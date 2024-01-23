Special Report

County in Every State With the Most Military Personnel

Samuel Stebbins
The United States has the world’s largest defense budget by a wide margin. The Pentagon spent $159 billion on payroll alone in fiscal 2022, more than the entire military budget of every country in the world except China. These expenditures, while only a small portion of total U.S. military spending, cover compensation for nearly 2.6 million Defense Department employees — including all active-duty military personnel.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Defense, there were more than 1.1 million active-duty troops serving in all four main branches of the U.S. military in fiscal 2022. These men and women are stationed across hundreds of military bases and installations across the country, and each state is home to anywhere from 100 to over 100,000 active-duty service members. (Here is a look at the size of the American military every year since the Korean War.)

Using data from the DOD report Defense Spending By State Fiscal Year 2022, 24/7 Wall St. identified the county in each state with the most military personnel. In each state, we listed the county or county equivalent – such as independent cities, boroughs in Alaska, or parishes in Louisiana – home to the most active duty military troops, excluding reservists, the National Guard, and civilian Defense Department employees.

The number of troops stationed within the counties or county equivalents on this list ranges from fewer than 30 to nearly 85,000. These places typically account for a large proportion of the total statewide troop count. Nearly every county on this list is home to at least 25% of all active-duty service members within the entire state. In over a dozen states, a single county accounts for over 80% of all troops.

Not surprisingly, many of the counties on this list have at least one major military installation. San Diego County, California, for example, is home to Camp Pendleton, a Marine Corps base used for training. Partially as a result, more than half of the 157,000 active-duty troops stationed in California are in San Diego County. (Here is a look at the biggest military bases in the United States.)

Here is the county in every state with the most men and women in the military.

Alabama: Dale County

Five Hueys - Fort Rucker by Alan Wilson
Five Hueys - Fort Rucker (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Dale County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 3,314 (45.8% of active-duty personnel in Alabama)
  • Military installation in county: Fort Novosel (formerly Fort Rucker); Army
  • County seat: Ozark, Alabama

Alaska: Anchorage Borough

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images
  • Borough with the most active-duty military personnel: Anchorage Borough
  • Active-duty service members in borough: 9,580 (51.8% of active-duty personnel in Alaska)
  • Military installation in borough: Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson; Air Force
  • Borough seat: Anchorage, Alaska

Arizona: Pima County

Source: Stocktrek Images / Getty Images
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Pima County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 6,177 (35.4% of active-duty personnel in Arizona)
  • Military installation in county: Davis-Monthan AFB; Air Force
  • County seat: Tucson, Arizona

Arkansas: Pulaski County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Pulaski County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 3,557 (95.6% of active-duty personnel in Arkansas)
  • Military installation in county: Little Rock AFB; Air Force
  • County seat: Little Rock, Arkansas

California: San Diego County

Source: Sandy Huffaker / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: San Diego County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 84,638 (53.8% of active-duty personnel in California)
  • Military installation in county: Camp Pendleton; Marine Corps
  • County seat: San Diego, California

Colorado: El Paso County

Source: Chmiel / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: El Paso County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 31,780 (92.3% of active-duty personnel in Colorado)
  • Military installation in county: Fort Carson; Army
  • County seat: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Connecticut: New London County

USS Indiana transits the Thame... by Official U.S. Navy Page
USS Indiana transits the Thame... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: New London County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 3,876 (70.0% of active-duty personnel in Connecticut)
  • Military installation in county: Naval Submarine Base New London; Navy
  • County seat: N/A

Delaware: Kent County

Michigan National Guard by The National Guard
Michigan National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Kent County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 3,384 (97.9% of active-duty personnel in Delaware)
  • Military installation in county: Dover AFB; Air Force
  • County seat: Dover, Delaware

Florida: Okaloosa County

Lockheed-Martin AC-130J Ghostr... by Alan Wilson
Lockheed-Martin AC-130J Ghostr... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Okaloosa County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 18,450 (29.8% of active-duty personnel in Florida)
  • Military installation in county: Hurlburt Field; Air Force
  • County seat: Crestview, Florida

Georgia: Muscogee County

Source: Jessica McGowan / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Muscogee County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 18,180 (28.7% of active-duty personnel in Georgia)
  • Military installation in county: Fort Moore (formerly Fort Benning); Army
  • County seat: Columbus, Georgia

Hawaii: Honolulu County

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Honolulu County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 33,508 (85.6% of active-duty personnel in Hawaii)
  • Military installation in county: Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam; Navy
  • County seat: Honolulu, Hawaii

Idaho: Elmore County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Elmore County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 3,339 (95.3% of active-duty personnel in Idaho)
  • Military installation in county: Mountain Home AFB; Air Force
  • County seat: Mountain Home, Idaho

Illinois: Lake County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Lake County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 16,944 (75.1% of active-duty personnel in Illinois)
  • Military installation in county: Naval Station Great Lakes; Navy
  • County seat: Waukegan, Illinois

