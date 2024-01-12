The Number of Murders in New York Every Year Since 1995

The number of reported homicides in the U.S. surged by a record-breaking 30% in 2020, topping 20,000 for the first time since 1995. When incidents of deadly violence jump, there is rarely only one cause.

Crime rates in the United States are affected by a number of social and economic variables. According to the FBI, these include, but are not limited to, financial security, family cohesiveness, population density, law enforcement efficacy, and public attitudes toward crime. Both at an individual level, and across broad populations, these and other factors can have a meaningful impact on rates of every type of criminal activity — including homicide.

In the 26 years from 1995 to 2020, the number of murders reported annually in the U.S. ranged from about 14,200 to nearly 22,000. Over the same period, the national population adjusted homicide rate varied from 4.4 murders for every 100,000 people, to 8.2 per 100,000.

Similar fluctuations in rates of violence are also evident in New York state. Since 1995, New York’s annual murder rate has gone as high as 8.5 homicides per 100,000 people, down to 2.8 per 100,000. Meanwhile, the annual number of murders in the state peaked at 1,150, and fell as low as 550 over the same 26 year period.

While New York’s homicide rate has been lower than that of most other states for over a decade, this has not always been the case. For two years in the mid-1990s, the population adjusted homicide rate in New York ranked among the 20 highest of the 50 states — and in 10 of the last 26 years of available data, New York’s murder rate ranked among the top 50% of states.

Using historical data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed New York’s murder rate every year since 1995.