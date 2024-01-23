County in Every State With the Most Military Personnel

The United States has the world’s largest defense budget by a wide margin. The Pentagon spent $159 billion on payroll alone in fiscal 2022, more than the entire military budget of every country in the world except China. These expenditures, while only a small portion of total U.S. military spending, cover compensation for nearly 2.6 million Defense Department employees — including all active-duty military personnel.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Defense, there were more than 1.1 million active-duty troops serving in all four main branches of the U.S. military in fiscal 2022. These men and women are stationed across hundreds of military bases and installations across the country, and each state is home to anywhere from 100 to over 100,000 active-duty service members. (Here is a look at the size of the American military every year since the Korean War.)

Using data from the DOD report Defense Spending By State Fiscal Year 2022, 24/7 Wall St. identified the county in each state with the most military personnel. In each state, we listed the county or county equivalent – such as independent cities, boroughs in Alaska, or parishes in Louisiana – home to the most active duty military troops, excluding reservists, the National Guard, and civilian Defense Department employees.

The number of troops stationed within the counties or county equivalents on this list ranges from fewer than 30 to nearly 85,000. These places typically account for a large proportion of the total statewide troop count. Nearly every county on this list is home to at least 25% of all active-duty service members within the entire state. In over a dozen states, a single county accounts for over 80% of all troops.

Not surprisingly, many of the counties on this list have at least one major military installation. San Diego County, California, for example, is home to Camp Pendleton, a Marine Corps base used for training. Partially as a result, more than half of the 157,000 active-duty troops stationed in California are in San Diego County. (Here is a look at the biggest military bases in the United States.)

Here is the county in every state with the most men and women in the military.