The GS-777 is a standard rocket launcher used by U.S. armed forces, building on a history of rocket launchers used by U.S. forces since World War II. Since the inception of this weapon, not much has changed in terms of its role on the battlefield. However, as this technology has advanced over the years the explosive ordnance has improved, especially the range. (These are the newest guns to see everyday U.S. military use.)
Modern rocket launchers are used to carry out objectives on the battlefield that smaller arms are not capable of. These objectives include taking out personnel, armored vehicles, aircraft, or fortifications. As rocket launchers have improved over the years, they are now capable of taking out all of these targets at much greater range.
To identify the longest range rocket launchers since World War II, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of rocket launchers from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We ordered the rocket launchers according to their maximum effective range and included supplemental information regarding the type of weapon, country of origin, manufacturer, caliber, and maximum effective range.
One thing that separates rocket launchers from other military technologies is that many countries are capable of manufacturing these arms domestically. As such, many nations have different types and variations of these rocket launchers for whatever need may be on the battlefield.
Also it is worth noting that some of these weapons are designated as “rocket-propelled grenade launchers,” which differ from basic grenade launchers that fire grenades via a cartridge as opposed to being propelled by a rocket. Rocket-propelled grenades, and rockets in general, tend to have a straighter flight path and less of a drop than typical grenade launchers as a result of the continued propulsion.
Rocket launchers play a crucial role in how infantry soldiers are outfitted, and they act as an equalizer should soldiers come up against enemy armor or fortifications. (These are the heaviest guns in the U.S. military.)
Here a look at the longest range rocket launchers since World War II.
39. M202 FLASH
- Type: Four-shot shoulder-fired incendiary rocket launcher
- Maximum effective range: 66 ft.
- Year entered service: 1978
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Rocket caliber: 66mm
38. Panzerfaust 30
- Type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
- Maximum effective range: 98 ft.
- Year entered service: 1943
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Rocket caliber: 100mm, 149mm
37. Panzerfaust 60
- Type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
- Maximum effective range: 200 ft.
- Year entered service: 1943
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Rocket caliber: 149mm
36. PIAT (Projector, Infantry, Anti-Tank)
- Type: Anti-tank grenade launcher
- Maximum effective range: 300 ft.
- Year entered service: 1942
- Country of origin: United Kingdom
- Manufacturer: Imperial Chemical Industries
- Rocket caliber: 89mm
35. M1 Bazooka
- Type: Reusable shoulder-fired anti-tank rocket launcher
- Maximum effective range: 328 ft.
- Year entered service: 1942
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: General Electric
- Rocket caliber: 60mm
34. Panzerschreck (Raketenpanzerbuchse)
- Type: Reusable man-portable anti-tank rocket launcher
- Maximum effective range: 492 ft.
- Year entered service: 1943
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Rocket caliber: 88mm
33. RPG-2
- Type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher
- Maximum effective range: 492 ft.
- Year entered service: 1954
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Rocket caliber: 82mm
32. Netto (RPG-22)
- Type: Disposable rocket-propelled grenade launcher
- Maximum effective range: 575 ft.
- Year entered service: 1985
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Rocket caliber: 72.5mm
31. Tavolga (RPG-27)
- Type: Man-portable rocket-propelled grenade launcher
- Maximum effective range: 655 ft.
- Year entered service: 1989
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Bazalt / Rosoboronexport
- Rocket caliber: 105mm
30. Type 69
- Type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher
- Maximum effective range: 655 ft.
- Year entered service: 1970
- Country of origin: China
- Manufacturer: China North Industries Corporation
- Rocket caliber: 40mm
29. FHJ-84 (Type 84)
- Type: Shoulder-fired individual anti-chemical rocket launcher
- Maximum effective range: 656 ft.
- Year entered service: 1984
- Country of origin: China
- Manufacturer: China North Industries Corporation
- Rocket caliber: 62mm
28. Mukha (RPG-18)
- Type: Disposable lightweight anti-tank weapon
- Maximum effective range: 656 ft.
- Year entered service: 1972
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Rocket caliber: 64mm
27. M80 Zolja (Wasp)
- Type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
- Maximum effective range: 722 ft.
- Year entered service: 1980
- Country of origin: Yugoslavia
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Rocket caliber: 64mm
26. Komar (Mosquito / RPG-76)
- Type: Single-shot disposable rocket-propelled grenade launcher
- Maximum effective range: 820 ft.
- Year entered service: 1985
- Country of origin: Poland
- Manufacturer: Precision Works
- Rocket caliber: 68mm
25. RPG-26
- Type: Disposable rocket-propelled grenade launcher
- Maximum effective range: 820 ft.
- Year entered service: 1970
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Rocket caliber: 72.5mm
24. M9 Bazooka
- Type: Shoulder-fired rocket launcher
- Maximum effective range: 930 ft.
- Year entered service: 1943
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Conduction Corporation
- Rocket caliber: 60mm
23. MBB Armbrust (Crossbow)
- Type: Recoilless disposable light anti-tank rocket launcher
- Maximum effective range: 980 ft.
