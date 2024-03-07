Generating $27.4 trillion in 2023, the U.S. economy is by far the largest in the world. It is also among the most developed, diversified, and stable. As the preeminent global economic superpower, the U.S. has one of the highest standards of living of any country, and one of the wealthiest populations.

According to the 2023 Global Wealth Report from the Swiss investment bank UBS, the U.S. is home to an estimated 22.7 million millionaires, or about 2-in-every-5 millionaires globally. Even many Americans without a seven-plus figure net worth are doing relatively well financially. According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, the average income among American households stands at $105,833. And in many cities and towns across the U.S., incomes are far higher than average.

Using five-year data from the 2022 ACS, 24/7 Wall St. identified the richest town in every state. Towns – defined for the purposes of this story as any city, town, village, or unincorporated community with a population between 1,000 and 25,000 people – were ranked on average household income. All supplemental data are also five-year ACS estimates.

Among the towns on this list, average household incomes range from about $127,600 to more than $600,000. In most of these towns, over a third of all households earn at least $200,000 annually.

High incomes in these places are partially attributable to high educational attainment rates and strong job markets. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the typical worker with a bachelor’s degree earns about 68% more than a worker with only a high school diploma. In all but three towns on this list, the share of adults with a bachelor’s degree or higher exceeds the 34.3% national bachelor’s degree attainment rate, and in most, over 70% of adults have a four-year degree. Additionally, in the vast majority of these towns, the five-year average unemployment rate is well below the 5.3% jobless rate. (Here is a look at the colleges with the most upward mobility.)

Home values are often a reflection of what local residents can afford, and not surprisingly, homeownership is prohibitively expensive for most budgets in many of these towns. In most communities on this list, the typical home is worth over half a million dollars, and in 23 states, the median home value in the wealthiest town is over $1 million. (These are the states with the worst housing shortages for low income Americans.)