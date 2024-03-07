Generating $27.4 trillion in 2023, the U.S. economy is by far the largest in the world. It is also among the most developed, diversified, and stable. As the preeminent global economic superpower, the U.S. has one of the highest standards of living of any country, and one of the wealthiest populations.
According to the 2023 Global Wealth Report from the Swiss investment bank UBS, the U.S. is home to an estimated 22.7 million millionaires, or about 2-in-every-5 millionaires globally. Even many Americans without a seven-plus figure net worth are doing relatively well financially. According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the average income among American households stands at $105,833. And in many cities and towns across the U.S., incomes are far higher than average.
Using five-year data from the 2022 ACS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest town in every state. Towns – defined for the purposes of this story as any city, town, village, or unincorporated community with a population between 1,000 and 25,000 people – were ranked on average household income. All supplemental data are also five-year ACS estimates.
Among the towns on this list, average household incomes range from about $127,600 to more than $600,000. In most of these towns, over a third of all households earn at least $200,000 annually.
High incomes in these places are partially attributable to high educational attainment rates and strong job markets. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical worker with a bachelor’s degree earns about 68% more than a worker with only a high school diploma. In all but three towns on this list, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher exceeds the 34.3% national bachelor’s degree attainment rate, and in most, over 70% of adults have a four-year degree. Additionally, in the vast majority of these towns, the five-year average unemployment rate is well below the 5.3% jobless rate. (Here is a look at the colleges with the most upward mobility.)
Home values are often a reflection of what local residents can afford, and not surprisingly, homeownership is prohibitively expensive for most budgets in many of these towns. In most communities on this list, the typical home is worth over half a million dollars, and in 23 states, the median home value in the wealthiest town is over $1 million. (These are the states with the worst housing shortages for low income Americans.)
Alabama: Mountain Brook
- Avg. annual household income: $267,337 (Alabama: $82,992)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 42.1% (Alabama: 6.5%)
- Median home value: $803,000 (Alabama: $179,400)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 85.8% (Alabama: 27.2%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 0.9% (Alabama: 5.1%)
- Population: 22,259
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 298
Alaska: Chena Ridge
- Avg. annual household income: $153,410 (Alaska: $110,602)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 24.6% (Alaska: 12.3%)
- Median home value: $359,000 (Alaska: $318,000)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.6% (Alaska: 30.7%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.0% (Alaska: 6.0%)
- Population: 5,321
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 72
Arizona: Paradise Valley
- Avg. annual household income: $385,643 (Arizona: $98,569)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 54.9% (Arizona: 9.2%)
- Median home value: $2,000,001 (Arizona: $321,400)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 73.6% (Arizona: 31.8%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.5% (Arizona: 5.3%)
- Population: 12,672
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 173
Arkansas: Goshen
- Avg. annual household income: $218,407 (Arkansas: $79,592)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 38.8% (Arkansas: 5.6%)
- Median home value: $590,000 (Arkansas: $162,400)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.4% (Arkansas: 24.7%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.5% (Arkansas: 5.1%)
- Population: 2,632
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 193
California: Atherton
- Avg. annual household income: $594,651 (California: $130,718)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 68.1% (California: 17.9%)
- Median home value: $2,000,001 (California: $659,300)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 86.0% (California: 35.9%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.2% (California: 6.4%)
- Population: 7,124
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 760
Colorado: Cherry Hills Village
- Avg. annual household income: $486,405 (Colorado: $117,508)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 66.9% (Colorado: 13.9%)
- Median home value: $2,000,001 (Colorado: $465,900)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 85.2% (Colorado: 43.7%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.8% (Colorado: 4.5%)
- Population: 6,405
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 188
Connecticut: Tokeneke
- Avg. annual household income: $588,687 (Connecticut: $130,601)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 73.0% (Connecticut: 17.0%)
- Median home value: $2,000,001 (Connecticut: $323,700)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 96.7% (Connecticut: 41.4%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.7% (Connecticut: 5.9%)
- Population: 2,575
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 134
Delaware: Greenville
- Avg. annual household income: $225,997 (Delaware: $104,600)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 36.9% (Delaware: 10.3%)
- Median home value: $936,500 (Delaware: $305,200)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 81.7% (Delaware: 34.5%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.5% (Delaware: 5.4%)
- Population: 2,824
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 52
Florida: Palm Beach
