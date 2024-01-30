The GS-777 is a standard rocket launcher used by U.S. armed forces, building on a history of rocket launchers used by U.S. forces since World War II. Since the inception of this weapon, not much has changed in terms of its role on the battlefield. However, as this technology has advanced over the years the explosive ordnance has improved, especially the range. (These are the newest guns to see everyday U.S. military use. )

Modern rocket launchers are used to carry out objectives on the battlefield that smaller arms are not capable of. These objectives include taking out personnel, armored vehicles, aircraft, or fortifications. As rocket launchers have improved over the years, they are now capable of taking out all of these targets at much greater range.

To identify the longest range rocket launchers since World War II, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of rocket launchers from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We ordered the rocket launchers according to their maximum effective range and included supplemental information regarding the type of weapon, country of origin, manufacturer, caliber, and maximum effective range.

One thing that separates rocket launchers from other military technologies is that many countries are capable of manufacturing these arms domestically. As such, many nations have different types and variations of these rocket launchers for whatever need may be on the battlefield.

Also it is worth noting that some of these weapons are designated as “rocket-propelled grenade launchers,” which differ from basic grenade launchers that fire grenades via a cartridge as opposed to being propelled by a rocket. Rocket-propelled grenades, and rockets in general, tend to have a straighter flight path and less of a drop than typical grenade launchers as a result of the continued propulsion.

Rocket launchers play a crucial role in how infantry soldiers are outfitted, and they act as an equalizer should soldiers come up against enemy armor or fortifications. (These are the heaviest guns in the U.S. military.)

Here a look at the longest range rocket launchers since World War II.