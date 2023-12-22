Special Report

How Georgia's Job Market Compared to the US Over the Last 47 Years

In an era of economic uncertainty, the U.S. job market remains resilient. After falling to 3.7% in November 2023, the national unemployment rate has been below 4% for 22 consecutive months, the longest streak in over 50 years.

Of course, if history is any guide, much of the economy is subject to boom and bust cycles — and the job market is no exception. Since the mid-1970s, the average annual unemployment rate in the U.S. has fluctuated between 3.6% and nearly 10%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

These same cyclical patterns are also evident in Georgia, where the job market is supported largely by the professional and scientific and retail trade industries. The annual unemployment rate in the state was 3.0% in 2022, a multi-decade low. However, conditions for job seekers have not always been so favorable.

According to historical BLS data going back to 1976, the annual jobless rate has been as high as 10.5% in Georgia. More than once, unemployment in the state has either matched or come close to that peak.

This is how Georgia’s job market has changed in each of the last 47 years.

1976: 8.2% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 8.2% (7.7% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.8% (61.6% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 185,539

1977: 6.9% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.9% (7.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.9% (62.3% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 161,650

1978: 5.7% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.7% (6.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 64.5% (63.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 137,084

1979: 5.1% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.1% (5.8% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 64.4% (63.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 126,263

1980: 6.3% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.3% (7.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 64.6% (63.8% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 159,425

1981: 6.4% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.4% (7.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 64.7% (63.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 167,952

1982: 7.8% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.8% (9.7% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.0% (64.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 206,792

1983: 7.7% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.7% (9.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.0% (64.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 205,403

1984: 6.1% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.1% (7.5% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.4% (64.4% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 168,916

1985: 6.4% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.4% (7.2% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.9% (64.8% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 182,460

1986: 6.0% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.0% (7.0% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 66.9% (65.3% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 175,702

1987: 5.7% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.7% (6.2% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 67.2% (65.6% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 170,082

1988: 5.7% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.7% (5.5% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 67.9% (65.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 176,634

1989: 5.5% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.5% (5.3% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.3% (66.5% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 173,055

1990: 5.5% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.5% (5.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 67.5% (66.5% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 176,059

1991: 5.2% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.2% (6.8% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 66.6% (66.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 174,988

1992: 6.9% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.9% (7.5% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 67.3% (66.4% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 226,078

1993: 6.0% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.0% (6.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 67.3% (66.3% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 200,214

1994: 5.2% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.2% (6.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 67.6% (66.6% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 182,710

1995: 4.8% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.8% (5.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 67.6% (66.6% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 175,276

1996: 4.7% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.7% (5.4% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.1% (66.8% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 175,155

1997: 4.6% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.6% (4.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.9% (67.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 176,040

1998: 4.3% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.3% (4.5% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 69.2% (67.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 169,566

1999: 3.9% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 3.9% (4.2% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 69.1% (67.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 157,421

2000: 3.6% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 3.6% (4.0% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 69.0% (67.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 147,329

2001: 4.0% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.0% (4.7% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.4% (66.8% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 174,373

2002: 5.0% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.0% (5.8% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.4% (66.6% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 229,990

2003: 4.8% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.8% (6.0% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.3% (66.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 227,279

2004: 4.8% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.8% (5.5% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 67.8% (66.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 228,479

2005: 5.3% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.3% (5.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.1% (66.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 261,895

2006: 4.7% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.7% (4.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.2% (66.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 239,043

2007: 4.5% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.5% (4.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.0% (66.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 236,962

2008: 6.2% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.2% (5.8% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 67.6% (66.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 328,435

2009: 9.9% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 9.9% (9.3% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.6% (65.4% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 499,320

2010: 10.5% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 10.5% (9.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 64.3% (64.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 502,515

2011: 10.2% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 10.2% (8.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 64.2% (64.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 480,448

2012: 9.2% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 9.2% (8.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.8% (63.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 431,249

2013: 8.2% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 8.2% (7.4% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 62.8% (63.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 386,754

2014: 7.1% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.1% (6.2% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 62.0% (62.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 338,792

2015: 6.0% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.0% (5.3% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 61.0% (62.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 287,573

2016: 5.4% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.4% (4.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 62.4% (62.8% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 268,074

2017: 4.7% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.7% (4.4% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.9% (62.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 243,076

2018: 3.9% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 3.9% (3.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.3% (62.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 204,434

2019: 3.4% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 3.4% (3.7% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 62.9% (63.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 184,537

2020: 6.5% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.5% (8.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 61.3% (61.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 328,962

2021: 3.9% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 3.9% (5.3% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 61.7% (61.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 201,559

2022: 3.0% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 3.0% (3.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 61.5% (62.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Georgia: 159,182

