60 Starbucks Menu Items to Avoid

There are more Starbucks stores than McDonald’s locations in the United States. In fact, the only fast-food franchise with more U.S. stores than Starbucks is Subway. (Here’s a list of the fast-food brands with the most locations in the U.S.) Chances are, you live near one (or two, or three, or four) Starbucks locations. The Seattle-based coffee chain has become part of the daily routine for millions of Americans. However, that morning latte or sweet Frappuccino treat might be harming your health more than you realize. While Starbucks does offer lots of menu items that can be part of a healthy lifestyle, many of its most popular offerings are packed with sugar and calories.

The American Heart Association recommends no more than 36 grams of sugar for men and 25 grams for children, teens, and women each day. And, according to the National Library of Medicine, an adult woman should consume 2,000 calories per day to maintain her weight. An adult man should consume 2,500 daily calories to maintain his weight.

We found 60…that’s right…60 menu items at Starbucks that contain more sugar than is recommended for the entire day for an adult man. Many of these items are also loaded with calories.

Compiling the List

sugar falling from a spoon
Source: stocksnapper / iStock via Getty Images
Sugar content was the main metric we used to evaluate these Starbucks menu items.

24/7 Wall St. used the nutritional information provided on the Starbucks website to compile this list. Only standard menu items available in February 2024 were evaluated, meaning seasonal drinks such as the wildly popular Pumpkin Spice Latte (or PSL, as it is commonly known) were not included. (If you’re already anticipating the return of the PSL this fall, you should know that a grande PSL contains 50 grams of sugar and 390 calories.)

Secret menu items were also not included. If your standard order is a Cinnamon Toast Crunch Drink, Ferrero Rocher Frappuccino, Purple Drink, or Baby Yoda Frappuccino, you’ll have to figure out the nutritional information on your own.

Each menu item’s nutritional information was evaluated based on the standard order that appears on the Starbucks online menu. No changes or adjustments were made. Beverage sugar and calorie content are calculated for a Grande size. Frappuccinos are made with whole milk. Many hot lattes are calculated with 2% milk unless otherwise noted. If whipped cream and other toppings are part of a beverage’s standard order, they are included in the sugar and calorie totals.

While many of these menu choices can’t ever be deemed as truly healthy, consumers can significantly reduce the total sugar and calories by choosing a smaller size, selecting a milk alternative, and eliminating whipped cream and syrup toppings.

While these 60 menu items from Starbucks contain more than the daily recommended sugar intake for adult men, it must be noted that several other Starbucks offerings come very close. For example, an Iced Caramel Macchiato contains 34 grams of sugar. A Caffè Mocha is filled with 35 grams of sugar. Both drinks contain quite an unhealthy amount of sugar, but they fell just under the 36-gram cutoff in our survey.

The following menu items are ordered by sugar content. When the sugar content of multiple items was tied, they were then ordered by calorie content.

60. Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate with whipped cream
Source: Dave Newman / Shutterstock.com
Hot Chocolate with whipped cream
  • Sugar: 37 grams
  • Calories: 370

One hot chocolate from Starbucks contains 37 grams of sugar, which is more than the daily 36 grams recommended for men and 25 grams recommended for women.

59. Double Chocolate Brownie

Starbucks brownie by Minseong Kim
Starbucks brownie (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Minseong Kim
A Starbucks chocolate brownie
  • Sugar: 37 grams
  • Calories: 480

58. Chestnut Praline Latte

Starbucks sign
Source: martinrlee / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
A Starbucks hanging exterior sign
  • Sugar: 38 grams
  • Calories: 330

57. Pumpkin & Pepita Loaf

Starbucks cup and bakery bag
Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images
A Starbucks cup and bakery bag
  • Sugar: 38 grams
  • Calories: 390

56. Iced Lemon Loaf

Starbucks counter by HU HAEILL EYHALU 1112
Starbucks counter (CC BY-SA 4.0) by HU HAEILL EYHALU 1112
A Starbucks counter inside a retail store.
  • Sugar: 39 grams
  • Calories: 450

55. Iced Pistachio Latte

 
Starbucks blurred background
Source: Have a nice day Photo / Shutterstock.com
A Starbucks store with a blurred background
  • Sugar: 40 grams
  • Calories: 260

54. Cinnamon Dolce Latte

Starbucks cup
Source: somethingway / Getty Images
A traditional Starbucks cup
  • Sugar: 40 grams
  • Calories: 340

53. Chestnut Praline Crème

Starbucks storefront
Source: Wachiwit / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
The storefront of a Starbucks
  • Sugar: 41 grams
  • Calories: 350

52. Espresso Frappucino

Starbucks Frappuccino by Dinkun Chen
Starbucks Frappuccino (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Dinkun Chen
A Starbucks Frappuccino with whipped cream
  • Sugar: 42 grams
  • Calories: 210

51. Chai Tea Latte (hot or iced)

Chai tea latte with scone
Source: Arina P Habich / Shutterstock.com
A chai tea latte with a scone in the background
  • Sugar: 42 grams
  • Calories: 240

50. Iced White Chocolate Mocha

Starbucks coffee cup by GoToVan from Vancouver, Canada
Starbucks coffee cup (CC BY 2.0) by GoToVan from Vancouver, Canada
A Starbucks coffee cup with a sleeve
  • Sugar: 42 grams
  • Calories: 390

49. Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Crème Frappuccino

Starbucks employee and customer at a drive-thru
Source: Photo by Tim Boyle / Getty Images
A Starbucks employee and a customer at a drive-thru
  • Sugar: 43 grams
  • Calories: 310

48. Chestnut Praline Crème Frappuccino

Starbucks signage
Source: bedo / Getty Images
Starbucks exterior signage
  • Sugar: 43 grams
  • Calories: 340

46. (tie) Vanilla Crème

Starbucks cup by GoToVan from Vancouver, Canada
Starbucks cup (CC BY 2.0) by GoToVan from Vancouver, Canada
A white cup with the Starbucks siren
  • Sugar: 43 grams
  • Calories: 350

46. (tie) White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino

Two Frappuccinos
Source: AppleZoomZoom / Shutterstock.com
Two Frappuccinos on a table
  • Sugar: 43 grams
  • Calories: 350

45. Gingerbread Loaf

Starbucks cup and bakery bag by Mack Male from Edmonton, AB, Canada
Starbucks cup and bakery bag (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Mack Male from Edmonton, AB, Canada
A Starbucks cup and a bakery bag
  • Sugar: 43 grams
  • Calories: 380

44. Iced Caramel Brulée Latte

coffee shop blurred background
Source: Have a nice day Photo / Shutterstock.com
A Starbucks coffee shop in a blurred background
  • Sugar: 44 grams
  • Calories: 400

43. Blended Strawberry Lemonade

Starbucks logo
Source: Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images
The Starbucks logo
  • Sugar: 45 grams
  • Calories: 190

42. Coffee Frappucino

Starbucks Coffee Frappuccino
Source: ajay_suresh / Wikimedia Commons
A Starbucks Coffee Frappuccino
  • Sugar: 45 grams
  • Calories: 230

41. Pistachio Latte

Young man making latte in coffee
Source: somjade dachklung / Shutterstock.com
A barista making latte in a coffeeshop
  • Sugar: 45 grams
  • Calories: 320

40. Chai Crème Frappuccino

Starbucks store exterior
Source: Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images
Starbucks store exterior with patio seating
  • Sugar: 45 grams
  • Calories: 340

38. (tie) Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai

Starbucks logo in the sunlight
Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images News via Getty Images
The Starbucks siren logo in the sunlight
  • Sugar: 45 grams
  • Calories: 360

38. (tie) Pistachio Crème Frappuccino

Starbucks Frappuccino by Dinkun Chen
Starbucks Frappuccino (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Dinkun Chen
A Starbucks Frappuccino on a table
  • Sugar: 45 grams
  • Calories: 360

37. White Chocolate Mocha

Starbucks cup with lid and stopper by Supuhstar
Starbucks cup with lid and stopper (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Supuhstar
A sleeved Starbucks cup with a lid and stopper
  • Sugar: 46 grams
  • Calories: 390

36. Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino

Barista by PRABOWO AJI
Barista (CC BY 2.0) by PRABOWO AJI
A Starbucks barista writing on Frappuccino cup
  • Sugar: 46 grams
  • Calories: 420

35. Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino

Long line outside a Starbucks store
Source: Page Light Studios / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
A long line stretching outside a Starbucks store
  • Sugar: 46 grams
  • Calories: 460

34. Pistachio Crème

Man drinking from a Starbucks cup by Sung Wang sgwang0511
Man drinking from a Starbucks cup (CC0) by Sung Wang sgwang0511
A man drinking from a Starbucks cup
  • Sugar: 47 grams
  • Calories: 330

33. Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino

Starbucks hanging sign
Source: JohnFScott / Getty Images
A hanging sign with the Starbucks logo
  • Sugar: 47 grams
  • Calories: 410

32. White Hot Chocolate

Girl Starbucks drinking coffee hot chocolate by Alice Keeler
Girl Starbucks drinking coffee hot chocolate (CC BY 2.0) by Alice Keeler
A young girl at Starbucks drinking hot chocolate
  • Sugar: 48 grams
  • Calories: 400

31. Caramel Brulée Latte

Starbucks caramel brulee latte by c w
Starbucks caramel brulee latte (CC BY 2.0) by c w
A Caramel Brulée Latte in a Starbucks holiday red cup
  • Sugar: 48 grams
  • Calories: 410

30. Caramel Brulée Crème Frappuccino

Starbucks Frappuccino by Dinkun Chen
Starbucks Frappuccino (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Dinkun Chen
A Starbucks Frappuccino and straw
  • Sugar: 49 grams
  • Calories: 380

29. Iced Peppermint Mocha

Starbucks signage at night by VasenkaPhotography
Starbucks signage at night (CC BY 2.0) by VasenkaPhotography
Starbucks signage illuminated at night
  • Sugar: 49 grams
  • Calories: 420

28. Peppermint Mocha Crème Frappuccino

Starbucks Clock Tower by Peter Kaminski from Southern California, USA
Starbucks Clock Tower (CC BY 2.0) by Peter Kaminski from Southern California, USA
A Starbucks Clock Tower
  • Sugar: 50 grams
  • Calories: 390

27. Caramel Brulée Crème

Starbucks red cup by Mack Male from Edmonton, AB, Canada
Starbucks red cup (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Mack Male from Edmonton, AB, Canada
The Starbucks holiday red cup with a sleeve
  • Sugar: 50 grams
  • Calories: 420

24. (tie) Mocha Frappuccino

Mocha Frappuccino
Source: M. Unal Ozmen / Shutterstock.com
A mocha Frappuccino
  • Sugar: 51 grams
  • Calories: 370

24. (tie) Strawberry Crème Frappuccino

Starbucks exterior sign by 4028mdk09
Starbucks exterior sign (CC BY-SA 3.0) by 4028mdk09
Exterior signage at a Starbucks location
  • Sugar: 51 grams
  • Calories: 370

24. (tie) White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

Starbucks storefront by Mr.u3061u3085u3089u3055u3093
Starbucks storefront (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Mr.u3061u3085u3089u3055u3093
A Starbucks storefront
  • Sugar: 51 grams
  • Calories: 370

23. Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino

Starbucks Frappuccino by Dinkun Chen
Starbucks Frappuccino (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Dinkun Chen
A Starbucks Frappuccino wth whipped cream
  • Sugar: 52 grams
  • Calories: 380

22. Iced Chai Tea Latte with Oleato Golden Foam

Starbucks Oleato sign
Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images
A sign introducing Starbucks’ Oleato menu items
  • Sugar: 53 grams
  • Calories: 510

21. Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai

Starbucks outdoor seating
Source: Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images
Outdoor seating at a Starbucks
  • Sugar: 54 grams
  • Calories: 310

20. Caramel Frappuccino

Caramel Frappuccino
Source: ANUCHA PONGPATIMETH / Shutterstock.com
A caramel Frappuccino
  • Sugar: 54 grams
  • Calories: 380

19. Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino

Starbucks Strawberry Delight Frappuccino by Sanjo
Starbucks Strawberry Delight Frappuccino (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Sanjo
A chocolate-covered strawberry crème Frappuccino
  • Sugar: 54 grams
  • Calories: 410

18. Peppermint Mocha

Baristas prepare Peppermint Mocha samples
Source: Tim Boyle / Getty Images News via Getty Images
Starbucks baristas preparing Peppermint Mocha samples
  • Sugar: 54 grams
  • Calories: 440

17. Pistachio Frappuccino

Starbucks illuminated logo
Source: itchySan / Getty Images
The Starbucks illuminated logo
  • Sugar: 55 grams
  • Calories: 380

16. Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino

Frappuccino
Source: M. Unal Ozmen / Shutterstock.com
A mocha Frappuccino
  • Sugar: 55 grams
  • Calories: 480

15. Chestnut Praline Frappuccino

Starbucks storefront
Source: DKart / Getty Images
A Starbucks storefront
  • Sugar: 56 grams
  • Calories: 380

14. Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Starbucks cup with sleeve
Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images
A Starbucks cup with a sleeve on a blurred background
  • Sugar: 56 grams
  • Calories: 440

13. Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Frappuccino

Starbucks in New York City
Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images
A Starbucks store in New York City
  • Sugar: 58 grams
  • Calories: 370

12. Caramel Brulée Frappuccino

Starbucks interior by Curlyrnd
Starbucks interior (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Curlyrnd
A typical Starbucks interior
  • Sugar: 58 grams
  • Calories: 400

11. Peppermint White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino

Bottles for syrup in coffee shop.
Source: arsano / Shutterstock.com
Syrup flavor pump bottles at a Starbucks
  • Sugar: 58 grams
  • Calories: 420

10. Java Chip Frappucino

Starbucks in a strip mall by G. Edward Johnson
Starbucks in a strip mall (CC BY 4.0) by G. Edward Johnson
A Starbucks location in a strip mall
  • Sugar: 59 grams
  • Calories: 440

9. Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino

Caramel Frappuccino
Source: flurep / Shutterstock.com
A caramel Frappuccino on a white background
  • Sugar: 60 grams
  • Calories: 470

8. Matcha Crème Frappuccino

Frappuccino
Source: Lakkana Boonrat / Shutterstock.com
A Frappuccino on a table
  • Sugar: 61 grams
  • Calories: 420

7. Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino

 
Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino by Dinkun Chen
Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Dinkun Chen
A Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino
  • Sugar: 63 grams
  • Calories: 410

6. Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino

Busy Starbucks in Manhattan
Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images
A busy Starbucks in Manhattan
  • Sugar: 63 grams
  • Calories: 430

5. Iced Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha

Starbucks at night by Edgar Zuniga Jr.
Starbucks at night (CC BY 2.0) by Edgar Zuniga Jr.
Starbucks at night
  • Sugar: 68 grams
  • Calories: 490

4. Caramel Apple Spice

caramel apple beverage with whipped cream
Source: Elena Shashkina / Shutterstock.com
A caramel apple beverage with whipped cream
  • Sugar: 70 grams
  • Calories: 380

3. Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha

Coffee Shop Drinks Found To Contain Excessive Amounts Of Sugar
Source: Ben Pruchnie / Getty Images News via Getty Images
A peppermint white chocolate mocha in a Starbucks mug
  • Sugar: 72 grams
  • Calories: 510

2. Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

Mall Starbucks by Mr.u3061u3085u3089u3055u3093
Mall Starbucks (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Mr.u3061u3085u3089u3055u3093
A Starbucks inside a mall
  • Sugar: 73 grams
  • Calories: 470

1. Peppermint White Hot Chocolate

Starbucks exterior
Source: sanfel / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
A Starbucks exterior with a drive-thru
  • Sugar: 74 grams
  • Calories: 520

One Grande peppermint white hot chocolate from Starbucks contains more than twice the recommended daily sugar intake for an adult man. For children, teens, and women, the drink falls just one gram short of tripling the recommended daily amount of sugar. 

For some additional perspective, consider this: a regular-sized Snickers bar contains 28 grams of sugar. One peppermint white hot chocolate from Starbucks contains more sugar and 2 ½ Snickers bars! It also contains more calories than two of these candy bars.

If you are looking for the single most unhealthy item on the Starbucks menu, this is it.

