Every US State's Worst Natural Disaster Bettmann / Getty Images

The United States is a large nation. Out of 195 countries, it comes in at third not only in population but in land mass as well. It also has an impressive geographical diversity and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are four regions and nine divisions based on geographic proximity. Depending on which division and region you are in, you can find a multitude of varying landscapes, often in the same state – from miles of coastline and deserts to forests and rivers.

These beautiful landscapes often come with many advantages but unfortunately, they are still susceptible to Mother Nature and what she brings, leaving the country vulnerable to many kinds of natural disasters. These powerful displays of nature not only destroy property and present serious problems to the economy but also claim hundreds of lives every year. There doesn’t seem to be any particular region that is free from these phenomena, making each area in America susceptible to different types of natural disasters.

The East Coast faces the threat of floods and devastating hurricanes each year. The Midwestern part of the country is frequently hit with tornadoes, and many areas close to rivers are often inundated with massive floods. The Southern region is faced with hurricanes, tornadoes, and coastal erosion, and the West Coast is at risk of wildfires, earthquakes, landslides, and even volcanic eruptions. (These are the worst floods in American history).

24/7 Wall St. reviewed government sources on the weather events in each state’s history that caused the highest number of fatalities to determine every U.S. state’s worst natural disaster. While some states have not faced any mass-casualty weather events, thanks to their geography and location, other parts of the country have been less fortunate, experiencing massive storms and floods that have claimed the lives of hundreds or even thousands of Americans. Many such events, like the 1900 hurricane that hit Galveston, Texas killed so many people that getting an accurate final death toll was virtually impossible, especially during that era.

The United States ranks first globally in the number of extreme weather events and its weather continues to become more volatile. According to the National Center for Environmental Information, in 2023 there were 28 weather events that each caused over $1 billion in damage. In many parts of the country, these weather events could become even more destructive as a result of global warming — here are places where weather is getting worse because of climate change.

