6.3% (5.3% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 61.4% (61.7% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 386,386
2022: 4.4% unemployment
- Avg. unemployment rate: 4.4% (3.6% nationwide)
- Labor force participation rate: 61.8% (62.2% nationwide)
- Unemployed population in Pennsylvania: 282,692
|Year
|Pennsylvania unemployment rate
|U.S. unemployment rate
|Unemployed population in Pennsylvania
|1976
|8.0
|7.7
|411,229
|1977
|7.7
|7.1
|403,030
|1978
|6.9
|6.1
|371,308
|1979
|6.9
|5.8
|374,939
|1980
|8.0
|7.1
|442,295
|1981
|8.4
|7.6
|457,325
|1982
|11.2
|9.7
|598,013
|1983
|11.5
|9.6
|608,191
|1984
|9.1
|7.5
|490,417
|1985
|8.0
|7.2
|444,146
|1986
|6.9
|7.0
|392,611
|1987
|5.6
|6.2
|325,587
|1988
|5.0
|5.5
|296,103
|1989
|4.7
|5.3
|285,709
|1990
|5.5
|5.6
|318,971
|1991
|7.0
|6.8
|403,680
|1992
|7.6
|7.5
|440,150
|1993
|7.0
|6.9
|407,324
|1994
|6.3
|6.1
|373,504
|1995
|5.9
|5.6
|347,038
|1996
|5.4
|5.4
|329,884
|1997
|5.1
|4.9
|311,709
|1998
|4.6
|4.5
|284,151
|1999
|4.4
|4.2
|272,706
|2000
|4.1
|4.0
|257,590
|2001
|4.8
|4.7
|296,087
|2002
|5.6
|5.8
|345,240
|2003
|5.7
|6.0
|349,833
|2004
|5.4
|5.5
|334,221
|2005
|5.0
|5.1
|312,755
|2006
|4.6
|4.6
|295,203
|2007
|4.4
|4.6
|288,943
|2008
|5.3
|5.8
|342,968
|2009
|8.0
|9.3
|510,165
|2010
|8.5
|9.6
|522,107
|2011
|7.9
|8.9
|495,001
|2012
|7.8
|8.1
|493,614
|2013
|7.4
|7.4
|457,707
|2014
|5.9
|6.2
|378,984
|2015
|5.3
|5.3
|346,753
|2016
|5.4
|4.9
|344,247
|2017
|4.9
|4.4
|323,340
|2018
|4.2
|3.9
|287,771
|2019
|4.4
|3.7
|285,812
|2020
|9.1
|8.1
|581,383
|2021
|6.3
|5.3
|386,386
|2022
|4.4
|3.6
|282,692
Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE
Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.
Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.