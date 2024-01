The number of reported homicides in the U.S. surged by a record-breaking 30% in 2020, topping 20,000 for the first time since 1995. When incidents of deadly violence jump, there is rarely only one cause.

Crime rates in the United States are affected by a number of social and economic variables. According to the FBI, these include, but are not limited to, financial security, family cohesiveness, population density, law enforcement efficacy, and public attitudes toward crime. Both at an individual level, and across broad populations, these and other factors can have a meaningful impact on rates of every type of criminal activity — including homicide.

In the 26 years from 1995 to 2020, the number of murders reported annually in the U.S. ranged from about 14,200 to nearly 22,000. Over the same period, the national population adjusted homicide rate varied from 4.4 murders for every 100,000 people, to 8.2 per 100,000.

Similar fluctuations in rates of violence are also evident in Pennsylvania. Since 1995, Pennsylvania’s annual murder rate has gone as high as 7.9 homicides per 100,000 people, down to 4.8 per 100,000. Meanwhile, the annual number of murders in the state peaked at 1,009, and fell as low as 592 over the same 26 year period.

Pennsylvania’s homicide rate has been higher than that of most other states for much of the last two and a half decades, and has been well above the national average in recent years. In each of the four years ending in 2020, the population adjusted homicide rate in Pennsylvania ranked among the 20 highest of the 50 states.

Using historical data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Pennsylvania’s murder rate every year since 1995.