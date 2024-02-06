The Worst City To Drive in Every State

For better or worse, most Americans rely on passenger vehicles for daily travel. The latest government data shows that over 90% of the 136 million commuters in the U.S. either drive or carpool to get to work. Cumulatively, Americans drove nearly 3.2 trillion miles in 2022, or about 16,630 miles for every licensed driver, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Personal vehicles have several advantages over the alternatives. Motorists are not beholden to the time-tables or predetermined routes of public transportation, and, unlike cyclists or pedestrians, can travel in comfort regardless of weather conditions,. But the freedom and convenience motor vehicles offer also come with some significant downsides.

With so many vehicles on the road, the typical American driver lost 51 hours to traffic congestion delays in 2022, according to transportation analytics company Inrix. Additionally, with the average price of a new vehicle topping $48,700 in December 2023, cars are major investments which, when left unattended, make obvious targets for thieves. Data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau shows that a vehicle was stolen nearly every 30 seconds in the U.S. in 2022. (Here is a look at the cities with the most car theft.)

Most importantly, getting behind the wheel is inherently dangerous. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported nearly 336,000 fatal crashes in the U.S. over the 10 years ending in 2021. (These are the most dangerous cars on the road today.)

The drawbacks and risks associated with driving are especially pronounced in certain U.S. cities. Using metro area level data from a range of sources, 24/7 Wall St. identified the worst city for drivers in every state.

Within each state, metro areas were ranked on an index of three measures: deadly car accidents per 100,000 people in 2021, calculated using data from the NHTSA and the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey; reported car thefts per 100,000 people in 2022, as reported by the NICB; and average commute time in 2022 from the ACS.

It is important to note that four states – Delaware, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont – have only one metropolitan area. As a result, the metro area listed in these states ranks as the worst by default only.

This is the worst city to drive in every state.