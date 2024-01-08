The Fastest Military Stealth Planes Ever

Next generation stealth aircraft, whether bombers, fighter jets, or uncrewed, would incorporate technology that is still largely in development. Stealth aircraft already in service in world militaries play important roles, some from older generations and some very new. Speed is a major factor in the design of stealth aircraft and contributes greatly to the roles they play on the battlefield.
Many of the fourth generation fighter jets focused on speed, but modern radar systems are still capable of detecting these aircraft. The fifth generation, and now sixth, are less focused on speed and more on stealth. However, that is not to say speed is any less important. Many of the newer generation stealth aircraft are capable of going supersonic, and then some. (These are the world’s future military aircraft.)
To identify the fastest stealth planes in world militaries, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the report 2023 World Air Forces from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website, as well as other sources.We ranked stealth aircraft, including uncrewed aerial vehicles, by top speed. Supplemental data regarding the type of aircraft, top speed, manufacturer, and armament came from Military Factory. Data on notable countries that operate these aircraft came from FlightGlobal.
The Sukhoi Felon (Su-57) fielded by Russia in 2019 is one of the fastest stealth planes currently in service. The Felon has two NPO Saturn AL-41FI turbofan engines capable of outputting over 33,000 lbs of thrust each, reaching a top speed of over Mach 2. This aircraft reportedly is set to serve in an air-to-air combat role and as a stealth interceptor because of its impressive speed.
On the American side, the F-35 Lightning II is not nearly as fast as its Russian counterpart, but it is capable of playing more roles within the U.S. Air Force. With only a single engine, the Pratt & Whitney F135 F119-OW-100 turbofan, the Lightning II is capable of outputting over 28,000 lbs of thrust dry and 43,000 lbs of thrust with reheat. Overall, this allows for the fighter jet to reach speeds of roughly 1,200 mph. (These are the 42 most popular fighter jets used in today’s air forces.)
Here’s a look at the fastest stealth planes in the world:
20. WZ-10 Cloud Shadow
- Type: Stealth unmanned aerial vehicle
- Year entered service: 2016
- Top speed: 390 mph
- Notable countries: China
- Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group
- Armament: Air-to-surface missiles, light cruise missiles, precision-guided bombs
19. AQM-91 Firefly
- Type: Reconnaissance drone
- Year entered service: 1968
- Top speed: 505 mph
- Notable countries: United States
- Manufacturer: Ryan Aeronautical / Teledyne-Ryan
- Armament: None
18. CH-7
- Type: High-altitude, long-endurance stealth combat drone
- Year entered service: 2022
- Top speed: 550 mph
- Notable countries: China
- Manufacturer: Chinese Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation
- Armament: Air-to-surface missiles, anti-radiation missiles, precision-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs
17. Tupolev PAK DA
- Type: Fifth generation strategic stealth bomber
- Year entered service: Expected in 2032
- Top speed: 559 mph
- Notable countries: Russia
- Manufacturer: Tupolev / United Aircraft Corporation
- Armament: Air-launched cruise missiles, precision guided bombs, conventional drop bombs, nuclear ordnance
16. RQ-170 Sentinel
- Type: Unmanned aerial vehicle
- Year entered service: 2007
- Top speed: 590 mph
- Notable countries: United States
- Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin
- Armament: Undisclosed
15. RQ-180
- Type: Reconnaissance stealth unmanned aerial vehicle
- Year entered service: 2015
- Top speed: 590 mph
- Notable countries: United States
- Manufacturer: Northrop Grumman
- Armament: None
14. B-21 Raider
- Type: Sixth generation long range strategic stealth bomber
- Year entered service: Expected in 2028
- Top speed: 621 mph
- Notable countries: United States
- Manufacturer: Northrop Grumman
- Armament: Precision guided drop bombs, conventional drop bombs, nuclear ordnance
13. GJ-11 Gongji
- Type: Stealth unmanned combat aerial vehicle
- Year entered service: 2019
- Top speed: 621 mph
- Notable countries: China
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Armament: Laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs, air-to-surface missiles
12. B-2 Spirit
- Type: Strategic heavy stealth bomber
- Year entered service: 1997
- Top speed: 628 mph
- Notable countries: United States
- Manufacturer: Northrop Grumman
- Armament: Air-launched cruise missiles, free-fall nuclear bombs, conventional drop bombs, joint direct attack munitions, air-to-surface missiles
11. F-117 Nighthawk
- Type: Stealth strike aircraft
- Year entered service: 1982
- Top speed: 646 mph
- Notable countries: United States
- Manufacturer: Lockheed
- Armament: Laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs, Maverick missiles, HARM anti-radiation missiles, Sidewinder missiles
10. XQ-58 Valkyrie
- Type: Unmanned combat aerial vehicle
- Year entered service: 2020
- Top speed: 652 mph
- Notable countries: United States
- Manufacturer: Kratos unmanned systems division
- Armament: Precision guided drop bombs, conventional drop bombs
9. Su-75 Checkmate
- Type: Fifth generation multirole stealth aircraft
- Year entered service: 2026
- Top speed: 808 mph
- Notable countries: Russia
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / Rostek State Corporation
- Armament: Internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs
8. F-35 Lightning II
- Type: Fifth generation strike fighter / fighter-bomber aircraft
- Year entered service: 2016
- Top speed: 1,199 mph
- Notable countries: Canada, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, United States
- Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Northrop Grumman
- Armament: 25mm GAU-12/U, Sidewinder missiles, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, Paveway II/III guided bombs, Rockeye II cluster bombs, joint direct attack munitions
7. J-20 Black Eagle
- Type: Fifth generation multirole stealth aircraft
- Year entered service: 2017
- Top speed: 1,305 mph
- Notable countries: China
- Manufacturer: Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group / Aviation Industry Corporation of China
- Armament: Internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, anti-radiation missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs
6. J-16 Red Eagle
- Type: Fourth generation strike fighter aircraft
- Year entered service: 2013
- Top speed: 1,522 mph
- Notable countries: China
- Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China
- Armament: 30mm GSh-30-1 internal cannon, PL-15, PL-12, PL-9 air-to-air missiles, conventional drop bombs, laser-guided munitions, rocket pods, anti-ship missiles, anti-radiation missiles
5. J-11 Flanker B+
- Type: Fourth generation air superiority fighter
- Year entered service: 1998
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
- Notable countries: China
- Manufacturer: Shenyang Aircraft Corporation / Aviation Industry Corporation of China
- Armament: 30mm GSh-30-1 internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, laser-guided bombs, conventional drop bombs, cluster bombs, rocket pods
4. F-22 Raptor
- Type: Fifth generation air dominance fighter
- Year entered service: 2005
- Top speed: 1,599 mph
- Notable countries: United States
- Manufacturer: Lockheed Martin / Boeing
- Armament: 20mm internal automatic cannon, Sidewinder missiles, AMRAAM air-to-air missiles, joint direct attack munitions, air-launched cruise missiles, guided bombs
3. Su-57 Felon
- Type: Fifth generation multirole stealth aircraft
- Year entered service: 2019
- Top speed: 1,616 mph
- Notable countries: Russia
- Manufacturer: Sukhoi OKB / United Aircraft Corporation
- Armament: 30mm GSh-20-1 internal cannon, air-to-air missiles, air-to-surface missiles, guided bombs
2. A-12 Archangel
- Type: High-altitude strategic reconnaissance stealth aircraft
- Year entered service: 1963
- Top speed: 2,212 mph
- Notable countries: United States
- Manufacturer: Lockheed
- Armament: None
1. SR-71 Blackbird
- Type: High-altitude, high-speed reconnaissance aircraft
- Year entered service: 1966
- Top speed: 2,274 mph
- Notable countries: United States
- Manufacturer: Lockheed
- Armament: None