Here is the worst natural disaster in each state

1. Alabama

Natural disaster: Deep South Tornado Outbreak

Deep South Tornado Outbreak Date: March 21, 1932

March 21, 1932 Fatalities: 286

286 Other event considered: Tornado outbreak – 1932

2. Alaska

Natural disaster: Good Friday Earthquake

Good Friday Earthquake Date: March 27, 1964

March 27, 1964 Fatalities: 139

139 Other event considered: Chilkoot Trail “Palm Sunday” Avalanche – 1898

3. Arizona

Natural disaster: Tropical Storm Norma

Tropical Storm Norma Date: Sept. 4-5, 1970

Sept. 4-5, 1970 Fatalities: 23

23 Other event considered: Yarnell Hill Fire – 2013

4. Arkansas

Natural disaster: Mississippi River Flood

Mississippi River Flood Date: May-August 1927

May-August 1927 Fatalities: 127

127 Other event considered: Albert Pike Flash Floods – 2010

5. California

Natural disaster: San Francisco Earthquake

San Francisco Earthquake Date: April 18, 1906

April 18, 1906 Fatalities: 3,000

3,000 Other event considered: Los Angeles Flood – 1938

6. Colorado

Natural disaster: Big Thompson Canyon Flood

Big Thompson Canyon Flood Date: July 31, 1976

July 31, 1976 Fatalities: 144

144 Other event considered: Denver Flood – 1965

7. Connecticut

Natural disaster: Great New England Hurricane

Great New England Hurricane Date: Sept. 21, 1938

Sept. 21, 1938 Fatalities: 85

85 Other event considered: Great Flood – 1955

8. Delaware

Natural disaster: Gale of ’78

Gale of ’78 Date: Oct. 23, 1878

Oct. 23, 1878 Fatalities: 100

100 Other event considered: Mid-Atlantic Flood – 2006

9. Florida

Natural disaster: Lake Okeechobee Hurricane

Lake Okeechobee Hurricane Date: Sept. 6-20, 1928

Sept. 6-20, 1928 Fatalities: 2,500-3,000

2,500-3,000 Other event considered: Labor Day Hurricane – 1935

10. Georgia

Natural disaster: Sea Islands Hurricane

Sea Islands Hurricane Date: Aug. 15, 1893

Aug. 15, 1893 Fatalities: 2,000+

2,000+ Other event considered: Atlanta Flood – 2009

11. Hawaii

Natural disaster: Aleutian Islands Earthquake/Tsunami

Aleutian Islands Earthquake/Tsunami Date: April 1, 1946

April 1, 1946 Fatalities: 159

159 Other event considered: Hurricane Iniki – 1992

12. Idaho

Natural disaster: The Big Burn of 1910

The Big Burn of 1910 Date: Aug. 20-21, 1910

Aug. 20-21, 1910 Fatalities: 87

87 Other event considered: Borah Earthquake – 1983

13. Illinois

Natural disaster: Chicago Heat Wave

Chicago Heat Wave Date: July 13-15, 1995

July 13-15, 1995 Fatalities: 750

750 Other event considered: Tri-State Tornadoes – 1925

14. Indiana

Natural disaster: The Great Flood of 1913

The Great Flood of 1913 Date: March 1913

March 1913 Fatalities: 100

100 Other event considered: Tri-State Tornadoes – 1925

15. Iowa

Natural disaster: The Armistice Day Blizzard

The Armistice Day Blizzard Date: Nov. 11, 1940

Nov. 11, 1940 Fatalities: 154

154 Other event considered: Great Flood – 1993

16. Kansas

Natural disaster: Great Plains Tornado Outbreak

Great Plains Tornado Outbreak Date: May 25-26, 1955

May 25-26, 1955 Fatalities: 80

80 Other event considered: Great Flood – 1951

17. Kentucky

Natural disaster: Louisville Cyclone

Louisville Cyclone Date: March 27, 1890

March 27, 1890 Fatalities: 100

100 Other event considered: Ice and snow storm – 2009

18. Louisiana

Natural disaster: Hurricane Katrina

Hurricane Katrina Date: Aug. 23-31, 2005

Aug. 23-31, 2005 Fatalities: 1,577

1,577 Other event considered: Cheniere Caminada Hurricane – 1893

19. Maine

Natural disaster: Ice Storm of ’98

Ice Storm of ’98 Date: Jan. 4, 1998

Jan. 4, 1998 Fatalities: 8

8 Other event considered: Great Flood – 1987

20. Maryland

Natural disaster: Pan American jet hit by lightning

Pan American jet hit by lightning Date: Dec. 8, 1963

Dec. 8, 1963 Fatalities: 81

81 Other event considered: Rainstorm and flood – 1971

21. Massachusetts

Natural disaster: Worcester Tornado

Worcester Tornado Date: June 9, 1953

June 9, 1953 Fatalities: 90

90 Other event considered: Great New England Hurricane – 1938

22. Michigan

Natural disaster: Great Michigan Fire

Great Michigan Fire Date: Sept. 5, 1881

Sept. 5, 1881 Fatalities: 282

282 Other event considered: Flint tornadoes – 1953

23. Minnesota

Natural disaster: Cloquet Fire

Cloquet Fire Date: Oct. 12, 1918

Oct. 12, 1918 Fatalities: 450

450 Other event considered: Twin Cities Tornadoes – 1965

24. Mississippi

Natural disaster: Hurricane Katrina

Hurricane Katrina Date: Aug. 23-31, 2005

Aug. 23-31, 2005 Fatalities: 238

238 Other event considered: Mississippi River Flood – 1927

25. Missouri

Natural disaster: Joplin Tornado

Joplin Tornado Date: May 22, 2011

May 22, 2011 Fatalities: 158

158 Other event considered: Great Flood – 1951

26. Montana

Natural disaster: The Big Burn of 1910

The Big Burn of 1910 Date: Aug. 20-21, 1910

Aug. 20-21, 1910 Fatalities: 87

87 Other event considered: Flood – 1964

27. Nebraska

Natural disaster: Schoolhouse Blizzard

Schoolhouse Blizzard Date: Jan. 12, 1888

Jan. 12, 1888 Fatalities: 100

100 Other event considered: Blizzard – 1949

28. Nevada