- Avg. annual household income: $365,991 (Florida: $96,992)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 48.3% (Florida: 9.0%)
- Median home value: $1,679,800 (Florida: $292,200)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 68.5% (Florida: 32.3%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.6% (Florida: 5.0%)
- Population: 9,205
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 611
Georgia: Druid Hills
- Avg. annual household income: $212,511 (Georgia: $99,345)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 34.9% (Georgia: 10.0%)
- Median home value: $744,600 (Georgia: $245,900)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 85.7% (Georgia: 33.6%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.3% (Georgia: 5.2%)
- Population: 8,467
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 335
Hawaii: Poipu
- Avg. annual household income: $232,264 (Hawaii: $122,902)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 29.2% (Hawaii: 15.9%)
- Median home value: $1,117,300 (Hawaii: $764,800)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 49.2% (Hawaii: 34.7%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.3% (Hawaii: 4.7%)
- Population: 1,085
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 113
Idaho: Hidden Spring
- Avg. annual household income: $200,967 (Idaho: $92,780)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 36.8% (Idaho: 7.3%)
- Median home value: $667,100 (Idaho: $331,600)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 61.4% (Idaho: 30.2%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.6% (Idaho: 3.7%)
- Population: 3,584
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 89
Illinois: Winnetka
- Avg. annual household income: $458,988 (Illinois: $108,873)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 64.0% (Illinois: 12.1%)
- Median home value: $1,192,600 (Illinois: $239,100)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 89.6% (Illinois: 36.7%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7% (Illinois: 5.9%)
- Population: 12,607
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 616
Indiana: Meridian Hills
- Avg. annual household income: $315,086 (Indiana: $88,805)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 49.4% (Indiana: 6.7%)
- Median home value: $648,400 (Indiana: $183,600)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 78.1% (Indiana: 28.2%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.7% (Indiana: 4.5%)
- Population: 1,745
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 314
Iowa: University Heights
- Avg. annual household income: $177,971 (Iowa: $92,053)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 22.5% (Iowa: 7.1%)
- Median home value: $379,000 (Iowa: $181,600)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 87.8% (Iowa: 30.3%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.6% (Iowa: 3.8%)
- Population: 1,353
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 264
Kansas: Mission Hills
- Avg. annual household income: $483,849 (Kansas: $94,263)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 68.2% (Kansas: 8.0%)
- Median home value: $1,159,900 (Kansas: $189,300)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 88.1% (Kansas: 34.7%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 0.5% (Kansas: 4.0%)
- Population: 3,567
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 187
Kentucky: Anchorage
- Avg. annual household income: $314,691 (Kentucky: $83,093)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 50.4% (Kentucky: 6.0%)
- Median home value: $749,000 (Kentucky: $177,000)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 79.5% (Kentucky: 26.5%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 6.1% (Kentucky: 5.1%)
- Population: 2,419
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 234
Louisiana: Des Allemands
- Avg. annual household income: $168,016 (Louisiana: $83,169)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 21.3% (Louisiana: 6.8%)
- Median home value: $142,400 (Louisiana: $198,300)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 10.1% (Louisiana: 26.1%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.7% (Louisiana: 6.5%)
- Population: 2,340
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 255
Maine: Falmouth Foreside
- Avg. annual household income: $241,544 (Maine: $91,599)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 39.3% (Maine: 7.4%)
- Median home value: $617,100 (Maine: $244,800)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 82.2% (Maine: 34.1%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.8% (Maine: 4.0%)
- Population: 2,022
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 101
Maryland: Chevy Chase Village
- Avg. annual household income: $524,519 (Maryland: $129,642)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 76.4% (Maryland: 17.9%)
- Median home value: $2,000,001 (Maryland: $380,500)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 95.6% (Maryland: 42.2%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.5% (Maryland: 5.1%)
- Population: 1,885
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 278
Massachusetts: Dover
- Avg. annual household income: $484,787 (Massachusetts: $134,568)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 59.8% (Massachusetts: 19.3%)
- Median home value: $1,178,500 (Massachusetts: $483,900)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 86.3% (Massachusetts: 45.9%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 13.9% (Massachusetts: 5.3%)
- Population: 2,512
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 159
Michigan: Orchard Lake Village
- Avg. annual household income: $356,177 (Michigan: $92,835)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 54.7% (Michigan: 8.2%)
- Median home value: $767,900 (Michigan: $201,100)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.2% (Michigan: 31.1%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.6% (Michigan: 6.0%)
- Population: 2,342
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 386
Minnesota: Deephaven
- Avg. annual household income: $333,727 (Minnesota: $111,341)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 41.2% (Minnesota: 11.9%)
