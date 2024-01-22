Special Report

The Number of Homicides Tennessee Every Year Since 1995

mobili / Flickr
Samuel Stebbins
Published:

The number of reported homicides in the U.S. surged by a record-breaking 30% in 2020, topping 20,000 for the first time since 1995. When incidents of deadly violence jump, there is rarely only one cause.

Crime rates in the United States are affected by a number of social and economic variables. According to the FBI, these include, but are not limited to, financial security, family cohesiveness, population density, law enforcement efficacy, and public attitudes toward crime. Both at an individual level, and across broad populations, these and other factors can have a meaningful impact on rates of every type of criminal activity — including homicide.

In the 26 years from 1995 to 2020, the number of murders reported annually in the U.S. ranged from about 14,200 to nearly 22,000. Over the same period, the national population adjusted homicide rate varied from 4.4 murders for every 100,000 people, to 8.2 per 100,000.

Similar fluctuations in rates of violence are also evident in Tennessee. Since 1995, Tennessee’s annual murder rate has gone as high as 10.6 homicides per 100,000 people, down to 5.2 per 100,000. Meanwhile, the annual number of murders in the state peaked at 663, and fell as low as 335 over the same 26 year period.

Tennessee’s homicide rate has been higher than that of most other states every year in the last two and a half decades — ranking among the 10 highest of the 50 states in 20 of the last 26 years.

Using historical data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Tennessee’s murder rate every year since 1995.

1995: 10.6 homicides per 100,000 people

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Tennessee’s murder rate in 1995: 10.6 per 100,000 people (8th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 1995: 8.2 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Tennessee in 1995: 557
  • Total murders in U.S. in 1995: 21,606

1996: 9.5 homicides per 100,000 people

Source: Mindaugas Dulinskas / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Tennessee’s murder rate in 1996: 9.5 per 100,000 people (8th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 1996: 7.4 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Tennessee in 1996: 503
  • Total murders in U.S. in 1996: 19,645

1997: 9.5 homicides per 100,000 people

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images
  • Tennessee’s murder rate in 1997: 9.5 per 100,000 people (7th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 1997: 6.8 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Tennessee in 1997: 511
  • Total murders in U.S. in 1997: 18,211

1998: 8.5 homicides per 100,000 people

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Tennessee’s murder rate in 1998: 8.5 per 100,000 people (6th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 1998: 6.3 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Tennessee in 1998: 460
  • Total murders in U.S. in 1998: 16,974

1999: 7.1 homicides per 100,000 people

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Tennessee’s murder rate in 1999: 7.1 per 100,000 people (12th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 1999: 5.7 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Tennessee in 1999: 391
  • Total murders in U.S. in 1999: 15,522

2000: 7.2 homicides per 100,000 people

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Tennessee’s murder rate in 2000: 7.2 per 100,000 people (9th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2000: 5.5 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Tennessee in 2000: 410
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2000: 15,586

2001: 7.4 homicides per 100,000 people

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Tennessee’s murder rate in 2001: 7.4 per 100,000 people (9th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2001: 5.6 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Tennessee in 2001: 423
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2001: 16,037

2002: 7.3 homicides per 100,000 people

Beale Street Memphis Morning by Mobilus In Mobili
Beale Street Memphis Morning (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Mobilus In Mobili
  • Tennessee’s murder rate in 2002: 7.3 per 100,000 people (8th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2002: 5.6 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Tennessee in 2002: 420
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2002: 16,229

2003: 6.8 homicides per 100,000 people

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Tennessee’s murder rate in 2003: 6.8 per 100,000 people (10th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2003: 5.7 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Tennessee in 2003: 396
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2003: 16,528

2004: 6.1 homicides per 100,000 people

Source: Mindaugas Dulinskas / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Tennessee’s murder rate in 2004: 6.1 per 100,000 people (16th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2004: 5.5 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Tennessee in 2004: 357
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2004: 16,148

2005: 7.2 homicides per 100,000 people

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images
  • Tennessee’s murder rate in 2005: 7.2 per 100,000 people (9th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2005: 5.6 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Tennessee in 2005: 431
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2005: 16,740

2006: 6.9 homicides per 100,000 people

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Tennessee’s murder rate in 2006: 6.9 per 100,000 people (10th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2006: 5.8 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Tennessee in 2006: 419
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2006: 17,309

2007: 6.6 homicides per 100,000 people

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Tennessee’s murder rate in 2007: 6.6 per 100,000 people (12th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2007: 5.7 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Tennessee in 2007: 405
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2007: 17,128

2008: 6.6 homicides per 100,000 people

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Tennessee’s murder rate in 2008: 6.6 per 100,000 people (9th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2008: 5.4 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Tennessee in 2008: 412
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2008: 16,465

