Special Report

This Is the State With the Most Homeless People: Every State Ranked

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images
Melly Alazraki
Published:
Last Updated:

An estimated 653,104 people experienced homelessness on a single night in 2023 — a 12% increase (or about 70,650 more people) from 2022 and the highest since reporting began in 2007, according to point-in-time estimates from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The rise in homelessness is largely due to a sharp increase in the number of people who became homeless for the first time, and is likely due to the expiration of pandemic-era measures, “the worsening affordable housing crisis, and recent changes in the rental housing market,” the HUD explains. Though broken during the pandemic, the increase continues the pre-pandemic trend from 2016 to 2020. Among the unhoused, 60% were staying in sheltered locations, while 40% were experiencing unsheltered homelessness.

To find the state with the most homeless people, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed homelessness data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. To rank the states and the District of Columbia, we used point-in-time estimates of homelessness by state in 2023 divided by state population totals to get to the rate of homelessness per 10,000 people. States and D.C. are ranked by this rate from lowest to highest. All homelessness data is from the HUD. State population totals are from the Census Bureau Vintage 2023.

The rate of homelessness per 10,000 people among U.S. states ranges from 3.3 to 72.5. Nationwide, nearly 20 people experienced homelessness for every 10,000 Americans. (Also see: American Cities Hit Hardest By Extreme Poverty.)

The 10 places with the highest homelessness rates are all either in the Northeast or West regions. Among the top 10 are also the two noncontiguous states, Hawaii and Alaska. At the other end, the 10 states with the lowest rate of people who experience homelessness are mostly Southern, though three are in the Midwest and one in the Northeast. (And this is the county with the highest poverty rate in every state.)

51. Mississippi

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 3.3 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 982 — 3rd lowest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 538; Unsheltered: 444
  • Total state population, 2023: 2,939,690

50. Alabama

Source: Shackleford-Photography / iStock via Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 6.5 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 3,304 — 19th lowest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 1,848; Unsheltered: 1,456
  • Total state population, 2023: 5,108,468

49. Louisiana

Source: sfe-co2 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 6.9 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 3,169 — 17th lowest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 1,770; Unsheltered: 1,399
  • Total state population, 2023: 4,573,749

48. South Carolina

Source: ShutterWorx / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 7.5 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 4,053 — 22nd lowest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 2,726; Unsheltered: 1,327
  • Total state population, 2023: 5,373,555

47. Virginia

Source: John M. Chase / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 7.8 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 6,761 — 20th highest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 5,427; Unsheltered: 1,334
  • Total state population, 2023: 8,715,698

46. West Virginia

Source: Wirestock / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 8.0 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 1,416 — 6th lowest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 960; Unsheltered: 456
  • Total state population, 2023: 1,770,071

45. Wisconsin

Source: midnightcomm / Flickr
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 8.2 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 4,861 — 26th highest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 4,403; Unsheltered: 458
  • Total state population, 2023: 5,910,955

44. Iowa

Source: alan-light / Flickr
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 8.3 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 2,653 — 15th lowest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 2,197; Unsheltered: 456
  • Total state population, 2023: 3,207,004

43. Connecticut

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 8.3 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 3,015 — 16th lowest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 2,514; Unsheltered: 501
  • Total state population, 2023: 3,617,176

42. Arkansas

Source: eschipul / Flickr
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 8.5 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 2,609 — 12th lowest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 1,287; Unsheltered: 1,322
  • Total state population, 2023: 3,067,732

41. Indiana

Source: damircudic / iStock via Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 8.8 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 6,017 — 23rd highest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 4,856; Unsheltered: 1,161
  • Total state population, 2023: 6,862,199

40. Michigan

Source: Bill Pugliano / Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 9.0 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 8,997 — 17th highest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 7,662; Unsheltered: 1,335
  • Total state population, 2023: 10,037,261