- Median home value: $791,700 (Minnesota: $286,800)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 77.5% (Minnesota: 38.2%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.4% (Minnesota: 4.0%)
- Population: 3,852
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 320
Mississippi: Mantachie
- Avg. annual household income: $151,747 (Mississippi: $74,149)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 8.1% (Mississippi: 4.7%)
- Median home value: $126,600 (Mississippi: $151,000)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 17.0% (Mississippi: 23.9%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.2% (Mississippi: 6.4%)
- Population: 1,803
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 179
Missouri: Ladue
- Avg. annual household income: $405,058 (Missouri: $89,952)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 61.3% (Missouri: 7.3%)
- Median home value: $938,300 (Missouri: $199,400)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 84.9% (Missouri: 31.2%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.3% (Missouri: 4.3%)
- Population: 8,934
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 347
Montana: Helena Valley Northeast
- Avg. annual household income: $170,943 (Montana: $90,142)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 16.9% (Montana: 7.2%)
- Median home value: $460,500 (Montana: $305,700)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.5% (Montana: 34.0%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.5% (Montana: 3.9%)
- Population: 4,245
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 90
Nebraska: Papillion
- Avg. annual household income: $127,561 (Nebraska: $95,547)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 14.6% (Nebraska: 7.8%)
- Median home value: $269,600 (Nebraska: $205,600)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 46.0% (Nebraska: 33.5%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.6% (Nebraska: 3.1%)
- Population: 24,016
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 107
Nevada: Incline Village
- Avg. annual household income: $236,787 (Nevada: $97,955)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 38.4% (Nevada: 8.7%)
- Median home value: $1,199,700 (Nevada: $373,800)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 61.9% (Nevada: 26.5%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.5% (Nevada: 7.0%)
- Population: 9,163
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 52
New Hampshire: Hanover
- Avg. annual household income: $193,451 (New Hampshire: $118,118)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 38.0% (New Hampshire: 14.0%)
- Median home value: $652,200 (New Hampshire: $337,100)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 88.5% (New Hampshire: 39.0%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.5% (New Hampshire: 3.6%)
- Population: 8,234
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 58
New Jersey: Short Hills
- Avg. annual household income: $481,717 (New Jersey: $135,170)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 72.9% (New Jersey: 19.2%)
- Median home value: $1,563,100 (New Jersey: $401,400)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 89.3% (New Jersey: 42.3%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 4.8% (New Jersey: 6.2%)
- Population: 14,448
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 504
New Mexico: Las Campanas
- Avg. annual household income: $271,639 (New Mexico: $81,035)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 44.7% (New Mexico: 6.1%)
- Median home value: $1,347,400 (New Mexico: $216,000)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 72.6% (New Mexico: 29.1%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.4% (New Mexico: 6.1%)
- Population: 1,521
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 148
New York: Brookville
- Avg. annual household income: $617,235 (New York: $120,883)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 71.9% (New York: 15.2%)
- Median home value: $2,000,001 (New York: $384,100)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 79.1% (New York: 38.8%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.7% (New York: 6.2%)
- Population: 2,988
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 781
North Carolina: Biltmore Forest
- Avg. annual household income: $331,074 (North Carolina: $92,878)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 46.3% (North Carolina: 8.5%)
- Median home value: $1,174,200 (North Carolina: $234,900)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 80.4% (North Carolina: 33.9%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.4% (North Carolina: 5.0%)
- Population: 1,700
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 407
North Dakota: Horace
- Avg. annual household income: $188,124 (North Dakota: $97,221)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 36.5% (North Dakota: 8.4%)
- Median home value: $428,300 (North Dakota: $232,500)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 42.8% (North Dakota: 31.4%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 0.6% (North Dakota: 2.9%)
- Population: 3,464
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 48
Ohio: The Village of Indian Hill
- Avg. annual household income: $399,251 (Ohio: $90,958)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 54.5% (Ohio: 7.6%)
- Median home value: $1,102,600 (Ohio: $183,300)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 75.8% (Ohio: 30.4%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.6% (Ohio: 5.0%)
- Population: 6,051
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 625
Oklahoma: Nichols Hills
- Avg. annual household income: $340,956 (Oklahoma: $84,402)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 49.0% (Oklahoma: 6.3%)
- Median home value: $875,000 (Oklahoma: $170,500)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 77.2% (Oklahoma: 27.3%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 0.3% (Oklahoma: 4.8%)
- Population: 3,854
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 226
Oregon: Dunthorpe
