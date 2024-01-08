The Fastest Military Stealth Planes Ever

Next generation stealth aircraft, whether bombers, fighter jets, or uncrewed, would incorporate technology that is still largely in development. Stealth aircraft already in service in world militaries play important roles, some from older generations and some very new. Speed is a major factor in the design of stealth aircraft and contributes greatly to the roles they play on the battlefield.

Many of the fourth generation fighter jets focused on speed, but modern radar systems are still capable of detecting these aircraft. The fifth generation, and now sixth, are less focused on speed and more on stealth. However, that is not to say speed is any less important. Many of the newer generation stealth aircraft are capable of going supersonic, and then some. (These are the world’s future military aircraft.)

To identify the fastest stealth planes in world militaries, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the report 2023 World Air Forces from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website, as well as other sources.We ranked stealth aircraft, including uncrewed aerial vehicles, by top speed. Supplemental data regarding the type of aircraft, top speed, manufacturer, and armament came from Military Factory. Data on notable countries that operate these aircraft came from FlightGlobal.

The Sukhoi Felon (Su-57) fielded by Russia in 2019 is one of the fastest stealth planes currently in service. The Felon has two NPO Saturn AL-41FI turbofan engines capable of outputting over 33,000 lbs of thrust each, reaching a top speed of over Mach 2. This aircraft reportedly is set to serve in an air-to-air combat role and as a stealth interceptor because of its impressive speed.

On the American side, the F-35 Lightning II is not nearly as fast as its Russian counterpart, but it is capable of playing more roles within the U.S. Air Force. With only a single engine, the Pratt & Whitney F135 F119-OW-100 turbofan, the Lightning II is capable of outputting over 28,000 lbs of thrust dry and 43,000 lbs of thrust with reheat. Overall, this allows for the fighter jet to reach speeds of roughly 1,200 mph. (These are the 42 most popular fighter jets used in today’s air forces.)

Here’s a look at the fastest stealth planes in the world: