How Russia's and NATO's Military Capabilities Compare

In 1949, with the goal of deterring Soviet aggression in Europe, 12 countries — including France, the United Kingdom, and the United States — formed the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. But in the three decades since the Soviet Union fell, many world leaders, including former President Donald Trump, have questioned NATO’s continued relevance. The alliance’s critics got answers on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia launched a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine.

NATO now counts 31 members among its ranks — including nine countries that share a border with either Russia, Ukraine, or both. Under Article 5 of the founding treaty, an attack against one NATO ally is an attack against all, and while Ukraine is not a NATO member, if the ongoing war spreads across a NATO border, it could trigger a collective military response and expand the conflict to a global scale. (Here is a look at 13 major wars happening right now.)

Though Russia is one of the world’s leading military powers, the threat posed by the combined forces of the defensive alliance make a deliberate Russian attack on a NATO country unlikely.

Using data from Global Firepower’s 2023 report on international military capabilities, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed how NATO’s military strength compares to Russia’s. We also reviewed 2022 military spending from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute and estimated 2023 nuclear warhead inventory from the Arms Control Association.

In the event of a conflict between Russia and NATO, individual NATO members would not likely be able to commit all military assets to the war effort. Global Firepower therefore assumed a minimum 25% contribution from each NATO ally to each category listed in this story — from active-duty troops and reserve forces to weapons and material.

Similarly, Global Firepower assumed only 75% of Russian military assets to be available and operational. Still, for each category, we also listed the estimated full military assets for Russian and NATO forces.

Despite its size, Russia’s military assets are outnumbered by NATO’s in the majority of categories on this list. One notable exception, however, is nuclear warheads, as Russia has the largest nuclear stockpile of any country in the world. (Here is a look at every country’s nuclear weapons arsenal, ranked.)

Here is how Russia’s and NATO’s military capabilities compare.