Indiana: Johnson County

indiana by @USArmy
indiana (CC BY 2.0) by @USArmy
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Johnson County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 307 (30.5% of active-duty personnel in Indiana)
  • Military installation in county: Camp Atterbury Joint Maneuver Training Center
  • County seat: Franklin, Indiana

Iowa: Polk County

Source: pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Polk County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 90 (42.5% of active-duty personnel in Iowa)
  • Military installation in county: Camp Dodge Johnston TS; Army Guard
  • County seat: Des Moines, Iowa

Kansas: Geary County

Source: wellesenterprises / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Geary County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 14,525 (70.9% of active-duty personnel in Kansas)
  • Military installation in county: Fort Riley; Army
  • County seat: Junction City, Kansas

Kentucky: Christian County

Source: Luke Sharrett / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Christian County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 27,614 (80.2% of active-duty personnel in Kentucky)
  • Military installation in county: Fort Campbell North; Army
  • County seat: Hopkinsville, Kentucky

Louisiana: Vernon Parish

Source: scguard / Flickr / Public Domain
  • Parish with the most active-duty military personnel: Vernon Parish
  • Active-duty service members in parish: 7,264 (52.7% of active-duty personnel in Louisiana)
  • Military installation in parish: Fort Polk; Army
  • Parish seat: Leesville, Louisiana

Maine: Sagadahoc County

The future USS Daniel Inouye (... by Official U.S. Navy Page
The future USS Daniel Inouye (... (CC BY 2.0) by Official U.S. Navy Page
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Sagadahoc County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 104 (36.2% of active-duty personnel in Maine)
  • Military installation in county: SUPSHIP Bath; Navy
  • County seat: Bath, Maine

Maryland: Anne Arundel County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Anne Arundel County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 12,888 (45.1% of active-duty personnel in Maryland)
  • Military installation in county: Fort George G. Meade; Army
  • County seat: Annapolis, Maryland

Massachusetts: Middlesex County

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Middlesex County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 1,157 (58.9% of active-duty personnel in Massachusetts)
  • Military installation in county: Hanscom AFB; Air Force
  • County seat: Cambridge and Lowell, Massachusetts

Michigan: Macomb County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Macomb County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 211 (24.8% of active-duty personnel in Michigan)
  • Military installation in county: Detroit Arsenal; Army
  • County seat: Mount Clemens, Michigan

Minnesota: Hennepin County

Source: jimkruger / E+ via Getty Images
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Hennepin County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 274 (60.1% of active-duty personnel in Minnesota)
  • Military installation in county: Minneapolis-St. Paul Air Reserve Station; Air Force Reserve
  • County seat: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Mississippi: Harrison County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Harrison County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 7,554 (70.7% of active-duty personnel in Mississippi)
  • Military installation in county: Keesler AFB; Air Force
  • County seat: Biloxi and Gulfport, Mississippi

Missouri: Pulaski County

Final stretch by @USArmy
Final stretch (CC BY 2.0) by @USArmy
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Pulaski County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 9,485 (66.9% of active-duty personnel in Missouri)
  • Military installation in county: Fort Leonard Wood; Army
  • County seat: Waynesville, Missouri

Montana: Cascade County

Source: 39955793@N07 / Flickr / Public Domain
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Cascade County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 3,160 (97.4% of active-duty personnel in Montana)
  • Military installation in county: Malmstrom AFB; Air Force
  • County seat: Great Falls, Montana

Nebraska: Sarpy County

Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint u00e2u0080u0099... by Alan Wilson
Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint u00e2u0080u0099... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Sarpy County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 6,329 (97.6% of active-duty personnel in Nebraska)
  • Military installation in county: Offutt AFB; Air Force
  • County seat: Papillion, Nebraska

Nevada: Clark County

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Clark County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 11,046 (90.3% of active-duty personnel in Nevada)
  • Military installation in county: Nellis AFB; Air Force
  • County seat: Las Vegas, Nevada

New Hampshire: Rockingham County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Rockingham County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 355 (33.3% of active-duty personnel in New Hampshire)
  • Military installation in county: Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Navy
  • County seat: Brentwood, New Hampshire

New Jersey: Burlington County

McDonnell Douglas KC-10A Exten... by Alan Wilson
McDonnell Douglas KC-10A Exten... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Alan Wilson
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Burlington County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 5,342 (86.5% of active-duty personnel in New Jersey)
  • Military installation in county: McGuire AFB; Air Force
  • County seat: Mount Holly, New Jersey

New Mexico: Curry County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Curry County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 5,060 (38.2% of active-duty personnel in New Mexico)
  • Military installation in county: Cannon AFB; Air Force
  • County seat: Clovis, New Mexico

New York: Jefferson County

Source: John Moore / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Jefferson County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 14,702 (79.9% of active-duty personnel in New York)
  • Military installation in county: Fort Drum; Army
  • County seat: Watertown, New York

