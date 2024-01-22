Special Report

States With the Most Military Personnel: All 50 States Ranked

soldiersmediacenter / Flickr
Samuel Stebbins
Published:

The United States has long favored a policy of military deterrence towards its geopolitical adversaries. Effective deterrence hinges on maintaining a large, well-trained fighting force — and in keeping with this strategy, the Department of Defense ranks as one of the single largest employers in the world. (Here is a look at the size of the American military every year since the Korean War.)

More than 1.1 million active-duty service members are stationed at military bases across the 50 states and Washington, D.C. Including reserve troops, the National Guard, and civilian personnel, nearly 2.6 million Americans are directly employed by the Pentagon.

Using data from the DOD report Defense Spending By State Fiscal Year 2022, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the most military personnel. States are ranked by the number of Defense Department personnel in each state, including civilian workers, the National Guard, reservists, and active-duty service members.

The number of military personnel in each state ranges from just under 4,000 to nearly 273,000. While some of the most populous states in the country — including California, Texas, and Florida — rank highly on this list, the number of military personnel in a given state is often attributable to the presence of one or more major military bases. (This is the county in every state with the most military personnel.)

Virginia, for example, is home to the Norfolk Naval Station, the largest navy base in the world. Partially as a result, the state is home to nearly a quarter of a million Defense Department personnel, the second most of any state, despite not even ranking among the 10 most populous states overall.

While starting salaries for new, low-ranking military enlistees are not especially high — typically below $25,000 a year — in many states, the economic impact of military payroll is considerable. Military payroll totaled $159.4 billion in fiscal 2022, accounting for over 20% of the defense budget and nearly 29% of the DOD’s total domestic expenditures.

These are the states with the most military personnel.

50. Vermont

Source: halbergman / iStock via Getty Images
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 3,802 (3.1% active-duty; 82.2% National Guard/reserve; 14.7% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Army; 2,353 personnel (64.2% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: N/A
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $170.9 million (31.0% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 647,064 (2nd smallest of 50 states)

49. New Hampshire

Source: DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 6,010 (17.7% active-duty; 65.7% National Guard/reserve; 16.6% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Army; 2,915 personnel (49.7% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: N/A
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $291.5 million (17.8% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 1,395,231 (10th smallest of 50 states)

48. Wyoming

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 7,171 (43.8% active-duty; 41.0% National Guard/reserve; 15.1% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Air Force; 5,095 personnel (71.6% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Francis E Warren AFB (Air Force)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $348.9 million (56.7% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 581,381 (the smallest of 50 states)

47. Montana

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 8,708 (37.3% active-duty; 46.4% National Guard/reserve; 16.4% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Air Force; 4,771 personnel (56.1% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Malmstrom AFB (Air Force)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $416.2 million (62.7% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 1,122,867 (8th smallest of 50 states)

46. South Dakota

86-0094 Rockwell B-1B Lancer 28th Bomb Wing Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota by Tomu00e1s Del Coro
86-0094 Rockwell B-1B Lancer 28th Bomb Wing Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00e1s Del Coro
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 9,325 (36.3% active-duty; 48.5% National Guard/reserve; 15.1% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Air Force; 5,067 personnel (55.6% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Ellsworth AFB (Air Force)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $400.6 million (37.7% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 909,824 (5th smallest of 50 states)

45. West Virginia

District of Columbia National ... by The National Guard
District of Columbia National ... (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 9,627 (1.1% active-duty; 78.5% National Guard/reserve; 20.4% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Army; 6,839 personnel (72.7% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: N/A
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $364.6 million (60.7% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 1,775,156 (12th smallest of 50 states)

44. Delaware

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 9,816 (35.2% active-duty; 50.0% National Guard/reserve; 14.8% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Air Force; 6,792 personnel (70.2% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Dover AFB (Air Force)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $456.2 million (61.4% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 1,018,396 (6th smallest of 50 states)

43. Idaho

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 10,354 (33.9% active-duty; 50.7% National Guard/reserve; 15.5% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Air Force; 5,232 personnel (52.1% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Mountain Home AFB (Air Force)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $487.7 million (62.8% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 1,939,033 (13th smallest of 50 states)

42. Oregon

Source: GarysFRP / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 12,126 (4.5% active-duty; 71.6% National Guard/reserve; 23.9% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Army; 7,989 personnel (67.5% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: N/A
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $556.9 million (47.5% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 4,240,137 (24th smallest of 50 states)

