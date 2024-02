An estimated 111,000 children under 18 experienced homelessness in 2023, or about 17% of the nearly 650,000 people nationwide who were unhoused, according to point-in-time estimates from the Department of Housing and Urban Development. In fact, after more than a decade of a downward trend, the number of families experiencing homelessness rose by 16% (more than 25,000 people) between 2022 and 2023.

Homelessness can have a tremendous impact on children, often affecting their overall development. For example, it has been shown that children experiencing homelessness have higher levels of emotional and behavioral problems as well as increased risk of serious health problems. They are also more likely to experience separations from their families and have lower academic performance, including repeat a grade or be expelled or drop out of school, according to National Alliance to End Homelessness.

To find the state with the biggest child homelessness problem, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 2023 point-in-time estimates homelessness data from the HUD. To rank the states and the District of Columbia, we used the rate of child homelessness — that is, we divided overall homelessness under 18 by state population under 18. States and D.C. are ranked by this rate from lowest to highest. All homelessness data is from the HUD. State population data are from the Census Bureau Vintage 2023.

The 10 states with the biggest child homelessness problem are all in the Northeast and West regions and include the two non-contiguous states, Hawaii and Alaska. Moreover, the top five states — four states and the District of Columbia — are all in the Northeast. (Also see: This Is the State With the Most Homeless People: Every State Ranked.)

And which state ranks at the bottom? Well, New York has the absolute worst child homelessness problem, ranking at the bottom in both measures of child homelessness. In addition to a nation-leading rate of child homelessness, there are also nearly 30,000 children under 18 experiencing homelessness in the state — nearly double the number in California, the state with second most children under 18 experiencing homelessness (though California ranks 13th based on the rate of child homelessness).