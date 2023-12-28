Special Report

For Almost 50 Years Michigan's Unemployment Rate Has Been Worse Than the US Average

In an era of economic uncertainty, the U.S. job market remains resilient. After falling to 3.7% in November 2023, the national unemployment rate has been below 4% for 22 consecutive months, the longest streak in over 50 years.

Of course, if history is any guide, much of the economy is subject to boom and bust cycles — and the job market is no exception. Since the mid-1970s, the average annual unemployment rate in the U.S. has fluctuated between 3.6% and nearly 10%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

These same cyclical patterns are also evident in Michigan, where the job market is supported largely by the manufacturing and retail trade industries. The annual unemployment rate in the state was 4.2% in 2022, only slightly higher than the state’s lowest recorded annual jobless rate of 3.6%. However, conditions for job seekers have not always been so favorable.

According to historical BLS data going back to 1976, the annual jobless rate has been as high as 15.4% in Michigan. More than once, unemployment in the state has either matched or come close to that peak.

This is how Michigan’s job market has changed in each of the last 47 years.

1976: 9.4% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 9.4% (7.7% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 61.7% (61.6% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 375,056

1977: 8.2% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 8.2% (7.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 62.8% (62.3% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 337,939

1978: 7.0% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.0% (6.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.6% (63.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 296,859

1979: 7.8% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.8% (5.8% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 64.3% (63.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 339,231

1980: 12.3% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 12.3% (7.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 64.0% (63.8% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 531,279

1981: 12.4% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 12.4% (7.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.4% (63.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 532,261

1982: 15.4% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 15.4% (9.7% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.3% (64.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 662,859

1983: 14.4% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 14.4% (9.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.5% (64.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 617,154

1984: 11.2% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 11.2% (7.5% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.9% (64.4% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 484,805

1985: 10.0% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 10.0% (7.2% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 64.2% (64.8% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 436,559

1986: 8.8% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 8.8% (7.0% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 64.2% (65.3% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 391,816

1987: 8.3% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 8.3% (6.2% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.0% (65.6% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 377,221

1988: 7.5% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.5% (5.5% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.3% (65.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 344,509

1989: 7.1% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.1% (5.3% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 66.0% (66.5% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 330,618

1990: 7.6% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.6% (5.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.8% (66.5% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 353,539

1991: 9.2% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 9.2% (6.8% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.0% (66.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 426,685

1992: 9.0% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 9.0% (7.5% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.5% (66.4% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 424,245

1993: 7.2% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.2% (6.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.8% (66.3% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 347,057

1994: 6.0% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.0% (6.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 66.5% (66.6% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 292,697

1995: 5.3% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.3% (5.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 66.3% (66.6% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 257,276

1996: 4.9% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.9% (5.4% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 66.5% (66.8% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 239,907

1997: 4.3% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.3% (4.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 67.0% (67.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 212,570

1998: 3.9% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 3.9% (4.5% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 67.5% (67.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 199,520

1999: 3.7% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 3.7% (4.2% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.3% (67.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 191,761

2000: 3.6% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 3.6% (4.0% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 68.6% (67.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 187,817

2001: 5.2% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.2% (4.7% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 67.9% (66.8% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 266,726

2002: 6.3% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.3% (5.8% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 66.1% (66.6% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 311,436

2003: 7.2% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.2% (6.0% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.7% (66.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 357,218

2004: 7.0% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.0% (5.5% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.6% (66.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 352,186

2005: 6.8% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 6.8% (5.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.5% (66.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 343,901

2006: 7.0% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.0% (4.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 65.1% (66.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 355,349

2007: 7.0% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.0% (4.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 64.2% (66.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 354,668

2008: 8.0% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 8.0% (5.8% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 63.2% (66.0% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 402,532

2009: 13.7% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 13.7% (9.3% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 62.5% (65.4% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 638,574

2010: 12.6% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 12.6% (9.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 61.4% (64.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 580,853

2011: 10.4% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 10.4% (8.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 60.2% (64.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 467,194

2012: 9.1% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 9.1% (8.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 60.1% (63.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 423,499

2013: 8.8% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 8.8% (7.4% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 60.5% (63.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 413,509

2014: 7.2% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 7.2% (6.2% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 60.6% (62.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 343,703

2015: 5.4% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.4% (5.3% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 60.4% (62.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 258,391

2016: 5.0% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.0% (4.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 61.2% (62.8% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 241,690

2017: 4.6% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.6% (4.4% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 61.4% (62.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 225,394

2018: 4.1% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.1% (3.9% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 61.6% (62.9% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 205,713

2019: 4.1% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.1% (3.7% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 61.8% (63.1% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 202,560

2020: 9.9% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 9.9% (8.1% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 60.3% (61.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 483,886

2021: 5.9% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 5.9% (5.3% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 59.3% (61.7% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 277,993

2022: 4.2% unemployment

  • Avg. unemployment rate: 4.2% (3.6% nationwide)
  • Labor force participation rate: 59.9% (62.2% nationwide)
  • Unemployed population in Michigan: 203,427