41. Maine

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 12,480 (2.3% active-duty; 26.9% National Guard/reserve; 70.8% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Navy/Marines; 7,674 personnel (62.7% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (Navy)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $856.1 million (23.5% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 1,385,340 (9th smallest of 50 states)

40. Iowa

Source: Smith Collection/Gado / Archive Photos via Getty Images
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 12,814 (1.7% active-duty; 85.2% National Guard/reserve; 13.1% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Army; 9,886 personnel (79.2% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: N/A
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $379.1 million (17.0% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 3,200,517 (20th smallest of 50 states)

39. Rhode Island

Source: U.S. Navy / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 12,992 (25.8% active-duty; 33.3% National Guard/reserve; 40.9% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Navy/Marines; 8,411 personnel (65.7% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Naval Station Newport (Army)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $916.0 million (55.9% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 1,093,734 (7th smallest of 50 states)

38. North Dakota

54th at sunset [Image 2 of 6] by DVIDSHUB
54th at sunset [Image 2 of 6] (CC BY 2.0) by DVIDSHUB
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 13,490 (53.6% active-duty; 33.1% National Guard/reserve; 13.3% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Air Force; 9,422 personnel (70.5% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Minot AFB (Air Force)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $693.2 million (75.3% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 779,261 (4th smallest of 50 states)

37. Connecticut

USS Delaware (SSN 791) returns... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Delaware (SSN 791) returns... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 14,785 (37.5% active-duty; 44.6% National Guard/reserve; 18.0% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Navy/Marines; 7,080 personnel (48.6% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: New London NAVSUBBASE (Navy)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $819.9 million (3.7% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 3,626,205 (22nd smallest of 50 states)

36. Nebraska

Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint u00e2u0080u0099... by Alan Wilson
Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint u00e2u0080u0099... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 16,558 (39.2% active-duty; 35.9% National Guard/reserve; 25.0% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Air Force; 9,723 personnel (59.3% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Offutt AFB (Air Force)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $998.8 million (58.4% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 1,967,923 (14th smallest of 50 states)

35. Wisconsin

Source: Barbara Davidson / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 16,599 (4.2% active-duty; 79.1% National Guard/reserve; 16.6% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Army; 12,482 personnel (76.9% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Fort McCoy (Army)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $586.6 million (17.1% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 5,892,539 (20th largest of 50 states)

34. Arkansas

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 17,997 (20.7% active-duty; 59.5% National Guard/reserve; 19.9% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Army; 10,505 personnel (59.3% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Little Rock AFB (Air Force)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $758.5 million (65.0% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 3,045,637 (18th smallest of 50 states)

33. Minnesota

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 20,499 (2.2% active-duty; 84.7% National Guard/reserve; 13.1% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Army; 14,609 personnel (72.5% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: N/A
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $658.9 million (33.5% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 5,717,184 (22nd largest of 50 states)

32. Massachusetts

Source: Darren McCollester / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 22,076 (8.9% active-duty; 60.8% National Guard/reserve; 30.3% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Army; 10,941 personnel (50.5% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Hanscom AFB (Air Force)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $1.2 billion (7.9% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 6,981,974 (16th largest of 50 states)

31. Nevada

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 23,086 (53.0% active-duty; 34.4% National Guard/reserve; 12.6% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Air Force; 14,862 personnel (64.9% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Nellis AFB (Air Force)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $1.4 billion (45.9% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 3,177,772 (19th smallest of 50 states)

30. New Mexico

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 24,575 (53.9% active-duty; 19.1% National Guard/reserve; 27.0% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Air Force; 17,648 personnel (71.9% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Cannon AFB (Air Force)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $1.5 billion (33.5% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 2,113,344 (15th smallest of 50 states)

29. Michigan

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 25,032 (3.4% active-duty; 57.6% National Guard/reserve; 39.0% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Army; 18,106 personnel (73.6% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Detroit Arsenal (Army)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $1.4 billion (18.5% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 10,034,118 (10th largest of 50 states)

28. Tennessee

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 26,134 (8.5% active-duty; 66.1% National Guard/reserve; 25.4% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Army; 15,235 personnel (59.2% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Naval Support Activity Mid-South (Navy)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $1.1 billion (37.1% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 7,051,339 (15th largest of 50 states)

27. Alaska

141022-A-IQ085-020 by U.S. Army Alaska (USARAK)
141022-A-IQ085-020 (CC BY 2.0) by U.S. Army Alaska (USARAK)
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 28,452 (65.0% active-duty; 16.0% National Guard/reserve; 19.0% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Army; 13,669 personnel (48.6% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Fort Wainwright (Army)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $1.9 billion (48.2% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 733,583 (3rd smallest of 50 states)

