How the Crime Rate in Washington Compares to the Rest of the Country

Samuel Stebbins
Violent crime has been trending downward in the United States for decades. According to the FBI, the U.S. violent crime rate — a population-adjusted measure that includes incidents of robbery, homicide, and aggravated assault — fell by nearly 90% between the mid-1990s and mid-2010s. Though a historic surge in homicides helped drive the violent crime rate up in 2020, the U.S. remains far safer than it was at any point in the 1990s.

Over the 26 year period of comprehensive FBI data, beginning in 1995 and going through 2020, the number of violent crimes reported annually in the U.S. ranged from about 1.8 million, down to less than 1.2 million. Over the same period, the violent crime rate peaked at 684 incidents for every 100,000 people in 1995, and hit a multi-decade low of 362 per 100,000 in 2014.

The FBI also tracks violent crime rates at the state level, and Washington state has been safer than the U.S. as a whole for over two and a half decades. Every year between 1995 and 2020, the violent crime rate in Washington has been lower than the national rate, often by a wide margin.

Like the U.S. as a whole, the violent crime rate in Washington has improved substantially since the 1990s. As of 2020, Washington’s violent crime rate was 39% lower than it was in 1995.

While some factors that led to the reduction of criminal violence remain unknown, experts have identified several likely underlying causes. According to a report from the Brennan Center for Justice, a non-profit policy institute, these include an aging population, declining alcohol use, increased policing and incarceration, and several economic conditions related to inflation, unemployment, and consumer confidence.

While homicide is the most serious violent offense in the FBI’s hierarchy of violent offenses, it is also the least common. In the last 26 years, homicides have never accounted for more than 1.4% of all violent crimes reported in Washington. In contrast, aggravated assault has accounted for over half of all violent offenses reported in Washington every year.

1995: 484.3 violent crimes per 100,000 people

  • Washington’s violent crime rate in 1995: 484.3 per 100,000 people (24th lowest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. violent crime rate in 1995: 684.5 per 100,000 people
  • Total violent crimes reported in Washington in 1995: 26,300
  • Total violent crimes reported in U.S. in 1995: 1,798,792

1996: 431.2 violent crimes per 100,000 people

  • Washington’s violent crime rate in 1996: 431.2 per 100,000 people (22nd lowest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. violent crime rate in 1996: 636.6 per 100,000 people
  • Total violent crimes reported in Washington in 1996: 23,857
  • Total violent crimes reported in U.S. in 1996: 1,688,540

1997: 440.7 violent crimes per 100,000 people

  • Washington’s violent crime rate in 1997: 440.7 per 100,000 people (23rd lowest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. violent crime rate in 1997: 611.0 per 100,000 people
  • Total violent crimes reported in Washington in 1997: 24,724
  • Total violent crimes reported in U.S. in 1997: 1,636,099

1998: 428.5 violent crimes per 100,000 people

  • Washington’s violent crime rate in 1998: 428.5 per 100,000 people (25th lowest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. violent crime rate in 1998: 567.6 per 100,000 people
  • Total violent crimes reported in Washington in 1998: 24,380
  • Total violent crimes reported in U.S. in 1998: 1,533,887

1999: 377.3 violent crimes per 100,000 people

  • Washington’s violent crime rate in 1999: 377.3 per 100,000 people (24th lowest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. violent crime rate in 1999: 523.0 per 100,000 people
  • Total violent crimes reported in Washington in 1999: 21,716
  • Total violent crimes reported in U.S. in 1999: 1,426,044

2000: 369.7 violent crimes per 100,000 people

  • Washington’s violent crime rate in 2000: 369.7 per 100,000 people (25th lowest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. violent crime rate in 2000: 506.5 per 100,000 people
  • Total violent crimes reported in Washington in 2000: 21,788
  • Total violent crimes reported in U.S. in 2000: 1,425,486

2001: 354.7 violent crimes per 100,000 people

  • Washington’s violent crime rate in 2001: 354.7 per 100,000 people (24th lowest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. violent crime rate in 2001: 504.5 per 100,000 people
  • Total violent crimes reported in Washington in 2001: 21,258
  • Total violent crimes reported in U.S. in 2001: 1,439,480

