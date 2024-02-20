Soda Brands You Should Never Buy Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Soda brands are a part of American society and also part of our world. We all know them. We all have tried one. They are tasty and refreshing. You probably might drink one at a restaurant with your food.

Some sodas are unhealthier than others. There are sodas that can be enjoyed in moderation. Likewise, there are some sodas that you probably need to avoid altogether. Remember, soda can be a detriment to your health if you enjoy it daily. It can also be something that makes you bloat or causes other health issues.

When looking at the 20 soda brands to avoid, we also checked out when they started and what makes them so unhealthy for you to drink. We will go over the ingredients in these sodas. Likewise, we will go over what makes them so dangerous for you. We will also reveal the unhealthiest soda brand at the end.

20. Lift Sparkling Lemon

Source: Public Domain

Calories: 120

Sodium: 5 MG

Sugars: 29 G

High Sugar

Source: Arina P Habich / Shutterstock.com

This is one of the newer soda brands out there. Lift Sparkling Lemon started in 1990 in Australia and has been available in stores all around the world. It is one of the least harmful soda brands on this list. But it still gets a mention because it does have a lot of sugar. Drink it in moderation. Otherwise, it is one of the soda brands to avoid.

19. Schweppes

Source: Public Domain

Calories: 120

Sodium: 60 MG

Sugars: 33 G

Way Too Much Salt

Source: SvetlanaSF / iStock via Getty Images

This is one of the two ginger ale brands you will see on this list. Schweppes is a tasty drink that will satisfy your taste buds. But it also has 120 calories in each serving. There are also 60 milligrams of sodium in each serving. Moreover, you will get 33 grams of sugar for each time you drink it. It is not a soda you drink too often.

18. Starry Lemon Lime

Source: Image by Rob Hayek via 24/7 Wall Street

Calories: 150

Sodium: 35 MG

Sugars: 39 G

Bread Like Calories

Source: takemax / iStock via Getty Images

Sierra Mist used to be the main soda brand with lime in it under the Pepsi brand. That title currently belongs to Starry Lemon Lime. This soda brand is the new lime soda under the Pepsi brand. When you go to a restaurant that has Pepsi as their signature soda brand you will see Starry Lemon Lime as one of the main drinks to choose from. Yes, it is delicious. But it also has 39 grams of sugar and 150 calories. That makes it one of the soda brands to avoid.

17. A&W Root Beer

Source: Jillwt / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Calories: 148

Sodium: <80 MG

Sugars: 46 G

Even Higher Sugar

Source: Alina Rosanova / iStock via Getty Images

Root beer has been part of our culture since World War I. There is only one brand that most know when it comes to root beer. A&W is the brand you probably associate most with root beer. You probably have drank it at one point in your life. Yet, it is also unhealthy. A&W has about 148 calories. You will also get 46 grams of sugar for each serving. It is one of the soda brands to avoid if you don’t want to load up on the sugar.

16. 7-Up

Calories: 148

Sodium: 45 MG

Sugars: 38 G

Too Iconic

Source: knape / E+ via Getty Images

When you think of an iconic brand of soda, 7-Up is on that list. You will see it in numerous restaurants and vending machines. 7-Up is as popular as any soda brand. But it also can be unhealthy when consumed in large amounts. Think about it. One full serving has 148 calories in it. There is also 38 grams of sugar in it. That adds a lot of unhealthy benefits to drinking this soda. It is one of the soda brands to avoid.

15. Canada Dry Ginger Ale

Source: Image By Rob Hayek via 24/7 Wall St.

Calories: 140

Sodium: 50 MG

Sugars: 35 G

Doesn’t Actually Help Your Health

Source: jenifoto / iStock via Getty Images

People might tell you that ginger ale can help your stomach pain or indigestion. It is what you will see online as the ultimate health remedy. It is not. Soda products like Canada Dry Ginger Ale do not help soothe your indigestion. Canada Dry is also one of the ginger ale brands to avoid. It does not help you with your indigestion. You would be better off getting some ginger tea. Ginger Ale will give you too much sugar and none of the ginger benefits.

14. Sprite

Source: Zety Akhzar / Shutterstock.com

Calories: 140

Sodium: 65 MG

Sugars: 38 G

Teeth Rotting Sugar Levels

Source: Prostock-Studio / iStock via Getty Images

Sprite is a drink you can get pretty much anywhere. It is crisp and cool. It is a good option if you don’t want a caffeinated soda. Some would argue it’s better than 7-Up. It does offer a slightly better taste in that regard. But good taste comes at a cost. The cost is 140 calories and 38 grams of sugar. It is always best to have it once in a while.

13. Coca-Cola

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Calories: 140

Sodium: 45 MG

Sugars: 39 G

Strong Enough to Strip Rust Off a Car

Source: Gaschwald / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Some would call Coca-Cola the king of sodas. The brand is so recognizable. But the brand also has its drawbacks. Plainly stated, it is not the healthiest option for you. For one thing, one serving of this classic soda will give you 140 calories. You also take in 39 grams of sugar with every cup you drink. It is definitely on the list of soda brands to avoid.

12. Pepsi

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Calories: 150

Sodium: 30 MG

Sugars: 41 G

Even More Sugar Than Coke

Source: Marcos Mesa Sam Wordley / Shutterstock.com

Going from Coca-Cola to Pepsi is like comparing oranges. They are both similar sodas. They are also just as unhealthy. When you drink a can of Pepsi, you will feel the calories piling up. Don’t forget the 41 grams of sugar. It is just as destructive as Coca-Cola and is definitely one of the soda brands to avoid.

11. Dr. Pepper: Strawberries and Cream

Source: Image by Rob Hayek via 24/7 Wall St.

Calories: 150

Sodium: 55 MG

Sugars: 39 G

Fake Fruit and Cream

Source: clubfoto / iStock via Getty Images

Let’s take a Dr. Pepper and add some strawberries and cream to it. That is how this soda brand came about. Dr. Pepper: Strawberries & Cream seems like it came from the mind of a mad scientist. Ultimately, Dr. Pepper is already unhealthy (more on that later). But now, you are adding strawberries (which can be healthy) and cream (definitely not healthy) to it. You get a hot mess of calories and sugar in it. If you need to buy soda, this is one of the brands to avoid if you are counting calories.

10. Pepsi Wild Cherry

Calories: 160

Sodium: 30 MG

Sugars: 42 G

It’s Just Candy Not Even A Drink

Source: bubu45 / Shutterstock.com

This is another “remix” of a classic soda brand. Pepsi Wild Cherry has a little bit more sugar than regular Coca-Cola. Drinking this soda brand is similar to eating an entire pack of Starburst or Sour Patch Kids. It is not a healthy soda (if there ever were any) and one to avoid.

9. RC Cola

Calories: 160

Sodium: 40 MG

Sugars: 42 G

Strange Taste

Source: DjelicS / E+ via Getty Images

RC Cola is different from Coca-Cola and Pepsi. There is a twinge of caramel in RC Cola. There is not as much vanilla as you would find in other soda brands. It is one of the brands to avoid because it has slightly more calories than Coca-Cola and Pepsi. Also, it has more sugar. This should not be on your list.

8. Dr. Pepper

Source: urbanbuzz / Getty Images

Calories: 150

Sodium: 55 MG

Sugars: 40 G

High In Calories

Source: Pat_Hastings / Shutterstock.com

George Carlin once used Dr. Pepper in one of his comedy skits. It is an iconic brand that everyone knows. But not many people know that it also has more calories than Coca-Cola (it’s true) and Pepsi. It has the normal amount of sugar (40) as other well-known soda brands. Still, it is one of the soda brands to avoid and not one you drink every day.

7. Fanta Orange

Source: Image by Rob Hayek via 24/7 Wall St.

Calories: 160

Sodium: 55 MG

Sugars: 42 G

Unnatural Colors

Source: BearFotos / Shutterstock.com

You can find Fanta Orange at your local Smart & Final or Target. It is a staple soda drink that rivals other sodas because it has no caffeine. But it also has slightly more sugar. Additionally, you will also have more calories when you take a drink. It is a soda brand you should avoid.

6. Coca-Cola Vanilla

Calories: 150

Sodium: 50 MG

Sugars: 59 G (Including 59 Added S)

Too Much Vanilla

Source: artisteer / Getty Images

Coca-Cola already has vanilla in it. Now, imagine adding even more vanilla to it. It’s like adding sugar to more sugar. That is basically Coca-Cola Vanilla. There are 59 grams of sugar in Coca-Cola Vanilla. You also will have 150 calories in each serving. There is more sweetness than you need. It is one of the soda brands to avoid when you take your next trip to the grocery store.

5. Coca-Cola Cherry

Source: Image by Rob Hayek via 24/7 Wall Street

Calories: 150

Sodium: 35 MG

Sugars: 42 G

Fake Cherry Flavor

Source: bhofack2 / iStock via Getty Images

We’re still talking about Coca-Cola. Pepsi has its own cherry brand (as we discussed above). Coca-Cola Cherry is in a world of its own. The mini versions have 100 calories and 26 grams of sugar. That is still a lot, considering it is a smaller can! It is a soda brand to avoid if you want something that is slightly healthier.

4. Crush Orange

Calories: 160

Sodium: 70 MG

Sugars: 43 G

Seriously Way Too Much Sugar

Source: stocksnapper / iStock via Getty Images

We are starting to get into the more sugary sodas. When you get a Crush Orange, you will definitely get that. For one thing, there are 160 calories in one serving. You also will get 70 milligrams of sodium, as well as 43 grams of sugar. It is similar to Fanta Orange. Consuming too much of this is not a recipe for success.

3. Mountain Dew

Source: darios44 / Getty Images

Calories: 170

Sodium: 60 MG

Sugars: 46 G

Ruins Your Teeth

Source: PIKSEL / iStock via Getty Images

Mountain Dew is one of the most sugary sodas you will ever drink. There are also 170 calories in each drink. That is just for one can. Now, imagine you are drinking from a bottle. One bottle has 77 grams of sugar in each. It is not just the possible weight gain you need to worry about. Drinking too much Mountain Dew can mess up your teeth. It is one of the brands to avoid.

2. Fanta Grape

Calories: 180

Sodium: 35 MG

Sugars: 48 G

Basically A Sugar Filled Meal

Source: Lyndon Stratford / iStock via Getty Images

Fanta Grape has 180 calories in each can. There are no limits to how crazy that is, considering everything that comes in this drink. You also will get 48 grams of sugar in each can. Fanta Grape is another brand that you should avoid.

1. Monster Energy

Calories: 230

Sodium: 370 MG

Sugars: 54 G

Not Even Really Food

Source: gawriloff / iStock via Getty Images

Monster Energy is the most unhealthy drink on the market. Each can come with 230 calories in it. Also, there are 54 grams of sugar. But the sodium is the worst. There are 370 milligrams of sodium in each can. People use Monster Energy to substitute for coffee. But the drawbacks are huge, making it the soda brand to avoid the most.

