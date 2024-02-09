This Is America's Fastest Shrinking State

Well before the CDC declared the end of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency in May 2023, life began to return to pre-pandemic normal — a trend also reflected in the nation’s population movement and growth. For one, the number of deaths decreased last year to pre-COVID levels, and migration patterns have also reverted to those seen before 2020, according to the new Vintage 2023 population estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau. (Also see, American cities people are leaving in droves.)
The U.S. gained more than 1.6 million people this past year, growing by a still historically low 0.5%, though it is a slight uptick from the 0.4% increase in 2022 and the mere 0.2% increase in 2021. In fact, more states experienced population growth in 2023 since the start of the pandemic. In all, 42 states had an increase in population, up from 31 states in 2022 and 34 states in 2021. The population of only eight states shrank.
To find America’s fastest shrinking state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the Census Bureau’s State Population Totals and Components of Change: 2020-2023 released December 2023. Using vintage 2023, we compared each state’s 2023 population, as of July 1, to its 2022 population (also as of July 1 of that year), ranking the states by the percentage change from the highest increase to the highest decrease. All data is from the Census.
Even in the eight states where the population fell in 2023, collectively they had a population loss of 249,161, compared to a loss of 509,789 in 2022, showing their population declines have slowed. (Here are America’s fastest growing counties.)
Regionally, though the South accounted for 87% of the nation’s growth in 2023, the population of two Southern states — Louisiana and West Virginia — shrank. In the West, which also expanded albeit at a slower pace than 2022, three states shrank. The Midwest resumed growth in 2023, and only one Midwest state shrank. Finally, the Northeast itself lost population as two states, New York and Pennsylvania, shrank.
50. South Carolina
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 1.71%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 90,600 — 5th largest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 5,282,955 — 23rd largest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 5,373,555 — 23rd largest population
49. Florida
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 1.64%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 365,205 — 2nd largest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 22,245,521 — 3rd largest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 22,610,726 — 3rd largest population
48. Texas
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 1.58%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 473,453 — the largest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 30,029,848 — 2nd largest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 30,503,301 — 2nd largest population
47. Idaho
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 1.33%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 25,730 — 17th largest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 1,938,996 — 13th smallest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 1,964,726 — 13th smallest population
46. North Carolina
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 1.30%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 139,526 — 3rd largest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 10,695,965 — 9th largest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 10,835,491 — 9th largest population
45. Delaware
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 1.22%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 12,431 — 17th smallest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 1,019,459 — 6th smallest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 1,031,890 — 6th smallest population
44. Tennessee
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 1.10%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 77,513 — 6th largest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 7,048,976 — 15th largest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 7,126,489 — 15th largest population
43. Utah
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 1.08%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 36,498 — 10th largest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 3,381,236 — 21st smallest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 3,417,734 — 21st smallest population
42. Georgia
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 1.06%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 116,077 — 4th largest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 10,913,150 — 8th largest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 11,029,227 — 8th largest population
41. South Dakota
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 1.04%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 9,449 — 14th smallest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 909,869 — 5th smallest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 919,318 — 5th smallest population
40. Arizona
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.89%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 65,660 — 7th largest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 7,365,684 — 14th largest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 7,431,344 — 14th largest population
39. Montana
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.88%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 9,934 — 15th smallest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 1,122,878 — 8th smallest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 1,132,812 — 8th smallest population
38. Oklahoma
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.86%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 34,553 — 12th largest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 4,019,271 — 23rd smallest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 4,053,824 — 23rd smallest population
37. Arkansas
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.70%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 21,328 — 19th largest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 3,046,404 — 18th smallest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 3,067,732 — 18th smallest population
36. Alabama
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.68%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 34,565 — 11th largest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 5,073,903 — 24th largest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 5,108,468 — 24th largest population
35. North Dakota
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.64%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 5,014 — 10th smallest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 778,912 — 4th smallest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 783,926 — 4th smallest population
34. Colorado
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.63%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 36,571 — 9th largest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 5,841,039 — 21st largest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 5,877,610 — 21st largest population
33. Nevada
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.53%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 16,755 — 20th smallest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 3,177,421 — 19th smallest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 3,194,176 — 19th smallest population
32. Nebraska
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.52%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 10,319 — 16th smallest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 1,968,060 — 14th smallest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 1,978,379 — 14th smallest population
31. Maine
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.46%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 6,384 — 11th smallest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 1,389,338 — 9th smallest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 1,395,722 — 9th smallest population
30. Indiana
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.44%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 29,925 — 14th largest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 6,832,274 — 17th largest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 6,862,199 — 17th largest population
29. Virginia
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.42%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 36,599 — 8th largest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 8,679,099 — 12th largest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 8,715,698 — 12th largest population