39. Kansas

Source: bodnarchuk / iStock via Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 9.0 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 2,636 — 14th lowest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 1,881; Unsheltered: 755
  • Total state population, 2023: 2,940,546

38. Texas

Source: nakrnsm / Flickr
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 9.0 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 27,377 — 5th highest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 15,691; Unsheltered: 11,686
  • Total state population, 2023: 30,503,301

37. North Carolina

Source: Hagercod42 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 9.0 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 9,754 — 15th highest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 6,311; Unsheltered: 3,443
  • Total state population, 2023: 10,835,491

36. Wyoming

Source: damircudic / iStock via Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 9.1 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 532 — the lowest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 474; Unsheltered: 58
  • Total state population, 2023: 584,057

35. Maryland

Source: daquellamanera / Flickr
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 9.5 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 5,865 — 24th highest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 4,913; Unsheltered: 952
  • Total state population, 2023: 6,180,253

34. Illinois

Source: davidwilson1949 / Flickr
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 9.5 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 11,947 — 12th highest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 10,328; Unsheltered: 1,619
  • Total state population, 2023: 12,549,689

33. Ohio

Source: Jason Whitman / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 9.7 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 11,386 — 13th highest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 8,983; Unsheltered: 2,403
  • Total state population, 2023: 11,785,935

32. Pennsylvania

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 9.7 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 12,556 — 10th highest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 10,792; Unsheltered: 1,764
  • Total state population, 2023: 12,961,683

31. North Dakota

Source: Paul Bradbury / Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 10.0 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 784 — 2nd lowest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 608; Unsheltered: 176
  • Total state population, 2023: 783,926

30. Kentucky

Source: JerryGrugin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 10.5 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 4,766 — 25th lowest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 3,296; Unsheltered: 1,470
  • Total state population, 2023: 4,526,154

29. Utah

Source: Joey Ingelhart / iStock via Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 10.8 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 3,687 — 20th lowest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 2,707; Unsheltered: 980
  • Total state population, 2023: 3,417,734

28. Missouri

Source: komunews / Flickr
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 10.8 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 6,708 — 21st highest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 4,695; Unsheltered: 2,013
  • Total state population, 2023: 6,196,156

27. New Jersey

Source: amygdala_imagery / iStock via Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 11.0 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 10,264 — 14th highest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 8,856; Unsheltered: 1,408
  • Total state population, 2023: 9,290,841

26. Georgia

Source: editor / Flickr
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 11.1 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 12,294 — 11th highest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 6,466; Unsheltered: 5,828
  • Total state population, 2023: 11,029,227

25. Oklahoma

Source: Brett Deering / Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 11.5 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 4,648 — 24th lowest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 2,743; Unsheltered: 1,905
  • Total state population, 2023: 4,053,824

24. Idaho

Source: juefraphoto / Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 11.7 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 2,298 — 9th lowest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 1,240; Unsheltered: 1,058
  • Total state population, 2023: 1,964,726

23. Delaware

Source: powerofforever / Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 12.1 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 1,245 — 4th lowest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 1,047; Unsheltered: 198
  • Total state population, 2023: 1,031,890

22. Nebraska

Source: Wanda Jewell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 12.4 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 2,462 — 11th lowest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 2,150; Unsheltered: 312Total state population, 2023: 1,978,379

21. Tennessee

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 12.9 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 9,215 — 16th highest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 4,694; Unsheltered: 4,521
  • Total state population, 2023: 7,126,489

20. Florida

Source: felixmizioznikov / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 13.6 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 30,756 — 3rd highest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 15,274; Unsheltered: 15,482
  • Total state population, 2023: 22,610,726

19. South Dakota

Source: Stas_V / iStock via Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 13.9 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 1,282 — 5th lowest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 972; Unsheltered: 310
  • Total state population, 2023: 919,318

18. Minnesota

Source: Stephen Maturen / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 14.6 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 8,393 — 19th highest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 6,717; Unsheltered: 1,676
  • Total state population, 2023: 5,737,915