- Year entered service: 1980
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Messerschmitt-Bolkow-Blohm
- Rocket caliber: 67mm
22. RPG-7
- Type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher
- Maximum effective range: 984 ft.
- Year entered service: 1961
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Bazalt
- Rocket caliber: 40mm
21. C90
- Type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
- Maximum effective range: 985 ft.
- Year entered service: 1990
- Country of origin: Spain
- Manufacturer: Instalaza
- Rocket caliber: 90mm
20. Dard 120
- Type: Shoulder-fired reusable anti-tank rocket launcher
- Maximum effective range: 985 ft.
- Year entered service: 1981
- Country of origin: France
- Manufacturer: Societe Europeenne de Propulsion (SEP)
- Rocket caliber: 120mm
19. Klyukva (Cranberry / RPG-28)
- Type: Shoulder-fired disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
- Maximum effective range: 985 ft.
- Year entered service: 2011
- Country of origin: Russia
- Manufacturer: Bazalt / State Research and Production Enterprise
- Rocket caliber: 125mm
18. Panzerfaust 2
- Type: Shoulder-fired recoilless rocket launcher
- Maximum effective range: 1,000 ft.
- Year entered service: 1963
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Dynamit Nobel
- Rocket caliber: 67mm
17. RPG-30
- Type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher
- Maximum effective range: 1,000 ft.
- Year entered service: 2008
- Country of origin: Russia
- Manufacturer: Bazalt
- Rocket caliber: 105mm
16. M79 Osa (Wasp)
- Type: Shoulder-fired anti-tank rocket launcher
- Maximum effective range: 1,150 ft.
- Year entered service: 1979
- Country of origin: Yugoslavia
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Rocket caliber: 90mm
15. Raketetenwerfer 43 (Puppchen)
- Type: Anti-tank rocket launcher
- Maximum effective range: 1,150 ft.
- Year entered service: 1943
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: State Factories
- Rocket caliber: 88mm
14. Panzerfaust 3
- Type: Single-shot disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
- Maximum effective range: 1,300 ft.
- Year entered service: 1992
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Dynamit Nobel
- Rocket caliber: 60mm
13. Wasp 58
- Type: Shoulder-fired man-portable rocket launcher
- Maximum effective range: 1,300 ft.
- Year entered service: 1987
- Country of origin: France
- Manufacturer: Luchaire SA
- Rocket caliber: 58mm
12. B-300
- Type: Reusable anti-tank rocket system
- Maximum effective range: 1,312 ft.
- Year entered service: 1980
- Country of origin: Israel
- Manufacturer: Israeli Military Industries
- Rocket caliber: 82mm
11. Kestrel
- Type: Man-portable anti-tank rocket launcher
- Maximum effective range: 1,315 ft.
- Year entered service: 2015
- Country of origin: Taiwan
- Manufacturer: National Ching-Shan Institute of Science and Technology
- Rocket caliber: 110mm
10. Matador
- Type: Man-portable shoulder-fired rocket launcher
- Maximum effective range: 1,600 ft.
- Year entered service: 2000
- Country of origin: Germany
- Manufacturer: Dynamit Nobel
- Rocket caliber: 90mm
9. Vampire (RPG-29)
- Type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher
- Maximum effective range: 1,600 ft.
- Year entered service: 1989
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: Bazalt
- Rocket caliber: 65mm, 105mm
8. M72 LAW
- Type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
- Year entered service: 1963
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Talley Industries
- Rocket caliber: 66mm
7. M20 Super Bazooka
- Type: Shoulder-fired anti-tank rocket launcher
- Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.
- Year entered service: 1944
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: Conduction Corporation
- Rocket caliber: 89mm
6. LRAC 89-F1
- Type: Reusable rocket launcher
- Maximum effective range: 1,969 ft.
- Year entered service: 1980
- Country of origin: France
- Manufacturer: Manufacture Nationale d’Armes de Saint-Etienne
- Rocket caliber: 89mm
5. RPG-A (Shmel)
- Type: Shoulder-fired, rocket-propelled flame weapon
- Maximum effective range: 1,970 ft.
- Year entered service: 1988
- Country of origin: Soviet Union
- Manufacturer: KBP
- Rocket caliber: 93mm
4. Hashim (RPG-32)
- Type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher
- Maximum effective range: 2,300 ft.
- Year entered service: 2008
- Country of origin: Russia
- Manufacturer: Bazalt
- Rocket caliber: 105mm
3. GS-777
- Type: Lightweight shoulder-fired recoilless rocket launcher
- Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
- Year entered service: 2015
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: AirTronic
- Rocket caliber: 40mm
2. PSRL-1 (RPG-7USA)
- Type: Anti-armor / anti-personnel should-fired rocket launcher
- Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
- Year entered service: 2009
- Country of origin: United States
- Manufacturer: AirTronic
- Rocket caliber: 40mm
1. Folgore 80
- Type: Recoilless anti-tank rocket launcher
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
- Year entered service: 1986
- Country of origin: Italy
- Manufacturer: Breda Meccanica
- Rocket caliber: 80mm
