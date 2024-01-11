The United States is, in many ways, the center of gravity of the global economy. The U.S. dollar has been the world’s leading reserve currency since the end of World War II, and American gross domestic product accounts for over a quarter of economic activity worldwide. Despite these advantages, serious financial hardship is widespread among much of the U.S. population.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services sets the poverty line at an annual income of $14,580 for individuals and $30,000 for a family of four, with slightly higher thresholds in Alaska and Hawaii. Based on the latest estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, more than 40.5 million Americans are living on such low incomes — or about 12.5% of the population.

Many of the root causes of poverty are related to broad social and economic conditions, and partially as a result, poverty in the U.S. is often geographically concentrated. (Here is a look at the fastest shrinking local economy in every state.)

Using five-year estimates from the Census’ 2022 ACS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the town with the highest poverty rate in every state. We considered all cities, towns, villages, and unincorporated communities with populations between 1,000 and 25,000 in our analysis.

Among the 50 towns on this list, poverty rates range from 23.3% to over 90% — and are anywhere between 13 to 82 percentage points higher than the poverty rate across the state.

The high poverty rates in many of these places are linked to weak job markets. In half of the towns on this list, the five-year average unemployment rate is over 10%. For those who are able to find work, many of the available jobs are not especially well paying. In most of these towns, the typical household earns less than $40,000 a year. (This is what you need to actually earn to be middle class in your state.)

Federal aid initiatives, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, are designed to reduce poverty and alleviate some of the hardships associated with it. Not surprisingly, the share of households receiving SNAP benefits exceeds the statewide recipiency rate in nearly every town on this list.

Here is the town with the highest poverty rate in every state.