總統府 / Wikimedia Commons
The GS-777 is a standard rocket launcher used by U.S. armed forces, building on a history of rocket launchers used by U.S. forces since World War II. Since the inception of this weapon, not much has changed in terms of its role on the battlefield. However, as this technology has advanced over the years the explosive ordnance has improved, especially the range. (These are the newest guns to see everyday U.S. military use.)

Modern rocket launchers are used to carry out objectives on the battlefield that smaller arms are not capable of. These objectives include taking out personnel, armored vehicles, aircraft, or fortifications. As rocket launchers have improved over the years, they are now capable of taking out all of these targets at much greater range.

To identify the longest range rocket launchers since World War II, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of rocket launchers from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We ordered the rocket launchers according to their maximum effective range and included supplemental information regarding the type of weapon, country of origin, manufacturer, caliber, and maximum effective range.

One thing that separates rocket launchers from other military technologies is that many countries are capable of manufacturing these arms domestically. As such, many nations have different types and variations of these rocket launchers for whatever need may be on the battlefield.

Also it is worth noting that some of these weapons are designated as “rocket-propelled grenade launchers,” which differ from basic grenade launchers that fire grenades via a cartridge as opposed to being propelled by a rocket. Rocket-propelled grenades, and rockets in general, tend to have a straighter flight path and less of a drop than typical grenade launchers as a result of the continued propulsion.

Rocket launchers play a crucial role in how infantry soldiers are outfitted, and they act as an equalizer should soldiers come up against enemy armor or fortifications. (These are the heaviest guns in the U.S. military.)

Here a look at the longest range rocket launchers since World War II.

39. M202 FLASH

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Four-shot shoulder-fired incendiary rocket launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 66 ft.
  • Year entered service: 1978
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Rocket caliber: 66mm

38. Panzerfaust 30

German anti-tank rocket launch... by Tilemahos Efthimiadis
German anti-tank rocket launch... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Tilemahos Efthimiadis
  • Type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 98 ft.
  • Year entered service: 1943
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Rocket caliber: 100mm, 149mm

37. Panzerfaust 60

Bundesarchiv Bild 101I by German Federal Archive
Bundesarchiv Bild 101I (CC BY-SA 3.0 DE DEED) by German Federal Archive
  • Type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 200 ft.
  • Year entered service: 1943
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Rocket caliber: 149mm

36. PIAT (Projector, Infantry, Anti-Tank)

Bazooka by Elroy Serrao
Bazooka (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Elroy Serrao
  • Type: Anti-tank grenade launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 300 ft.
  • Year entered service: 1942
  • Country of origin: United Kingdom
  • Manufacturer: Imperial Chemical Industries
  • Rocket caliber: 89mm

35. M1 Bazooka

Bazookasmithsonian by Carl Malamud
Bazookasmithsonian (CC-BY-2.0) by Carl Malamud
  • Type: Reusable shoulder-fired anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 328 ft.
  • Year entered service: 1942
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: General Electric
  • Rocket caliber: 60mm

34. Panzerschreck (Raketenpanzerbuchse)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Reusable man-portable anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 492 ft.
  • Year entered service: 1943
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Rocket caliber: 88mm

33. RPG-2

RPG-2. by Mohit S
RPG-2. (CC BY 2.0) by Mohit S
  • Type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 492 ft.
  • Year entered service: 1954
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Rocket caliber: 82mm

32. Netto (RPG-22)

RPG-22 at exhibition by u041bu044cu043eu0448u043au043e u041du0456u043au0456u0444u043eu0440u043eu0432
RPG-22 at exhibition (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by u041bu044cu043eu0448u043au043e u041du0456u043au0456u0444u043eu0440u043eu0432
  • Type: Disposable rocket-propelled grenade launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 575 ft.
  • Year entered service: 1985
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Rocket caliber: 72.5mm

31. Tavolga (RPG-27)

Tula State Museum of Weapons by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
Tula State Museum of Weapons (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: Man-portable rocket-propelled grenade launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 655 ft.
  • Year entered service: 1989
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Bazalt / Rosoboronexport
  • Rocket caliber: 105mm

