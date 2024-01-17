Michigan's Homicide Rate Every Year Since 1995

The number of reported homicides in the U.S. surged by a record-breaking 30% in 2020, topping 20,000 for the first time since 1995. When incidents of deadly violence jump, there is rarely only one cause.

Crime rates in the United States are affected by a number of social and economic variables. According to the FBI, these include, but are not limited to, financial security, family cohesiveness, population density, law enforcement efficacy, and public attitudes toward crime. Both at an individual level, and across broad populations, these and other factors can have a meaningful impact on rates of every type of criminal activity — including homicide.

In the 26 years from 1995 to 2020, the number of murders reported annually in the U.S. ranged from about 14,200 to nearly 22,000. Over the same period, the national population adjusted homicide rate varied from 4.4 murders for every 100,000 people, to 8.2 per 100,000.

Similar fluctuations in rates of violence are also evident in Michigan. Since 1995, Michigan’s annual murder rate has gone as high as 8.5 homicides per 100,000 people, down to 5.5 per 100,000. Meanwhile, the annual number of murders in the state peaked at 808, and fell as low as 544 over the same 26 year period.

Michigan’s homicide rate has been higher than the national average every year in the last two and a half decades — and for four consecutive years in the early 2010s, Michigan’s murder rate ranked in the top 10 among the 50 states.

Using historical data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Michigan’s murder rate every year since 1995.