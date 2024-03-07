The Fastest and Slowest US Combat Aircraft

Speed is one of the most important factors when designing combat aircraft today. The first and foremost reason is survivability. Aircraft that cannot effectively maneuver, engage or disengage in combat scenarios. To attack a target and quickly exit before a reprisal can be met is of paramount importance, especially to strike fighter aircraft. However, this principle applies to all aircraft that engage in combat.

The United States is host to the largest fleet of military aircraft in the world and as such it has some of the most technologically advanced fifth-generation fighter jets. Although the newest generation of fighter jets focus more on stealth than speed, they are still some of the fastest in the world. The U.S. military is home to many of these jets. (These are the most widely used stealth planes.)

To identify the fastest and slowest U.S. combat aircraft, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We included data on the top speed of these aircraft from Military Factory and ranked them according to this. We also included supplemental data on how many of these aircraft are on order and in active service, as well as what military branches they serve in. We excluded helicopters from this list.

The F-15 Strike Eagle is one of the fastest aircraft on the planet with speeds reaching nearly 1,900 mph. As a strike fighter, the F-15 is designed to quickly enter a combat zone, engage, and exit before opposing forces can retaliate with anti-aircraft defense systems. It can carry a range of air-to-surface missiles as well as air-to-air missiles to take out any target it may come across. (These are the most iconic strike fighter aircraft since WWII.)

Although it is not the fastest combat aircraft in the U.S. Air Force, the AC-130J Ghostrider acts in a ground attack capacity as well as for close-air support. It only tops out just over 400 mph but it is armed to the teeth with high-caliber cannons, gatling guns, precision-guided bombs, and missiles. All of this armament serves in support of troops on the ground where the Ghostrider may be laying down support fire or taking out high value enemy assets.

Here is a look at the fastest and slowest U.S. combat aircraft: