Georgia's Murder Rate Every Year Since 1995

Samuel Stebbins
Published:

The number of reported homicides in the U.S. surged by a record-breaking 30% in 2020, topping 20,000 for the first time since 1995. When incidents of deadly violence jump, there is rarely only one cause.

Crime rates in the United States are affected by a number of social and economic variables. According to the FBI, these include, but are not limited to, financial security, family cohesiveness, population density, law enforcement efficacy, and public attitudes toward crime. Both at an individual level, and across broad populations, these and other factors can have a meaningful impact on rates of every type of criminal activity — including homicide.

In the 26 years from 1995 to 2020, the number of murders reported annually in the U.S. ranged from about 14,200 to nearly 22,000. Over the same period, the national population adjusted homicide rate varied from 4.4 murders for every 100,000 people, to 8.2 per 100,000.

Similar fluctuations in rates of violence are also evident in Georgia. Since 1995, Georgia’s annual murder rate has gone as high as 9.5 homicides per 100,000 people, and down to 5.6 per 100,000. Meanwhile, the annual number of murders in the state peaked at 943, and fell as low as 549 over the same 26 year period.

Georgia’s homicide rate has been higher than the national average every year in the last two and a half decades — and for four years in the early- and mid-2000s, it ranked among the 10 highest of all 50 states.

Using historical data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Georgia’s murder rate every year since 1995.

1995: 9.5 homicides per 100,000 people

  • Georgia’s murder rate in 1995: 9.5 per 100,000 people (12th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 1995: 8.2 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Georgia in 1995: 683
  • Total murders in U.S. in 1995: 21,606

1996: 8.6 homicides per 100,000 people

  • Georgia’s murder rate in 1996: 8.6 per 100,000 people (12th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 1996: 7.4 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Georgia in 1996: 630
  • Total murders in U.S. in 1996: 19,645

1997: 7.5 homicides per 100,000 people

  • Georgia’s murder rate in 1997: 7.5 per 100,000 people (17th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 1997: 6.8 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Georgia in 1997: 563
  • Total murders in U.S. in 1997: 18,211

1998: 8.1 homicides per 100,000 people

  • Georgia’s murder rate in 1998: 8.1 per 100,000 people (10th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 1998: 6.3 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Georgia in 1998: 618
  • Total murders in U.S. in 1998: 16,974

1999: 7.5 homicides per 100,000 people

  • Georgia’s murder rate in 1999: 7.5 per 100,000 people (10th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 1999: 5.7 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Georgia in 1999: 583
  • Total murders in U.S. in 1999: 15,522

2000: 8.0 homicides per 100,000 people

  • Georgia’s murder rate in 2000: 8.0 per 100,000 people (4th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2000: 5.5 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Georgia in 2000: 651
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2000: 15,586

2001: 7.1 homicides per 100,000 people

  • Georgia’s murder rate in 2001: 7.1 per 100,000 people (10th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2001: 5.6 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Georgia in 2001: 598
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2001: 16,037

2002: 7.1 homicides per 100,000 people

  • Georgia’s murder rate in 2002: 7.1 per 100,000 people (10th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2002: 5.6 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Georgia in 2002: 606
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2002: 16,229

2003: 7.6 homicides per 100,000 people

  • Georgia’s murder rate in 2003: 7.6 per 100,000 people (6th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2003: 5.7 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Georgia in 2003: 657
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2003: 16,528

2004: 6.9 homicides per 100,000 people

  • Georgia’s murder rate in 2004: 6.9 per 100,000 people (7th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2004: 5.5 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Georgia in 2004: 613
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2004: 16,148

2005: 6.2 homicides per 100,000 people

  • Georgia’s murder rate in 2005: 6.2 per 100,000 people (15th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2005: 5.6 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Georgia in 2005: 564
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2005: 16,740

2006: 6.5 homicides per 100,000 people

  • Georgia’s murder rate in 2006: 6.5 per 100,000 people (13th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2006: 5.8 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Georgia in 2006: 605
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2006: 17,309

2007: 7.5 homicides per 100,000 people

  • Georgia’s murder rate in 2007: 7.5 per 100,000 people (7th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2007: 5.7 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Georgia in 2007: 720
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2007: 17,128

2008: 6.6 homicides per 100,000 people

  • Georgia’s murder rate in 2008: 6.6 per 100,000 people (10th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2008: 5.4 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Georgia in 2008: 640
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2008: 16,465

2009: 5.8 homicides per 100,000 people

  • Georgia’s murder rate in 2009: 5.8 per 100,000 people (15th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2009: 5.0 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Georgia in 2009: 566
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2009: 15,399

2010: 5.7 homicides per 100,000 people

  • Georgia’s murder rate in 2010: 5.7 per 100,000 people (11th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2010: 4.8 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Georgia in 2010: 555
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2010: 14,722

2011: 5.6 homicides per 100,000 people

  • Georgia’s murder rate in 2011: 5.6 per 100,000 people (13th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2011: 4.7 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Georgia in 2011: 549
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2011: 14,661

2012: 5.9 homicides per 100,000 people

  • Georgia’s murder rate in 2012: 5.9 per 100,000 people (12th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2012: 4.7 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Georgia in 2012: 583
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2012: 14,856

2013: 5.6 homicides per 100,000 people

  • Georgia’s murder rate in 2013: 5.6 per 100,000 people (10th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2013: 4.5 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Georgia in 2013: 563
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2013: 14,319

2014: 6.0 homicides per 100,000 people

  • Georgia’s murder rate in 2014: 6.0 per 100,000 people (6th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2014: 4.4 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Georgia in 2014: 607
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2014: 14,164

2015: 6.1 homicides per 100,000 people

  • Georgia’s murder rate in 2015: 6.1 per 100,000 people (13th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2015: 4.9 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Georgia in 2015: 622
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2015: 15,883

2016: 6.6 homicides per 100,000 people

  • Georgia’s murder rate in 2016: 6.6 per 100,000 people (14th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2016: 5.4 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Georgia in 2016: 682
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2016: 17,413

2017: 6.5 homicides per 100,000 people

  • Georgia’s murder rate in 2017: 6.5 per 100,000 people (12th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2017: 5.3 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Georgia in 2017: 681
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2017: 17,294

2018: 6.2 homicides per 100,000 people

  • Georgia’s murder rate in 2018: 6.2 per 100,000 people (14th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2018: 5.0 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Georgia in 2018: 647
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2018: 16,374

2019: 5.7 homicides per 100,000 people

  • Georgia’s murder rate in 2019: 5.7 per 100,000 people (15th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2019: 5.1 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Georgia in 2019: 605
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2019: 16,669

2020: 8.8 homicides per 100,000 people

  • Georgia’s murder rate in 2020: 8.8 per 100,000 people (10th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2020: 6.5 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Georgia in 2020: 943
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2020: 21,570

Year Murders per 100,000 people in Georgia Murders per 100,000 people in U.S. Total murders in Georgia Total murders in U.S.
1995 9.5 8.2 683 21,606
1996 8.6 7.4 630 19,645
1997 7.5 6.8 563 18,211
1998 8.1 6.3 618 16,974
1999 7.5 5.7 583 15,522
2000 8.0 5.5 651 15,586
2001 7.1 5.6 598 16,037
2002 7.1 5.6 606 16,229
2003 7.6 5.7 657 16,528
2004 6.9 5.5 613 16,148
2005 6.2 5.6 564 16,740
2006 6.5 5.8 605 17,309
2007 7.5 5.7 720 17,128
2008 6.6 5.4 640 16,465
2009 5.8 5.0 566 15,399
2010 5.7 4.8 555 14,722
2011 5.6 4.7 549 14,661
2012 5.9 4.7 583 14,856
2013 5.6 4.5 563 14,319
2014 6.0 4.4 607 14,164
2015 6.1 4.9 622 15,883
2016 6.6 5.4 682 17,413
2017 6.5 5.3 681 17,294
2018 6.2 5.0 647 16,374
2019 5.7 5.1 605 16,669
2020 8.8 6.5 943 21,570

