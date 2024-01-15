The 20 Future Combat Aircraft of the World's Air Forces

Fighter jets and combat aircraft are the tip of the spear in terms of technological development in militaries around the world. Jet propulsion was originally invented over 80 years ago, and since then there have been incredible advancements in avionics and related technologies. Combat aircraft now take all shapes and forms as many countries around the world are working to develop the next generation. (These are the 42 most popular fighter jets used in today’s air forces.)

For many decades, military aviation was dominated by aircraft from the United States and Russia. However, more nations than ever before are now building their own aircraft as technology has proliferated and governments have secured contracts with multinational aircraft manufacturers. The question remains as to how effective these various combat aircraft will be on the world stage in the years to come.

To identify the future combat aircraft of the world’s militaries, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of aircraft from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We excluded helicopters, drones, and non-combat aircraft from this list. We ordered these aircraft alphabetically and included supplemental information regarding the type of aircraft, country of origin, manufacturer, top speed, and armament.

The MiG-41 is Russia’s next iteration of its family of MiG aircraft, expected to enter service in 2030. It is expected to take over as the direct successor to the MiG-31 Foxhound as a supersonic interceptor. The MiG-41 reportedly will have a top speed of nearly 2,300 mph, which would easily make it one of the fastest aircraft on the planet.

Another future addition to the Russian air force is the Tupolev PAK DA, expected in 2032. This strategic stealth bomber would replace the aging Tu-95 and Tu-160 bombers and act as a counterpart to U.S. stealth bombers such as the current B-2 Spirit or the B-21 Raider coming in the next five years. (These are the newest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force.)

Here’s a look at the future combat aircraft of the world’s militaries: