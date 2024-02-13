This Is the State With the Most Homeless People: Every State Ranked

An estimated 653,104 people experienced homelessness on a single night in 2023 — a 12% increase (or about 70,650 more people) from 2022 and the highest since reporting began in 2007, according to point-in-time estimates from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The rise in homelessness is largely due to a sharp increase in the number of people who became homeless for the first time, and is likely due to the expiration of pandemic-era measures, “the worsening affordable housing crisis, and recent changes in the rental housing market,” the HUD explains. Though broken during the pandemic, the increase continues the pre-pandemic trend from 2016 to 2020. Among the unhoused, 60% were staying in sheltered locations, while 40% were experiencing unsheltered homelessness.
To find the state with the most homeless people, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed homelessness data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. To rank the states and the District of Columbia, we used point-in-time estimates of homelessness by state in 2023 divided by state population totals to get to the rate of homelessness per 10,000 people. States and D.C. are ranked by this rate from lowest to highest. All homelessness data is from the HUD. State population totals are from the Census Bureau Vintage 2023.
The rate of homelessness per 10,000 people among U.S. states ranges from 3.3 to 72.5. Nationwide, nearly 20 people experienced homelessness for every 10,000 Americans. (Also see: American Cities Hit Hardest By Extreme Poverty.)
The 10 places with the highest homelessness rates are all either in the Northeast or West regions. Among the top 10 are also the two noncontiguous states, Hawaii and Alaska. At the other end, the 10 states with the lowest rate of people who experience homelessness are mostly Southern, though three are in the Midwest and one in the Northeast. (And this is the county with the highest poverty rate in every state.)
51. Mississippi
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 3.3 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 982 — 3rd lowest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 538; Unsheltered: 444
- Total state population, 2023: 2,939,690
50. Alabama
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 6.5 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 3,304 — 19th lowest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 1,848; Unsheltered: 1,456
- Total state population, 2023: 5,108,468
49. Louisiana
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 6.9 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 3,169 — 17th lowest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 1,770; Unsheltered: 1,399
- Total state population, 2023: 4,573,749
48. South Carolina
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 7.5 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 4,053 — 22nd lowest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 2,726; Unsheltered: 1,327
- Total state population, 2023: 5,373,555
47. Virginia
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 7.8 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 6,761 — 20th highest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 5,427; Unsheltered: 1,334
- Total state population, 2023: 8,715,698
46. West Virginia
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 8.0 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 1,416 — 6th lowest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 960; Unsheltered: 456
- Total state population, 2023: 1,770,071
45. Wisconsin
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 8.2 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 4,861 — 26th highest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 4,403; Unsheltered: 458
- Total state population, 2023: 5,910,955
44. Iowa
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 8.3 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 2,653 — 15th lowest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 2,197; Unsheltered: 456
- Total state population, 2023: 3,207,004
43. Connecticut
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 8.3 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 3,015 — 16th lowest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 2,514; Unsheltered: 501
- Total state population, 2023: 3,617,176
42. Arkansas
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 8.5 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 2,609 — 12th lowest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 1,287; Unsheltered: 1,322
- Total state population, 2023: 3,067,732
41. Indiana
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 8.8 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 6,017 — 23rd highest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 4,856; Unsheltered: 1,161
- Total state population, 2023: 6,862,199
40. Michigan
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 9.0 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 8,997 — 17th highest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 7,662; Unsheltered: 1,335
- Total state population, 2023: 10,037,261
39. Kansas
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 9.0 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 2,636 — 14th lowest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 1,881; Unsheltered: 755
- Total state population, 2023: 2,940,546
38. Texas
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 9.0 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 27,377 — 5th highest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 15,691; Unsheltered: 11,686
- Total state population, 2023: 30,503,301
37. North Carolina
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 9.0 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 9,754 — 15th highest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 6,311; Unsheltered: 3,443
- Total state population, 2023: 10,835,491
36. Wyoming
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 9.1 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 532 — the lowest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 474; Unsheltered: 58
- Total state population, 2023: 584,057
35. Maryland
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 9.5 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 5,865 — 24th highest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 4,913; Unsheltered: 952
- Total state population, 2023: 6,180,253
34. Illinois
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 9.5 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 11,947 — 12th highest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 10,328; Unsheltered: 1,619
- Total state population, 2023: 12,549,689
33. Ohio
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 9.7 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 11,386 — 13th highest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 8,983; Unsheltered: 2,403
- Total state population, 2023: 11,785,935
32. Pennsylvania
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 9.7 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 12,556 — 10th highest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 10,792; Unsheltered: 1,764
- Total state population, 2023: 12,961,683
31. North Dakota
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 10.0 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 784 — 2nd lowest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 608; Unsheltered: 176
- Total state population, 2023: 783,926
30. Kentucky
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 10.5 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 4,766 — 25th lowest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 3,296; Unsheltered: 1,470
- Total state population, 2023: 4,526,154
29. Utah
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 10.8 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 3,687 — 20th lowest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 2,707; Unsheltered: 980
- Total state population, 2023: 3,417,734
28. Missouri
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 10.8 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 6,708 — 21st highest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 4,695; Unsheltered: 2,013
- Total state population, 2023: 6,196,156
27. New Jersey
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 11.0 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 10,264 — 14th highest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 8,856; Unsheltered: 1,408
- Total state population, 2023: 9,290,841
26. Georgia
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 11.1 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 12,294 — 11th highest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 6,466; Unsheltered: 5,828
- Total state population, 2023: 11,029,227
25. Oklahoma
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 11.5 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 4,648 — 24th lowest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 2,743; Unsheltered: 1,905
- Total state population, 2023: 4,053,824
24. Idaho
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 11.7 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 2,298 — 9th lowest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 1,240; Unsheltered: 1,058
- Total state population, 2023: 1,964,726
23. Delaware
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 12.1 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 1,245 — 4th lowest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 1,047; Unsheltered: 198
- Total state population, 2023: 1,031,890
22. Nebraska
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 12.4 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 2,462 — 11th lowest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 2,150; Unsheltered: 312Total state population, 2023: 1,978,379
21. Tennessee
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 12.9 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 9,215 — 16th highest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 4,694; Unsheltered: 4,521
- Total state population, 2023: 7,126,489
20. Florida
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 13.6 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 30,756 — 3rd highest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 15,274; Unsheltered: 15,482
- Total state population, 2023: 22,610,726
19. South Dakota
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 13.9 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 1,282 — 5th lowest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 972; Unsheltered: 310
- Total state population, 2023: 919,318
18. Minnesota
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 14.6 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 8,393 — 19th highest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 6,717; Unsheltered: 1,676
- Total state population, 2023: 5,737,915
17. Rhode Island
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 16.5 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 1,810 — 7th lowest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 1,476; Unsheltered: 334
- Total state population, 2023: 1,095,962
16. New Hampshire
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 17.4 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 2,441 — 10th lowest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 2,103; Unsheltered: 338
- Total state population, 2023: 1,402,054
15. New Mexico
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 18.2 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 3,842 — 21st lowest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 2,242; Unsheltered: 1,600
- Total state population, 2023: 2,114,371
14. Arizona
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 19.2 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 14,237 — 9th highest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 6,622; Unsheltered: 7,615
- Total state population, 2023: 7,431,344
13. Montana
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 19.2 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 2,178 — 8th lowest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 1,682; Unsheltered: 496
- Total state population, 2023: 1,132,812
12. Colorado
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 24.6 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 14,439 — 8th highest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 9,694; Unsheltered: 4,745
- Total state population, 2023: 5,877,610
11. Nevada
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 27.1 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 8,666 — 18th highest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 4,111; Unsheltered: 4,555
- Total state population, 2023: 3,194,176
10. Massachusetts
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 27.3 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 19,141 — 7th highest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 17,779; Unsheltered: 1,362
- Total state population, 2023: 7,001,399
9. Maine
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 30.5 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 4,258 — 23rd lowest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 3,959; Unsheltered: 299
- Total state population, 2023: 1,395,722
8. Alaska
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 35.6 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 2,614 — 13th lowest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 2,146; Unsheltered: 468
- Total state population, 2023: 733,406
7. Washington
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 35.9 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 28,036 — 4th highest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 14,083; Unsheltered: 13,953
- Total state population, 2023: 7,812,880
6. Hawaii
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 43.4 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 6,223 — 22nd highest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 2,316; Unsheltered: 3,907
- Total state population, 2023: 1,435,138
5. California
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 46.6 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 181,399 — the highest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 57,976; Unsheltered: 123,423
- Total state population, 2023: 38,965,193
4. Oregon
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 47.6 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 20,142 — 6th highest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 7,138; Unsheltered: 13,004
- Total state population, 2023: 4,233,358
3. Vermont
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 50.9 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 3,295 — 18th lowest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 3,158; Unsheltered: 137
- Total state population, 2023: 647,464
2. New York
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 52.7 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 103,200 — 2nd highest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 98,193; Unsheltered: 5,007
- Total state population, 2023: 19,571,216
1. District of Columbia
- Rate of homelessness, 2023: 72.5 per 10,000 people
- Total homelessness, 2023: 4,922 — 25th highest
- Homelessness condition: Sheltered: 4,097; Unsheltered: 825
- Total state population, 2023: 678,972