28. Wyoming
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.42%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 2,428 — 6th smallest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 581,629 — the smallest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 584,057 — the smallest population
27. Minnesota
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.41%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 23,615 — 18th largest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 5,714,300 — 22nd largest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 5,737,915 — 22nd largest population
26. Washington
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.36%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 28,403 — 15th largest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 7,784,477 — 13th largest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 7,812,880 — 13th largest population
25. Wisconsin
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.35%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 20,412 — 20th largest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 5,890,543 — 20th largest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 5,910,955 — 20th largest population
24. New Jersey
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.32%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 30,024 — 13th largest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 9,260,817 — 11th largest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 9,290,841 — 11th largest population
23. Kentucky
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.32%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 14,591 — 18th smallest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 4,511,563 — 25th smallest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 4,526,154 — 25th smallest population
22. Missouri
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.31%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 18,988 — 21st largest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 6,177,168 — 18th largest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 6,196,156 — 18th largest population
21. Massachusetts
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.27%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 18,659 — 21st smallest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 6,982,740 — 16th largest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 7,001,399 — 16th largest population
20. Maryland
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.26%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 16,272 — 19th smallest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 6,163,981 — 19th largest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 6,180,253 — 19th largest population
19. Connecticut
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.23%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 8,470 — 13th smallest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 3,608,706 — 22nd smallest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 3,617,176 — 22nd smallest population
18. Iowa
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.23%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 7,311 — 12th smallest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 3,199,693 — 20th smallest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 3,207,004 — 20th smallest population
17. Ohio
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.22%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 26,238 — 16th largest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 11,759,697 — 7th largest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 11,785,935 — 7th largest population
16. New Hampshire
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.22%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 3,051 — 7th smallest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 1,399,003 — 10th smallest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 1,402,054 — 10th smallest population
15. Rhode Island
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.19%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 2,120 — 5th smallest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 1,093,842 — 7th smallest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 1,095,962 — 7th smallest population
14. Kansas
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.13%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 3,830 — 8th smallest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 2,936,716 — 16th smallest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 2,940,546 — 17th smallest population
13. Vermont
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.05%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 354 — 2nd smallest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 647,110 — 2nd smallest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 647,464 — 2nd smallest population
12. New Mexico
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.04%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 895 — 4th smallest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 2,113,476 — 15th smallest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 2,114,371 — 15th smallest population
11. Michigan
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.04%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 3,980 — 9th smallest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 10,033,281 — 10th largest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 10,037,261 — 10th largest population
10. Mississippi
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.03%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 762 — 3rd smallest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 2,938,928 — 17th smallest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 2,939,690 — 16th smallest population
9. Alaska
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.02%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 130 — the smallest absolute increase
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 733,276 — 3rd smallest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 733,406 — 3rd smallest population
8. Pennsylvania
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: -0.08%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: -10,408 — 4th smallest absolute decline
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 12,972,091 — 5th largest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 12,961,683 — 5th largest population
7. Oregon
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: -0.14%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: -6,021 — 3rd smallest absolute decline
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 4,239,379 — 24th smallest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 4,233,358 — 24th smallest population
6. California
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: -0.19%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: -75,423 — 2nd largest absolute decline
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 39,040,616 — the largest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 38,965,193 — the largest population
5. West Virginia
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: -0.22%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: -3,964 — the smallest absolute decline
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 1,774,035 — 12th smallest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 1,770,071 — 12th smallest population
4. Illinois
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: -0.26%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: -32,826 — 3rd largest absolute decline
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 12,582,515 — 6th largest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 12,549,689 — 6th largest population
3. Hawaii
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: -0.30%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: -4,261 — 2nd smallest absolute decline
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 1,439,399 — 11th smallest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 1,435,138 — 11th smallest population
2. Louisiana
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: -0.31%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: -14,274 — 4th largest absolute decline
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 4,588,023 — 25th largest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 4,573,749 — 25th largest population
1. New York
- Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: -0.52%
- Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: -101,984 — the largest absolute decline
- Population as of July 1, 2022: 19,673,200 — 4th largest population
- Population as of July 1, 2023: 19,571,216 — 4th largest population
