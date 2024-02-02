States Producing the Most Green Electricity

On one Sunday in late January, more than one-third of electricity in the Texas grid came from the sun — a record for the state. Considering that the Texas economy relies heavily on oil, this may be surprising, but even the Lone Star state is making inroads into producing increasingly more electricity from renewable sources.

With the U.S. aiming to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, the government has outlined several actions, including reaching a goal of 100% clean electricity by 2035. But of course, not all clean energy is necessarily renewable. Renewable energy is energy produced from sources that are naturally replenished and do not run out. Such sources usually have a low- or zero-carbon footprint and include wind energy, solar energy, bioenergy, and hydroelectricity are some examples.

In 2022, about 21% of total U.S. electricity was generated from renewable energy sources, according to the Energy Information Administration, though some states are generating more electricity from renewables. and some less. To determine the states producing the most renewable energy, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on net electricity generation in each state and the District of Columbia by energy source in 2022 from the EIA. States were ranked based on the share of electricity generated from renewable sources — which include hydroelectricity, wind, wood and wood-derived fuels, other biomass, geothermal, and solar thermal and photovoltaic. All data came from the EIA.

While in 21 states and D.C. electricity produced from renewable sources was greater than the national average of 21%, in 29 states the share was lower, including 16 states where less than 10% of electricity was produced from renewables. At the other end, in eight states, more than 50% of electricity was produced using renewable sources, six of them using mostly hydroelectricity. In one state, Vermont, nearly 100% of electricity produced in 2022 was produced using renewable sources.

Wind power accounted for nearly 49% of electricity produced from renewable sources nationwide and was the largest source of renewable energy in 19 states. Hydroelectricity was the largest source in 15 states, and solar the largest source in 13 states. The largest non-renewable source was natural gas, accounting for about 40% of all electricity generated nationwide, while coal and nuclear accounted for about 20% and 18%, respectively.