States Producing the Most Green Electricity

On one Sunday in late January, more than one-third of electricity in the Texas grid came from the sun — a record for the state. Considering that the Texas economy relies heavily on oil, this may be surprising, but even the Lone Star state is making inroads into producing increasingly more electricity from renewable sources.
With the U.S. aiming to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, the government has outlined several actions, including reaching a goal of 100% clean electricity by 2035. But of course, not all clean energy is necessarily renewable. Renewable energy is energy produced from sources that are naturally replenished and do not run out. Such sources usually have a low- or zero-carbon footprint and include wind energy, solar energy, bioenergy, and hydroelectricity are some examples. (Also see: These are the Top Carbon Dioxide Producing Cities on Earth.)
In 2022, about 21% of total U.S. electricity was generated from renewable energy sources, according to the Energy Information Administration, though some states are generating more electricity from renewables. and some less. To determine the states producing the most renewable energy, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on net electricity generation in each state and the District of Columbia by energy source in 2022 from the EIA. States were ranked based on the share of electricity generated from renewable sources — which include hydroelectricity, wind, wood and wood-derived fuels, other biomass, geothermal, and solar thermal and photovoltaic. All data came from the EIA.
While in 21 states and D.C. electricity produced from renewable sources was greater than the national average of 21%, in 29 states the share was lower, including 16 states where less than 10% of electricity was produced from renewables. At the other end, in eight states, more than 50% of electricity was produced using renewable sources, six of them using mostly hydroelectricity. In one state, Vermont, nearly 100% of electricity produced in 2022 was produced using renewable sources.
Wind power accounted for nearly 49% of electricity produced from renewable sources nationwide and was the largest source of renewable energy in 19 states. Hydroelectricity was the largest source in 15 states, and solar the largest source in 13 states. The largest non-renewable source was natural gas, accounting for about 40% of all electricity generated nationwide, while coal and nuclear accounted for about 20% and 18%, respectively. (Here are the 9 worst gasoline brands in America.)
51. Mississippi
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 2.7% of total (1.8 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Wood and wood derived fuels (1.3 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Natural gas (51.7 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: -0.1 ppt. (9th lowest)
50. Delaware
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 2.8% of total (147,228 MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Other biomass (78,973 MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Natural gas (4.7 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +1.4 ppt. (14th lowest)
49. Connecticut
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 2.9% of total (1.3 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Solar thermal and photovoltaic (412,820 MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Natural gas (24.5 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: 0.0 ppt. (10th lowest)
48. Louisiana
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 3.0% of total (3.2 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Wood and wood derived fuels (2.0 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Natural gas (72.3 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: -0.7 ppt. (5th lowest)
47. Pennsylvania
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 3.1% of total (7.3 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Wind (3.6 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Natural gas (130.2 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: -0.4 ppt. (8th lowest)
46. New Jersey
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 3.2% of total (2.1 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Solar thermal and photovoltaic (1.5 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Natural gas (33.4 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +1.2 ppt. (13th lowest)
45. Ohio
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 3.8% of total (5.1 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Wind (3.2 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Natural gas (68.9 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +1.9 ppt. (17th lowest)
44. South Carolina
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 5.8% of total (5.7 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Solar thermal and photovoltaic (2.4 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Nuclear (54.4 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +1.0 ppt. (12th lowest)
43. Florida
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 6.0% of total (15.6 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Solar thermal and photovoltaic (11.3 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Natural gas (193.3 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +3.8 ppt. (22nd lowest)
42. West Virginia
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 6.5% of total (3.7 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Wind (2.0 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Coal (50.7 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +2.3 ppt. (18th lowest)
41. Kentucky
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 7.3% of total (5.0 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Hydroelectric conventional (4.5 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Coal (47.1 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +3.3 ppt. (21st lowest)
40. Arkansas
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 7.8% of total (5.1 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Hydroelectric conventional (3.5 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Natural gas (26.0 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +0.7 ppt. (11th lowest)
39. Virginia
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 8.9% of total (8.0 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Solar thermal and photovoltaic (4.6 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Natural gas (48.8 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +5.0 ppt. (23rd lowest)
38. Maryland
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 8.9% of total (3.3 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Hydroelectric conventional (1.8 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Nuclear (14.8 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +1.5 ppt. (15th lowest)
37. Wisconsin
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 9.4% of total (5.8 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Hydroelectric conventional (2.0 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Natural gas (23.3 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +1.6 ppt. (16th lowest)
36. Alabama
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 9.9% of total (14.3 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Hydroelectric conventional (10.2 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Natural gas (62.2 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: -0.6 ppt. (6th lowest)
35. Rhode Island
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 10.2% of total (796,776 MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Solar thermal and photovoltaic (361,613 MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Natural gas (7.0 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +9.3 ppt. (19th highest)
34. Michigan
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 10.9% of total (12.8 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Wind (9.2 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Natural gas (41.2 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +5.1 ppt. (24th lowest)
33. Missouri
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 11.8% of total (9.3 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Wind (7.5 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Coal (52.8 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +8.9 ppt. (20th highest)
32. Georgia
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 12.0% of total (15.2 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Solar thermal and photovoltaic (6.9 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Natural gas (59.8 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +6.1 ppt. (24th highest)
31. Indiana
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 12.1% of total (11.8 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Wind (10.0 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Coal (51.4 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +8.2 ppt. (22nd highest)
30. Tennessee