30. Type 69

Type 69 RPG... by Rhk111
Type 69 RPG... (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Rhk111
  • Type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 655 ft.
  • Year entered service: 1970
  • Country of origin: China
  • Manufacturer: China North Industries Corporation
  • Rocket caliber: 40mm

29. FHJ-84 (Type 84)

Source: iv-serg / iStock via Getty Images
  • Type: Shoulder-fired individual anti-chemical rocket launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 656 ft.
  • Year entered service: 1984
  • Country of origin: China
  • Manufacturer: China North Industries Corporation
  • Rocket caliber: 62mm

28. Mukha (RPG-18)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Disposable lightweight anti-tank weapon
  • Maximum effective range: 656 ft.
  • Year entered service: 1972
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Rocket caliber: 64mm

27. M80 Zolja (Wasp)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 722 ft.
  • Year entered service: 1980
  • Country of origin: Yugoslavia
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Rocket caliber: 64mm

26. Komar (Mosquito / RPG-76)

Source: Milos Bicanski / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Type: Single-shot disposable rocket-propelled grenade launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 820 ft.
  • Year entered service: 1985
  • Country of origin: Poland
  • Manufacturer: Precision Works
  • Rocket caliber: 68mm

25. RPG-26

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Disposable rocket-propelled grenade launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 820 ft.
  • Year entered service: 1970
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Rocket caliber: 72.5mm

24. M9 Bazooka

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Shoulder-fired rocket launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 930 ft.
  • Year entered service: 1943
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Conduction Corporation
  • Rocket caliber: 60mm

23. MBB Armbrust (Crossbow)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Recoilless disposable light anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 980 ft.
  • Year entered service: 1980
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Messerschmitt-Bolkow-Blohm
  • Rocket caliber: 67mm

22. RPG-7

RPG-7 Grenade Launcher by TomÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ¡s Del Coro
RPG-7 Grenade Launcher (CC BY-SA 2.0) by TomÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ¡s Del Coro
  • Type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 984 ft.
  • Year entered service: 1961
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Bazalt
  • Rocket caliber: 40mm

21. C90

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 985 ft.
  • Year entered service: 1990
  • Country of origin: Spain
  • Manufacturer: Instalaza
  • Rocket caliber: 90mm

20. Dard 120

Source: Paula Bronstein / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Type: Shoulder-fired reusable anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 985 ft.
  • Year entered service: 1981
  • Country of origin: France
  • Manufacturer: Societe Europeenne de Propulsion (SEP)
  • Rocket caliber: 120mm

19. Klyukva (Cranberry / RPG-28)

RPG-28 grenade launcher at Interpolitex by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
RPG-28 grenade launcher at Interpolitex (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Vitaly V. Kuzmin
  • Type: Shoulder-fired disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 985 ft.
  • Year entered service: 2011
  • Country of origin: Russia
  • Manufacturer: Bazalt / State Research and Production Enterprise
  • Rocket caliber: 125mm

18. Panzerfaust 2

Bund... by Bundesarchiv, Bild 183-H28150 / CC-BY-SA 3.0
Bund... (CC BY-SA 3.0 DE) by Bundesarchiv, Bild 183-H28150 / CC-BY-SA 3.0
  • Type: Shoulder-fired recoilless rocket launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 1,000 ft.
  • Year entered service: 1963
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Dynamit Nobel
  • Rocket caliber: 67mm

17. RPG-30

u0420u041fu0413-30-u041au0440u044eu043a by Despairr
u0420u041fu0413-30-u041au0440u044eu043a (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Despairr
  • Type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 1,000 ft.
  • Year entered service: 2008
  • Country of origin: Russia
  • Manufacturer: Bazalt
  • Rocket caliber: 105mm

16. M79 Osa (Wasp)

M79-OSA by Amon16
M79-OSA (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Amon16
  • Type: Shoulder-fired anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 1,150 ft.
  • Year entered service: 1979
  • Country of origin: Yugoslavia
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Rocket caliber: 90mm

15. Raketetenwerfer 43 (Puppchen)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 1,150 ft.
  • Year entered service: 1943
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: State Factories
  • Rocket caliber: 88mm