Natural disaster: Heatwave

Heatwave Date: July 14-23, 2005

July 14-23, 2005 Fatalities: 17

17 Other event considered: Flash flood – 1974

29. New Hampshire

Natural disaster: Great New England Hurricane

Great New England Hurricane Date: Sept. 21, 1938

Sept. 21, 1938 Fatalities: 13

13 Other event considered: Heatwave – 1911

30. New Jersey

Natural disaster: Superstorm Sandy

Superstorm Sandy Date: Oct. 29, 2012

Oct. 29, 2012 Fatalities: 43

43 Other event considered: Hurricane Connie – 1955

31. New Mexico

Natural disaster: Blizzard

Blizzard Date: Dec. 14, 1967

Dec. 14, 1967 Fatalities: 51

51 Other event considered: Cero Grande Fire – 2000

32. New York

Natural disaster: Great Blizzard of 1888

Great Blizzard of 1888 Date: March 12-14, 1888

March 12-14, 1888 Fatalities: 200

200 Other event considered: Superstorm Sandy – 2012

33. North Carolina

Natural disaster: Hurricane Floyd

Hurricane Floyd Date: Sept. 16, 1999

Sept. 16, 1999 Fatalities: 26

26 Other event considered: Hurricane Hazel – 1954

34. North Dakota

Natural disaster: Schoolhouse Blizzard

Schoolhouse Blizzard Date: Jan. 12, 1888

Jan. 12, 1888 Fatalities: 235

235 Other event considered: Red River Flood – 1997

35. Ohio

Natural disaster: Great Ohio Flood

Great Ohio Flood Date: March 23-27, 1913

March 23-27, 1913 Fatalities: 467

467 Other event considered: Ohio River Flood – 1937

36. Oklahoma

Natural disaster: Glazier-Higgins-Woodward tornadoes

Glazier-Higgins-Woodward tornadoes Date: April 9, 1947

April 9, 1947 Fatalities: 113

113 Other event considered: Tornado outbreak – 1999

37. Oregon

Natural disaster: Heppner Flash Flood

Heppner Flash Flood Date: June 2, 1903

June 2, 1903 Fatalities: 247

247 Other event considered: Vanport Flood – 1948

38. Pennsylvania

Natural disaster: Johnstown Flood

Johnstown Flood Date: May 31, 1889

May 31, 1889 Fatalities: 2,209

2,209 Other event considered: Flood – 1996

39. Rhode Island

Natural disaster: Great New England Hurricane

Great New England Hurricane Date: Sept. 21, 1938

Sept. 21, 1938 Fatalities: 100

100 Other event considered: Great Gale – 1815

40. South Carolina

Natural disaster: Sea Islands Hurricane

Sea Islands Hurricane Date: Aug. 15, 1893

Aug. 15, 1893 Fatalities: 2,000+

2,000+ Other event considered: Charleston Earthquake – 1886

41. South Dakota

Natural disaster: Black Hills Flood

Black Hills Flood Date: June 9-10, 1972

June 9-10, 1972 Fatalities: 238

238 Other event considered: Schoolhouse Blizzard – 1888

42. Tennessee

Natural disaster: Southern United States Tornado Outbreak

Southern United States Tornado Outbreak Date: March 21-22, 1952

March 21-22, 1952 Fatalities: 67

67 Other event considered: Nashville Tornado – 1933

43. Texas

Natural disaster: Galveston Hurricane

Galveston Hurricane Date: Sept. 8, 1900

Sept. 8, 1900 Fatalities: 8,000

8,000 Other event considered: Brazos River Flood – 1899

44. Utah

Natural disaster: Bingham Canyon Avalanche

Bingham Canyon Avalanche Date: Feb. 17, 1926

Feb. 17, 1926 Fatalities: 36

36 Other event considered: Flash flood – 2015

45. Vermont

Natural disaster: Great Vermont Flood

Great Vermont Flood Date: Nov. 2-4, 1927

Nov. 2-4, 1927 Fatalities: 84

84 Other event considered: Great New England Hurricane – 1938

46. Virginia

Natural disaster: Hurricane Camille

Hurricane Camille Date: Aug. 19, 1969

Aug. 19, 1969 Fatalities: 153

153 Other event considered: Hurricane Isabel – 2003

47. Washington

Natural disaster: Wellington Avalanche

Wellington Avalanche Date: March 1, 1910

March 1, 1910 Fatalities: 96

96 Other event considered: Mount St. Helens Eruption – 1980

48. West Virginia

Natural disaster: Great Appalachian Storm

Great Appalachian Storm Date: Nov. 24-30, 1950

Nov. 24-30, 1950 Fatalities: 160

160 Other event considered: Tornado outbreak – 1944

49. Wisconsin

Natural disaster: Peshtigo Fire

Peshtigo Fire Date: Oct. 8, 1871

Oct. 8, 1871 Fatalities: 1,500-2,500

1,500-2,500 Other event considered: Barneveld tornadoes – 1984

50. Wyoming

Natural disaster: Blackwater Fire

Blackwater Fire Date: Aug. 18, 1937

Aug. 18, 1937 Fatalities: 15

15 Other event considered: Gros Ventre landslide – 1925

Methodology

24/7 Wall St. reviewed natural disasters in each state and determined the worst event by the number of fatalities. For this list, we considered disasters caused by a naturally occurring event — tornadoes, hurricanes, earthquakes, blizzards, floods, ice storms, heat waves, avalanches, and volcanic eruptions.

We used government sources such as the National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the United States Geological Survey as well as media reports about these events to create the list every U.S. state’s worst natural disaster.

Sponsored: Attention Savvy Investors: Speak to 3 Financial Experts – FREE Ever wanted an extra set of eyes on an investment you’re considering? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help guide you through the financial decisions you’re making. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.