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 12.6% of total (9.8 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Hydroelectric conventional (9.2 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Nuclear (35.6 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: -4.4 ppt. (the lowest)
29. New Hampshire
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 13.5% of total (2.5 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Hydroelectric conventional (1.2 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Nuclear (10.9 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: -2.3 ppt. (3rd lowest)
28. Arizona
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 13.6% of total (14.2 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Solar thermal and photovoltaic (7.1 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Natural gas (45.1 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +5.9 ppt. (25th highest)
27. North Carolina
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 13.6% of total (18.3 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Solar thermal and photovoltaic (11.3 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Natural gas (58.1 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +5.8 ppt. (26th highest)
26. Illinois
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 13.7% of total (25.4 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Wind (23.5 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Nuclear (98.9 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +8.6 ppt. (21st highest)
25. Utah
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 14.5% of total (5.7 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Solar thermal and photovoltaic (3.9 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Coal (22.4 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +11.1 ppt. (16th highest)
24. Massachusetts
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 17.0% of total (3.6 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Solar thermal and photovoltaic (1.9 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Natural gas (15.8 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +10.7 ppt. (17th highest)
23. Hawaii
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 19.0% of total (1.8 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Wind (625,422 MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Petroleum (6.7 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +7.3 ppt. (23rd highest)
22. Wyoming
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 23.1% of total (10.7 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Wind (9.8 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Coal (33.5 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +13.3 ppt. (13th highest)
21. Texas
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 26.5% of total (139.3 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Wind (114.8 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Natural gas (256.1 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +17.7 ppt. (11th highest)
20. New York
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 28.1% of total (35.2 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Hydroelectric conventional (27.4 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Natural gas (60.3 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +5.8 ppt. (25th lowest)
19. Alaska
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 28.3% of total (1.9 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Hydroelectric conventional (1.7 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Natural gas (3.2 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +3.2 ppt. (20th lowest)
18. Minnesota
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 32.4% of total (19.1 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Wind (15.1 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Coal (16.2 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +12.2 ppt. (15th highest)
17. Nebraska
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 34.0% of total (13.8 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Wind (12.6 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Coal (19.9 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +25.9 ppt. (7th highest)
16. Nevada
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 35.2% of total (15.0 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Solar thermal and photovoltaic (9.0 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Natural gas (24.8 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +17.7 ppt. (10th highest)
15. Colorado
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 35.8% of total (20.8 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Wind (16.9 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Coal (21.7 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +19.8 ppt. (8th highest)
14. New Mexico
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 40.6% of total (16.6 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Wind (14.4 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Coal (13.3 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +33.1 ppt. (4th highest)
13. North Dakota
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 40.6% of total (18.0 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Wind (16.2 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Coal (24.8 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +19.6 ppt. (9th highest)
12. California
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 43.0% of total (87.4 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Solar thermal and photovoltaic (38.8 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Natural gas (96.4 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +13.2 ppt. (14th highest)
11. Oklahoma
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 46.8% of total (39.6 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Wind (37.6 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Natural gas (36.0 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +28.4 ppt. (6th highest)
10. Kansas
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 48.0% of total (29.8 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Wind (29.7 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Coal (20.2 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +28.4 ppt. (5th highest)
9. District of Columbia
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 49.9% of total (79,947 MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Other biomass (57,699 MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Natural gas (80,272 MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +49.9 ppt. (2nd highest)
8. Montana
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 51.6% of total (14.0 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Hydroelectric conventional (9.9 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Coal (11.7 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +10.4 ppt. (18th highest)
7. Maine
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 62.9% of total (8.0 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Hydroelectric conventional (3.1 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Natural gas (4.1 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +2.6 ppt. (19th lowest)
6. Iowa
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 64.9% of total (47.4 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Wind (45.8 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Coal (18.2 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +35.8 ppt. (3rd highest)
5. Oregon
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 68.9% of total (42.2 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Hydroelectric conventional (31.3 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Natural gas (19.1 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: -0.8 ppt. (4th lowest)
4. Idaho
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 73.0% of total (11.9 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Hydroelectric conventional (8.4 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Natural gas (4.3 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: -3.5 ppt. (2nd lowest)
3. Washington
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 75.7% of total (88.4 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Hydroelectric conventional (78.9 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Natural gas (14.5 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: -0.4 ppt. (7th lowest)
2. South Dakota
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 81.5% of total (14.6 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Wind (10.3 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Coal (1.9 million MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +14.7 ppt. (12th highest)
1. Vermont
- Electricity from renewables, 2022: 99.6% of total (2.2 million MWh)
- Largest renewable energy source: Hydroelectric conventional (1.1 million MWh)
- Largest non-renewable energy source: Petroleum (5,265 MWh)
- 10-yr. change in share of renewable energy: +70.1 ppt. (the highest)