2002: 345.5 violent crimes per 100,000 people

  • Washington’s violent crime rate in 2002: 345.5 per 100,000 people (21st lowest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. violent crime rate in 2002: 494.4 per 100,000 people
  • Total violent crimes reported in Washington in 2002: 20,964
  • Total violent crimes reported in U.S. in 2002: 1,423,677

2003: 346.9 violent crimes per 100,000 people

  • Washington’s violent crime rate in 2003: 346.9 per 100,000 people (23rd lowest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. violent crime rate in 2003: 475.8 per 100,000 people
  • Total violent crimes reported in Washington in 2003: 21,272
  • Total violent crimes reported in U.S. in 2003: 1,383,676

2004: 343.6 violent crimes per 100,000 people

  • Washington’s violent crime rate in 2004: 343.6 per 100,000 people (24th lowest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. violent crime rate in 2004: 463.2 per 100,000 people
  • Total violent crimes reported in Washington in 2004: 21,330
  • Total violent crimes reported in U.S. in 2004: 1,360,088

2005: 345.6 violent crimes per 100,000 people

  • Washington’s violent crime rate in 2005: 345.6 per 100,000 people (23rd lowest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. violent crime rate in 2005: 469.0 per 100,000 people
  • Total violent crimes reported in Washington in 2005: 21,745
  • Total violent crimes reported in U.S. in 2005: 1,390,745

2006: 348.7 violent crimes per 100,000 people

  • Washington’s violent crime rate in 2006: 348.7 per 100,000 people (22nd lowest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. violent crime rate in 2006: 479.3 per 100,000 people
  • Total violent crimes reported in Washington in 2006: 22,303
  • Total violent crimes reported in U.S. in 2006: 1,435,123

2007: 336.5 violent crimes per 100,000 people

  • Washington’s violent crime rate in 2007: 336.5 per 100,000 people (23rd lowest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. violent crime rate in 2007: 471.8 per 100,000 people
  • Total violent crimes reported in Washington in 2007: 21,768
  • Total violent crimes reported in U.S. in 2007: 1,422,970

2008: 334.2 violent crimes per 100,000 people

  • Washington’s violent crime rate in 2008: 334.2 per 100,000 people (23rd lowest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. violent crime rate in 2008: 458.6 per 100,000 people
  • Total violent crimes reported in Washington in 2008: 21,888
  • Total violent crimes reported in U.S. in 2008: 1,394,461

2009: 336.3 violent crimes per 100,000 people

  • Washington’s violent crime rate in 2009: 336.3 per 100,000 people (25th lowest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. violent crime rate in 2009: 431.9 per 100,000 people
  • Total violent crimes reported in Washington in 2009: 22,412
  • Total violent crimes reported in U.S. in 2009: 1,325,896

2010: 313.5 violent crimes per 100,000 people

  • Washington’s violent crime rate in 2010: 313.5 per 100,000 people (23rd lowest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. violent crime rate in 2010: 404.5 per 100,000 people
  • Total violent crimes reported in Washington in 2010: 21,138
  • Total violent crimes reported in U.S. in 2010: 1,251,248

2011: 295.3 violent crimes per 100,000 people

  • Washington’s violent crime rate in 2011: 295.3 per 100,000 people (21st lowest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. violent crime rate in 2011: 387.1 per 100,000 people
  • Total violent crimes reported in Washington in 2011: 20,152
  • Total violent crimes reported in U.S. in 2011: 1,206,031

2012: 298.1 violent crimes per 100,000 people

  • Washington’s violent crime rate in 2012: 298.1 per 100,000 people (21st lowest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. violent crime rate in 2012: 387.8 per 100,000 people
  • Total violent crimes reported in Washington in 2012: 20,553
  • Total violent crimes reported in U.S. in 2012: 1,217,057

2013: 290.0 violent crimes per 100,000 people

  • Washington’s violent crime rate in 2013: 290.0 per 100,000 people (21st lowest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. violent crime rate in 2013: 369.1 per 100,000 people
  • Total violent crimes reported in Washington in 2013: 20,223
  • Total violent crimes reported in U.S. in 2013: 1,168,298