- Avg. annual household income: $449,633 (Oregon: $103,330)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 61.6% (Oregon: 10.5%)
- Median home value: $1,508,300 (Oregon: $423,100)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 80.9% (Oregon: 35.5%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.2% (Oregon: 5.5%)
- Population: 1,767
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 202
Pennsylvania: Villanova
- Avg. annual household income: $410,270 (Pennsylvania: $100,837)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 72.6% (Pennsylvania: 10.2%)
- Median home value: $876,900 (Pennsylvania: $226,200)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 88.3% (Pennsylvania: 33.8%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 5.5% (Pennsylvania: 5.4%)
- Population: 8,081
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 956
Rhode Island: Charlestown
- Avg. annual household income: $165,663 (Rhode Island: $106,511)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 23.8% (Rhode Island: 11.3%)
- Median home value: $496,200 (Rhode Island: $343,100)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 54.7% (Rhode Island: 36.3%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 9.2% (Rhode Island: 5.8%)
- Population: 1,702
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 21
South Carolina: Kiawah Island
- Avg. annual household income: $371,032 (South Carolina: $88,488)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 53.4% (South Carolina: 7.4%)
- Median home value: $1,423,900 (South Carolina: $216,200)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 86.9% (South Carolina: 30.6%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.8% (South Carolina: 5.1%)
- Population: 2,130
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 246
South Dakota: Dakota Dunes
- Avg. annual household income: $184,206 (South Dakota: $90,706)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 25.6% (South Dakota: 6.5%)
- Median home value: $437,200 (South Dakota: $219,500)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 57.5% (South Dakota: 30.4%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 0.8% (South Dakota: 3.1%)
- Population: 3,997
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 75
Tennessee: Belle Meade
- Avg. annual household income: $487,916 (Tennessee: $89,267)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 74.0% (Tennessee: 7.3%)
- Median home value: $2,000,001 (Tennessee: $232,100)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 88.3% (Tennessee: 29.7%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.0% (Tennessee: 5.0%)
- Population: 2,933
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 273
Texas: Westlake
- Avg. annual household income: $543,825 (Texas: $102,197)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 63.4% (Texas: 10.6%)
- Median home value: $2,000,001 (Texas: $238,000)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 71.7% (Texas: 32.3%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 2.4% (Texas: 5.2%)
- Population: 1,300
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 901
Utah: East Basin
- Avg. annual household income: $290,538 (Utah: $111,416)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 36.5% (Utah: 11.0%)
- Median home value: $987,000 (Utah: $408,500)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 71.1% (Utah: 36.1%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 0.3% (Utah: 3.3%)
- Population: 3,646
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 134
Vermont: Woodstock
- Avg. annual household income: $139,811 (Vermont: $97,810)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 24.0% (Vermont: 8.9%)
- Median home value: $605,800 (Vermont: $272,400)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 66.8% (Vermont: 41.7%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 0.0% (Vermont: 3.8%)
- Population: 1,033
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 47
Virginia: Great Falls
- Avg. annual household income: $373,735 (Virginia: $120,553)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 69.4% (Virginia: 15.6%)
- Median home value: $1,246,100 (Virginia: $339,800)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 84.5% (Virginia: 41.0%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.3% (Virginia: 4.3%)
- Population: 14,968
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 341
Washington: Clyde Hill
- Avg. annual household income: $483,738 (Washington: $122,880)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 69.1% (Washington: 15.4%)
- Median home value: $2,000,001 (Washington: $473,400)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 75.3% (Washington: 38.0%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 3.2% (Washington: 4.9%)
- Population: 3,108
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 346
West Virginia: Shenandoah Junction
- Avg. annual household income: $168,972 (West Virginia: $75,575)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 36.0% (West Virginia: 4.8%)
- Median home value: $160,700 (West Virginia: $145,800)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 15.7% (West Virginia: 22.7%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 0.0% (West Virginia: 6.0%)
- Population: 1,205
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 145
Wisconsin: River Hills
- Avg. annual household income: $320,733 (Wisconsin: $94,995)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 50.1% (Wisconsin: 7.6%)
- Median home value: $677,300 (Wisconsin: $231,400)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 77.4% (Wisconsin: 32.0%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.4% (Wisconsin: 3.4%)
- Population: 1,530
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 354
Wyoming: Hoback
- Avg. annual household income: $234,774 (Wyoming: $94,901)
- Households earning $200,000+ annually: 22.0% (Wyoming: 7.4%)
- Median home value: $1,125,000 (Wyoming: $269,900)
- Adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 43.9% (Wyoming: 29.0%)
- 5-yr. avg. unemployment rate: 1.2% (Wyoming: 3.8%)
- Population: 1,874
- No. of towns considered in ranking: 52