17. Rhode Island

Source: Matthew Horwood / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 16.5 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 1,810 — 7th lowest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 1,476; Unsheltered: 334
  • Total state population, 2023: 1,095,962

16. New Hampshire

Source: BravissimoS / Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 17.4 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 2,441 — 10th lowest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 2,103; Unsheltered: 338
  • Total state population, 2023: 1,402,054

15. New Mexico

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 18.2 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 3,842 — 21st lowest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 2,242; Unsheltered: 1,600
  • Total state population, 2023: 2,114,371

14. Arizona

Source: Gregory Clifford / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 19.2 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 14,237 — 9th highest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 6,622; Unsheltered: 7,615
  • Total state population, 2023: 7,431,344

13. Montana

Source: austinvalley / Flickr
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 19.2 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 2,178 — 8th lowest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 1,682; Unsheltered: 496
  • Total state population, 2023: 1,132,812

12. Colorado

Source: Peeter Viisimaa / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 24.6 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 14,439 — 8th highest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 9,694; Unsheltered: 4,745
  • Total state population, 2023: 5,877,610

11. Nevada

Source: Max Whittaker / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 27.1 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 8,666 — 18th highest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 4,111; Unsheltered: 4,555
  • Total state population, 2023: 3,194,176

10. Massachusetts

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 27.3 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 19,141 — 7th highest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 17,779; Unsheltered: 1,362
  • Total state population, 2023: 7,001,399

9. Maine

Source: Paul Bradbury / Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 30.5 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 4,258 — 23rd lowest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 3,959; Unsheltered: 299
  • Total state population, 2023: 1,395,722

8. Alaska

Source: lippyjr / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 35.6 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 2,614 — 13th lowest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 2,146; Unsheltered: 468
  • Total state population, 2023: 733,406

7. Washington

Source: George Rose / Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 35.9 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 28,036 — 4th highest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 14,083; Unsheltered: 13,953
  • Total state population, 2023: 7,812,880

6. Hawaii

Source: nojustice / iStock via Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 43.4 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 6,223 — 22nd highest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 2,316; Unsheltered: 3,907
  • Total state population, 2023: 1,435,138

5. California

Source: David McNew / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 46.6 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 181,399 — the highest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 57,976; Unsheltered: 123,423
  • Total state population, 2023: 38,965,193

4. Oregon

Source: John Gress / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 47.6 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 20,142 — 6th highest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 7,138; Unsheltered: 13,004
  • Total state population, 2023: 4,233,358

3. Vermont

Source: bodnarchuk / iStock via Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 50.9 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 3,295 — 18th lowest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 3,158; Unsheltered: 137
  • Total state population, 2023: 647,464

2. New York

Source: Eric Kitayama / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 52.7 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 103,200 — 2nd highest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 98,193; Unsheltered: 5,007
  • Total state population, 2023: 19,571,216

1. District of Columbia

Source: Bettmann / Getty Images
  • Rate of homelessness, 2023: 72.5 per 10,000 people
  • Total homelessness, 2023: 4,922 — 25th highest
  • Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 4,097; Unsheltered: 825
  • Total state population, 2023: 678,972

See The Top Credit Cards of 2024 – Unreal Bonuses (sponsored)

The top credit cards of 2024 have just been released, and there are some incredible bonuses. Whether you’re looking for cash back, 0% interest, or the best travel perks, there is something for everyone.

Use the card match tool below, or click here now, to find your financial freedom!
Read more: Special Report, DC homelessness, homeless persons, homelessness, hud, new york homelessness, Poverty, rate of homelessness, sheltered homelessness, unhoused, unsheltered homelessness, vermont homelessness, Social Characteristics

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

Cities With the Most Gun Violence

Most Dangerous States in America

America's 50 Worst Cities to Live

Best Private High Schools in Every State