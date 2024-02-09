This Is America's Fastest Shrinking State

Well before the CDC declared the end of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency in May 2023, life began to return to pre-pandemic normal — a trend also reflected in the nation’s population movement and growth. For one, the number of deaths decreased last year to pre-COVID levels, and migration patterns have also reverted to those seen before 2020, according to the new Vintage 2023 population estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau. (Also see, American cities people are leaving in droves.)

The U.S. gained more than 1.6 million people this past year, growing by a still historically low 0.5%, though it is a slight uptick from the 0.4% increase in 2022 and the mere 0.2% increase in 2021. In fact, more states experienced population growth in 2023 since the start of the pandemic. In all, 42 states had an increase in population, up from 31 states in 2022 and 34 states in 2021. The population of only eight states shrank.

To find America’s fastest shrinking state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the Census Bureau’s State Population Totals and Components of Change: 2020-2023 released December 2023. Using vintage 2023, we compared each state’s 2023 population, as of July 1, to its 2022 population (also as of July 1 of that year), ranking the states by the percentage change from the highest increase to the highest decrease. All data is from the Census.

Even in the eight states where the population fell in 2023, collectively they had a population loss of 249,161, compared to a loss of 509,789 in 2022, showing their population declines have slowed. (Here are America’s fastest growing counties.)

Regionally, though the South accounted for 87% of the nation’s growth in 2023, the population of two Southern states — Louisiana and West Virginia — shrank. In the West, which also expanded albeit at a slower pace than 2022, three states shrank. The Midwest resumed growth in 2023, and only one Midwest state shrank. Finally, the Northeast itself lost population as two states, New York and Pennsylvania, shrank.

50. South Carolina

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 1.71%

1.71% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 90,600 — 5th largest absolute increase

90,600 — 5th largest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 5,282,955 — 23rd largest population

5,282,955 — 23rd largest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 5,373,555 — 23rd largest population

49. Florida

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 1.64%

1.64% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 365,205 — 2nd largest absolute increase

365,205 — 2nd largest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 22,245,521 — 3rd largest population

22,245,521 — 3rd largest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 22,610,726 — 3rd largest population

48. Texas

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 1.58%

1.58% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 473,453 — the largest absolute increase

473,453 — the largest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 30,029,848 — 2nd largest population

30,029,848 — 2nd largest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 30,503,301 — 2nd largest population

47. Idaho

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 1.33%

1.33% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 25,730 — 17th largest absolute increase

25,730 — 17th largest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 1,938,996 — 13th smallest population

1,938,996 — 13th smallest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 1,964,726 — 13th smallest population

46. North Carolina

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 1.30%

1.30% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 139,526 — 3rd largest absolute increase

139,526 — 3rd largest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 10,695,965 — 9th largest population

10,695,965 — 9th largest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 10,835,491 — 9th largest population

45. Delaware

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 1.22%

1.22% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 12,431 — 17th smallest absolute increase

12,431 — 17th smallest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 1,019,459 — 6th smallest population

1,019,459 — 6th smallest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 1,031,890 — 6th smallest population

44. Tennessee

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 1.10%

1.10% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 77,513 — 6th largest absolute increase

77,513 — 6th largest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 7,048,976 — 15th largest population

7,048,976 — 15th largest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 7,126,489 — 15th largest population

43. Utah

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 1.08%

1.08% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 36,498 — 10th largest absolute increase

36,498 — 10th largest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 3,381,236 — 21st smallest population

3,381,236 — 21st smallest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 3,417,734 — 21st smallest population

42. Georgia

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 1.06%

1.06% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 116,077 — 4th largest absolute increase

116,077 — 4th largest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 10,913,150 — 8th largest population

10,913,150 — 8th largest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 11,029,227 — 8th largest population

41. South Dakota

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 1.04%

1.04% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 9,449 — 14th smallest absolute increase

9,449 — 14th smallest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 909,869 — 5th smallest population

909,869 — 5th smallest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 919,318 — 5th smallest population

40. Arizona

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.89%

0.89% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 65,660 — 7th largest absolute increase

65,660 — 7th largest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 7,365,684 — 14th largest population

7,365,684 — 14th largest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 7,431,344 — 14th largest population

39. Montana

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.88%

0.88% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 9,934 — 15th smallest absolute increase

9,934 — 15th smallest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 1,122,878 — 8th smallest population

1,122,878 — 8th smallest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 1,132,812 — 8th smallest population

38. Oklahoma

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.86%

0.86% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 34,553 — 12th largest absolute increase

34,553 — 12th largest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 4,019,271 — 23rd smallest population

4,019,271 — 23rd smallest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 4,053,824 — 23rd smallest population

37. Arkansas

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.70%

0.70% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 21,328 — 19th largest absolute increase

21,328 — 19th largest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 3,046,404 — 18th smallest population

3,046,404 — 18th smallest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 3,067,732 — 18th smallest population

36. Alabama

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.68%

0.68% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 34,565 — 11th largest absolute increase

34,565 — 11th largest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 5,073,903 — 24th largest population

5,073,903 — 24th largest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 5,108,468 — 24th largest population

35. North Dakota

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.64%

0.64% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 5,014 — 10th smallest absolute increase

5,014 — 10th smallest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 778,912 — 4th smallest population

778,912 — 4th smallest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 783,926 — 4th smallest population

34. Colorado

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.63%

0.63% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 36,571 — 9th largest absolute increase

36,571 — 9th largest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 5,841,039 — 21st largest population

5,841,039 — 21st largest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 5,877,610 — 21st largest population

33. Nevada

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.53%

0.53% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 16,755 — 20th smallest absolute increase

16,755 — 20th smallest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 3,177,421 — 19th smallest population

3,177,421 — 19th smallest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 3,194,176 — 19th smallest population

32. Nebraska

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.52%

0.52% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 10,319 — 16th smallest absolute increase

10,319 — 16th smallest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 1,968,060 — 14th smallest population

1,968,060 — 14th smallest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 1,978,379 — 14th smallest population

31. Maine

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.46%

0.46% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 6,384 — 11th smallest absolute increase

6,384 — 11th smallest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 1,389,338 — 9th smallest population

1,389,338 — 9th smallest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 1,395,722 — 9th smallest population

30. Indiana

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.44%

0.44% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 29,925 — 14th largest absolute increase

29,925 — 14th largest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 6,832,274 — 17th largest population

6,832,274 — 17th largest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 6,862,199 — 17th largest population

29. Virginia

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.42%

0.42% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 36,599 — 8th largest absolute increase

36,599 — 8th largest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 8,679,099 — 12th largest population

8,679,099 — 12th largest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 8,715,698 — 12th largest population

28. Wyoming

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.42%

0.42% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 2,428 — 6th smallest absolute increase

2,428 — 6th smallest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 581,629 — the smallest population

581,629 — the smallest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 584,057 — the smallest population

27. Minnesota

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.41%

0.41% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 23,615 — 18th largest absolute increase

23,615 — 18th largest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 5,714,300 — 22nd largest population

5,714,300 — 22nd largest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 5,737,915 — 22nd largest population

26. Washington

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.36%

0.36% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 28,403 — 15th largest absolute increase

28,403 — 15th largest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 7,784,477 — 13th largest population

7,784,477 — 13th largest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 7,812,880 — 13th largest population

25. Wisconsin

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.35%

0.35% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 20,412 — 20th largest absolute increase

20,412 — 20th largest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 5,890,543 — 20th largest population

5,890,543 — 20th largest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 5,910,955 — 20th largest population

24. New Jersey

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.32%

0.32% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 30,024 — 13th largest absolute increase

30,024 — 13th largest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 9,260,817 — 11th largest population

9,260,817 — 11th largest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 9,290,841 — 11th largest population

23. Kentucky

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.32%

0.32% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 14,591 — 18th smallest absolute increase

14,591 — 18th smallest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 4,511,563 — 25th smallest population

4,511,563 — 25th smallest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 4,526,154 — 25th smallest population

22. Missouri

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.31%

0.31% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 18,988 — 21st largest absolute increase

18,988 — 21st largest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 6,177,168 — 18th largest population

6,177,168 — 18th largest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 6,196,156 — 18th largest population

21. Massachusetts

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.27%

0.27% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 18,659 — 21st smallest absolute increase

18,659 — 21st smallest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 6,982,740 — 16th largest population

6,982,740 — 16th largest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 7,001,399 — 16th largest population

20. Maryland

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.26%

0.26% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 16,272 — 19th smallest absolute increase

16,272 — 19th smallest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 6,163,981 — 19th largest population

6,163,981 — 19th largest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 6,180,253 — 19th largest population

19. Connecticut

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.23%

0.23% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 8,470 — 13th smallest absolute increase

8,470 — 13th smallest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 3,608,706 — 22nd smallest population

3,608,706 — 22nd smallest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 3,617,176 — 22nd smallest population

18. Iowa

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.23%

0.23% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 7,311 — 12th smallest absolute increase

7,311 — 12th smallest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 3,199,693 — 20th smallest population

3,199,693 — 20th smallest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 3,207,004 — 20th smallest population

17. Ohio

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.22%

0.22% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 26,238 — 16th largest absolute increase

26,238 — 16th largest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 11,759,697 — 7th largest population

11,759,697 — 7th largest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 11,785,935 — 7th largest population

16. New Hampshire

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.22%

0.22% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 3,051 — 7th smallest absolute increase

3,051 — 7th smallest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 1,399,003 — 10th smallest population

1,399,003 — 10th smallest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 1,402,054 — 10th smallest population

15. Rhode Island

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.19%

0.19% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 2,120 — 5th smallest absolute increase

2,120 — 5th smallest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 1,093,842 — 7th smallest population

1,093,842 — 7th smallest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 1,095,962 — 7th smallest population

14. Kansas

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.13%

0.13% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 3,830 — 8th smallest absolute increase

3,830 — 8th smallest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 2,936,716 — 16th smallest population

2,936,716 — 16th smallest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 2,940,546 — 17th smallest population

13. Vermont

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.05%

0.05% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 354 — 2nd smallest absolute increase

354 — 2nd smallest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 647,110 — 2nd smallest population

647,110 — 2nd smallest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 647,464 — 2nd smallest population

12. New Mexico

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.04%

0.04% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 895 — 4th smallest absolute increase

895 — 4th smallest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 2,113,476 — 15th smallest population

2,113,476 — 15th smallest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 2,114,371 — 15th smallest population

11. Michigan

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.04%

0.04% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 3,980 — 9th smallest absolute increase

3,980 — 9th smallest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 10,033,281 — 10th largest population

10,033,281 — 10th largest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 10,037,261 — 10th largest population

10. Mississippi

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.03%

0.03% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 762 — 3rd smallest absolute increase

762 — 3rd smallest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 2,938,928 — 17th smallest population

2,938,928 — 17th smallest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 2,939,690 — 16th smallest population

9. Alaska

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 0.02%

0.02% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: 130 — the smallest absolute increase

130 — the smallest absolute increase Population as of July 1, 2022: 733,276 — 3rd smallest population

733,276 — 3rd smallest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 733,406 — 3rd smallest population

8. Pennsylvania

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: -0.08%

-0.08% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: -10,408 — 4th smallest absolute decline

-10,408 — 4th smallest absolute decline Population as of July 1, 2022: 12,972,091 — 5th largest population

12,972,091 — 5th largest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 12,961,683 — 5th largest population

7. Oregon

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: -0.14%

-0.14% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: -6,021 — 3rd smallest absolute decline

-6,021 — 3rd smallest absolute decline Population as of July 1, 2022: 4,239,379 — 24th smallest population

4,239,379 — 24th smallest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 4,233,358 — 24th smallest population

6. California

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: -0.19%

-0.19% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: -75,423 — 2nd largest absolute decline

-75,423 — 2nd largest absolute decline Population as of July 1, 2022: 39,040,616 — the largest population

39,040,616 — the largest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 38,965,193 — the largest population

5. West Virginia

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: -0.22%

-0.22% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: -3,964 — the smallest absolute decline

-3,964 — the smallest absolute decline Population as of July 1, 2022: 1,774,035 — 12th smallest population

1,774,035 — 12th smallest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 1,770,071 — 12th smallest population

4. Illinois

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: -0.26%

-0.26% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: -32,826 — 3rd largest absolute decline

-32,826 — 3rd largest absolute decline Population as of July 1, 2022: 12,582,515 — 6th largest population

12,582,515 — 6th largest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 12,549,689 — 6th largest population

3. Hawaii

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: -0.30%

-0.30% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: -4,261 — 2nd smallest absolute decline

-4,261 — 2nd smallest absolute decline Population as of July 1, 2022: 1,439,399 — 11th smallest population

1,439,399 — 11th smallest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 1,435,138 — 11th smallest population

2. Louisiana

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: -0.31%

-0.31% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: -14,274 — 4th largest absolute decline

-14,274 — 4th largest absolute decline Population as of July 1, 2022: 4,588,023 — 25th largest population

4,588,023 — 25th largest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 4,573,749 — 25th largest population

1. New York

Pct. population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: -0.52%

-0.52% Total population change, July 1, 2022 – July 1, 2023: -101,984 — the largest absolute decline

-101,984 — the largest absolute decline Population as of July 1, 2022: 19,673,200 — 4th largest population

19,673,200 — 4th largest population Population as of July 1, 2023: 19,571,216 — 4th largest population