North Carolina: Cumberland County

Source: Melissa Sue Gerrits / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Cumberland County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 46,607 (49.3% of active-duty personnel in North Carolina)
  • Military installation in county: Fort Liberty (formerly Fort Bragg); Army
  • County seat: Fayetteville, North Carolina

North Dakota: Ward County

North Dakota National Guard by The National Guard
North Dakota National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Ward County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 5,499 (76.0% of active-duty personnel in North Dakota)
  • Military installation in county: Minot AFB; Air Force
  • County seat: Minot, North Dakota

Ohio: Greene County

New construction at Wright-Pat... by LouisvilleUSACE
New construction at Wright-Pat... (CC BY 2.0) by LouisvilleUSACE
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Greene County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 5,170 (82.4% of active-duty personnel in Ohio)
  • Military installation in county: Wright-Patterson AFB; Air Force
  • County seat: Xenia, Ohio

Oklahoma: Comanche County

Helmets and body armor by The U.S. Army
Helmets and body armor (CC BY 2.0) by The U.S. Army
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Comanche County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 11,982 (56.8% of active-duty personnel in Oklahoma)
  • Military installation in county: Fort Sill; Army
  • County seat: Lawton, Oklahoma

Oregon: Multnomah County

Source: Nathan Howard / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Multnomah County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 274 (50.2% of active-duty personnel in Oregon)
  • Military installation in county: USAREC, Portland Battalion; Army
  • County seat: Portland, Oregon

Pennsylvania: Cumberland County

Secretary Gates at Carlisle Ba... by @USArmy
Secretary Gates at Carlisle Ba... (CC BY 2.0) by @USArmy
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Cumberland County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 616 (28.6% of active-duty personnel in Pennsylvania)
  • Military installation in county: Carlisle Barracks; Army
  • County seat: Carlisle, Pennsylvania

Rhode Island: Newport County

Source: U.S. Navy / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Newport County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 2,642 (78.8% of active-duty personnel in Rhode Island)
  • Military installation in county: Naval Station Newport; Navy
  • County seat: Newport, Rhode Island

South Carolina: Beaufort County

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Beaufort County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 9,943 (26.7% of active-duty personnel in South Carolina)
  • Military installation in county: Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island; Marine Corps
  • County seat: Beaufort, South Carolina

South Dakota: Meade County

86-0094 Rockwell B-1B Lancer 28th Bomb Wing Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota by Tomu00e1s Del Coro
86-0094 Rockwell B-1B Lancer 28th Bomb Wing Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tomu00e1s Del Coro
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Meade County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 3,308 (97.7% of active-duty personnel in South Dakota)
  • Military installation in county: Ellsworth AFB; Air Force
  • County seat: Sturgis, South Dakota

Tennessee: Shelby County

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Shelby County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 1,465 (65.7% of active-duty personnel in Tennessee)
  • Military installation in county: Naval Support Activity Mid-South; Navy
  • County seat: Memphis, Tennessee

Texas: Bexar County

Source: RonBailey / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Bexar County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 32,993 (29.4% of active-duty personnel in Texas)
  • Military installation in county: Joint Base San Antonio; Air Force
  • County seat: San Antonio, Texas

Utah: Davis County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Davis County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 4,133 (92.2% of active-duty personnel in Utah)
  • Military installation in county: Hill AFB; Air Force
  • County seat: Farmington, Utah

Vermont: Chittenden County

Vermont National Guard by The National Guard
Vermont National Guard (CC BY 2.0) by The National Guard
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Chittenden County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 69 (59.0% of active-duty personnel in Vermont)
  • Military installation in county: Burlington IAP; Air Force
  • County seat: Burlington, Vermont

Virginia: Norfolk

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • County-equivalent with the most active-duty military personnel: Norfolk independent city
  • Active-duty service members in city: 49,691 (40.0% of active-duty personnel in Virginia)
  • Military installation in city: Naval Station Norfolk; Navy
  • County seat: N/A

Washington: Pierce County

Source: Karen Ducey / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Pierce County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 30,108 (49.7% of active-duty personnel in Washington)
  • Military installation in county: Joint Base Lewis-McChord; Army
  • County seat: Tacoma, Washington

West Virginia: Kanawha County

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Kanawha County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 28 (25.7% of active-duty personnel in West Virginia)
  • Military installation in county: 130th Airlift Wing; Air National Guard
  • County seat: Charleston, West Virginia

Wisconsin: Monroe County

Source: Barbara Davidson / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Monroe County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 229 (32.6% of active-duty personnel in Wisconsin)
  • Military installation in county: Fort McCoy; Army Reserve
  • County seat: Sparta, Wisconsin

Wyoming: Laramie County

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • County with the most active-duty military personnel: Laramie County
  • Active-duty service members in county: 3,056 (97.2% of active-duty personnel in Wyoming)
  • Military installation in county: Francis E Warren AFB; Air Force
  • County seat: Cheyenne, Wyoming