2009: 7.4 homicides per 100,000 people

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Tennessee’s murder rate in 2009: 7.4 per 100,000 people (4th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2009: 5.0 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Tennessee in 2009: 468
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2009: 15,399

2010: 5.6 homicides per 100,000 people

Beale Street Memphis Morning by Mobilus In Mobili
Beale Street Memphis Morning (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Mobilus In Mobili
  • Tennessee’s murder rate in 2010: 5.6 per 100,000 people (13th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2010: 4.8 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Tennessee in 2010: 359
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2010: 14,722

2011: 5.9 homicides per 100,000 people

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Tennessee’s murder rate in 2011: 5.9 per 100,000 people (11th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2011: 4.7 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Tennessee in 2011: 380
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2011: 14,661

2012: 6.2 homicides per 100,000 people

Source: Mindaugas Dulinskas / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Tennessee’s murder rate in 2012: 6.2 per 100,000 people (8th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2012: 4.7 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Tennessee in 2012: 400
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2012: 14,856

2013: 5.2 homicides per 100,000 people

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images
  • Tennessee’s murder rate in 2013: 5.2 per 100,000 people (15th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2013: 4.5 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Tennessee in 2013: 335
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2013: 14,319

2014: 5.6 homicides per 100,000 people

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Tennessee’s murder rate in 2014: 5.6 per 100,000 people (10th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2014: 4.4 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Tennessee in 2014: 369
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2014: 14,164

2015: 6.3 homicides per 100,000 people

Source: f11photo / iStock via Getty Images
  • Tennessee’s murder rate in 2015: 6.3 per 100,000 people (10th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2015: 4.9 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Tennessee in 2015: 418
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2015: 15,883

2016: 7.4 homicides per 100,000 people

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Tennessee’s murder rate in 2016: 7.4 per 100,000 people (8th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2016: 5.4 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Tennessee in 2016: 495
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2016: 17,413

2017: 8.0 homicides per 100,000 people

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Tennessee’s murder rate in 2017: 8.0 per 100,000 people (8th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2017: 5.3 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Tennessee in 2017: 538
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2017: 17,294

2018: 7.5 homicides per 100,000 people

Beale Street Memphis Morning by Mobilus In Mobili
Beale Street Memphis Morning (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Mobilus In Mobili
  • Tennessee’s murder rate in 2018: 7.5 per 100,000 people (6th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2018: 5.0 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Tennessee in 2018: 508
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2018: 16,374

2019: 7.5 homicides per 100,000 people

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • Tennessee’s murder rate in 2019: 7.5 per 100,000 people (10th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2019: 5.1 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Tennessee in 2019: 515
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2019: 16,669

2020: 9.6 homicides per 100,000 people

Source: Mindaugas Dulinskas / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Tennessee’s murder rate in 2020: 9.6 per 100,000 people (6th highest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. murder rate in 2020: 6.5 per 100,000 people
  • Total murders in Tennessee in 2020: 663
  • Total murders in U.S. in 2020: 21,570

Source: Courtesy of: 24/7 Wall St.

 

Year Murders per 100,000 people in Tennessee Murders per 100,000 people in U.S. Total murders in Tennessee Total murders in U.S.
1995 10.6 8.2 557 21,606
1996 9.5 7.4 503 19,645
1997 9.5 6.8 511 18,211
1998 8.5 6.3 460 16,974
1999 7.1 5.7 391 15,522
2000 7.2 5.5 410 15,586
2001 7.4 5.6 423 16,037
2002 7.3 5.6 420 16,229
2003 6.8 5.7 396 16,528
2004 6.1 5.5 357 16,148
2005 7.2 5.6 431 16,740
2006 6.9 5.8 419 17,309
2007 6.6 5.7 405 17,128
2008 6.6 5.4 412 16,465
2009 7.4 5.0 468 15,399
2010 5.6 4.8 359 14,722
2011 5.9 4.7 380 14,661
2012 6.2 4.7 400 14,856
2013 5.2 4.5 335 14,319
2014 5.6 4.4 369 14,164
2015 6.3 4.9 418 15,883
2016 7.4 5.4 495 17,413
2017 8.0 5.3 538 17,294
2018 7.5 5.0 508 16,374
2019 7.5 5.1 515 16,669
2020 9.6 6.5 663 21,570

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE

Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.

Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Read more: Special Report, deadliest years, FBI, memphis murder rate, murder rate in Tennessee, Tennessee’s murder rate by year, worst years for murder, years with the highest murder rates, years with the most murder, Crime

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

America's Most Dangerous Cities

Most Dangerous Cities in the World

Most Dangerous City in Every State

20 Biggest Crime Stories of the Year