26. Indiana

Source: Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 29,952 (3.4% active-duty; 56.7% National Guard/reserve; 39.9% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Army; 15,418 personnel (52.2% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Naval Support Activity Crane (Navy)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $1.5 billion (17.4% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 6,833,037 (17th largest of 50 states)

25. Utah

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 31,843 (14.1% active-duty; 35.8% National Guard/reserve; 50.2% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Air Force; 19,051 personnel (60.6% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Hill AFB (Air Force)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $1.9 billion (31.5% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 3,380,800 (21st smallest of 50 states)

24. New Jersey

McGuire Air Force Base by KEN MANN
McGuire Air Force Base (Public Domain) by KEN MANN
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 33,430 (18.5% active-duty; 49.8% National Guard/reserve; 31.7% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Army; 15,928 personnel (48.2% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (Multiple service branches)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $2.0 billion (21.4% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 9,261,699 (11th largest of 50 states)

23. Mississippi

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 34,747 (30.8% active-duty; 41.1% National Guard/reserve; 28.1% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Army; 13,960 personnel (40.6% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Keesler AFB (Air Force)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $1.7 billion (30.1% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 2,940,057 (17th smallest of 50 states)

22. Louisiana

Source: scguard / Flickr / Public Domain
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 36,419 (37.8% active-duty; 44.5% National Guard/reserve; 17.6% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Army; 22,079 personnel (61.2% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Fort Johnson (Army)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $1.8 billion (54.2% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 4,590,241 (25th largest of 50 states)

21. Kansas

Source: wellesenterprises / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 37,263 (55.0% active-duty; 26.5% National Guard/reserve; 18.6% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Army; 28,425 personnel (77.0% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Fort Riley (Army)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $2.1 billion (57.8% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 2,937,150 (16th smallest of 50 states)

20. Missouri

Final stretch by @USArmy
Final stretch (CC BY 2.0) by @USArmy
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 39,952 (35.5% active-duty; 44.7% National Guard/reserve; 19.8% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Army; 26,574 personnel (67.3% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Fort Leonard Wood (Army)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $1.6 billion (18.4% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 6,177,957 (18th largest of 50 states)

19. Arizona

707s in the Davis Monthan AFB ... by Phillip Capper
707s in the Davis Monthan AFB ... (CC BY 2.0) by Phillip Capper
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 41,502 (42.1% active-duty; 35.7% National Guard/reserve; 22.2% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Air Force; 18,497 personnel (45.2% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Davis-Monthan AFB (Air Force)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $2.3 billion (15.0% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 7,359,197 (14th largest of 50 states)

18. Alabama

Source: Jacqueline Nix / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 49,895 (14.5% active-duty; 37.2% National Guard/reserve; 48.3% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Army; 35,366 personnel (71.4% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Fort Novosel (Army)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $3.5 billion (24.8% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 5,074,296 (24th largest of 50 states)

17. Pennsylvania

Secretary Gates at Carlisle Ba... by @USArmy
Secretary Gates at Carlisle Ba... (CC BY 2.0) by @USArmy
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 54,181 (4.0% active-duty; 49.2% National Guard/reserve; 46.9% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Army; 28,549 personnel (53.5% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Carlisle Barracks (Army)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $3.1 billion (17.4% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 12,972,008 (5th largest of 50 states)

16. Kentucky

Source: Luke Sharrett / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 56,290 (61.2% active-duty; 21.2% National Guard/reserve; 17.6% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Army; 52,091 personnel (93.1% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Fort Campbell (Army)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $3.3 billion (23.5% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 4,512,310 (25th smallest of 50 states)

15. New York

Source: John Moore / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 57,965 (31.7% active-duty; 48.1% National Guard/reserve; 20.1% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Army; 40,391 personnel (70.6% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Fort Drum (Army)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $2.9 billion (10.3% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 19,677,151 (4th largest of 50 states)

14. Illinois

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 58,423 (38.6% active-duty; 39.9% National Guard/reserve; 21.5% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Army; 23,945 personnel (41.4% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Naval Station Great Lakes (Navy)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $2.4 billion (23.9% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 12,582,032 (6th largest of 50 states)

13. Oklahoma

Source: mj0007 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 59,376 (35.5% active-duty; 21.6% National Guard/reserve; 42.8% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Air Force; 28,504 personnel (48.5% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Fort Sill (Army)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $3.4 billion (48.5% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 4,019,800 (23rd smallest of 50 states)