14. Panzerfaust 3

Panzerfaust3 noBG by Panzerfaust3
Panzerfaust3 noBG (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Panzerfaust3
  • Type: Single-shot disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 1,300 ft.
  • Year entered service: 1992
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Dynamit Nobel
  • Rocket caliber: 60mm

13. Wasp 58

Source: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Type: Shoulder-fired man-portable rocket launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 1,300 ft.
  • Year entered service: 1987
  • Country of origin: France
  • Manufacturer: Luchaire SA
  • Rocket caliber: 58mm

12. B-300

MAPATS by Natan Flayer
MAPATS (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Natan Flayer
  • Type: Reusable anti-tank rocket system
  • Maximum effective range: 1,312 ft.
  • Year entered service: 1980
  • Country of origin: Israel
  • Manufacturer: Israeli Military Industries
  • Rocket caliber: 82mm

11. Kestrel

u7d05u96bcu53cdu88ddu7532u706bu7bad by u7e3du7d71u5e9c
u7d05u96bcu53cdu88ddu7532u706bu7bad (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by u7e3du7d71u5e9c
  • Type: Man-portable anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 1,315 ft.
  • Year entered service: 2015
  • Country of origin: Taiwan
  • Manufacturer: National Ching-Shan Institute of Science and Technology
  • Rocket caliber: 110mm

10. Matador

IDF-Matador-66-IndependenceDay 0054 by MathKnight
IDF-Matador-66-IndependenceDay 0054 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by MathKnight
  • Type: Man-portable shoulder-fired rocket launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 1,600 ft.
  • Year entered service: 2000
  • Country of origin: Germany
  • Manufacturer: Dynamit Nobel
  • Rocket caliber: 90mm

9. Vampire (RPG-29)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 1,600 ft.
  • Year entered service: 1989
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: Bazalt
  • Rocket caliber: 65mm, 105mm

8. M72 LAW

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Disposable anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
  • Year entered service: 1963
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Talley Industries
  • Rocket caliber: 66mm

7. M20 Super Bazooka

M20 Super Bazooka 3.5 inch (90... by TomÃÂÃÂ¡s Del Coro
M20 Super Bazooka 3.5 inch (90... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by TomÃÂÃÂ¡s Del Coro
  • Type: Shoulder-fired anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 1,800 ft.
  • Year entered service: 1944
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: Conduction Corporation
  • Rocket caliber: 89mm

6. LRAC 89-F1

LRAC F1-detoured-cropped by Crochet.david
LRAC F1-detoured-cropped (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Crochet.david
  • Type: Reusable rocket launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 1,969 ft.
  • Year entered service: 1980
  • Country of origin: France
  • Manufacturer: Manufacture Nationale d’Armes de Saint-Etienne
  • Rocket caliber: 89mm

5. RPG-A (Shmel)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Shoulder-fired, rocket-propelled flame weapon
  • Maximum effective range: 1,970 ft.
  • Year entered service: 1988
  • Country of origin: Soviet Union
  • Manufacturer: KBP
  • Rocket caliber: 93mm

4. Hashim (RPG-32)

Source: Carlos Villalon / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 2,300 ft.
  • Year entered service: 2008
  • Country of origin: Russia
  • Manufacturer: Bazalt
  • Rocket caliber: 105mm

3. GS-777

Source: Chris McGrath / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Type: Lightweight shoulder-fired recoilless rocket launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
  • Year entered service: 2015
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: AirTronic
  • Rocket caliber: 40mm

2. PSRL-1 (RPG-7USA)

Source: Edy Purnomo / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Type: Anti-armor / anti-personnel should-fired rocket launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
  • Year entered service: 2009
  • Country of origin: United States
  • Manufacturer: AirTronic
  • Rocket caliber: 40mm

1. Folgore 80

Breda folgore by italian army
Breda folgore (CC BY 2.5 DEED) by italian army
  • Type: Recoilless anti-tank rocket launcher
  • Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
  • Year entered service: 1986
  • Country of origin: Italy
  • Manufacturer: Breda Meccanica
  • Rocket caliber: 80mm

