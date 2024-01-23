Throughout the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, attack helicopters have played a pivotal role in deciding the outcome thus far. As it stands now, Russia boasts the second largest fleet of attack helicopters in the world, second only to the United States. The importance of these aircraft cannot be understated. (These are the countries with the most attack helicopters.)

Combining various operational roles on the battlefield, attack helicopters are an important part of any strategy in the field. These aircraft are capable of reconnaissance, some can transport troops, but all are capable of laying down heavy fire.

To identify the oldest and newest attack helicopters of the modern era, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of military helicopters from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We ordered these helicopters chronologically and included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of helicopter, year introduced, country of origin, manufacturer, top speed, and armament.

One of the newest additions to the helicopter fleet of the United States is the AH-1Z Viper, first introduced to the service in 2010. The overall design of the Viper is somewhat based on the AH-1 Cobra of the Vietnam War era. This new twin-engine iteration is outfitted with two General Electric T700-GE-401C turboshaft engines capable of 1,800 horsepower each, which allow it to reach speeds of over 250 mph. (These are the 25 helicopters of the Vietnam War.)

Bell Helicopter, a subsidiary of Textron, manufactures the Viper as well as a series of other commercial and military rotorcraft. The SuperCobra, SeaCobra, and Kiowa are other examples of aircraft manufactured by Bell Helicopters that make this list.

Here is a look at the oldest and newest attack helicopters of the modern era.