2014: 285.8 violent crimes per 100,000 people

  • Washington’s violent crime rate in 2014: 285.8 per 100,000 people (20th lowest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. violent crime rate in 2014: 361.6 per 100,000 people
  • Total violent crimes reported in Washington in 2014: 20,185
  • Total violent crimes reported in U.S. in 2014: 1,153,022

2015: 286.4 violent crimes per 100,000 people

  • Washington’s violent crime rate in 2015: 286.4 per 100,000 people (18th lowest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. violent crime rate in 2015: 373.7 per 100,000 people
  • Total violent crimes reported in Washington in 2015: 20,505
  • Total violent crimes reported in U.S. in 2015: 1,199,310

2016: 303.5 violent crimes per 100,000 people

  • Washington’s violent crime rate in 2016: 303.5 per 100,000 people (19th lowest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. violent crime rate in 2016: 397.5 per 100,000 people
  • Total violent crimes reported in Washington in 2016: 22,101
  • Total violent crimes reported in U.S. in 2016: 1,285,606

2017: 302.8 violent crimes per 100,000 people

  • Washington’s violent crime rate in 2017: 302.8 per 100,000 people (19th lowest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. violent crime rate in 2017: 394.9 per 100,000 people
  • Total violent crimes reported in Washington in 2017: 22,483
  • Total violent crimes reported in U.S. in 2017: 1,283,875

2018: 315.3 violent crimes per 100,000 people

  • Washington’s violent crime rate in 2018: 315.3 per 100,000 people (23rd lowest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. violent crime rate in 2018: 383.4 per 100,000 people
  • Total violent crimes reported in Washington in 2018: 23,719
  • Total violent crimes reported in U.S. in 2018: 1,252,399

2019: 303.3 violent crimes per 100,000 people

  • Washington’s violent crime rate in 2019: 303.3 per 100,000 people (20th lowest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. violent crime rate in 2019: 380.8 per 100,000 people
  • Total violent crimes reported in Washington in 2019: 23,095
  • Total violent crimes reported in U.S. in 2019: 1,250,393

2020: 293.7 violent crimes per 100,000 people

  • Washington’s violent crime rate in 2020: 293.7 per 100,000 people (16th lowest among the 50 states)
  • U.S. violent crime rate in 2020: 398.5 per 100,000 people
  • Total violent crimes reported in Washington in 2020: 22,596
  • Total violent crimes reported in U.S. in 2020: 1,313,105

Year Violent crimes per 100,000 people in Washington Violent crimes per 100,000 people in the U.S. Total violent crimes in Washington Total violent crimes in U.S.
2020 293.7 398.5 22,596 1,313,105
2019 303.3 380.8 23,095 1,250,393
2018 315.3 383.4 23,719 1,252,399
2017 302.8 394.9 22,483 1,283,875
2016 303.5 397.5 22,101 1,285,606
2015 286.4 373.7 20,505 1,199,310
2014 285.8 361.6 20,185 1,153,022
2013 290.0 369.1 20,223 1,168,298
2012 298.1 387.8 20,553 1,217,057
2011 295.3 387.1 20,152 1,206,031
2010 313.5 404.5 21,138 1,251,248
2009 336.3 431.9 22,412 1,325,896
2008 334.2 458.6 21,888 1,394,461
2007 336.5 471.8 21,768 1,422,970
2006 348.7 479.3 22,303 1,435,123
2005 345.6 469.0 21,745 1,390,745
2004 343.6 463.2 21,330 1,360,088
2003 346.9 475.8 21,272 1,383,676
2002 345.5 494.4 20,964 1,423,677
2001 354.7 504.5 21,258 1,439,480
2000 369.7 506.5 21,788 1,425,486
1999 377.3 523.0 21,716 1,426,044
1998 428.5 567.6 24,380 1,533,887
1997 440.7 611.0 24,724 1,636,099
1996 431.2 636.6 23,857 1,688,540
1995 484.3 684.5 26,300 1,798,792