12. Ohio

New construction at Wright-Pat... by LouisvilleUSACE
New construction at Wright-Pat... (CC BY 2.0) by LouisvilleUSACE
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 59,470 (10.6% active-duty; 43.5% National Guard/reserve; 45.9% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Air Force; 28,886 personnel (49.1% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Wright-Patterson AFB (Air Force)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $3.6 billion (40.1% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 11,756,058 (7th largest of 50 states)

11. Colorado

Source: Chmiel / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 59,917 (57.4% active-duty; 23.0% National Guard/reserve; 19.6% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Army; 36,836 personnel (58.5% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Fort Carson (Army)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $3.9 billion (30.2% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 5,839,926 (21st largest of 50 states)

10. South Carolina

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 65,493 (56.8% active-duty; 26.3% National Guard/reserve; 16.9% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Army; 26,090 personnel (40.2% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Fort Jackson (Army)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $3.0 billion (48.0% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 5,282,634 (23rd largest of 50 states)

9. Hawaii

hawaii by The U.S. Army
hawaii (CC BY 2.0) by The U.S. Army
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 68,754 (57.0% active-duty; 13.7% National Guard/reserve; 29.4% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Navy/Marines; 31,169 personnel (45.6% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Schofield Barracks (Army)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $5.3 billion (60.9% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 1,440,196 (11th smallest of 50 states)

8. Maryland

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 93,930 (30.4% active-duty; 19.2% National Guard/reserve; 50.3% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Army; 33,918 personnel (36.4% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Fort George G. Meade (Army)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $8.4 billion (31.6% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 6,164,660 (19th largest of 50 states)

7. Washington

Source: Karen Ducey / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 108,542 (55.8% active-duty; 15.4% National Guard/reserve; 28.8% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Navy/Marines; 48,602 personnel (45.0% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Joint Base Lewis-McChord (Multiple service branches)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $7.4 billion (50.8% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 7,785,786 (13th largest of 50 states)

6. Georgia

Source: Jessica McGowan / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 124,079 (51.1% active-duty; 21.3% National Guard/reserve; 27.6% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Army; 73,768 personnel (59.8% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Fort Moore (Army)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $7.2 billion (53.8% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 10,912,876 (8th largest of 50 states)

5. Florida

USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) arrives at its homeport of Naval Station Mayport, Florida. by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) arrives at its homeport of Naval Station Mayport, Florida. (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 132,265 (46.8% active-duty; 27.7% National Guard/reserve; 25.5% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Navy/Marines; 52,815 personnel (40.1% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Mayport NAVSTA (Navy)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $8.5 billion (28.1% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 22,244,823 (3rd largest of 50 states)

4. North Carolina

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 137,146 (68.9% active-duty; 14.7% National Guard/reserve; 16.4% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Army; 68,330 personnel (50.0% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Fort Liberty (Army)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $7.6 billion (56.3% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 10,698,973 (9th largest of 50 states)

3. Texas

Featured photos by @USArmy
Featured photos (CC BY 2.0) by @USArmy
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 214,865 (52.3% active-duty; 25.5% National Guard/reserve; 22.3% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Army; 122,524 personnel (57.3% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Fort Cavazos (Army)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $12.1 billion (20.9% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 30,029,572 (2nd largest of 50 states)

2. Virginia

Source: Alexandre Tziripouloff / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 247,314 (50.2% active-duty; 10.0% National Guard/reserve; 39.8% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Navy/Marines; 145,047 personnel (58.8% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Norfolk Naval Base (Navy)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $20.3 billion (32.4% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 8,683,619 (12th largest of 50 states)

1. California

Source: Sandy Huffaker / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Military personnel in state, 2022: 272,971 (57.6% active-duty; 19.3% National Guard/reserve; 23.1% civilian)
  • Largest service branch in state, 2022: Navy/Marines; 181,395 personnel (66.5% of all military personnel in state)
  • Major military installation in state: Camp Pendleton (Marine Corps)
  • DOD military payroll expenditure, 2022: $17.2 billion (30.7% of all military spending in state)
  • Total state population, 2022: 39,029,342 (the largest of 50 states)

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Read more: Special Report, active duty troops by state, defense dept employees by state, military personnel in each state, states with the most military troops, Military

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

America's Largest Military Bases

America’s Largest Military Bases Around the World

Countries With the Biggest Armies In the World

The American Guns Used to Fight the Vietnam War